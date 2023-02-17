Why Boxy Cars and SUVs Are Having a Moment Again

On 2 January 2021, President Trump made a recorded call to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger On the call, he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.Fulton County are now investigating whether the president and his allies tried to illegally influence the results of the electionHere, the Independent takes a look at what the president said on his so-called "perfect" phone call.
The two-level tomb is cut deep into the rock and decorated with vibrant paintings.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Election Commission is warning Representative George Santos to substantiate who is in charge of his campaign’s finances — or risk a ban on raising or spending any money.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epste
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.
A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen George Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, he lost by more than 12 points. But even though he was running in a safely blue district, the “red mirage” of Election Day votes lent the false impression of a tight race, and before absentee ballot counting began the following week, Santos seized on a golden fundraising opportunity: a recount fund.The only catch was, in Santos’ case, there never was a recount. Those 90,000 absentee ba
Personal finance expert Kelley Keehn says the Bank of Canada's decision to raise interest rates will make life even more expensive in the short term, so it's time to start paying down debt.
The Kia EV6 GT is breathtakingly quick, outrageously cool looking, and fun to drive. But it can't go all that far.
The star updated fans on Instagram.
But they’re so far off-base…
'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.
The FBI opened an investigation into a top spy-hunter after the UK tipped them off about a meeting with a Russian, Insider has exclusively learned.
The woman and her child — whose identities have not been publicly shared — fell into the Niagara Gorge at the Niagara Falls State Park earlier this week
Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd
Russian president Vladimir Putin travels in a bulletproof train for security reasons. Here's what we know about Putin's bulletproof train.
Emergency crews were on the scene in Van Buren Township, where about 30 Norfolk Southern Railway train cars went off the tracks Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says the site of a small plane crash on Vancouver Island required "extensive environmental rehabilitation" after a private Cessna went down due to engine trouble. The board's report on the crash last July says the plane hit a water-filled ditch on the edge of a tree-lined farmer's field, where it released oil and fuel. The report says the pilot and only person on board was seriously hurt in the crash, which happened just outside the Qualicum Beach
The 50-year-old leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.
Put this classic Demon in your garage.