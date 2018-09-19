What's In My Bag: Jon Rahm

Golf Digest

Two-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.

<p><strong>AGE:</strong> 23<br> <strong>LIVES:</strong> Scottsdale<br> <strong>STORY:</strong> Two-time PGA Tour winner has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking.</p> <p><strong>WALK-UP MUSIC</strong><br> I like rap and a lot of '70s and '80s rock. Queen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Guns N' Roses. When I won at Torrey [2017], I listened to rock songs before every round.</p> <p><strong>PLAYING WITH THE BOSS</strong><br> At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I play with TaylorMade CEO David Abeles. We missed the cut by two this year. Hopefully we'll make it next year. —<em>With E. Michael Johnson</em></p>
WHAT'S IN MY BAG: JON RAHM

AGE: 23
LIVES: Scottsdale
STORY: Two-time PGA Tour winner has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking.

WALK-UP MUSIC
I like rap and a lot of '70s and '80s rock. Queen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Guns N' Roses. When I won at Torrey [2017], I listened to rock songs before every round.

PLAYING WITH THE BOSS
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I play with TaylorMade CEO David Abeles. We missed the cut by two this year. Hopefully we'll make it next year. —With E. Michael Johnson

<p><strong>DRIVER</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade M4, 10.25˚, 45 inches, Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft, D-4 swingweight</p> <p>I have some extra weight in the toe area to facilitate my preferred fade. I also get a little more ball speed with the M4 over the M3.</p>

DRIVER
SPECS: TaylorMade M4, 10.25˚, 45 inches, Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft, D-4 swingweight

I have some extra weight in the toe area to facilitate my preferred fade. I also get a little more ball speed with the M4 over the M3.

<p><strong>FAIRWAY WOOD</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade M3, 16˚, 42.5 inches, Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft, D-4 swingweight</p> <p>At the Masters, I put in a higher-lofted fairway wood, and it's been in since. I was hitting the lower-lofted one too far and too low.</p>

FAIRWAY WOOD
SPECS: TaylorMade M3, 16˚, 42.5 inches, Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft, D-4 swingweight

At the Masters, I put in a higher-lofted fairway wood, and it's been in since. I was hitting the lower-lofted one too far and too low.

<p><strong>IRONS</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade GAPR LO (3-iron) ; TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge), Project X 6.5 shafts, Golf Pride New Decade MCC midsize grips</p> <p>My irons are three-quarters of an inch long and 2-degrees upright. They're forgiving, too. It's nice to not hit it perfect and still get close to the distance you want. The new GAPR LO (<em>pictured</em>) is a club I'm working on getting familiar with.</p>

IRONS
SPECS: TaylorMade GAPR LO (3-iron) ; TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge), Project X 6.5 shafts, Golf Pride New Decade MCC midsize grips

My irons are three-quarters of an inch long and 2-degrees upright. They're forgiving, too. It's nice to not hit it perfect and still get close to the distance you want. The new GAPR LO (pictured) is a club I'm working on getting familiar with.

<strong>IRONS</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge)
IRONS
SPECS: TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge)
<strong>WEDGES</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚) (<em>pictured</em>); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚), Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES
SPECS: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚) (pictured); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚), Project X 6.5 shafts
The 52- and 56-degree are standard, but I shaved bounce off the Hi-Toe (<em>pictured</em>). That wide sole with low bounce in front makes it easier to get under the ball for any lie.
The 52- and 56-degree are standard, but I shaved bounce off the Hi-Toe (pictured). That wide sole with low bounce in front makes it easier to get under the ball for any lie.
<p><strong>PUTTER</strong><br> <strong>SPECS:</strong> TaylorMade Spider Tour Red, 37 inches, 2.5˚ loft</p> <p>Last year I tried the Spider Tour with and without an alignment line. I asked my fiancee, Kelley, which one she got the best vibe with. She said I looked more comfortable without the line. I used it at CareerBuilder and won the next week at Torrey Pines.</p>

PUTTER
SPECS: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red, 37 inches, 2.5˚ loft

Last year I tried the Spider Tour with and without an alignment line. I asked my fiancee, Kelley, which one she got the best vibe with. She said I looked more comfortable without the line. I used it at CareerBuilder and won the next week at Torrey Pines.

<strong>BIRTHDAY BALL</strong><br> I use a No. 10 TaylorMade TP5x because I was born on Nov. 10. It's amazing in the wind. It can blow 5 to 10 miles per hour, and the ball plays like the wind isn't there.
BIRTHDAY BALL
I use a No. 10 TaylorMade TP5x because I was born on Nov. 10. It's amazing in the wind. It can blow 5 to 10 miles per hour, and the ball plays like the wind isn't there.
<strong>PASSION PLAY</strong><br> Red is my favorite color. It's a color of passion, which is how I approach golf. Plus, most guys sign in black, so on a flag full of signatures, mine stands out.
PASSION PLAY
Red is my favorite color. It's a color of passion, which is how I approach golf. Plus, most guys sign in black, so on a flag full of signatures, mine stands out.
<strong>LITTLE RED BOOK</strong><br> This book has some notes I use in case my swing is off. Just some putting, chipping and ball-striking exercises. I've memorized them, but I have this just in case.
LITTLE RED BOOK
This book has some notes I use in case my swing is off. Just some putting, chipping and ball-striking exercises. I've memorized them, but I have this just in case.
<strong>ALMA MATER MARK</strong><br> I had a ball marker for 13 years but lost it. Kelley gave me this Arizona State poker chip ball marker. The first time I used it I won the Pac-12 title by four shots. I've used it ever since.
ALMA MATER MARK
I had a ball marker for 13 years but lost it. Kelley gave me this Arizona State poker chip ball marker. The first time I used it I won the Pac-12 title by four shots. I've used it ever since.

What to Read Next