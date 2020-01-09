What's In My Bag: J.T. Poston

What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonGolf DigestJanuary 9, 2020, 12:00 p.m. UTCThe 2019 Wyndham Championship winner has been playing professionally since 2015. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.Originally Appeared on Golf DigestWhat's In My Bag: J.T. PostonAGE 26 LIVES Hickory, N.C. STORY Won the 2019 Wyndham Championship without making a bogey. He’s the first tour winner to do so since 1974. WINNING SHOT I made birdie on 15 after a 3-iron from 260—a high fade that landed softly. To hit a shot that difficult when I needed to, it’s the best of my career. OFF THE COURSE I grew up hunting and fishing. It taught me patience. Sometimes you have a lot of chances; sometimes you don’t. It’s a lot like golf. —WITH KEELY LEVINSWhat's In My Bag: J.T. PostonWhat's In My Bag: J.T. PostonDRIVER SPECS Titleist TS3 (9.5º, A-1 SureFit setting), Mitsubishi Diamana BF60 TX shaſt, 44.75”, D-4 swingweight. All grips Golf Pride Tour Velvet. I put this driver in play the first week I hit it. Usually I take more time to make a change, but this looked good to me, so I trusted it right away. That comfort can translate into more swing speed.Scroll to continue with contentAdWhat's In My Bag: J.T. PostonFAIRWAY WOOD HYBRID SPECS Fairway wood: Titleist TS2 (15º, A-1 setting), Mitsubishi Diamana BF70 TX, 42.75”, D-3.5 swingweight; Titleist TS3 hybrid (21º), Mitsubishi Kuro Kage B TiNi 90 shaſt. I carry a hybrid or a 3-iron depending on the course. If there are short par 5s, I’ll put the hybrid in so I can hit that higher, soſter shot. I play the 3-iron more. I like it off the tee. It’s a great alternative when I just need to get something in play.What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonIRONS SPECS 4-, 5-iron: Titleist U500, D-3 swingweight; 6- through 9-iron: Titleist 718 AP2 irons, 1.5º fl at lie angle, D-4 swingweight. All shafts True Temper Project X 6.5, +½” over standard. My rookie year, I had never seen greens as firm as tour greens. I realized I needed to hit my long irons higher to hold them, so we put in the utility irons with weaker lofts. It’s been huge. My ranking in proximity from 225 to 250 yards in 2017 was 182nd. In 2019, it was 36th.What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonWEDGES SPECS Titleist Vokey Design SM7: 46º (F grind), 50º (F grind), 54º (bent to 55º, F grind); and 60º (L grind). All with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts, +½”. I took out my pitching wedge and put in the 46-degree Vokey. I like the control. It was easier to hit softer shots with it.What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonPUTTER SPECS Titleist Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 putter (with two 10-gram weights), 3 degrees of loft. I used a blade putter for 12 years and switched to a mallet last spring. I was inconsistent inside 10 feet. A line on top instead of a dot might seem like a small thing, but I could see a difference right away. I was more comfortable, more confident.What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonTHE POSTMAN My mom had this yardage-book cover made for me with my nickname, “Postman” on it. On the inside, it says “Open on Sundays.”What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonCLASSICMARKS I like the soft feel of 2017 Pro V1x, so I play that instead of the 2019 version. I started marking my ball like this (always in black) when I was young and haven’t changed it.What's In My Bag: J.T. PostonOLD SCHOOL I got this divot tool as a kid. The spring doesn’t even work anymore. It’s the only good luck kind of thing I carry. It’s always in my left pocket when I’m playing.