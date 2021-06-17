This Cooling Weighted Blanket Is A Dream For Sweaty Sleepers (And It's Only $25!)

  • <p>Quick! What do your mom, uncle, boyfriend, sister, BFF, and coworker all have in common? An obsession with their weighted blanket. Okay, maybe not those exact people, per se, but you get the picture. These days it seems like everyone and their mother is sleeping with one. The only prob: They are, well, weighted...and therefore can be super hot. Enter: <em>cooling</em> weighted blankets.</p><p>Filled with a heavy load of tiny plastic or glass pellets, a weighted blanket can weigh up to 25 (!) pounds, creating a confined feeling similar to a hug, which is thought to promote the release of feel-good chemicals, which in turn, may calm you down. That's the idea at least. When it comes down to it, there isn't any concrete scientific evidence that it works better than any other relaxing bedtime routine. </p><p>But that doesn't mean one of these weighted covers can't work for you. That's because "anxiety has a very strong placebo response," as Martin Antony, PhD, professor of psychology at Ryerson University and co-author of the <em>Anti-Anxiety Workbook, </em>previously told <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a27117289/weighted-blanket-anxiety/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WH" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WH</a>. In other words, if you believe the weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep, then it might do just that. </p><p>And if you're a sweaty sleeper and like lightweight blankets that don't make you ~moist~, no worries. There are tons of the absolute best cooling weighted blankets for summer time, spring, and any other sweaty time periods out there. So, if you reap relaxing benefits from a weighted blanket but toss and turn when you get too hot, stay dry (read: sans sweat) with one of these 13 cooling weighted blankets. </p>
    1/14

    This Cooling Weighted Blanket Is A Dream For Sweaty Sleepers (And It's Only $25!)

    Quick! What do your mom, uncle, boyfriend, sister, BFF, and coworker all have in common? An obsession with their weighted blanket. Okay, maybe not those exact people, per se, but you get the picture. These days it seems like everyone and their mother is sleeping with one. The only prob: They are, well, weighted...and therefore can be super hot. Enter: cooling weighted blankets.

    Filled with a heavy load of tiny plastic or glass pellets, a weighted blanket can weigh up to 25 (!) pounds, creating a confined feeling similar to a hug, which is thought to promote the release of feel-good chemicals, which in turn, may calm you down. That's the idea at least. When it comes down to it, there isn't any concrete scientific evidence that it works better than any other relaxing bedtime routine.

    But that doesn't mean one of these weighted covers can't work for you. That's because "anxiety has a very strong placebo response," as Martin Antony, PhD, professor of psychology at Ryerson University and co-author of the Anti-Anxiety Workbook, previously told WH. In other words, if you believe the weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep, then it might do just that.

    And if you're a sweaty sleeper and like lightweight blankets that don't make you ~moist~, no worries. There are tons of the absolute best cooling weighted blankets for summer time, spring, and any other sweaty time periods out there. So, if you reap relaxing benefits from a weighted blanket but toss and turn when you get too hot, stay dry (read: sans sweat) with one of these 13 cooling weighted blankets.

  • <p><strong>LUNA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$86.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JJDG4BX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you think the word "organic" only refers to produce, think again. This queen-size weighted blanket is made from, yup, organic cotton that's naturally cool to the touch. </p><p>The sustainable materials don't stop there: Luna's cooling weighted blanket also uses glass (peace out, plastic!) beads to create that covetable calming sensation. Still not sold? Take it from a few of the many rave reviews on Amazon: "Totally worth the money," "delightfully heavy, yet not too warm," and "finally a good night's sleep!" <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I absolutely love this blanket. I suffer from a disorder that causes my joints to dislocate very easily with movement (even in my sleep) and this blanket has helped so much with that. Since using this blanket, I feel more rested when I wake up and I don't hurt as bad as I used to."<em> —Caitlin, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RPAYI67SY8DIF/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07JJDG4BX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    2/14

    1) Weighted Blanket

    LUNA

    amazon.com

    $86.99

    Shop Now

    If you think the word "organic" only refers to produce, think again. This queen-size weighted blanket is made from, yup, organic cotton that's naturally cool to the touch.

    The sustainable materials don't stop there: Luna's cooling weighted blanket also uses glass (peace out, plastic!) beads to create that covetable calming sensation. Still not sold? Take it from a few of the many rave reviews on Amazon: "Totally worth the money," "delightfully heavy, yet not too warm," and "finally a good night's sleep!"

    Reviewer rave: "I absolutely love this blanket. I suffer from a disorder that causes my joints to dislocate very easily with movement (even in my sleep) and this blanket has helped so much with that. Since using this blanket, I feel more rested when I wake up and I don't hurt as bad as I used to." —Caitlin, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>Coolmax</strong></p><p>mosaicweightedblankets.com</p><p><strong>$249.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mosaicweightedblankets.com%2Fproducts%2Fcoolmax-weighted-blanket%3Fvariant%3D17075444482138%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA1pyCBhCtARIsAHaY_5fr5oh13sPxE8LgdHOqAmsrRKTuLfk0OV05G7RdPiI2IdcmDF7wDPYaAnrdEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before it arrives at your door, this Coolmax weighted blanket goes through a special "tufting process" that helps create a super smooth and soft fabric. Plus, it's made with a proprietary technology that wicks moisture away from the body, making it a master at maintaining a comfy and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a19949157/cooling-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool temperature as you snooze" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool temperature as you snooze</a>. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"Absolutely love it...My husband had gifted me a throw for Christmas and I really liked it. However, after sleeping under it two nights I decided it was too heavy and too hot. So I immediately ordered a Coolmax version. Holy Cow—what an amazing idea, I’m a believer." <em>—Toni I., </em><a href="https://www.mosaicweightedblankets.com/products/coolmax-weighted-blanket?variant=17075444482138&gclid=Cj0KCQiA1pyCBhCtARIsAHaY_5fr5oh13sPxE8LgdHOqAmsrRKTuLfk0OV05G7RdPiI2IdcmDF7wDPYaAnrdEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mosaicweightedblankets.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mosaicweightedblankets.com</a></p>
    3/14

    2) Coolmax Weighted Blanket

    Coolmax

    mosaicweightedblankets.com

    $249.95

    Shop Now

    Before it arrives at your door, this Coolmax weighted blanket goes through a special "tufting process" that helps create a super smooth and soft fabric. Plus, it's made with a proprietary technology that wicks moisture away from the body, making it a master at maintaining a comfy and cool temperature as you snooze.

    Reviewer rave: "Absolutely love it...My husband had gifted me a throw for Christmas and I really liked it. However, after sleeping under it two nights I decided it was too heavy and too hot. So I immediately ordered a Coolmax version. Holy Cow—what an amazing idea, I’m a believer." —Toni I., mosaicweightedblankets.com

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>LUXOME</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8N29QC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, this double-sided weighted blanket basically gives you the best of both worlds. One side is plush and velvet-y soft, making it perfect for a cold winter night, while the other is cool and made of lightweight bamboo material for summertime. Plus, this blanket is known for no bead-bunching, which means that you won't find all of the weighted beads in one corner of your blanket after a night's sleep. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love the ultra plush mink-y cover, which it delivers on as it feels very comfy and warm, but not overly hot. The quality of the fabrics and construction are great, and there was no harsh or chemical smell at all coming out of the vacuum-sealed bag, so I was able to use it right away without washing it."<em> —Micah, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/ROHKMYD123E1C/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07H8N29QC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    4/14

    3) Luxury Adult Weighted Blanket

    LUXOME

    amazon.com

    $169.99

    Shop Now

    Yep, this double-sided weighted blanket basically gives you the best of both worlds. One side is plush and velvet-y soft, making it perfect for a cold winter night, while the other is cool and made of lightweight bamboo material for summertime. Plus, this blanket is known for no bead-bunching, which means that you won't find all of the weighted beads in one corner of your blanket after a night's sleep.

    Reviewer rave: "I love the ultra plush mink-y cover, which it delivers on as it feels very comfy and warm, but not overly hot. The quality of the fabrics and construction are great, and there was no harsh or chemical smell at all coming out of the vacuum-sealed bag, so I was able to use it right away without washing it." —Micah, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>YnM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C193MKM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in a variety of different colors and patterns (see: leopard), this highly rated weighted blanket made of cooling bamboo also comes in a range of sizes, from 7 to 35 pounds. </p><p>And the options don't stop there! Sleep solo? Go ahead and snag the 48-inch x 72-inch option. Want to share the soothing sensations? Your better bet might be to buy the king-size weighted blanket or 80-inch x 87-inch version. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I was delighted with the material: the bamboo is silky and feels cool. But the big surprise was when I crawled into bed a good three hours before I usually manage to fall asleep. The next morning I realized I had gone to sleep within minutes - and slept straight through to morning. The first full night’s sleep - with NO sleep medication - in 15 years. I highly recommend this product, and I suggest getting the cover - you wouldn’t want to have to try to figure out how to clean the actual blanket."<em> —Violet, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RXE8BBUI85M84/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07C193MKM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a><br></p>
    5/14

    4) Cooling Weighted Blanket

    YnM

    amazon.com

    $69.90

    Shop Now

    Available in a variety of different colors and patterns (see: leopard), this highly rated weighted blanket made of cooling bamboo also comes in a range of sizes, from 7 to 35 pounds.

    And the options don't stop there! Sleep solo? Go ahead and snag the 48-inch x 72-inch option. Want to share the soothing sensations? Your better bet might be to buy the king-size weighted blanket or 80-inch x 87-inch version.

    Reviewer rave: "I was delighted with the material: the bamboo is silky and feels cool. But the big surprise was when I crawled into bed a good three hours before I usually manage to fall asleep. The next morning I realized I had gone to sleep within minutes - and slept straight through to morning. The first full night’s sleep - with NO sleep medication - in 15 years. I highly recommend this product, and I suggest getting the cover - you wouldn’t want to have to try to figure out how to clean the actual blanket." —Violet, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fweighted-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This collab between cult-fav mattress brand Purple and Gravity weighted blankets is definitely a treat. With a dual-sided duvet cover that both super soft and cooling, this blanket it great for full-on comfort through any and every temperature. And yep, the cover is also machine washable, so go ahead and curl up with your snacks, too. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>Blanket was everything your ad said it was but still was very surprised on its weight. This is the first time I wake without any muscle pain but due to the weight this is the first time I ever gotten tired making up my bed." <em>—Charles M</em>, <a href="https://purple.com/weighted-blanket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    6/14

    5) Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket

    Purple

    purple.com

    $239.00

    Shop Now

    This collab between cult-fav mattress brand Purple and Gravity weighted blankets is definitely a treat. With a dual-sided duvet cover that both super soft and cooling, this blanket it great for full-on comfort through any and every temperature. And yep, the cover is also machine washable, so go ahead and curl up with your snacks, too.

    Reviewer rave: "Blanket was everything your ad said it was but still was very surprised on its weight. This is the first time I wake without any muscle pain but due to the weight this is the first time I ever gotten tired making up my bed." —Charles M, amazon.com

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Smart Queen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V4KW7MY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking to experience the luxury of a weighted blanket but also on a budget? This cooling option is only 30 dollars. (Yep, you read that right!) Plus, it comes in a bunch of different length variations, and you can choose one that weighs anywhere from three to 30 pounds. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>Well, this blanket was definitely worthy of all the fuss, not overwhelmingly hot while still being very present and soothing. I was worried I'd have to kick it off because it would be hot but instead, it was very comfortable and warm without being hot. I definitely recommend it!" <em>—Skylar, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2XWHJGMSG12FP/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07V4KW7MY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    7/14

    6) Cooling Weighted Blanket

    Smart Queen

    amazon.com

    $26.99

    Shop Now

    Looking to experience the luxury of a weighted blanket but also on a budget? This cooling option is only 30 dollars. (Yep, you read that right!) Plus, it comes in a bunch of different length variations, and you can choose one that weighs anywhere from three to 30 pounds.

    Reviewer rave: "Well, this blanket was definitely worthy of all the fuss, not overwhelmingly hot while still being very present and soothing. I was worried I'd have to kick it off because it would be hot but instead, it was very comfortable and warm without being hot. I definitely recommend it!" —Skylar, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>CoziRest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082HPFGMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With major pros like a removable, machine washable "all-season" cover, it's not shocking that this cooling weighted blanket is a best seller on Amazon. While one side of the cover is a winter-appropriate mink, the other side is cooling bamboo, an ideal material for staying ~chill~ all night long. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"It is a very unique blanket: it essentially contains an overarching large weighted blanket with a smooth, silky, spotted sheet around and underneath it. The silky sheet is pretty awesome: it feels great and really eases me into bed."<em> —Amazon Customer, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1QLZ4F43OME84/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B082HPFGMG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a><br></p>
    8/14

    7) Cooling Weighted Blanket

    CoziRest

    amazon.com

    $89.97

    Shop Now

    With major pros like a removable, machine washable "all-season" cover, it's not shocking that this cooling weighted blanket is a best seller on Amazon. While one side of the cover is a winter-appropriate mink, the other side is cooling bamboo, an ideal material for staying ~chill~ all night long.

    Reviewer rave: "It is a very unique blanket: it essentially contains an overarching large weighted blanket with a smooth, silky, spotted sheet around and underneath it. The silky sheet is pretty awesome: it feels great and really eases me into bed." —Amazon Customer, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>BlanQuil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M94DLKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With an A+ name like BlanQuil (creative and punny!), this cooling weighted blanket is an instant winner in my book. It also scores major points for its cooling capabilities courtesy of a fabric that absorbs body heat and, like the Coolmax weighted blanket, ushers away moisture for the summer time. And apparently this blanket, which is celeb-approved, is legit cool to the touch. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love this blanket. It’s beautiful, and just the right size/weight distribution for me (5’3” 120 lbs). I’ve slept with it for about a week, and it’s drastically improved my overnight awakenings to none. I was worried it would be too hot, but I find leaving 1 foot uncovered is enough to balance the improved heat retention." <em>—Jessica</em>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R26L40T61JMPYS/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07M94DLKB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    9/14

    8) Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket

    BlanQuil

    amazon.com

    $169.00

    Shop Now

    With an A+ name like BlanQuil (creative and punny!), this cooling weighted blanket is an instant winner in my book. It also scores major points for its cooling capabilities courtesy of a fabric that absorbs body heat and, like the Coolmax weighted blanket, ushers away moisture for the summer time. And apparently this blanket, which is celeb-approved, is legit cool to the touch.

    Reviewer rave: "I love this blanket. It’s beautiful, and just the right size/weight distribution for me (5’3” 120 lbs). I’ve slept with it for about a week, and it’s drastically improved my overnight awakenings to none. I was worried it would be too hot, but I find leaving 1 foot uncovered is enough to balance the improved heat retention." —Jessica, amazon.com

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Gravity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RJTNNXL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a duvet, you are well aware that trying to put the cover back on after washing can be a workout. And odds are the folks at Gravity have also battled it out with this kind of blanket since their cooling Gravity blanket has not one but *two* types of internal clasps to hold the blanket in place, so you won't get stuck attaching it to a duvet cover ooooover and oooooover. </p><p>Plus, the machine washable cover is made of a certain find of fabric called "faux tencel," which boasts a supreme cooling feeling and is hypoallergenic. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong><strong>"</strong>I didn't know what I was missing. I sleep better consistently ever night. I wake up more refreshed and can get back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night. High quality. I wish I had purchased years ago. Highly recommend!" <em>—Glenn,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R26617LTVLZ91/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07RJTNNXL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    10/14

    9) Cooling Blanket

    Gravity

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    If you have a duvet, you are well aware that trying to put the cover back on after washing can be a workout. And odds are the folks at Gravity have also battled it out with this kind of blanket since their cooling Gravity blanket has not one but *two* types of internal clasps to hold the blanket in place, so you won't get stuck attaching it to a duvet cover ooooover and oooooover.

    Plus, the machine washable cover is made of a certain find of fabric called "faux tencel," which boasts a supreme cooling feeling and is hypoallergenic.

    Reviewer rave: "I didn't know what I was missing. I sleep better consistently ever night. I wake up more refreshed and can get back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night. High quality. I wish I had purchased years ago. Highly recommend!" —Glenn, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>ZonLi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075W97992?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When navigating the wonderful world of weighted blankets, you'll quickly realize that these things don't come cheap. So when you find a bargain buy like this cooling weighted blanket from ZonLi that's (added bonus!) hypoallergenic, you can't help but feel like you won the lottery.</p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>The weighted blanket was exactly as described and appeared to be excellent quality. I did not see any little glass beads spilling out, as some other reviews have stated. Surprisingly, for the weight, the blanket was completely foldable and flexible as needed. The feel and texture of the default fabric for the blanket was soft, comfy, and appealing."<em> —Lady Di, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2Z8ZIUGEDR00/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B075W97992" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    11/14

    10) Washable Weighted Blanket

    ZonLi

    amazon.com

    $63.99

    Shop Now

    When navigating the wonderful world of weighted blankets, you'll quickly realize that these things don't come cheap. So when you find a bargain buy like this cooling weighted blanket from ZonLi that's (added bonus!) hypoallergenic, you can't help but feel like you won the lottery.

    Reviewer rave: "The weighted blanket was exactly as described and appeared to be excellent quality. I did not see any little glass beads spilling out, as some other reviews have stated. Surprisingly, for the weight, the blanket was completely foldable and flexible as needed. The feel and texture of the default fabric for the blanket was soft, comfy, and appealing." —Lady Di, amazon.com

  • <p><strong>CuteKing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078QZY71H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of super breathable components—cotton cover and thin, internal cotton padding and glass beads, which are typically cooler than plastic—this is a solid purchase when looking for a cooling weighted blanket for adults. Plus, by sewing the beads into smaller sized compartments, the blanket's weight is more evenly distributed than that of others. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>It comes with a fuzzy duvet cover as well as a duvet cover to keep you cool. I appreciate the weight of the blanket and bring it with me anytime I travel if I am driving. I would recommend this brand if you are looking for a quality but an affordable weighted blanket. It helps me sleep I would not go back to sleeping without one!" <em>—Victoria,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RS83BX1YNO7PC/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B078QZY71H" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    12/14

    11) Cool Weighted Blanket

    CuteKing

    amazon.com

    $69.98

    Shop Now

    Made of super breathable components—cotton cover and thin, internal cotton padding and glass beads, which are typically cooler than plastic—this is a solid purchase when looking for a cooling weighted blanket for adults. Plus, by sewing the beads into smaller sized compartments, the blanket's weight is more evenly distributed than that of others.

    Reviewer rave: "It comes with a fuzzy duvet cover as well as a duvet cover to keep you cool. I appreciate the weight of the blanket and bring it with me anytime I travel if I am driving. I would recommend this brand if you are looking for a quality but an affordable weighted blanket. It helps me sleep I would not go back to sleeping without one!" —Victoria, amazon.com

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Bearaby</strong></p><p>bearaby.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Ftree-napper%3Fvariant%3D21375549145177&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Definitely one of the, if not <em>the</em>, most aesthetically pleasing picks on the list, Bearaby's weighted blanket keeps you feeling and looking cool while you count sheep. The chunky-knit number is made of plant-based tree fabric that's not only renewable (Mother Earth thanks you) but is also totally breathable. Another plus? It's so soft you won't be able to keep your hands off of it. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love my cotton napper. I I bought it because I usually sleep very lightly and often wake up through the night and can't fall back asleep. I've heard that we weighted blankets could help, but I live in Florida where it gets hot at night. This was the perfect weighted blanket for me and since I've been using it, I've been sleeping through the nighRead more about review stating Better, deeper sleep for the first time in months." <em>—Crystal D., </em><a href="https://bearaby.com/pages/reviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bearaby.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bearaby.com</a></p>
    13/14

    12) Tree Napper

    Bearaby

    bearaby.com

    $249.00

    Shop Now

    Definitely one of the, if not the, most aesthetically pleasing picks on the list, Bearaby's weighted blanket keeps you feeling and looking cool while you count sheep. The chunky-knit number is made of plant-based tree fabric that's not only renewable (Mother Earth thanks you) but is also totally breathable. Another plus? It's so soft you won't be able to keep your hands off of it.

    Reviewer rave: "I love my cotton napper. I I bought it because I usually sleep very lightly and often wake up through the night and can't fall back asleep. I've heard that we weighted blankets could help, but I live in Florida where it gets hot at night. This was the perfect weighted blanket for me and since I've been using it, I've been sleeping through the nighRead more about review stating Better, deeper sleep for the first time in months." —Crystal D., bearaby.com

  • <p><strong>Quility</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C1P4QWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What does it take to rack up *five* stars on Amazon? This weighted blanket from Quility made it happen. Per adoring fans, the cover is "very well made," "exactly as described and marketed," "very effective," "feels fantastic"—the list goes on. Overall, the consensus is that this cooling weighted blanket practically promises improved sleep without breaking a sweat. </p><p>Reviewer rave: "I bought this weighted blanket after hearing about how effective it can be to enhance good sleep. It has taken me several weeks to get used to it but I am glad that I persevered. I do sleep better with it, but the additional weight can sometimes feel too much. It certainly does promote more restful sleep and I consider it to be effective for the purpose for which it was designed." <em>—Patricia H.,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C1P4QWH?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
    14/14

    13) Premium Weighted Blanket

    Quility

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    What does it take to rack up *five* stars on Amazon? This weighted blanket from Quility made it happen. Per adoring fans, the cover is "very well made," "exactly as described and marketed," "very effective," "feels fantastic"—the list goes on. Overall, the consensus is that this cooling weighted blanket practically promises improved sleep without breaking a sweat.

    Reviewer rave: "I bought this weighted blanket after hearing about how effective it can be to enhance good sleep. It has taken me several weeks to get used to it but I am glad that I persevered. I do sleep better with it, but the additional weight can sometimes feel too much. It certainly does promote more restful sleep and I consider it to be effective for the purpose for which it was designed." —Patricia H., amazon.com

<p>Quick! What do your mom, uncle, boyfriend, sister, BFF, and coworker all have in common? An obsession with their weighted blanket. Okay, maybe not those exact people, per se, but you get the picture. These days it seems like everyone and their mother is sleeping with one. The only prob: They are, well, weighted...and therefore can be super hot. Enter: <em>cooling</em> weighted blankets.</p><p>Filled with a heavy load of tiny plastic or glass pellets, a weighted blanket can weigh up to 25 (!) pounds, creating a confined feeling similar to a hug, which is thought to promote the release of feel-good chemicals, which in turn, may calm you down. That's the idea at least. When it comes down to it, there isn't any concrete scientific evidence that it works better than any other relaxing bedtime routine. </p><p>But that doesn't mean one of these weighted covers can't work for you. That's because "anxiety has a very strong placebo response," as Martin Antony, PhD, professor of psychology at Ryerson University and co-author of the <em>Anti-Anxiety Workbook, </em>previously told <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a27117289/weighted-blanket-anxiety/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WH" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">WH</a>. In other words, if you believe the weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep, then it might do just that. </p><p>And if you're a sweaty sleeper and like lightweight blankets that don't make you ~moist~, no worries. There are tons of the absolute best cooling weighted blankets for summer time, spring, and any other sweaty time periods out there. So, if you reap relaxing benefits from a weighted blanket but toss and turn when you get too hot, stay dry (read: sans sweat) with one of these 13 cooling weighted blankets. </p>
<p><strong>LUNA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$86.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JJDG4BX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you think the word "organic" only refers to produce, think again. This queen-size weighted blanket is made from, yup, organic cotton that's naturally cool to the touch. </p><p>The sustainable materials don't stop there: Luna's cooling weighted blanket also uses glass (peace out, plastic!) beads to create that covetable calming sensation. Still not sold? Take it from a few of the many rave reviews on Amazon: "Totally worth the money," "delightfully heavy, yet not too warm," and "finally a good night's sleep!" <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I absolutely love this blanket. I suffer from a disorder that causes my joints to dislocate very easily with movement (even in my sleep) and this blanket has helped so much with that. Since using this blanket, I feel more rested when I wake up and I don't hurt as bad as I used to."<em> —Caitlin, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RPAYI67SY8DIF/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07JJDG4BX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Coolmax</strong></p><p>mosaicweightedblankets.com</p><p><strong>$249.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mosaicweightedblankets.com%2Fproducts%2Fcoolmax-weighted-blanket%3Fvariant%3D17075444482138%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA1pyCBhCtARIsAHaY_5fr5oh13sPxE8LgdHOqAmsrRKTuLfk0OV05G7RdPiI2IdcmDF7wDPYaAnrdEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before it arrives at your door, this Coolmax weighted blanket goes through a special "tufting process" that helps create a super smooth and soft fabric. Plus, it's made with a proprietary technology that wicks moisture away from the body, making it a master at maintaining a comfy and <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a19949157/cooling-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool temperature as you snooze" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool temperature as you snooze</a>. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"Absolutely love it...My husband had gifted me a throw for Christmas and I really liked it. However, after sleeping under it two nights I decided it was too heavy and too hot. So I immediately ordered a Coolmax version. Holy Cow—what an amazing idea, I’m a believer." <em>—Toni I., </em><a href="https://www.mosaicweightedblankets.com/products/coolmax-weighted-blanket?variant=17075444482138&gclid=Cj0KCQiA1pyCBhCtARIsAHaY_5fr5oh13sPxE8LgdHOqAmsrRKTuLfk0OV05G7RdPiI2IdcmDF7wDPYaAnrdEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mosaicweightedblankets.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mosaicweightedblankets.com</a></p>
<p><strong>LUXOME</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H8N29QC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, this double-sided weighted blanket basically gives you the best of both worlds. One side is plush and velvet-y soft, making it perfect for a cold winter night, while the other is cool and made of lightweight bamboo material for summertime. Plus, this blanket is known for no bead-bunching, which means that you won't find all of the weighted beads in one corner of your blanket after a night's sleep. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love the ultra plush mink-y cover, which it delivers on as it feels very comfy and warm, but not overly hot. The quality of the fabrics and construction are great, and there was no harsh or chemical smell at all coming out of the vacuum-sealed bag, so I was able to use it right away without washing it."<em> —Micah, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/ROHKMYD123E1C/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07H8N29QC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>YnM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C193MKM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in a variety of different colors and patterns (see: leopard), this highly rated weighted blanket made of cooling bamboo also comes in a range of sizes, from 7 to 35 pounds. </p><p>And the options don't stop there! Sleep solo? Go ahead and snag the 48-inch x 72-inch option. Want to share the soothing sensations? Your better bet might be to buy the king-size weighted blanket or 80-inch x 87-inch version. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I was delighted with the material: the bamboo is silky and feels cool. But the big surprise was when I crawled into bed a good three hours before I usually manage to fall asleep. The next morning I realized I had gone to sleep within minutes - and slept straight through to morning. The first full night’s sleep - with NO sleep medication - in 15 years. I highly recommend this product, and I suggest getting the cover - you wouldn’t want to have to try to figure out how to clean the actual blanket."<em> —Violet, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RXE8BBUI85M84/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07C193MKM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a><br></p>
<p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$239.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fweighted-blanket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This collab between cult-fav mattress brand Purple and Gravity weighted blankets is definitely a treat. With a dual-sided duvet cover that both super soft and cooling, this blanket it great for full-on comfort through any and every temperature. And yep, the cover is also machine washable, so go ahead and curl up with your snacks, too. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>Blanket was everything your ad said it was but still was very surprised on its weight. This is the first time I wake without any muscle pain but due to the weight this is the first time I ever gotten tired making up my bed." <em>—Charles M</em>, <a href="https://purple.com/weighted-blanket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Smart Queen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V4KW7MY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking to experience the luxury of a weighted blanket but also on a budget? This cooling option is only 30 dollars. (Yep, you read that right!) Plus, it comes in a bunch of different length variations, and you can choose one that weighs anywhere from three to 30 pounds. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>Well, this blanket was definitely worthy of all the fuss, not overwhelmingly hot while still being very present and soothing. I was worried I'd have to kick it off because it would be hot but instead, it was very comfortable and warm without being hot. I definitely recommend it!" <em>—Skylar, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2XWHJGMSG12FP/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07V4KW7MY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>CoziRest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082HPFGMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With major pros like a removable, machine washable "all-season" cover, it's not shocking that this cooling weighted blanket is a best seller on Amazon. While one side of the cover is a winter-appropriate mink, the other side is cooling bamboo, an ideal material for staying ~chill~ all night long. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"It is a very unique blanket: it essentially contains an overarching large weighted blanket with a smooth, silky, spotted sheet around and underneath it. The silky sheet is pretty awesome: it feels great and really eases me into bed."<em> —Amazon Customer, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1QLZ4F43OME84/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B082HPFGMG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a><br></p>
<p><strong>BlanQuil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M94DLKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With an A+ name like BlanQuil (creative and punny!), this cooling weighted blanket is an instant winner in my book. It also scores major points for its cooling capabilities courtesy of a fabric that absorbs body heat and, like the Coolmax weighted blanket, ushers away moisture for the summer time. And apparently this blanket, which is celeb-approved, is legit cool to the touch. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love this blanket. It’s beautiful, and just the right size/weight distribution for me (5’3” 120 lbs). I’ve slept with it for about a week, and it’s drastically improved my overnight awakenings to none. I was worried it would be too hot, but I find leaving 1 foot uncovered is enough to balance the improved heat retention." <em>—Jessica</em>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R26L40T61JMPYS/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07M94DLKB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Gravity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RJTNNXL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a duvet, you are well aware that trying to put the cover back on after washing can be a workout. And odds are the folks at Gravity have also battled it out with this kind of blanket since their cooling Gravity blanket has not one but *two* types of internal clasps to hold the blanket in place, so you won't get stuck attaching it to a duvet cover ooooover and oooooover. </p><p>Plus, the machine washable cover is made of a certain find of fabric called "faux tencel," which boasts a supreme cooling feeling and is hypoallergenic. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong><strong>"</strong>I didn't know what I was missing. I sleep better consistently ever night. I wake up more refreshed and can get back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night. High quality. I wish I had purchased years ago. Highly recommend!" <em>—Glenn,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R26617LTVLZ91/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07RJTNNXL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>ZonLi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075W97992?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When navigating the wonderful world of weighted blankets, you'll quickly realize that these things don't come cheap. So when you find a bargain buy like this cooling weighted blanket from ZonLi that's (added bonus!) hypoallergenic, you can't help but feel like you won the lottery.</p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>The weighted blanket was exactly as described and appeared to be excellent quality. I did not see any little glass beads spilling out, as some other reviews have stated. Surprisingly, for the weight, the blanket was completely foldable and flexible as needed. The feel and texture of the default fabric for the blanket was soft, comfy, and appealing."<em> —Lady Di, </em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2Z8ZIUGEDR00/ref=cm_cr_othr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B075W97992" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>CuteKing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078QZY71H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made of super breathable components—cotton cover and thin, internal cotton padding and glass beads, which are typically cooler than plastic—this is a solid purchase when looking for a cooling weighted blanket for adults. Plus, by sewing the beads into smaller sized compartments, the blanket's weight is more evenly distributed than that of others. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: "</strong>It comes with a fuzzy duvet cover as well as a duvet cover to keep you cool. I appreciate the weight of the blanket and bring it with me anytime I travel if I am driving. I would recommend this brand if you are looking for a quality but an affordable weighted blanket. It helps me sleep I would not go back to sleeping without one!" <em>—Victoria,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RS83BX1YNO7PC/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B078QZY71H" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Bearaby</strong></p><p>bearaby.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbearaby.com%2Fproducts%2Ftree-napper%3Fvariant%3D21375549145177&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Fhealth%2Fg28402564%2Fcooling-weighted-blanket%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Definitely one of the, if not <em>the</em>, most aesthetically pleasing picks on the list, Bearaby's weighted blanket keeps you feeling and looking cool while you count sheep. The chunky-knit number is made of plant-based tree fabric that's not only renewable (Mother Earth thanks you) but is also totally breathable. Another plus? It's so soft you won't be able to keep your hands off of it. </p><p><strong>Reviewer rave: </strong>"I love my cotton napper. I I bought it because I usually sleep very lightly and often wake up through the night and can't fall back asleep. I've heard that we weighted blankets could help, but I live in Florida where it gets hot at night. This was the perfect weighted blanket for me and since I've been using it, I've been sleeping through the nighRead more about review stating Better, deeper sleep for the first time in months." <em>—Crystal D., </em><a href="https://bearaby.com/pages/reviews" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bearaby.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bearaby.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Quility</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C1P4QWH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.28402564%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What does it take to rack up *five* stars on Amazon? This weighted blanket from Quility made it happen. Per adoring fans, the cover is "very well made," "exactly as described and marketed," "very effective," "feels fantastic"—the list goes on. Overall, the consensus is that this cooling weighted blanket practically promises improved sleep without breaking a sweat. </p><p>Reviewer rave: "I bought this weighted blanket after hearing about how effective it can be to enhance good sleep. It has taken me several weeks to get used to it but I am glad that I persevered. I do sleep better with it, but the additional weight can sometimes feel too much. It certainly does promote more restful sleep and I consider it to be effective for the purpose for which it was designed." <em>—Patricia H.,</em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C1P4QWH?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>

It feels like a refreshing, calming hug at night.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories