Where are the cast of the Grinch now?

Yahoo Sports

It was WWE vs the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Dustin Johnson vs Mitt Romney. Cougars vs Chanticleers did not disappoint. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the epic New Year’s six play-in game between BYU and Coastal Carolina. The College Football Playoff is shaping up to be a 6-team race. The guys react to the gamesmanship from conferences as they position their best teams for the playoffs.