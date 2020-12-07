Where are the cast of the Grinch now?

  • <p>When How The Grinch Stole Christmas was released into cinemas 20 years ago it quickly entered the festive film big leagues, now it sits with Elf, Home Alone and Love Actually in the list of films you basically have to watch every Christmas. But 20 years on, how have the people of Whoville changed? Here's what the cast of the Grinch are up to today. </p>
    Where are the cast of the Grinch now?

    Jim Carrey as The Grinch

  • <p>After The Grinch Jim Carrey carried on being, well, very famous. He racked up a long list roles in huge films such as Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and of course, A Series of Unfortunate Events.</p>
    Jim Carrey in 2000

    Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who

  • <p>Momsen went on to have a huge recurring role as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl, but since then her main career has been as a musician. She's the lead singer of rock band The Pretty Reckless.</p>
    Taylor Momsen in 2017

    Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who

  • <p>Molly Shannon is a bit of a household name now. You'll recognise her from Saturday Night Live, Glee and the Scary Movie series. </p>
    Molly Shannon in 2020

    Bill Irwin as Lou Lou Who

  • <p>Bill Irwin made a big name for himself in children's TV shows and crime dramas like CSI and Law & Order. Oh, and a little Oscar nominated film you might have heard of called Interstellar.</p>
    Bill Irwin in 2019

    Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier

  • <p>Clearly, Martha May Whovier is an icon, so it makes sense that the role was played by Christine Baranski. She's not only starred in The Good Wife and Chicago but she also plays Tanya in Mamma Mia. </p>
    Christine Baranski in 2020

    Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus Maywho

  • <p>Mayor Augustus Maywho's political career in The Grinch did not go to plan, but Jeffrey Tambor's acting career has been quite the opposite. He's had huge roles in Transparent and The Death of Stalin and our personal favourite, Arrested Development. </p>
    Jeffrey Tambor in 2018

The film turns 20 this year

