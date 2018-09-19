What's In My Bag: Jon Rahm

AGE: 23

LIVES: Scottsdale

STORY: Two-time PGA Tour winner has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking.

WALK-UP MUSIC

I like rap and a lot of '70s and '80s rock. Queen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Guns N' Roses. When I won at Torrey [2017], I listened to rock songs before every round.

PLAYING WITH THE BOSS

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I play with TaylorMade CEO David Abeles. We missed the cut by two this year. Hopefully we'll make it next year. —With E. Michael Johnson