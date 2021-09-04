What's Your Fancy?: Million Dollar Listing's Kirsten Jordan on Her New York City Essentials

  • <p>Although Kirsten Jordan is a seasoned professional when it comes to New York real estate, she's still something of a newcomer in the world of television. This year, Jordan joined Bravo's <em><a href="https://www.bravotv.com/million-dollar-listing-new-york" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Million Dollar Listing New York" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Million Dollar Listing New York</a> </em>as the hit series's first-ever female lead, which meant her life as a real-estate broker for the city's most elite clients was on full display. </p><p>For Jordan, joining a cast that includes other real-estate rainmakers like Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold, and Tyler Whitman, was an opportunity too good to pass up. "I feel like I've integrated [into the cast] very quickly,” she says, “I have great overlap with the cast members, which has been super fun and intriguing, but this is an extremely competitive industry, so there’s that element on the show as well.” </p><p>As anyone who's seen the show—or ever rented an apartment—will know, an agent's workday can be a blur of appointments, location scouting, client meetings, and crisis management. For Jordan, who's always on the go, to be at her best for work or with her family, she's got to have certain essentials at the ready. Below, she shares her top picks for surviving life in New York City's fast lane. </p>
  • <p><strong>Veronica Beard</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$417.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fveronica-beard-miller-dickey-jacket-0400013772111.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg37273503%2Fkirsten-jordan-million-dollar-listing-new-york-essentials%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jordan loves to throw on a bold blazer while she's out and about to help dress up any ensemble. <strong><strong>"</strong></strong>My go-to is a Veronica Beard blazer," she says. "They've got a great aesthetic."</p>
  • <p>thrivecausemetics.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/liquid-lash-extensions-mascara" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>"</strong>I think this is the best mascara in the world... I've looked forever for one that doesn't smudge. I also love how much it lengthens lashes."</p>
  • <p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fgolden-goose-superstar-metallic-low-top-sneakers-prod165520276&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg37273503%2Fkirsten-jordan-million-dollar-listing-new-york-essentials%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>"</strong>From a shoe perspective, I never used to wear sneakers," says Jordan, who has recently become a convert. "I've been wearing a lot of Golden Goose sneakers because they're cute and you can run around in them for hours."</p>
  • <p>citybeauty.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitybeauty.com%2Fcity-lips.php&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg37273503%2Fkirsten-jordan-million-dollar-listing-new-york-essentials%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"It's all over Instagram and it really works. This gloss does a great job of moisturizing your lips throughout the day." </p>
  • <p><strong>Wintex</strong></p><p>wintexmilano.it</p><p><strong>$480.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://wintexmilano.it/collections/for-her/products/snake-gg?variant=32342940024878" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For an everyday jewelry piece that serves a purpose, she loves this Wintex watch. "It's a very good friend of mine's company<em>," </em>she says<em>, "</em>I wear it throughout the entire show."</p>
