What's In My Bag: Bronte Law

AGE 24

LIVES in Stockport, England

STORY Got her first LPGA victory in May at the Pure Silk Championship.

2019 SOLHEIM CUP Winning one of the last points in front of the home crowd, that feeling will last my whole life. I love being part of a team. This trumps my first LPGA win by a mile.

SELF-CONFIDENCE At the Pure Silk I hit a hold-off fade to four feet and made the putt on 18 to maintain the lead in the third round. I realized then: You’re ready for this.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images