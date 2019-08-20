What's In My Bag: Scott Stallings

Specs: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GSS Timeless, 33.25 inches, 4 ̊ loft

I’ve tried a Cameron X5R mallet recently, but I’ve had this one for a long time. It’s similar to Tiger’s putter and has a single dot on top as a sightline. My wife and kids names are stamped on the toe. I waited to stamp anything with my family’s name on it until we were done having kids.