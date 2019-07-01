Who is Cori Gauff?

Find out some fast facts on young tennis sensation Cori Gauff.

Gauff was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 14, 2004. Her family moved to Florida so Gauff could have better opportunities for tennis training. Her parents have a background in collegiate sports. Gauff's dad, Corey, played basketball at Georgia State and her mom, Candi, was gymnast turned track and field athlete at Florida State. Gauff entered the 2017 US Open girls' singles competition and became the youngest athlete to be a finalist. She was the runner-up to Amanda Anisimova. Scroll to continue with content Ad Gauff made her ITF debut in May 2018 at a qualifying event in Osprey, Florida. She go on to would secure her first professional win. Gauff became the second youngest player to win the Junior French Open in 2018, two months after her 14th birthday. In October 2018, Gauff inked her first multi-year sponsorship deal with New Balance. Five months later, she signed another sponsorship with Barilla, which also sponsors tennis veteran Roger Federer, who also happens to be a big fan of Gauff's. Gauff became the youngest woman to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon at 15 years old. Gauff faced one of her idols Venus Williams at Wimbledon and came away with an astounding upset that secured an impressive first performance at iconic tournament. Gauff also became the first woman to win the first round at Wimbledon since 1991.