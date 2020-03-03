What's in My Bag: Lexi Thompson

What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonGolf DigestMarch 3, 2020, 7:41 p.m. UTCLexi Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including one major win. From driver to putter see what Lexi Thompson carries in her bag.Originally Appeared on Golf DigestWhat's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonAGE 25 LIVES Coral Springs, Fla. STORY 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including one major, the 2014 ANA Inspiration. TRAVEL PARTNER 2017 was a really hard year. It put me in a way never thought I’d be in life. I was volunteering at puppy stores when I met Leo, my Havapoo. needed a change, something, and he’s been a lifesaver. I travel with him, and he’s there to greet me when I get back to my room. He’s amazing. Heading into this season, I feel optimistic— and independent. —WITH KEELY LEVINSWhat's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonWhat's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonDRIVER SPECS Cobra King F9 Speedback (9° set to 7.5°), Fujikura Ventus Blue 60x, 45 inches. My loft is low, but I swing from the inside and hit up, so I launch it high. I always test drivers in the wind. I need to see that driving flight on good shots and mis-hits. Looks matter, too. If I don’t like the shape, I’ll rule it out. I’m switching to the Speedzone soon.Scroll to continue with contentAdWhat's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonFAIRWAY WOOD/UTILITY SPECS Fairway: King LTD, 13.5°, (Lexi Blue), Graphite Design GP 6S shaft Utility iron: Srixon Z U85, 3-iron, 20° I hit the 3-wood off the tee a fair amount. I can launch it lower than my driver so the wind doesn’t affect it as much. I have a bit more control over it, too, so I can rely on it in situations where I need to hit a fairway.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonIRONS SPECS Cobra S2 Forged (4-, 6-iron through pitching wedge), Project X 5.0 shafts. Cobra doesn’t make these anymore, but I fell in love with them from the start, and I’ve been playing this same model for nine years. I’ve even kept extra sets at my house. This is my last set, so I’m testing the new King Tour. I’ll get them in this season, but it isn’t easy to change when you love something.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonWEDGES SPECS Cobra King, V Grind, 48° (bent to 47°), 52° (bent to 50°), 56° (bent to 55°), 60°; Dynamic Gold S200 shafts. I kept getting the 125-yard shot but didn’t have a club for it. I don’t hit many long iron shots, so I took out my 5-iron, made my 4-iron slightly weaker to lessen the gap, and put the 47-degree wedge in. It’s been great to have a full-swing club for that distance.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonPUTTER SPECS Evnroll ER2, 34 inches, custom “reverse torque” Evnroll shaft WinnPro X 1.18 grip. There are so many putters out there, and I’ve tried a lot. Sometimes it’s a mallet, sometimes, like now, it’s a blade. I’ve been using this one for a year. It’s all about confidence. The thick grooves on the face give it a quicker, steadier roll for me. I love how it comes off the face.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonLUCKY BUGS I’m superstitious. I wear ladybug earrings and keep these charms in my bag. If I’m chasing after something, it’s probably a ladybug. I pick them up, make a wish and blow them away.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonDOTTIE'S DOT My ball is the Bridgestone Tour B X. Dottie Pepper told me to use a dot at the 2013 Solheim Cup and focus on it once I had my read and speed. It keeps my eyes still.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonTIPS FROM TIGER I noticed my hands were shaking during rounds, so I called Tiger and he asked what I eat on-course. He said to add these peanut-butter-and-banana sandwiches on wheat bread. I eat half of one every three holes to keep my energy constant.What's in My Bag: Lexi ThompsonUnited States team players Lexi Thompson (L) Jessica Korda and her sister Nelly Korda have a laugh together during the official photocall for the 2019 Solheim Cup to be held on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles