What's In My Bag

PUTTER

SPECS Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura T5W, 35 inches, 3.5˚ loft

▶ I’m always trying new putters. I used another Cameron from 2017, and it somehow made it all the way to last August. But then I lost my distance control and feel, so I went with this putter. It has a heavier head, and that felt good to me. But I can’t see it staying in the bag very long.