Where Would These Stars Who Jumped From High School To NBA Have Gone To College

Where Would These Stars Who Jumped From High School To NBA Have Gone To CollegeYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsMarch 2, 2019, 2:49 AM GMTWhere would these star athletes have gone to college had they not made the jump from high school to the NBA?LeBron James – Ohio StateThere’s no doubt on what college LeBron James would have attended had he not been the top pick in 2003, and it’s Ohio State University. James even has his name and number emblazened in the school’s basketball facilities’ locker room. Moses Malone – MarylandAmong the first athletes to make the jump from high school to the NBA, Moses Malone decided to skip his time with the Maryland Terrapins. Kevin Garnett – Maryland/MichiganKevin Garnett was speculated to have had his sights on Michigan, following in the footsteps of the Fab Five era. Garnett later went on to clarify that he was actually thinking of playing for the University of Maryland. Scroll to continue with contentAdKobe Bryant – UNC/DukeKobe Bryant had initially made it public that he would have attended Duke in order to play under Coach K. However, Bryant later walked back those statements and said his real collegiate intention was to play at the University of North Carolina. Dwight Howard – UNCAlthough Dwight Howard was reportedly taking Duke into serious consideration, he ultimately revealed that he would have gone with the other North Carolina powerhouse, UNC. Georgia Tech was another possibility, had Howard gone down the baseball path. Tracy McGrady – KentuckyTracy McGrady made it very clear his school of interest was the University of Kentucky. After McGrady was named USA Today’s High School Player of the Year, he took his chances in the NBA draft, foregoing the collegiate track and earning the No. 9 overall pick for the Toronto Raptors. Amar’e Stoudemire – MemphisAmar’e Stoudemire committed to the University of Memphis, but changed his mind to try his chances in the NBA Draft. Andrew Bynum – UConnBefore entering the 2005 NBA draft, Andrew Bynum had already commited to the University of Connecticut. But would his Huskies inclusion been enough to earn a championship in the 2005-06 season? Jermaine O’Neal – South CarolinaJermaine O’Neal committed to the University of South Carolina right out of high school in 1996.