What's In My Bag: Bronte Law

What's In My Bag: Bronte LawGolf DigestOctober 24, 2019, 12:00 p.m. UTCBronte Law has won once on the LPGA Tour, the 2019 Pure Silk Championship. From driver to putter see what Bronte Law carries in her bag.Originally Appeared on Golf DigestWhat's In My Bag: Bronte LawAGE 24 LIVES in Stockport, England STORY Got her first LPGA victory in May at the Pure Silk Championship. 2019 SOLHEIM CUP Winning one of the last points in front of the home crowd, that feeling will last my whole life. I love being part of a team. This trumps my first LPGA win by a mile. SELF-CONFIDENCE At the Pure Silk I hit a hold-off fade to four feet and made the putt on 18 to maintain the lead in the third round. I realized then: You're ready for this. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesWhat's In My Bag: Bronte LawCarry distances: Driver: 240 yards 3-wood: 220 yards Hybrid: 200 yards 4-iron: 180 yards 5-iron: 170 yards 6-iron: 160 yards 7-iron: 150 yards 8-iron: 140 yards 9-iron: 130 yards Pitching Wedge: 120 yards 50-degree: 110 yards 54-degree: 100 yards 60-degree: 82 yards Equipment photos by J.D. CubanWhat's In My Bag: Bronte LawDRIVER SPECS Titleist 917D3, 10.5 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD MT-6 shaft, 45 inches ▶ I've played this shaft model since I was in college at UCLA. That's true of my entire bag: If I find something, I stick with it. When I'm testing drivers, I look at accuracy more than distance. I don't care about losing a few yards if it means I'm hitting more fairways.