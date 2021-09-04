What's Your Fancy?: Million Dollar Listing's Kirsten Jordan on Her New York City Essentials

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
Bill Belichick was incorrect when he said a "high number" of vaccinated players were testing positive for COVID-19.
Lane Kiffin said there were no other positive tests on the team.
TORONTO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1. After both teams scored in the 10th,
The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since
In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc