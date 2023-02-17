Why Boxy Cars and SUVs Are Having a Moment Again

  • <p>Surprisingly, we seem to be in a boxy car renaissance. With <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a39400543/when-will-rising-gas-prices-go-down/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fuel prices rising" class="link ">fuel prices rising</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/a34905891/best-electric-cars-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electric vehicles" class="link ">electric vehicles</a> tipping into the mainstream, you might think that aerodynamics would be paramount, both to increase fuel economy in gas-powered cars and to enhance the range in battery-powered ones. Instead, we're seeing angular shapes proliferate through the automotive realm.</p><p>Why? Credit goes to the same issues that are causing gas prices to spike and EVs to take over. In times of global instability and social change, people tend to want to feel protected. “I think boxiness conveys a kind of efficaciousness — sturdy, robust, strong, protective,” says<a href="https://www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu/person/paul-snyder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Snyder" class="link "> Paul Snyder</a>, chair of the transportation design department at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, one of the world’s premier schools for vehicle design. “Whether they’re conscious or subconscious, boxiness has associations with military vehicles and bunkers.” </p><p>From Snyder’s perspective, the market for boxy cars is about two things: safety and luxury. "A boxy vehicle is a package that gives people a sense of security at the same time as it offers them this living room-on-wheels sensibility, where they can enjoy all their luxury amenities," he says. For those of you compelled by the bold shape, practicality and luxuriousness of boxy vehicles, we’ve assembled this list of some of the squarest, most angular ones out there. </p><p><em>*Base prices listed</em></p>
    1/11

    Why Boxy Cars and SUVs Are Having a Moment Again

    Surprisingly, we seem to be in a boxy car renaissance. With fuel prices rising and electric vehicles tipping into the mainstream, you might think that aerodynamics would be paramount, both to increase fuel economy in gas-powered cars and to enhance the range in battery-powered ones. Instead, we're seeing angular shapes proliferate through the automotive realm.

    Why? Credit goes to the same issues that are causing gas prices to spike and EVs to take over. In times of global instability and social change, people tend to want to feel protected. “I think boxiness conveys a kind of efficaciousness — sturdy, robust, strong, protective,” says Paul Snyder, chair of the transportation design department at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, one of the world’s premier schools for vehicle design. “Whether they’re conscious or subconscious, boxiness has associations with military vehicles and bunkers.”

    From Snyder’s perspective, the market for boxy cars is about two things: safety and luxury. "A boxy vehicle is a package that gives people a sense of security at the same time as it offers them this living room-on-wheels sensibility, where they can enjoy all their luxury amenities," he says. For those of you compelled by the bold shape, practicality and luxuriousness of boxy vehicles, we’ve assembled this list of some of the squarest, most angular ones out there.

    *Base prices listed

    Hearst Owned
  • <p><strong>Mercedes-Benz</strong></p><p>mbusa.com</p><p><strong>$139900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mbusa.com/en/vehicles/class/g-class/suv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The G-Wagen was originally designed as a <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a15341359/the-history-of-the-mercedes-benz-g-wagen-how-a-farm-implement-became-a-status-symbol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:military-style vehicle for civilian use" class="link ">military-style vehicle for civilian use</a>, so it comes by its martial associations naturally. Its design persevered unchanged for 40 years, and when it was time to finally restyle it in 2019, Benz wisely chose to mimic the original — almost exactly. In late 2023, a fully electric version, <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/mercedes-benz/eqg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the EQG" class="link ">the EQG</a>, will be available.</p>
    2/11

    1) G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz

    mbusa.com

    $139900.00

    Shop Now

    The G-Wagen was originally designed as a military-style vehicle for civilian use, so it comes by its martial associations naturally. Its design persevered unchanged for 40 years, and when it was time to finally restyle it in 2019, Benz wisely chose to mimic the original — almost exactly. In late 2023, a fully electric version, the EQG, will be available.

    Mercedes-Benz
  • <p><strong>Kia</strong></p><p>kia.com</p><p><strong>$35890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.kia.com/us/en/telluride-2023" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kia's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/g39954813/best-3-row-suvs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three-row SUV" class="link ">three-row SUV</a> has been a huge hit, even making our list of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/g41843286/best-mom-cars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best family cars for cool parents" class="link ">best family cars for cool parents</a>. While we’ve praised the Telluride's interior materials, luxury-level features and low price of entry, some measure of this success is due to its bold, rectangular shape, which we think is best described as "bossy." An adjacent electric version, <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/kia/ev9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the EV9" class="link ">the EV9</a>, is forthcoming. </p>
    3/11

    2) Telluride

    Kia

    kia.com

    $35890.00

    Shop Now

    Kia's three-row SUV has been a huge hit, even making our list of the best family cars for cool parents. While we’ve praised the Telluride's interior materials, luxury-level features and low price of entry, some measure of this success is due to its bold, rectangular shape, which we think is best described as "bossy." An adjacent electric version, the EV9, is forthcoming.

    Kia
  • <p><strong>Bollinger</strong></p><p>bollingermotors.com</p><p><strong>$55000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bollingermotors.com/check-out-the-chass-e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This boutique electric truck brand's vehicles give new meaning to the term boxy. In fact, they look like they were designed with a T-square and an axe. But Bollinger's entries — currently limited to a cab and chassis, available only to fleet customers and customizable by upfitters building things like camper vans or utility trucks — are undeniably cool.</p>
    4/11

    3) Chass-E

    Bollinger

    bollingermotors.com

    $55000.00

    Shop Now

    This boutique electric truck brand's vehicles give new meaning to the term boxy. In fact, they look like they were designed with a T-square and an axe. But Bollinger's entries — currently limited to a cab and chassis, available only to fleet customers and customizable by upfitters building things like camper vans or utility trucks — are undeniably cool.

    Bollinger
  • <p><strong>Kia</strong></p><p>kia.com</p><p><strong>$55000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.kia.com/us/en/soul" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the few non-truck/SUV picks on this list, the Soul continues to carry the torch for the square compact car trend that flourished in the early 2000s and 2010s with entries like the Honda Element, Scion xB and Nissan Cube (RIP, all). Though it has a boxy profile, up close, its lopped-off corners render it more "squ-ircular."</p>
    5/11

    4) Soul

    Kia

    kia.com

    $55000.00

    Shop Now

    One of the few non-truck/SUV picks on this list, the Soul continues to carry the torch for the square compact car trend that flourished in the early 2000s and 2010s with entries like the Honda Element, Scion xB and Nissan Cube (RIP, all). Though it has a boxy profile, up close, its lopped-off corners render it more "squ-ircular."

    Kia
  • <p><strong>Chevy </strong></p><p>chevrolet.com</p><p><strong>$56900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chevrolet.com/suvs/suburban" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Chevy Suburban — along with the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade — is a full-size, luxury SUV that's stunning not only for its blunt prows and rears and razor-sharp flanks, but also for its sheer mass. The extended versions are 19 feet long. But thanks to the magnetic suspension system developed by General Motors, they drive smaller. And their roominess is palatial. Watch for electric versions coming to the market.</p>
    6/11

    5) Suburban

    Chevy

    chevrolet.com

    $56900.00

    Shop Now

    The Chevy Suburban — along with the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade — is a full-size, luxury SUV that's stunning not only for its blunt prows and rears and razor-sharp flanks, but also for its sheer mass. The extended versions are 19 feet long. But thanks to the magnetic suspension system developed by General Motors, they drive smaller. And their roominess is palatial. Watch for electric versions coming to the market.

    Chevrolet
  • <p><strong>Jeep</strong></p><p>jeep.com</p><p><strong>$32990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jeep.com/wrangler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Jeep Wrangler's military roots are traceable to WWII, when it was designed to help Allied soldiers beat the Axis in a ground war. The lineup now includes two- and four-door models with removable hard or soft tops, and a four-door truck, but its rectangular styling, off-road chops and tractor-like driving experience remain. An electric Jeep is on its way sometime soon.</p>
    7/11

    6) Wrangler

    Jeep

    jeep.com

    $32990.00

    Shop Now

    The Jeep Wrangler's military roots are traceable to WWII, when it was designed to help Allied soldiers beat the Axis in a ground war. The lineup now includes two- and four-door models with removable hard or soft tops, and a four-door truck, but its rectangular styling, off-road chops and tractor-like driving experience remain. An electric Jeep is on its way sometime soon.

    Jeep
  • <p><strong>Ford</strong></p><p>ford.com</p><p><strong>$33890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.ford.com/bronco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tired of watching Jeep nab all the adventurous (or adventurous adjacent) consumers, Ford introduced the Bronco in 1965. Its scale grew for decades after, before it disappeared in 1996. Its revival, in 2021, as a two- or four-door SUV, retro-styled after the original, has been an immense success. Ford has discussed plans for an electrified version.</p>
    8/11

    7) Bronco

    Ford

    ford.com

    $33890.00

    Shop Now

    Tired of watching Jeep nab all the adventurous (or adventurous adjacent) consumers, Ford introduced the Bronco in 1965. Its scale grew for decades after, before it disappeared in 1996. Its revival, in 2021, as a two- or four-door SUV, retro-styled after the original, has been an immense success. Ford has discussed plans for an electrified version.

    Ford
  • <p><strong>Land Rover</strong></p><p>landroverusa.com</p><p><strong>$54975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.landroverusa.com/vehicles/defender" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another retro-named SUV that returned to the U.S. market in 2020 after a near quarter-century hiatus, the current Defender isn’t quite as emulative in its retro styling or in its angularity as the Bronco or Jeep. It is also far more pleasant to drive on road. It even comes in an <a href="https://www.roadandtrack.com/reviews/a41971015/2023-land-rover-defender-130-review-one/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8-passenger version" class="link ">8-passenger version</a>. Land Rover has hinted that an electric version will come in 2025.</p>
    9/11

    8) Defender

    Land Rover

    landroverusa.com

    $54975.00

    Shop Now

    Another retro-named SUV that returned to the U.S. market in 2020 after a near quarter-century hiatus, the current Defender isn’t quite as emulative in its retro styling or in its angularity as the Bronco or Jeep. It is also far more pleasant to drive on road. It even comes in an 8-passenger version. Land Rover has hinted that an electric version will come in 2025.

    Land Rover
  • <p><strong>Chrysler</strong></p><p>chrysler.com</p><p><strong>$42350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chrysler.com/bmo.300.2022.html#/models/2022/300" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it first appeared, back in 2005, the 300C signaled the revival of Chrysler’s famed "Letter Series" cars of the '50s and '60s, and the return the menacing American muscle sedan. It has undergone few cosmetic updates in the past two decades, and even fewer updates to its chassis, but its essence remains compelling, even in this, its final production year.</p>
    10/11

    9) 300C

    Chrysler

    chrysler.com

    $42350.00

    Shop Now

    When it first appeared, back in 2005, the 300C signaled the revival of Chrysler’s famed "Letter Series" cars of the '50s and '60s, and the return the menacing American muscle sedan. It has undergone few cosmetic updates in the past two decades, and even fewer updates to its chassis, but its essence remains compelling, even in this, its final production year.

    Chrysler
  • <p><strong>Chevy</strong></p><p>chevrolet.com</p><p><strong>$38100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chevrolet.com/commercial/express" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Chevy Express van has been on the market, virtually unchanged, since Bill Clinton was president. But it still manages to do its job: carrying an immense amount of cargo or passengers — up to 15 people in the extended wheelbase version. An all-electric version of the Express <a href="https://www.autoweek.com/news/a40435740/gm-will-replace-chevrolet-express-gmc-savana-with-evs-2026/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:will debut in 2026" class="link ">will debut in 2026</a>.</p>
    11/11

    10) Express

    Chevy

    chevrolet.com

    $38100.00

    Shop Now

    The Chevy Express van has been on the market, virtually unchanged, since Bill Clinton was president. But it still manages to do its job: carrying an immense amount of cargo or passengers — up to 15 people in the extended wheelbase version. An all-electric version of the Express will debut in 2026.

    Chevrolet
<p>Surprisingly, we seem to be in a boxy car renaissance. With <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a39400543/when-will-rising-gas-prices-go-down/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fuel prices rising" class="link ">fuel prices rising</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/a34905891/best-electric-cars-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:electric vehicles" class="link ">electric vehicles</a> tipping into the mainstream, you might think that aerodynamics would be paramount, both to increase fuel economy in gas-powered cars and to enhance the range in battery-powered ones. Instead, we're seeing angular shapes proliferate through the automotive realm.</p><p>Why? Credit goes to the same issues that are causing gas prices to spike and EVs to take over. In times of global instability and social change, people tend to want to feel protected. “I think boxiness conveys a kind of efficaciousness — sturdy, robust, strong, protective,” says<a href="https://www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu/person/paul-snyder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Snyder" class="link "> Paul Snyder</a>, chair of the transportation design department at Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, one of the world’s premier schools for vehicle design. “Whether they’re conscious or subconscious, boxiness has associations with military vehicles and bunkers.” </p><p>From Snyder’s perspective, the market for boxy cars is about two things: safety and luxury. "A boxy vehicle is a package that gives people a sense of security at the same time as it offers them this living room-on-wheels sensibility, where they can enjoy all their luxury amenities," he says. For those of you compelled by the bold shape, practicality and luxuriousness of boxy vehicles, we’ve assembled this list of some of the squarest, most angular ones out there. </p><p><em>*Base prices listed</em></p>
<p><strong>Mercedes-Benz</strong></p><p>mbusa.com</p><p><strong>$139900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mbusa.com/en/vehicles/class/g-class/suv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The G-Wagen was originally designed as a <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a15341359/the-history-of-the-mercedes-benz-g-wagen-how-a-farm-implement-became-a-status-symbol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:military-style vehicle for civilian use" class="link ">military-style vehicle for civilian use</a>, so it comes by its martial associations naturally. Its design persevered unchanged for 40 years, and when it was time to finally restyle it in 2019, Benz wisely chose to mimic the original — almost exactly. In late 2023, a fully electric version, <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/mercedes-benz/eqg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the EQG" class="link ">the EQG</a>, will be available.</p>
<p><strong>Kia</strong></p><p>kia.com</p><p><strong>$35890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.kia.com/us/en/telluride-2023" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kia's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/g39954813/best-3-row-suvs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three-row SUV" class="link ">three-row SUV</a> has been a huge hit, even making our list of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/car-reviews/g41843286/best-mom-cars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best family cars for cool parents" class="link ">best family cars for cool parents</a>. While we’ve praised the Telluride's interior materials, luxury-level features and low price of entry, some measure of this success is due to its bold, rectangular shape, which we think is best described as "bossy." An adjacent electric version, <a href="https://www.caranddriver.com/kia/ev9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the EV9" class="link ">the EV9</a>, is forthcoming. </p>
<p><strong>Bollinger</strong></p><p>bollingermotors.com</p><p><strong>$55000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bollingermotors.com/check-out-the-chass-e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This boutique electric truck brand's vehicles give new meaning to the term boxy. In fact, they look like they were designed with a T-square and an axe. But Bollinger's entries — currently limited to a cab and chassis, available only to fleet customers and customizable by upfitters building things like camper vans or utility trucks — are undeniably cool.</p>
<p><strong>Kia</strong></p><p>kia.com</p><p><strong>$55000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.kia.com/us/en/soul" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the few non-truck/SUV picks on this list, the Soul continues to carry the torch for the square compact car trend that flourished in the early 2000s and 2010s with entries like the Honda Element, Scion xB and Nissan Cube (RIP, all). Though it has a boxy profile, up close, its lopped-off corners render it more "squ-ircular."</p>
<p><strong>Chevy </strong></p><p>chevrolet.com</p><p><strong>$56900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chevrolet.com/suvs/suburban" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Chevy Suburban — along with the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade — is a full-size, luxury SUV that's stunning not only for its blunt prows and rears and razor-sharp flanks, but also for its sheer mass. The extended versions are 19 feet long. But thanks to the magnetic suspension system developed by General Motors, they drive smaller. And their roominess is palatial. Watch for electric versions coming to the market.</p>
<p><strong>Jeep</strong></p><p>jeep.com</p><p><strong>$32990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jeep.com/wrangler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Jeep Wrangler's military roots are traceable to WWII, when it was designed to help Allied soldiers beat the Axis in a ground war. The lineup now includes two- and four-door models with removable hard or soft tops, and a four-door truck, but its rectangular styling, off-road chops and tractor-like driving experience remain. An electric Jeep is on its way sometime soon.</p>
<p><strong>Ford</strong></p><p>ford.com</p><p><strong>$33890.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.ford.com/bronco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tired of watching Jeep nab all the adventurous (or adventurous adjacent) consumers, Ford introduced the Bronco in 1965. Its scale grew for decades after, before it disappeared in 1996. Its revival, in 2021, as a two- or four-door SUV, retro-styled after the original, has been an immense success. Ford has discussed plans for an electrified version.</p>
<p><strong>Land Rover</strong></p><p>landroverusa.com</p><p><strong>$54975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.landroverusa.com/vehicles/defender" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another retro-named SUV that returned to the U.S. market in 2020 after a near quarter-century hiatus, the current Defender isn’t quite as emulative in its retro styling or in its angularity as the Bronco or Jeep. It is also far more pleasant to drive on road. It even comes in an <a href="https://www.roadandtrack.com/reviews/a41971015/2023-land-rover-defender-130-review-one/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:8-passenger version" class="link ">8-passenger version</a>. Land Rover has hinted that an electric version will come in 2025.</p>
<p><strong>Chrysler</strong></p><p>chrysler.com</p><p><strong>$42350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chrysler.com/bmo.300.2022.html#/models/2022/300" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it first appeared, back in 2005, the 300C signaled the revival of Chrysler’s famed "Letter Series" cars of the '50s and '60s, and the return the menacing American muscle sedan. It has undergone few cosmetic updates in the past two decades, and even fewer updates to its chassis, but its essence remains compelling, even in this, its final production year.</p>
<p><strong>Chevy</strong></p><p>chevrolet.com</p><p><strong>$38100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.chevrolet.com/commercial/express" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Chevy Express van has been on the market, virtually unchanged, since Bill Clinton was president. But it still manages to do its job: carrying an immense amount of cargo or passengers — up to 15 people in the extended wheelbase version. An all-electric version of the Express <a href="https://www.autoweek.com/news/a40435740/gm-will-replace-chevrolet-express-gmc-savana-with-evs-2026/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:will debut in 2026" class="link ">will debut in 2026</a>.</p>

Boxy is back! If you love the look of boxy vehicles, this list includes the squarest, most angular ones on the market, including square SUVs, vans and sedans.

Latest Stories

  • Key points from Trump's infamous Georgia call

    On 2 January 2021, President Trump made a recorded call to Georgia's Secretary of State&nbsp;Brad Raffensperger&nbsp;On the call, he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass&nbsp;Joe Biden’s total in the state.Fulton County&nbsp;are now investigating whether the president and his allies tried to illegally influence the results of the electionHere, the Independent takes a look at what the president said on his so-called "perfect" phone call.

  • 4,000-year-old tomb of high-ranking Egyptian official is now open. Take a look inside

    The two-level tomb is cut deep into the rock and decorated with vibrant paintings.

  • George Santos Gets Warning to Tell Truth About His Campaign Finances

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Election Commission is warning Representative George Santos to substantiate who is in charge of his campaign’s finances — or risk a ban on raising or spending any money.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epste

  • Furnace oil sees steep drop in price in unscheduled PUB adjustment

    Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

  • George Santos Raked In Cash for a Recount That Never Happened

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen George Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, he lost by more than 12 points. But even though he was running in a safely blue district, the “red mirage” of Election Day votes lent the false impression of a tight race, and before absentee ballot counting began the following week, Santos seized on a golden fundraising opportunity: a recount fund.The only catch was, in Santos’ case, there never was a recount. Those 90,000 absentee ba

  • What the Bank of Canada's rate hike means for you

    Personal finance expert Kelley Keehn says the Bank of Canada's decision to raise interest rates will make life even more expensive in the short term, so it's time to start paying down debt.

  • Kia's new electric SUV is the stylish, super-quick competitor of Elon Musk's nightmares — but it has one big downside

    The Kia EV6 GT is breathtakingly quick, outrageously cool looking, and fun to drive. But it can't go all that far.

  • Jonnie Irwin updates his fans amid terminal cancer battle

    The star updated fans on Instagram.

  • News Report Tries Claiming Thieves Are Stealing Cars For A New Purpose

    But they’re so far off-base…

  • Toronto's Pearson Airport preparing for winter storm

    'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.

  • Exclusive: British intel caught FBI spy chief secretly meeting a Russian in London

    The FBI opened an investigation into a top spy-hunter after the UK tipped them off about a meeting with a Russian, Insider has exclusively learned.

  • Mother Dead, 5-Year-Old Son in Critical Condition After Falling 90 Feet into Niagara Gorge

    The woman and her child — whose identities have not been publicly shared — fell into the Niagara Gorge at the Niagara Falls State Park earlier this week

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd

  • Putin Rides Around Russia in a Sneaky Little Bulletproof Train

    Russian president Vladimir Putin travels in a bulletproof train for security reasons. Here's what we know about Putin's bulletproof train.

  • Norfolk Southern train derails in southeast Michigan; investigation ongoing

    Emergency crews were on the scene in Van Buren Township, where about 30 Norfolk Southern Railway train cars went off the tracks Thursday morning.

  • 2022 plane crash site in Qualicum Beach, B.C., required 'extensive' cleanup: report

    RICHMOND, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says the site of a small plane crash on Vancouver Island required "extensive environmental rehabilitation" after a private Cessna went down due to engine trouble. The board's report on the crash last July says the plane hit a water-filled ditch on the edge of a tree-lined farmer's field, where it released oil and fuel. The report says the pilot and only person on board was seriously hurt in the crash, which happened just outside the Qualicum Beach

  • Train drags man to his death after dog leash gets stuck in door, Virginia officials say

    The 50-year-old leaves behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

  • Enter Now and Get Double Entries To Win A Restored Dodge Demon 340

    Put this classic Demon in your garage.