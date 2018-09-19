What's In My Bag: Jon Rahm

What's In My Bag: Jon RahmGolf DigestSeptember 19, 2018, 7:20 PM GMTTwo-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.WHAT'S IN MY BAG: JON RAHMAGE: 23 LIVES: Scottsdale STORY: Two-time PGA Tour winner has been as high as No. 2 on the World Golf Ranking. WALK-UP MUSIC I like rap and a lot of '70s and '80s rock. Queen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Guns N' Roses. When I won at Torrey [2017], I listened to rock songs before every round. PLAYING WITH THE BOSS At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I play with TaylorMade CEO David Abeles. We missed the cut by two this year. Hopefully we'll make it next year. —With E. Michael JohnsonDRIVER SPECS: TaylorMade M4, 10.25˚, 45 inches, Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft, D-4 swingweight I have some extra weight in the toe area to facilitate my preferred fade. I also get a little more ball speed with the M4 over the M3.FAIRWAY WOOD SPECS: TaylorMade M3, 16˚, 42.5 inches, Aldila Tour Green 85TX shaft, D-4 swingweight At the Masters, I put in a higher-lofted fairway wood, and it's been in since. I was hitting the lower-lofted one too far and too low.IRONS SPECS: TaylorMade GAPR LO (3-iron) ; TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge), Project X 6.5 shafts, Golf Pride New Decade MCC midsize grips My irons are three-quarters of an inch long and 2-degrees upright. They're forgiving, too. It's nice to not hit it perfect and still get close to the distance you want. The new GAPR LO (pictured) is a club I'm working on getting familiar with.IRONS SPECS: TaylorMade P750 (4-iron through pitching wedge)WEDGES SPECS: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚) (pictured); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60˚), Project X 6.5 shaftsThe 52- and 56-degree are standard, but I shaved bounce off the Hi-Toe (pictured). That wide sole with low bounce in front makes it easier to get under the ball for any lie.PUTTER SPECS: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red, 37 inches, 2.5˚ loft Last year I tried the Spider Tour with and without an alignment line. I asked my fiancee, Kelley, which one she got the best vibe with. She said I looked more comfortable without the line. I used it at CareerBuilder and won the next week at Torrey Pines.BIRTHDAY BALL I use a No. 10 TaylorMade TP5x because I was born on Nov. 10. It's amazing in the wind. It can blow 5 to 10 miles per hour, and the ball plays like the wind isn't there.PASSION PLAY Red is my favorite color. It's a color of passion, which is how I approach golf. Plus, most guys sign in black, so on a flag full of signatures, mine stands out.LITTLE RED BOOK This book has some notes I use in case my swing is off. Just some putting, chipping and ball-striking exercises. I've memorized them, but I have this just in case.ALMA MATER MARK I had a ball marker for 13 years but lost it. Kelley gave me this Arizona State poker chip ball marker. The first time I used it I won the Pac-12 title by four shots. I've used it ever since.