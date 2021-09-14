We're Still Not Over the Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

  • 1/13

    We're Still Not Over the Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

  • <p>Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star celebrated American fashion with an over-the-top red and rosy eye with a matching lip, crafted by makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jessicasmalls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Smalls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessica Smalls</a> using Charlotte Tilbury products. For hair, Osaka took things to the next level with a bowtie-inspired braided updo created by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/themartyharper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marty Harper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marty Harper</a> using <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fperfect-smooth-hair-oil-pimprod2013657" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil</a> for extra shine. He finished off by adorning the 'do with red jewels. </p>
    2/13

    Naomi Osaka

    Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star celebrated American fashion with an over-the-top red and rosy eye with a matching lip, crafted by makeup artist Jessica Smalls using Charlotte Tilbury products. For hair, Osaka took things to the next level with a bowtie-inspired braided updo created by Marty Harper using NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil for extra shine. He finished off by adorning the 'do with red jewels.

  • <p>Forever supermodel Iman was a literal ray of sunshine on the red carpet. The fashion industry queen and business woman paired her golden look with a smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a nude lip. For hair, she kept things simple with a soft beach wave that was pushed behind her shoulders.</p>
    3/13

    Iman

    Forever supermodel Iman was a literal ray of sunshine on the red carpet. The fashion industry queen and business woman paired her golden look with a smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a nude lip. For hair, she kept things simple with a soft beach wave that was pushed behind her shoulders.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gen Z king Lil' Nas X looked stunning on the red carpet. Much like supermodel Iman, the young star's makeup artist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/PYTkCkRgRXsnjNOzJSQddaM?domain=autumncommunications-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Pae" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grace Pae</a> added golden decals around his eyes and made sure he had flawless skin by using the <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1649768&u=1772040&m=102659&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.solawave.co%2Fproduct%2Fsolawave-wand-microcurrent-red-light-therapy-facial-massage-therapeutic-warmth&afftrack=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SolaWave Wand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SolaWave Wand</a> along with VERSED's <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/BuIxCn5l56iG25n5EhpPOoE?domain=target.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream</a> for skincare, and makeup products from <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/i3fmCkRgRXsnjNgNEf9rPjo?domain=danessamyricksbeauty.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danessa Myricks Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Danessa Myricks Beauty</a> before he hit the red carpet. </p>
    4/13

    Lil' Nas X

    Gen Z king Lil' Nas X looked stunning on the red carpet. Much like supermodel Iman, the young star's makeup artist Grace Pae added golden decals around his eyes and made sure he had flawless skin by using the SolaWave Wand along with VERSED's DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream for skincare, and makeup products from Danessa Myricks Beauty before he hit the red carpet.

  • <p>Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, crafted by hairstylist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/greg_gilmore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greg Gilmore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greg Gilmore</a>, paired perfectly with her subtle yet ultra glam pearl-adorned eyes. The actor finished off the look with a glossy nude lip. All makeup was done by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/paulyblanch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Blanch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paul Blanch</a> using Maybelline products. </p>
    5/13

    Storm Reid

    Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, crafted by hairstylist Greg Gilmore, paired perfectly with her subtle yet ultra glam pearl-adorned eyes. The actor finished off the look with a glossy nude lip. All makeup was done by Paul Blanch using Maybelline products.

  • <p>If you were waiting for an out-of-this-world look, leave it to none other than Grimes. Naturally, the star went with her go-to makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/natashaseverino_makeup/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Severino" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natasha Severino</a> who used Pat McGrath products to create an elaborate cat eye. The artist also added pearls over Grimes' eyebrows for a little bit of extra oomph. Celebrity hair stylist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/I-cgCERyRWsW2PB9EUwnVaE?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Owen Gould" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Owen Gould</a> worked with <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/dBSwCG6A6WhJRgwYvtp3OHh?domain=betternatured.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Better Natured" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Better Natured</a> products, like <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/KIdvCJ616Wh8vXxrNcLcGYG?domain=betternatured.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum</a> and <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/q_TaCKrGr9FqNJLEVfp-NUa?domain=betternatured.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Color Correcting Cream in Purple," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Color Correcting Cream in Purple,</a> to take the intergalactic look to the next level. </p>
    6/13

    Grimes

    If you were waiting for an out-of-this-world look, leave it to none other than Grimes. Naturally, the star went with her go-to makeup artist Natasha Severino who used Pat McGrath products to create an elaborate cat eye. The artist also added pearls over Grimes' eyebrows for a little bit of extra oomph. Celebrity hair stylist Owen Gould worked with Better Natured products, like Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum and Color Correcting Cream in Purple, to take the intergalactic look to the next level.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Makeup artist Emily Cheng prepped the actress' skin with <a href="https://pausewellaging.com/products/fascia-stimulating-tool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool,</a> which she says makes a world of difference. "A basic, quick massage will stimulate blood-flow and boost radiance — and massaging outward and down, toward the jawline, reduces swelling and stimulates lymphatic drainage," she shared. For an event like the Met Gala, this tool makes all the difference!" Next, she used Dior products to create a sultry, Old Hollywood glam finish to pay homage to the great Josephine Baker. As for hair, Shahidi went with loose curls to play into the vibe. </p>
    7/13

    Yara Shahidi

    Makeup artist Emily Cheng prepped the actress' skin with Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool, which she says makes a world of difference. "A basic, quick massage will stimulate blood-flow and boost radiance — and massaging outward and down, toward the jawline, reduces swelling and stimulates lymphatic drainage," she shared. For an event like the Met Gala, this tool makes all the difference!" Next, she used Dior products to create a sultry, Old Hollywood glam finish to pay homage to the great Josephine Baker. As for hair, Shahidi went with loose curls to play into the vibe.

  • <p>Would you really expect American poet Amanda Gorman to look anything less than ethereal? Her dazzling makeup created by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/joannasimkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joanna Simkin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joanna Simkin</a> paired perfectly with her custom Vera Wang gown. </p>
    8/13

    Amanda Gorman

    Would you really expect American poet Amanda Gorman to look anything less than ethereal? Her dazzling makeup created by Joanna Simkin paired perfectly with her custom Vera Wang gown.

  • <p>Say what you want about Frank Ocean's robot baby at the 2021 Met Gala, but at least his lime green hair paired perfectly with his date. </p>
    9/13

    Frank Ocean

    Say what you want about Frank Ocean's robot baby at the 2021 Met Gala, but at least his lime green hair paired perfectly with his date.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>As per usual, Gigi Hadid did not disappoint when it came to beauty. Much like others who were walking the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Hadid stepped into Old Hollywood glam with an elaborate red ponytail and a sultry cat eye. </p>
    10/13

    Gigi Hadid

    As per usual, Gigi Hadid did not disappoint when it came to beauty. Much like others who were walking the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Hadid stepped into Old Hollywood glam with an elaborate red ponytail and a sultry cat eye.

  • <p>When it comes to Lupita Nyong'o, makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nickbarose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Barose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nick Barose</a> does <em>not </em>play around. He used Lancôme's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette to match the star's eyes to her denim gown — a perfect ode to American fashion. For hair, Vernon François crafted a gorgeous, gravity-defying, structural afro that once again proves coily hair can <em>literally </em>do anything. </p>
    11/13

    Lupita Nyong'o

    When it comes to Lupita Nyong'o, makeup artist Nick Barose does not play around. He used Lancôme's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette to match the star's eyes to her denim gown — a perfect ode to American fashion. For hair, Vernon François crafted a gorgeous, gravity-defying, structural afro that once again proves coily hair can literally do anything.

  • <p>Keeping things simple and sexy, Megan Fox worked with makeup artist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/72M5C5yMyKh07vAqguOewlw?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ash K Holm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ash K Holm</a> who used <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/nc1ZC68M8KFovDXQVumqaCD?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BYBI" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BYBI</a> skincare products to prep her skin, followed by <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/wWvIC73M3VImKqL3EsN2lQg?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUXOM Cosmetics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUXOM Cosmetics</a> for a pop of color on her lips, and <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1bnGC82g2Ksj0r9nOsomeG2?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KISS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KISS</a> lashes to take her eyes to the next level. Hairstylist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/STDcC9rjrYFmX18oRs1QDjF?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Fitzsimons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andrew Fitzsimons</a> used <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=2417&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fstyle-lab-flex-hairspray-P379901&u1=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Living Proof's Flex Hairspray" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Living Proof's Flex Hairspray</a> to keep the actress' slick pony in place. </p>
    12/13

    Megan Fox

    Keeping things simple and sexy, Megan Fox worked with makeup artist Ash K Holm who used BYBI skincare products to prep her skin, followed by BUXOM Cosmetics for a pop of color on her lips, and KISS lashes to take her eyes to the next level. Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons used Living Proof's Flex Hairspray to keep the actress' slick pony in place.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dressed in gold from head to toe, <em>the </em>Symone looked like a Jill Scott song come to life on the Met Gala red carpet. </p>
    13/13

    Symone

    Dressed in gold from head to toe, the Symone looked like a Jill Scott song come to life on the Met Gala red carpet.

<p>Naomi Osaka was not joking around when it came to her monochromatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star celebrated American fashion with an over-the-top red and rosy eye with a matching lip, crafted by makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jessicasmalls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Smalls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessica Smalls</a> using Charlotte Tilbury products. For hair, Osaka took things to the next level with a bowtie-inspired braided updo created by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/themartyharper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marty Harper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marty Harper</a> using <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fperfect-smooth-hair-oil-pimprod2013657" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil</a> for extra shine. He finished off by adorning the 'do with red jewels. </p>
<p>Forever supermodel Iman was a literal ray of sunshine on the red carpet. The fashion industry queen and business woman paired her golden look with a smoky eye, glowing cheeks, and a nude lip. For hair, she kept things simple with a soft beach wave that was pushed behind her shoulders.</p>
<p>Gen Z king Lil' Nas X looked stunning on the red carpet. Much like supermodel Iman, the young star's makeup artist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/PYTkCkRgRXsnjNOzJSQddaM?domain=autumncommunications-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Pae" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grace Pae</a> added golden decals around his eyes and made sure he had flawless skin by using the <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1649768&u=1772040&m=102659&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.solawave.co%2Fproduct%2Fsolawave-wand-microcurrent-red-light-therapy-facial-massage-therapeutic-warmth&afftrack=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SolaWave Wand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SolaWave Wand</a> along with VERSED's <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/BuIxCn5l56iG25n5EhpPOoE?domain=target.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DEW POINT Moisturizing Gel-Cream</a> for skincare, and makeup products from <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/i3fmCkRgRXsnjNgNEf9rPjo?domain=danessamyricksbeauty.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Danessa Myricks Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Danessa Myricks Beauty</a> before he hit the red carpet. </p>
<p>Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, crafted by hairstylist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/greg_gilmore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greg Gilmore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Greg Gilmore</a>, paired perfectly with her subtle yet ultra glam pearl-adorned eyes. The actor finished off the look with a glossy nude lip. All makeup was done by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/paulyblanch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Blanch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paul Blanch</a> using Maybelline products. </p>
<p>If you were waiting for an out-of-this-world look, leave it to none other than Grimes. Naturally, the star went with her go-to makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/natashaseverino_makeup/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Severino" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natasha Severino</a> who used Pat McGrath products to create an elaborate cat eye. The artist also added pearls over Grimes' eyebrows for a little bit of extra oomph. Celebrity hair stylist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/I-cgCERyRWsW2PB9EUwnVaE?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Owen Gould" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Owen Gould</a> worked with <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/dBSwCG6A6WhJRgwYvtp3OHh?domain=betternatured.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Better Natured" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Better Natured</a> products, like <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/KIdvCJ616Wh8vXxrNcLcGYG?domain=betternatured.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liqui-Creme Hair Color in 3V Dark Plum</a> and <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/q_TaCKrGr9FqNJLEVfp-NUa?domain=betternatured.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Color Correcting Cream in Purple," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Color Correcting Cream in Purple,</a> to take the intergalactic look to the next level. </p>
<p>Makeup artist Emily Cheng prepped the actress' skin with <a href="https://pausewellaging.com/products/fascia-stimulating-tool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pause's Fascia Stimulating Tool,</a> which she says makes a world of difference. "A basic, quick massage will stimulate blood-flow and boost radiance — and massaging outward and down, toward the jawline, reduces swelling and stimulates lymphatic drainage," she shared. For an event like the Met Gala, this tool makes all the difference!" Next, she used Dior products to create a sultry, Old Hollywood glam finish to pay homage to the great Josephine Baker. As for hair, Shahidi went with loose curls to play into the vibe. </p>
<p>Would you really expect American poet Amanda Gorman to look anything less than ethereal? Her dazzling makeup created by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/joannasimkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joanna Simkin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joanna Simkin</a> paired perfectly with her custom Vera Wang gown. </p>
<p>Say what you want about Frank Ocean's robot baby at the 2021 Met Gala, but at least his lime green hair paired perfectly with his date. </p>
<p>As per usual, Gigi Hadid did not disappoint when it came to beauty. Much like others who were walking the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Hadid stepped into Old Hollywood glam with an elaborate red ponytail and a sultry cat eye. </p>
<p>When it comes to Lupita Nyong'o, makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nickbarose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nick Barose" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nick Barose</a> does <em>not </em>play around. He used Lancôme's Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette to match the star's eyes to her denim gown — a perfect ode to American fashion. For hair, Vernon François crafted a gorgeous, gravity-defying, structural afro that once again proves coily hair can <em>literally </em>do anything. </p>
<p>Keeping things simple and sexy, Megan Fox worked with makeup artist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/72M5C5yMyKh07vAqguOewlw?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ash K Holm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ash K Holm</a> who used <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/nc1ZC68M8KFovDXQVumqaCD?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BYBI" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BYBI</a> skincare products to prep her skin, followed by <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/wWvIC73M3VImKqL3EsN2lQg?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUXOM Cosmetics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUXOM Cosmetics</a> for a pop of color on her lips, and <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/1bnGC82g2Ksj0r9nOsomeG2?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KISS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KISS</a> lashes to take her eyes to the next level. Hairstylist <a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/STDcC9rjrYFmX18oRs1QDjF?domain=instagram.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Fitzsimons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andrew Fitzsimons</a> used <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=2417&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fstyle-lab-flex-hairspray-P379901&u1=ISWereStillNotOvertheBestBeautyLooksFromthe2021MetGalakgreavesMetGal4544674202109I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Living Proof's Flex Hairspray" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Living Proof's Flex Hairspray</a> to keep the actress' slick pony in place. </p>
<p>Dressed in gold from head to toe, <em>the </em>Symone looked like a Jill Scott song come to life on the Met Gala red carpet. </p>
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kayla Greaves
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Met Gala may be fashion's biggest night, but the beauty looks were giving exactly what they were supposed to give.

RELATED: The Best Looks From the 2021 Met Gala

From tennis star Naomi Osaka's structural hairstyle to Yara Shahidi's ode to Josephine Baker, Storm Reid's honey blonde pixie cut, and Frank Ocean's lime green buzzcut, the stars that graced the red carpet made us remember just how much we missed seeing the looks at the annual Met Gala.

Thankfully, we don't have to hold out any longer — and to make the most of it, we've rounded up the very best beauty looks of the night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories