Welcome a New Dad Into the Daddy Club With These First Father's Day Gifts

  • <p>There are many Father's Days in the life of a dad, but non are more special than his first — the one where he's promoted to the official title of Daddy. This major milestone calls for a big celebration: You might fire up the grill for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g32450796/fathers-day-dinner-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day dinner" class="link ">Father's Day dinner</a>, plan a fun-filled day with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g19682410/fathers-day-activities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:activities for the whole family" class="link ">activities for the whole family</a> or a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/a27356920/what-to-write-in-a-fathers-day-card/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:write out a sentimental card" class="link ">write out a sentimental card</a> to mark the once-in-a-lifetime moment. But there's nothing like coming up with the <strong>best first <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g336/fathers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Father's Day gift" class="link ">Father's Day gift</a></strong>, giving him something he'll treasure for years to come. </p><p>Whether the bun is still in the oven or he's well on his way to having a 1-year-old toddler, these first Father's Day gifts will celebrate his journey to fatherhood. Some are meant to be useful, helping to smooth out mornings, organize baby gear or make it past those fussy moments. Others are just for him: He might not be able to go for a full day at the spa, but you can give him massages, skin treatments and other restorative pampering at home. And then there are <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4593/funny-gag-gift-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a few that are just for a laugh" class="link ">a few that are just for a laugh</a>, because nothing is better than <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/a36279135/best-corny-dad-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dad jokes" class="link ">dad jokes</a>.</p>
    1/46

    Welcome a New Dad Into the Daddy Club With These First Father's Day Gifts

    There are many Father's Days in the life of a dad, but non are more special than his first — the one where he's promoted to the official title of Daddy. This major milestone calls for a big celebration: You might fire up the grill for a Father's Day dinner, plan a fun-filled day with activities for the whole family or a write out a sentimental card to mark the once-in-a-lifetime moment. But there's nothing like coming up with the best first Father's Day gift, giving him something he'll treasure for years to come.

    Whether the bun is still in the oven or he's well on his way to having a 1-year-old toddler, these first Father's Day gifts will celebrate his journey to fatherhood. Some are meant to be useful, helping to smooth out mornings, organize baby gear or make it past those fussy moments. Others are just for him: He might not be able to go for a full day at the spa, but you can give him massages, skin treatments and other restorative pampering at home. And then there are a few that are just for a laugh, because nothing is better than dad jokes.

  • <p><strong>PaprikaPaperie</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F295301343%2Ffirst-time-dad-beer-labels-fathers-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These themed beer bottle labels let him toast to common first father milestones, like 3:00 a.m. feedings and insanely dirty diapers. Because the grossest moments of parenthood are more bearable when there's beer involved. </p>
    2/46

    First Time Dad Beer Bottle Labels

    PaprikaPaperie

    etsy.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    These themed beer bottle labels let him toast to common first father milestones, like 3:00 a.m. feedings and insanely dirty diapers. Because the grossest moments of parenthood are more bearable when there's beer involved.

    Paprika Paperie
  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641526556?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trust us: He's going to need a repertoire of dad jokes. This one offers 365 truly groan-worthy ones (in other words, the best kind). </p>
    3/46

    A Daily Dose of Dad Jokes

    Rockridge Press

    amazon.com

    $9.73

    Shop Now

    Trust us: He's going to need a repertoire of dad jokes. This one offers 365 truly groan-worthy ones (in other words, the best kind).

    Rockridge Press
  • <p><strong>EverythingEtchedAZ</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F532922963%2Fpersonalized-gift-for-dad-etched-beer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have his child's birthday engraved onto the glass for a sentimental touch. Since everything's better with a buddy, make one for grandpa, so they can crack open a cold one together. <br></p>
    4/46

    New Dad Personalized Pint Glass

    EverythingEtchedAZ

    etsy.com

    $18.70

    Shop Now

    Have his child's birthday engraved onto the glass for a sentimental touch. Since everything's better with a buddy, make one for grandpa, so they can crack open a cold one together.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>State</strong></p><p>statebags.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstatebags.com%2Fproducts%2Florimer-diaper-bag-nylon-sienna-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When this is all closed up, no one would ever guess from the outside that it's a diaper bag. But inside, it has all the compartments and pockets he needs to keep the baby's things organized. It comes in sienna, black and olive green.</p>
    5/46

    Lorimer Diaper Backpack

    State

    statebags.com

    $198.00

    Shop Now

    When this is all closed up, no one would ever guess from the outside that it's a diaper bag. But inside, it has all the compartments and pockets he needs to keep the baby's things organized. It comes in sienna, black and olive green.

    State
  • <p><strong>Threadrock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075LYZVDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Daddy & Me outfits? So cute. If pizza isn't his thing, you can also coordinating t-shirt-and-bodysuit outfits with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Threadrock-Missing-Bodysuit-T-Shirt-Matching/dp/B0918LZ3KR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a jigsaw puzzle and missing piece" class="link ">a jigsaw puzzle and missing piece</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Threadrock-Infant-Bodysuit-T-Shirt-Matching/dp/B06VSHCDLM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a large fry and a small fry" class="link ">a large fry and a small fry</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Threadrock-Taquito-Bodysuit-T-Shirt-Matching/dp/B089QXHX8Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a taco and taquito" class="link ">a taco and taquito</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Threadrock-Mens-Burger-T-Shirt-Small/dp/B08WH2BC15?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a burger and slider" class="link ">a burger and slider</a>, among other designs</p>
    6/46

    Pizza Pie & Slice Matching Outfits

    Threadrock

    amazon.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    Daddy & Me outfits? So cute. If pizza isn't his thing, you can also coordinating t-shirt-and-bodysuit outfits with a jigsaw puzzle and missing piece, a large fry and a small fry, a taco and taquito and a burger and slider, among other designs

    Threadrock
  • <p>thedadhoodie.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthedadhoodie.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dad-hoodie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This ultra soft hoodie was designed <em>with</em> new dads in mind: He can ditch the diaper bag, thanks to built-in compartments for diapers, bottles and baby wipes, etc. </p>
    7/46

    The Ultimate Dad Hoodie

    thedadhoodie.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    This ultra soft hoodie was designed with new dads in mind: He can ditch the diaper bag, thanks to built-in compartments for diapers, bottles and baby wipes, etc.

    The Dad Hoodie
  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>New parents never get to drink their morning brew right away, but that doesn't mean they're relegated to 18 years of cold coffee. This uses an app to keep the coffee heated to the temperature you set it to, so he can let it linger while he's on baby duty without worry.</p>
    8/46

    Temperature Control Smart Mug

    Ember

    amazon.com

    $129.95

    Shop Now

    New parents never get to drink their morning brew right away, but that doesn't mean they're relegated to 18 years of cold coffee. This uses an app to keep the coffee heated to the temperature you set it to, so he can let it linger while he's on baby duty without worry.

    Ember
  • <p><strong>MoCuishle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FYJJQ7C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Parenthood is a never-ending cycle of leaning over to pick up the baby, then leaning over to put the baby down again. When his muscles can't take it, give Dad this heated shoulder and back massager to get him feeling right as rain.</p>
    9/46

    Shiatsu Massager

    MoCuishle

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    Parenthood is a never-ending cycle of leaning over to pick up the baby, then leaning over to put the baby down again. When his muscles can't take it, give Dad this heated shoulder and back massager to get him feeling right as rain.

    Mo Cuishle
  • <p><strong>ThisWear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FWIA3RE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if it's far from the truth (...okay?), the message on this mug will give him a good laugh.</p>
    10/46

    Best Farter Ever Mug

    ThisWear

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Even if it's far from the truth (...okay?), the message on this mug will give him a good laugh.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>Zink</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C72V1LB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a new baby at home, you can never have too many photos. But rather than going through a photo-printing service, which takes time, this wireless printer connects with Bluetooth so Dad can get hard copies right away.</p>
    11/46

    Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

    Zink

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    With a new baby at home, you can never have too many photos. But rather than going through a photo-printing service, which takes time, this wireless printer connects with Bluetooth so Dad can get hard copies right away.

    Zink
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods </strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiitake-mushroom-log-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once he soaks this spore-filled log, it will grow organic mushrooms for up to three years. That means, he has plenty of salads and stir-fry dishes ahead of him.</p>
    12/46

    Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Once he soaks this spore-filled log, it will grow organic mushrooms for up to three years. That means, he has plenty of salads and stir-fry dishes ahead of him.

    uncommongoods.com
  • <p><strong>Dearfoams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W5JQW16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These slippers are the perfect thing to wear on those middle-of-the-night trips between the nursery and the kitchen. The memory foam inside makes them ultra-comfy.</p>
    13/46

    Microfiber Suede Clog

    Dearfoams

    amazon.com

    $24.09

    Shop Now

    These slippers are the perfect thing to wear on those middle-of-the-night trips between the nursery and the kitchen. The memory foam inside makes them ultra-comfy.

    Dearfoams
  • <p><strong>WoodLifePrints</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F690175860%2Fcustom-star-map-dad-fathers-day-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send the date and location when his child was born and the Etsy seller will take care of the rest. You can even request for up to three maps to be printed for families with multiple children, and it comes ready to hang!</p>
    14/46

    Custom Star Map

    WoodLifePrints

    etsy.com

    $49.95

    Shop Now

    Send the date and location when his child was born and the Etsy seller will take care of the rest. You can even request for up to three maps to be printed for families with multiple children, and it comes ready to hang!

    etsy
  • <p><strong>Soundcore by Anker Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$70.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HMWZBXC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These serve a dual purpose: They keep Dad's music from waking up the baby, and they let Dad get a break from baby noises when it all gets to be too much. They are a Good Housekeeping Institute pick for affordable, noise-cancelling headphones, and testers appreciated the quick charging and long battery life.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/electronics/headphone-reviews/g22656183/best-noise-canceling-headphones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones" class="link ">The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones</a></p>
    15/46

    Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

    Soundcore by Anker Life

    amazon.com

    $70.99

    Shop Now

    These serve a dual purpose: They keep Dad's music from waking up the baby, and they let Dad get a break from baby noises when it all gets to be too much. They are a Good Housekeeping Institute pick for affordable, noise-cancelling headphones, and testers appreciated the quick charging and long battery life.

    RELATED: The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones

    Soundcore by Anker Life
  • <p><strong>YETI </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074W9T3MN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every new dad knows the struggle of finding the time to finish his coffee before it gets cold. This insulated mug keeps his java at the perfect temperature — hot or ice cold — for hours. </p>
    16/46

    Travel Rambler

    YETI

    amazon.com

    $44.75

    Shop Now

    Every new dad knows the struggle of finding the time to finish his coffee before it gets cold. This insulated mug keeps his java at the perfect temperature — hot or ice cold — for hours.

    Yeti
  • <p><strong>Ekobo</strong></p><p>goodeeworld.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodeeworld.com%2Fproducts%2Fekobo-rectangle-bento-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Say goodbye to baggies! He can use these to store wipes, pacis and whatever else he needs on the go — and, when paternity leave is over, he can use them to pack his lunch. </p>
    17/46

    Rectangle Bento Box

    Ekobo

    goodeeworld.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    Say goodbye to baggies! He can use these to store wipes, pacis and whatever else he needs on the go — and, when paternity leave is over, he can use them to pack his lunch.

    Ekobo
  • <p><strong>Artifact Uprising</strong></p><p>artifactuprising.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artifactuprising.com%2Fphoto-books%2Feveryday-photo-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this book, the new dad can transfer any baby photos that live on his phone into a premium fabric bound book. Once he picks the album size, fabric color, foil color and page count, he can instantly download photos onto the site to fill the pages. </p>
    18/46

    Everyday Photo Book

    Artifact Uprising

    artifactuprising.com

    $59.00

    Shop Now

    With this book, the new dad can transfer any baby photos that live on his phone into a premium fabric bound book. Once he picks the album size, fabric color, foil color and page count, he can instantly download photos onto the site to fill the pages.

    Artifact Uprising
  • <p><strong>Lamicall</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S9JXQP2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's hard to rock a sleeping baby with one hand and check your phone with the other. This clip-on, repositionable phone holder will let him do the late-night scroll hands-free.</p>
    19/46

    Gooseneck Phone Holder

    Lamicall

    amazon.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    It's hard to rock a sleeping baby with one hand and check your phone with the other. This clip-on, repositionable phone holder will let him do the late-night scroll hands-free.

    Lamicall
  • <p><strong>eTape16</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PY3OT5K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade one of his most trusted tools: Measurements display on screen for easy reading and he can save those measurements with the press of a button. It can also convert measurements from fractions to decimals, so he doesn't have to bust out a calculator. </p>
    20/46

    Digital Tape Measure

    eTape16

    amazon.com

    $38.99

    Shop Now

    Upgrade one of his most trusted tools: Measurements display on screen for easy reading and he can save those measurements with the press of a button. It can also convert measurements from fractions to decimals, so he doesn't have to bust out a calculator.

    eTape16
  • <p><strong>Good Man Brand</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$82.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-man-brand-jetset-jogger-sweatpants%2F6441210&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sweatpants: He's going to be living in them for a while. Upgrade his comfy clothes game with these stretchy, soft joggers with pockets.</p>
    21/46

    Jetset Jogger Sweatpants

    Good Man Brand

    nordstrom.com

    $82.80

    Shop Now

    Sweatpants: He's going to be living in them for a while. Upgrade his comfy clothes game with these stretchy, soft joggers with pockets.

    Good Man Brand
  • <p><strong>Blue Bottle </strong></p><p>bluebottle.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluebottlecoffee.com%2Fstore%2Fblend-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this box of Blue Bottle's best blends the ultimate sidekick for overnight feeding shifts. Inside this box, he'll find three bags of their most popular kinds of whole-bean coffee: Bella Donovan, Three Africas and Giant Steps. </p>
    22/46

    The Blend Box

    Blue Bottle

    bluebottle.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Consider this box of Blue Bottle's best blends the ultimate sidekick for overnight feeding shifts. Inside this box, he'll find three bags of their most popular kinds of whole-bean coffee: Bella Donovan, Three Africas and Giant Steps.

    Blue Bottle
  • <p><strong>KingsleyLeather</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F595754664%2Fblack-leather-sunglasses-case-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With "dad brain," he may never remember where he puts his glasses, but they'll be easy to find in this chic leather glasses case. Choose from one of four colors. </p>
    23/46

    Black Leather Sunglasses

    KingsleyLeather

    etsy.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    With "dad brain," he may never remember where he puts his glasses, but they'll be easy to find in this chic leather glasses case. Choose from one of four colors.

    Kingsley Leather
  • <p><strong>Hamilton Beach</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N3L2DMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give him the diner experience right at home. This handy gadget makes two breakfast sandwiches at once, saving him time on busy mornings. </p>
    24/46

    Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

    Hamilton Beach

    amazon.com

    $42.99

    Shop Now

    Give him the diner experience right at home. This handy gadget makes two breakfast sandwiches at once, saving him time on busy mornings.

    hamilton beach
  • <p><strong>H.I.M.-istry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KR1CFS7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Self-care: it's not just for moms! Treat him to a relaxing treatment with these pads, which will have his skin glowing. Make it a full gift set by adding on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KQXNJDD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleanser" class="link ">cleanser</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Himistry-Rosemary-Tea-Shave-Gel/dp/B07KR1Z6SX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shave gel" class="link ">shave gel</a>.</p>
    25/46

    Triple Tea Restoring Pads

    H.I.M.-istry

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Self-care: it's not just for moms! Treat him to a relaxing treatment with these pads, which will have his skin glowing. Make it a full gift set by adding on cleanser and shave gel.

    H.I.M.-istry
  • <p><strong>Host</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BNVS5RJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's a wine lover, here's something he might enjoy when he's off dad duty: double-walled wine cooling cups — the ultimate solution to chilling wine without diluting it. </p>
    26/46

    Wine Freeze Cooling Cup

    Host

    amazon.com

    $13.00

    Shop Now

    If he's a wine lover, here's something he might enjoy when he's off dad duty: double-walled wine cooling cups — the ultimate solution to chilling wine without diluting it.

    HOST
  • <p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmega-dad-personalized-comic-book&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He's been Mega Dad from day one and this book makes it known to all. Add your kid's name into the story and choose a superhero that looks most like their dad for a sweet read. </p>
    27/46

    Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    He's been Mega Dad from day one and this book makes it known to all. Add your kid's name into the story and choose a superhero that looks most like their dad for a sweet read.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Mark and Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fsock-hankie-and-tie-set%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcview-all-fathers-day-gifts%26isx%3D0.0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally, a clothing gift that he'll actually use! Personalize this three-piece set, which comes with a pocket square, tie and dress socks, with his initials for an additional $12. </p>
    28/46

    The Tie Bar x Mark and Graham Gift Set

    Mark and Graham

    markandgraham.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    Finally, a clothing gift that he'll actually use! Personalize this three-piece set, which comes with a pocket square, tie and dress socks, with his initials for an additional $12.

    The Tie Bar/ Mark and Graham
  • <p><strong>ThePosterBoutiqueNL</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F870313592%2Fcustom-personalised-illustration-mothers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a more creative way to capture his growing family. You can customize the portrait to stay faceless or have more details drawn in to closely match his family. </p>
    29/46

    Custom Illustrated Portrait

    ThePosterBoutiqueNL

    etsy.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    Here's a more creative way to capture his growing family. You can customize the portrait to stay faceless or have more details drawn in to closely match his family.

    ThePosterBoutiqueNL
  • <p><strong>Crazy Dog T-Shirts</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087CDH9VD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He'll proudly wear this t-shirt the next time he's on diaper or stroller duty. Let's face it, this has been the <em>best </em>promotion of his life!</p>
    30/46

    Promoted to Daddy Shirt

    Crazy Dog T-Shirts

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    He'll proudly wear this t-shirt the next time he's on diaper or stroller duty. Let's face it, this has been the best promotion of his life!

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>TimberandTine</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F689622904%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gift-engraved-new-dad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Find the most precious snapshot of the new dad with his pride and joy to fill this 4" x 6", 5" x 7" or 8" x 10" frame. Personalize it with his baby's name along with the year he joined the dad club. </p>
    31/46

    Engraved Picture Frame

    TimberandTine

    etsy.com

    $29.95

    Shop Now

    Find the most precious snapshot of the new dad with his pride and joy to fill this 4" x 6", 5" x 7" or 8" x 10" frame. Personalize it with his baby's name along with the year he joined the dad club.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>DayzeeCreationz</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$13.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F614590021%2Fpersonalized-daddy-penny-keychain-new&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This keychain highlights the best year of his life: the one where he became a dad! Pick a penny from the his baby's birth year and have it stamped with "dad," "daddy" or his preferred name. </p>
    32/46

    Personalized Penny Keychain

    DayzeeCreationz

    etsy.com

    $13.50

    Shop Now

    This keychain highlights the best year of his life: the one where he became a dad! Pick a penny from the his baby's birth year and have it stamped with "dad," "daddy" or his preferred name.

    Etsy
  • <p><strong>EskimoHouseGiftShop</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.77</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F967948793%2Fcustomizable-dadalorian-shirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make it a matching moment: This adorable shirt comes in baby and unisex sizes, so the whole family can show off their <em>Star Wars</em> pride. There's even room to add a personal saying or year, if you want to customize it to his crew. </p><p>RELATED: <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29624061/star-wars-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 45 Most Out-of-This-World 'Star Wars' Gifts for Kids and Adults" class="link ">The 45 Most Out-of-This-World 'Star Wars' Gifts for Kids and Adults</a></strong></p>
    33/46

    Customizable Dadalorian Shirt

    EskimoHouseGiftShop

    etsy.com

    $19.77

    Shop Now

    Make it a matching moment: This adorable shirt comes in baby and unisex sizes, so the whole family can show off their Star Wars pride. There's even room to add a personal saying or year, if you want to customize it to his crew.

    RELATED: The 45 Most Out-of-This-World 'Star Wars' Gifts for Kids and Adults

    etsy
  • <p><strong>Dollar Shave Club</strong></p><p>dollarshaveclub.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dollarshaveclub.com%2Fget-started%2Fquiz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He can at least look like he's been getting some shut-eye with this kit, which gives him everything he needs to stay clean ... and clean-shaven. </p>
    34/46

    Members' Favorites Gift Set

    Dollar Shave Club

    dollarshaveclub.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    He can at least look like he's been getting some shut-eye with this kit, which gives him everything he needs to stay clean ... and clean-shaven.

    Dollar Shave Club
  • <p><strong>Baker Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0801018978?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just when he thinks he's got it down, fatherhood throws another curveball (or, ya know, sleepless night). Take it from Super Bowl champion and dad Benjamin Watson, who put together a playbook to take every new dad from the big game (birth) to a fulfilling post-season. </p>
    35/46

    New Dad's Playbook

    Baker Books

    amazon.com

    $9.70

    Shop Now

    Just when he thinks he's got it down, fatherhood throws another curveball (or, ya know, sleepless night). Take it from Super Bowl champion and dad Benjamin Watson, who put together a playbook to take every new dad from the big game (birth) to a fulfilling post-season.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Alexander Del Rossa </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B007OX49SK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These pajamas are a classic gift for any new dad: The long woven cotton pajamas will make sleepless nights a little easier (emphasis on "a little").</p>
    36/46

    Men's Cotton Pajamas

    Alexander Del Rossa

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    These pajamas are a classic gift for any new dad: The long woven cotton pajamas will make sleepless nights a little easier (emphasis on "a little").

    Alexander Del Rossa
  • <p><strong>Oster</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004T4LYEO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this personal blender, he can sip his favorite fruits and veggies in the same bottle he used to blend everything in, saving him from washing dishes later. It's loved by thousands of reviewers on Amazon and comes in different colors too.<br></p>
    37/46

    My Blend Single Blender

    Oster

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    With this personal blender, he can sip his favorite fruits and veggies in the same bottle he used to blend everything in, saving him from washing dishes later. It's loved by thousands of reviewers on Amazon and comes in different colors too.

    oster
  • <p><strong>Shaker & Spoon</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fshaker-spoon%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he's more of a cocktail guy, then sign him up for a monthly cocktail box subscription. Each month, Shaker & Spoon picks three seasonal recipes and sends him everything he needs to make 12 cocktails total (minus the booze, which he'll need to purchase separately).</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/fathers-day/g32446510/best-subscription-boxes-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Subscription Boxes for Men" class="link ">The Best Subscription Boxes for Men</a></p>
    38/46

    Monthly Cocktail Box

    Shaker & Spoon

    cratejoy.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    If he's more of a cocktail guy, then sign him up for a monthly cocktail box subscription. Each month, Shaker & Spoon picks three seasonal recipes and sends him everything he needs to make 12 cocktails total (minus the booze, which he'll need to purchase separately).

    RELATED: The Best Subscription Boxes for Men

    Shaker & Spoon
  • <p><strong>Polaroid Originals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$110.26</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085PQCF7Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are so many exciting moments on the horizon and now he'll be ready to capture them all. Similar to his smartphone, this point-and-shoot camera has autofocus, letting him get sharp, vivid photos of his crawling toddler. </p>
    39/46

    Polaroid Originals Now

    Polaroid Originals

    amazon.com

    $110.26

    Shop Now

    There are so many exciting moments on the horizon and now he'll be ready to capture them all. Similar to his smartphone, this point-and-shoot camera has autofocus, letting him get sharp, vivid photos of his crawling toddler.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Ubuntu Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F9CSQRM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally, men's jewelry that he'll actually wear. This one, which he can wear in honor of his new little one, is made with genuine leather and glass beads and comes in many color combos.</p>
    40/46

    Love Bracelet

    Ubuntu Life

    amazon.com

    $23.00

    Shop Now

    Finally, men's jewelry that he'll actually wear. This one, which he can wear in honor of his new little one, is made with genuine leather and glass beads and comes in many color combos.

    Ubuntu Life
  • <p><strong>Roam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LWDCSIZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it's primarily for bikes, this smartphone mount is the best stroller accessory, since it keeps his hands free for steering. Just make sure he's fully mastered the art of stroller life before handing it over. </p>
    41/46

    Phone Mount

    Roam

    amazon.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    While it's primarily for bikes, this smartphone mount is the best stroller accessory, since it keeps his hands free for steering. Just make sure he's fully mastered the art of stroller life before handing it over.

    Roam
  • <p><strong>SanDisk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JD2LXXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>To help Dad keep track of all his new baby’s photos (and let’s face it, there’s going to be a lot!), the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is perfect. This 2-in-1 flash drive has both Lightning and USB-C connectors, making it easy to move files between his phone, tablet and computer without having to resort to email. Available in up to 256GB, this drive has the memory he needs for more photos, videos and games without any recurring subscription fees.</p>
    42/46

    iXpand® Flash Drive Luxe

    SanDisk

    amazon.com

    $74.99

    Shop Now

    To help Dad keep track of all his new baby’s photos (and let’s face it, there’s going to be a lot!), the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is perfect. This 2-in-1 flash drive has both Lightning and USB-C connectors, making it easy to move files between his phone, tablet and computer without having to resort to email. Available in up to 256GB, this drive has the memory he needs for more photos, videos and games without any recurring subscription fees.

    SanDisk
  • <p><strong>Fitbit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DFGWDZR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.4305%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Fitbit will not only help keep tabs on his steps and sleep patterns, but it also syncs with his texts and calendar. He can keep is hands free by calling out to Alexa or Google Assistant to get the latest news, set bedtime reminders or control his other smart devices. </p>
    43/46

    Versa 3 Smartwatch

    Fitbit

    amazon.com

    $179.00

    Shop Now

    This Fitbit will not only help keep tabs on his steps and sleep patterns, but it also syncs with his texts and calendar. He can keep is hands free by calling out to Alexa or Google Assistant to get the latest news, set bedtime reminders or control his other smart devices.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Winc</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winc.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can either buy Winc's bottles individually, or gift him a subscription gift card to help him unwind. First, he has to answer a few questions about his taste profile to let Winc curate the best wine selection for his tastebuds. </p>
    44/46

    Wine Subscription

    Winc

    Shop Now

    You can either buy Winc's bottles individually, or gift him a subscription gift card to help him unwind. First, he has to answer a few questions about his taste profile to let Winc curate the best wine selection for his tastebuds.

    winc
  • <p><strong>Material Kitchen</strong></p><p>materialkitchen.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmaterialkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-reboard&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Online reviewers call this cooking board "durable, but lightweight," making it a must for any meal-prepping dad. Something cool: It's made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane.</p>
    45/46

    The reBoard

    Material Kitchen

    materialkitchen.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Online reviewers call this cooking board "durable, but lightweight," making it a must for any meal-prepping dad. Something cool: It's made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane.

    material
  • <p><strong>Every Man Jack</strong></p><p>everymanjack.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everymanjack.com%2Fproducts%2Fmarvel-body-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Ffathers-day%2Fg4305%2Ffirst-fathers-day-gifts-for-new-dads%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those sleepless nights do a number on Dad's skin, and with the great power of being a dad comes the great responsibility to take care of himself. This kit comes with deodorant, body wash, and a shampoo/conditioner combo that's supposed to smell like you're swinging through fresh air. There are also kits for Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther.</p>
    46/46

    Marvel Body Kit

    Every Man Jack

    everymanjack.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    Those sleepless nights do a number on Dad's skin, and with the great power of being a dad comes the great responsibility to take care of himself. This kit comes with deodorant, body wash, and a shampoo/conditioner combo that's supposed to smell like you're swinging through fresh air. There are also kits for Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther.

    Every Man Jack
