What's In My Bag: Wyndham Clark

The Graduate

Don’t hate me, but I got my first hole-in-one at age 6. It was a driver from 125 yards. I have only two aces on regulation courses, but I have a bunch on par-3 courses.

Famous Friend

I played high school basketball with Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers. He’s a friend and came to Wells Fargo this year to watch me play.

—WITH E. MICHAEL JOHNSON