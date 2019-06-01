What's In My Bag

What's In My BagGolf DigestJune 1, 2019, 10:35 p.m. UTCundefinedOriginally Appeared on Golf DigestWhat's In My BagDRIVER SPECS Titleist TS2, 9.5˚, 45 inches, UST Elements Platinum 6 shaft, D-3 swingweight ▶ This driver went in the bag right away. It spins a little less for me but launches at the same angle as my previous driver. The flight apex is lower, but it’s carrying farther and giving me more roll after it lands.What's In My BagFAIRWAY WOOD SPECS Titleist TS2, 15˚, UST Elements Platinum 8 shaft, D-3.75 swingweight ▶ I’ve always struggled to find a 3-wood I could hit consistently. Last year at the Fort Worth Invitational, at Colonial Country Club, I shortened the shaft length by half an inch. Since then, I’ve become a lot more consistent with the 3-wood.What's In My BagIRONS SPECS Titleist 718 T-MB (3-iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shaft; Titleist 718 AP2 (4-iron through 9-iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shafts, Golf Pride Super Tack 58 round grips ▶ The black shafts on my irons is a look I like. Sometimes I’ll carry a T-MB 2-iron, but that’s mostly for courses in Australia and the United Kingdom where I can get some run.Scroll to continue with contentAdWhat's In My BagWEDGES SPECS Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx X100 shaft in 46˚, KBS Tour in 52˚, 56˚, 60˚ ▶ I alternate between a pair of 60-degree wedges with two grinds, one with more heel grind for versatility. The names of my three dogs are stamped on my three highest-lofted wedges. Two of my dogs live in Australia with my mum. The other is here with me.What's In My BagPUTTER SPECS Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura T5W, 35 inches, 3.5˚ loft ▶ I’m always trying new putters. I used another Cameron from 2017, and it somehow made it all the way to last August. But then I lost my distance control and feel, so I went with this putter. It has a heavier head, and that felt good to me. But I can’t see it staying in the bag very long.