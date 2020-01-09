What's In My Bag: J.T. Poston

AGE 26

LIVES Hickory, N.C.

STORY Won the 2019 Wyndham Championship without making a bogey. He’s the first tour winner to do so since 1974.

WINNING SHOT I made birdie on 15 after a 3-iron from 260—a high fade that landed softly. To hit a shot that difficult when I needed to, it’s the best of my career.

OFF THE COURSE I grew up hunting and fishing. It taught me patience. Sometimes you have a lot of chances; sometimes you don’t. It’s a lot like golf.

—WITH KEELY LEVINS