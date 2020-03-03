What's in My Bag: Lexi Thompson

IRONS

SPECS Cobra S2 Forged (4-, 6-iron through pitching wedge), Project X 5.0 shafts.

Cobra doesn’t make these anymore, but I fell in love with them from the start, and I’ve been playing this same model for nine years. I’ve even kept extra sets at my house. This is my last set, so I’m testing the new King Tour. I’ll get them in this season, but it isn’t easy to change when you love something.