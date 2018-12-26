What's in My Bag: Tony Finau

What's in My Bag: Tony FinauGolf DigestDecember 26, 2018, 1:00 PM GMTTony Finau has won once on the PGA Tour and was a member of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team. From driver to putter see what Tony Finau carries in his bag.What's in My Bag: Tony FinauAGE: 29 LIVES: Lehi, Utah STORY: Won once on the PGA Tour. Member of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team. TOUR TOUGH If I learned anything this year, it's how tough I can be. From playing well after my ankle injury at the Masters to rebounding after a poor first round at the PGA to making the Ryder Cup team, I'm very proud of what I did. POWER PLAYER Over the years, I've caved in several driver faces and cracked a lot of golf balls. — with E. Michael Johnson Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images“If I learned anything this year, it’s how tough I can be.” Equipment photos by Ivory SerraDRIVER SPECS: Ping G400 Max, 9.9˚, 45.25 inches, Accra Tour z X485 M5 shaft, D-6+ swingweight The driver is a big weapon for me, and this one offers me accuracy and distance. That's a huge advantage, given how far I hit it. I have added four grams in the toe area to help keep the ball from going too far left.Scroll to continue with contentAdFAIRWAY WOOD SPECS: Ping G400, 13.7˚, Accra Tour Z X4100 M5, D-4 swingweight This is another option off the tee. At this level, you have to put it in play, and this lets me do that. I only use this club off the deck a few times a year. There are more tee marks than dirt on this club. The shaft is tipped 1.5 inches for added stiffness.IRONS SPECS: Ping i500 (3-iron), Ping iBlade (4-iron through pitching wedge), Nippon Modus 3 120 TX shafts, Custom Lamkin UTX Mid I like these because they have great turf interaction, and I don't have to force my swing to get the ball to go where I want. I played muscle-backs, so these took some getting used to. My irons are three-eighths of an inch longer than standard.WEDGES SPECS: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (51˚), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56˚, 60˚), Nippon Modus 120 X shafts in (51˚, 56˚), Nippon Modus 125 S shaft in 60˚ The Ping 51-degree makes for a nice transition from the irons. On my 60, it says 8 degrees of bounce, but I grind it to about 5 or 6 degrees. I tried a head with less bounce, but it just didn't look right. This gives me the look I want with the leading edge close to the turf.PUTTER SPECS: Piretti Matera Elite, 36 inches, 2.5˚ loft This Piretti has been in the bag since the 2017 BMW. I haven't changed the grip once. I've also become so accustomed to how it feels in my hands, so I'm not going to change it until it literally starts falling apart. The grip is heavy at 150 grams, so the balance through the hit is terrific.GIVING BACK I use the low-spinning Pro V1 left dot. I mark it with the logo for the Tony Finau Foundation. We’ve raised over $1 million to help underprivileged kids in Salt Lake City.WHATEVER WORKS I generally mark my ball with a quarter, but sometimes I’ll use a Canadian one-dollar coin. I have a bunch from when I played on the Canadian Tour. I’m not superstitious. Photo: Blackred/Getty ImagesGREAT GRILLIN’ If I weren’t a professional golfer, I’d be a chef. I have a Big Green Egg grill I use a lot. I make good barbecue. When I go to restaurants, I’m looking for unique dishes. Photo: Courtesy of Big Green Egg