This Cooling Weighted Blanket Is A Dream For Sweaty Sleepers (And It's Only $25!)

Quick! What do your mom, uncle, boyfriend, sister, BFF, and coworker all have in common? An obsession with their weighted blanket. Okay, maybe not those exact people, per se, but you get the picture. These days it seems like everyone and their mother is sleeping with one. The only prob: They are, well, weighted...and therefore can be super hot. Enter: cooling weighted blankets.
Filled with a heavy load of tiny plastic or glass pellets, a weighted blanket can weigh up to 25 (!) pounds, creating a confined feeling similar to a hug, which is thought to promote the release of feel-good chemicals, which in turn, may calm you down. That's the idea at least. When it comes down to it, there isn't any concrete scientific evidence that it works better than any other relaxing bedtime routine.
But that doesn't mean one of these weighted covers can't work for you. That's because "anxiety has a very strong placebo response," as Martin Antony, PhD, professor of psychology at Ryerson University and co-author of the Anti-Anxiety Workbook, previously told WH. In other words, if you believe the weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep, then it might do just that.
And if you're a sweaty sleeper and like lightweight blankets that don't make you ~moist~, no worries. There are tons of the absolute best cooling weighted blankets for summer time, spring, and any other sweaty time periods out there. So, if you reap relaxing benefits from a weighted blanket but toss and turn when you get too hot, stay dry (read: sans sweat) with one of these 13 cooling weighted blankets.