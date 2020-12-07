Where are the cast of the Grinch now?
- 1/13
Where are the cast of the Grinch now?
- 2/13
Jim Carrey as The Grinch
- 3/13
Jim Carrey in 2000
- 4/13
Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who
- 5/13
Taylor Momsen in 2017
- 6/13
Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who
- 7/13
Molly Shannon in 2020
- 8/13
Bill Irwin as Lou Lou Who
- 9/13
Bill Irwin in 2019
- 10/13
Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier
- 11/13
Christine Baranski in 2020
- 12/13
Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus Maywho
- 13/13
Jeffrey Tambor in 2018