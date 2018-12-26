What's in My Bag: Tony Finau

AGE: 29

LIVES: Lehi, Utah

STORY: Won once on the PGA Tour. Member of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

TOUR TOUGH

If I learned anything this year, it's how tough I can be. From playing well after my ankle injury at the Masters to rebounding after a poor first round at the PGA to making the Ryder Cup team, I'm very proud of what I did.

POWER PLAYER

Over the years, I've caved in several driver faces and cracked a lot of golf balls. — with E. Michael Johnson

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images