We're Giving These Adorable Crochet Hats to All the Babies on Our Shopping List

  • <p>Thanks to the booming boho design aesthetic, which embraces fun, funky patterns and terrifically touchable textiles, crochet is back and it's bigger than ever. Suddenly the throwback handicraft made from yarn is modern once again, which makes giving crochet gifts an excellent idea this Christmas. Seriously, whether you're searching for presents for <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1542/christmas-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your mom" class="link ">your mom</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/tips/g1528/gift-ideas-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the husband or boyfriend" class="link ">the husband or boyfriend</a>, or a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g41092364/best-gifts-toys-for-a-1-year-old/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:child" class="link ">child</a>, something made from the needlecraft could well be the way to go. But what if you don't know a crochet hook from a soup ladle or simply don't have any time this season to whip up a sweater for your sis?</p><p>There's no need to panic, because we've come to the rescue with the following crochet gifts you can purchase. Take the pressure off this holiday and save time, energy, and quite possibly your sanity by shopping for a few key items instead of worrying about making them. Because whether you're thinking about a blanket for Aunt Betsy, a beanie for the wee babe, or anything from earrings, to dish cloths, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g28872655/crochet-christmas-stocking-patterns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ornaments" class="link ">ornaments</a> to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g28872655/crochet-christmas-stocking-patterns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stockings" class="link ">stockings</a> for the rest of the crew, we've got you covered. So give your hands and hook a break this Christmas and read on for the <strong>best crochet gifts.</strong></p>
    Thanks to the booming boho design aesthetic, which embraces fun, funky patterns and terrifically touchable textiles, crochet is back and it's bigger than ever. Suddenly the throwback handicraft made from yarn is modern once again, which makes giving crochet gifts an excellent idea this Christmas. Seriously, whether you're searching for presents for your mom, the husband or boyfriend, or a child, something made from the needlecraft could well be the way to go. But what if you don't know a crochet hook from a soup ladle or simply don't have any time this season to whip up a sweater for your sis?

    There's no need to panic, because we've come to the rescue with the following crochet gifts you can purchase. Take the pressure off this holiday and save time, energy, and quite possibly your sanity by shopping for a few key items instead of worrying about making them. Because whether you're thinking about a blanket for Aunt Betsy, a beanie for the wee babe, or anything from earrings, to dish cloths, ornaments to stockings for the rest of the crew, we've got you covered. So give your hands and hook a break this Christmas and read on for the best crochet gifts.

  Perfect for cuddling under while watching television or reading, this handmade throw boasts an old school floral pattern that's a blast from the past.
    1) Throw Blanket

    CZQLWW

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    Perfect for cuddling under while watching television or reading, this handmade throw boasts an old school floral pattern that's a blast from the past.

  Show your mom, bestie, daughter, or any lady in life how much you care by gifting them a comfy, cozy pair of crochet mitten to keep their hands warm all winter long.
    2) Women's Mittens

    etsy.com

    $26.46

    Shop Now

    Show your mom, bestie, daughter, or any lady in life how much you care by gifting them a comfy, cozy pair of crochet mitten to keep their hands warm all winter long.

  Because nothing says trendy boho like a pair of crochet hoop earrings. Price is for one pair; they are available in eight colors and two patterns.
    3) Hoop Earrings

    etsy.com

    $12.50

    Shop Now

    Because nothing says trendy boho like a pair of crochet hoop earrings. Price is for one pair; they are available in eight colors and two patterns.

  Crocheted baby beanies with ears are so adorable we almost can't "bear" it. (Sorry, we just couldn't resist). Matching diaper covers are also available.
    4) Baby Beanie

    PiecesByChristina

    etsy.com

    $19.50

    Shop Now

    Crocheted baby beanies with ears are so adorable we almost can't "bear" it. (Sorry, we just couldn't resist). Matching diaper covers are also available.

  Not all crochet items have to feature wild colors or a chunky pattern, as this smart, stylish purse proves. Made of vegan materials and boasting detachable straps, it can be used as a wallet or clutch purse, or worn across the body.
    5) Crossbody Bag

    The Sak

    amazon.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    Not all crochet items have to feature wild colors or a chunky pattern, as this smart, stylish purse proves. Made of vegan materials and boasting detachable straps, it can be used as a wallet or clutch purse, or worn across the body.

  At a loss for what to get your gal pals this Christmas? We love the idea of crochet stockings stuffed with carefully selected goodies like nail polish, gift cards, lipstick and more—and we bet they will, too.
    6) Christmas Stocking

    etsy.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    At a loss for what to get your gal pals this Christmas? We love the idea of crochet stockings stuffed with carefully selected goodies like nail polish, gift cards, lipstick and more—and we bet they will, too.

  Sweaters always make a reliable Christmas gift, but this year why not jazz it up a bit with a cardigan crafted in the beloved granny square pattern?
    7) Cardigan Sweater

    etsy.com

    $55.25

    Shop Now

    Sweaters always make a reliable Christmas gift, but this year why not jazz it up a bit with a cardigan crafted in the beloved granny square pattern?

  Sold in a set of 5, with 4 different patterns, these handmade crochet Christmas ornaments will be a gift they'll enjoy year after year.
    8) Snowflake Ornaments

    etsy.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    Sold in a set of 5, with 4 different patterns, these handmade crochet Christmas ornaments will be a gift they'll enjoy year after year.

  Thick, wide, and boldly patterned, this crochet scarf—which is available in a rainbow of colors—is as warm as it is chic.
    9) Chunky Scarf

    etsy.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    Thick, wide, and boldly patterned, this crochet scarf—which is available in a rainbow of colors—is as warm as it is chic.

  Handmade from organically grown bamboo yarn, this "dear" rattle is uniquely shaped, making it easy for little hands to grip. Stands 6 inches tall.
    10) Baby Rattle

    Cheengoo

    amazon.com

    $24.92

    Shop Now

    Handmade from organically grown bamboo yarn, this "dear" rattle is uniquely shaped, making it easy for little hands to grip. Stands 6 inches tall.

  Made in association with National Geographic by a Thai aritisan, this stunning fair trade bracelet is something you can feel good about giving this holiday season. Hand crocheted, it is studded with minerals including chalcedony and labradorite.
    11) Cuff Bracelet

    NOVICA

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    Made in association with National Geographic by a Thai aritisan, this stunning fair trade bracelet is something you can feel good about giving this holiday season. Hand crocheted, it is studded with minerals including chalcedony and labradorite.

  Bundle together a few of these crochet washcloths, which are almost too pretty to use, for a teacher or hostess gift sure to be appreciated this holiday season. Made to order out of 100 percent cotton, they are sold separately.
    12) Washcloth

    etsy.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Bundle together a few of these crochet washcloths, which are almost too pretty to use, for a teacher or hostess gift sure to be appreciated this holiday season. Made to order out of 100 percent cotton, they are sold separately.

  Your cottagecore-loving teen is sure to get a kick out of these three kerchiefs. Crocheted with a delicate daisy pattern, they come in lovely lavender, pink, and light green colors.
    13) Head Kerchiefs

    HAIMEIKANG

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Your cottagecore-loving teen is sure to get a kick out of these three kerchiefs. Crocheted with a delicate daisy pattern, they come in lovely lavender, pink, and light green colors.

  According to Etsy customers, this tree ornament is a treat to give or receive: "Absolutely adorable!" wrote one reviewer. "I bought these sweet gingerbread ornaments for my granddaughter and they are perfect! Will definitely purchase from this seller again. Obsessed!"
    14) Gingerbread Ornament

    etsy.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    According to Etsy customers, this tree ornament is a treat to give or receive: "Absolutely adorable!" wrote one reviewer. "I bought these sweet gingerbread ornaments for my granddaughter and they are perfect! Will definitely purchase from this seller again. Obsessed!"

  If your fella has a need for speed (or just likes to keep tight control of his vehicle), think about gifting him this nifty pair of driving gloves. Comfy cotton crochet on one side, and Finnish deer skin on the other, these beauties are handmade and tailored for a superior fit.
    15) Men's Driving Gloves

    etsy.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    If your fella has a need for speed (or just likes to keep tight control of his vehicle), think about gifting him this nifty pair of driving gloves. Comfy cotton crochet on one side, and Finnish deer skin on the other, these beauties are handmade and tailored for a superior fit.

  Do you have a basket lover in your life? Then you might want to think about adding to their collection with a beautiful, unique crochet basket. Have one made in their favorite color and watch them really light up when they unwrap this thoughtful gift.
    16) Crochet Basket

    etsy.com

    $45.04

    Shop Now

    Do you have a basket lover in your life? Then you might want to think about adding to their collection with a beautiful, unique crochet basket. Have one made in their favorite color and watch them really light up when they unwrap this thoughtful gift.

  Available in just about any color, this ear warmer/headband features festive flower detailing.
    17) Flower Ear Warmer

    etsy.com

    $8.80

    Shop Now

    Available in just about any color, this ear warmer/headband features festive flower detailing.

  The newborn in your life will have toasty toes thanks to these super cute booties topped with a pink satin bow. Hand crocheted with premium cotton so that they're soft next to baby's tender skin.
    18) Baby Booties

    Jefferies Socks

    amazon.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    The newborn in your life will have toasty toes thanks to these super cute booties topped with a pink satin bow. Hand crocheted with premium cotton so that they're soft next to baby's tender skin.

  Sturdy, with a button closure, this tote comes in your choice of five earth tone colors sure to match what she wears.
    19) Tote Bag

    etsy.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Sturdy, with a button closure, this tote comes in your choice of five earth tone colors sure to match what she wears.

  Place this clever crochet coffee cup cozy under a caffeine addict's tree and you'll "perk" them right up!
    20) Coffee Cup Cozy

    etsy.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Place this clever crochet coffee cup cozy under a caffeine addict's tree and you'll "perk" them right up!

  This smiling little crochet insect just might "bee" your kiddo's favorite present come Christmas morning. Measures 6 inches long by 4 inches diameter.
    21) Bee Plushie

    amazon.com

    $25.97

    Shop Now

    This smiling little crochet insect just might "bee" your kiddo's favorite present come Christmas morning. Measures 6 inches long by 4 inches diameter.

  Why give fresh flowers that will only wilt and die when you can give cheery crochet posies that last forever? Choose from 10 different bouquet types.
    22) Bouquet of Flowers

    etsy.com

    $27.99

    Shop Now

    Why give fresh flowers that will only wilt and die when you can give cheery crochet posies that last forever? Choose from 10 different bouquet types.

