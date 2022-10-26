Wayfair's Way Day Sale is a Treasure Trove of Midcentury Home Finds

  • <p class="body-dropcap">In case you missed it, Wayfair is hosting its <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a39783811/wayfair-way-day-sale-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second Way Day sale of 2022" class="link "><em>second</em> Way Day sale of 2022</a> this week. On <strong>Wednesday, October 26</strong> and <strong>Thursday, October 27</strong>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Way Day" class="link ">Way Day</a> will bring steep discounts of up to 80% off to furniture and decor for every room in your home, from the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-living-room%7Ee243284.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living room" class="link ">living room</a> to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-dining-furniture%7Ee243308.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen" class="link ">kitchen</a> to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-bedroom-furniture%7Ee243304.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom" class="link ">bedroom</a>. If you shopped the last Way Day in April, you'll know that these deals are too good to miss. </p><p>Thing is, Wayfair's inventory is incredibly extensive, so shopping this sale can be a challenge in the short two-day window (read: you have to sort through a lot of stuff to find decor that matches your style). We here at <em>Esquire</em> are huge fans of midcentury modern interior design—that is, all things wood, leather, metal, and warm-toned with clean lines inspired by designs from the bygone era. So we took it upon ourselves to round up all the best midcentury modern furniture and decor deals during Way Day, and we are pretty stoked about what we found. </p><p>There are midcentury staples galore, like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Flighting%2Fpdp%2Fwrought-studio-perlis-6693-arched-floor-lamp-w005059567.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arched floor lamps" class="link ">arched floor lamps</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Frosdorf-park-olympus-oval-bar-cart-w004845634.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar carts" class="link ">bar carts</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern-kearney-35-w-polyester-barrel-chair-w003371878.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:barrel chairs" class="link ">barrel chairs</a> thanks to Wayfair's fleet of brands dedicated to modern aesthetics, like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fallmodern-b56298.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fgeorge-oliver-b44316.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Oliver" class="link ">George Oliver</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fmercury-row-b33808.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercury Row" class="link ">Mercury Row</a>. There are also furniture sets, which are a rare find when furniture shopping online. This <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-briaroaks-queen-upholstered-platform-3-piece-bedroom-set-w006469726.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three-piece bedroom set" class="link ">three-piece bedroom set</a> includes an upholstered platform bed frame with a headboard and two nightstands and it's 55 percent off, bringing the total under $400 (if that seems to good to be true, it's backed up by a 4.5-star reviewer rating). Or take the plunge on a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern-geo-84-square-arm-sofa-w003529465.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:colorful velvet tufted sofa" class="link ">colorful velvet tufted sofa</a> while it's less than $1,000. Ahead, shop these and more of our favorite midcentury modern finds from the Way Day sale. </p>
    1/18

    Wayfair's Way Day Sale is a Treasure Trove of Midcentury Home Finds

    In case you missed it, Wayfair is hosting its second Way Day sale of 2022 this week. On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Way Day will bring steep discounts of up to 80% off to furniture and decor for every room in your home, from the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom. If you shopped the last Way Day in April, you'll know that these deals are too good to miss.

    Thing is, Wayfair's inventory is incredibly extensive, so shopping this sale can be a challenge in the short two-day window (read: you have to sort through a lot of stuff to find decor that matches your style). We here at Esquire are huge fans of midcentury modern interior design—that is, all things wood, leather, metal, and warm-toned with clean lines inspired by designs from the bygone era. So we took it upon ourselves to round up all the best midcentury modern furniture and decor deals during Way Day, and we are pretty stoked about what we found.

    There are midcentury staples galore, like arched floor lamps, bar carts, and barrel chairs thanks to Wayfair's fleet of brands dedicated to modern aesthetics, like AllModern, George Oliver and Mercury Row. There are also furniture sets, which are a rare find when furniture shopping online. This three-piece bedroom set includes an upholstered platform bed frame with a headboard and two nightstands and it's 55 percent off, bringing the total under $400 (if that seems to good to be true, it's backed up by a 4.5-star reviewer rating). Or take the plunge on a colorful velvet tufted sofa while it's less than $1,000. Ahead, shop these and more of our favorite midcentury modern finds from the Way Day sale.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p>If you're ready for an entire bedroom reno, midcentury style, here you have it. <em>And for less than $400! </em></p>
    2/18

    1) Briaroaks 3-Piece Bedroom Set

    Mercury Row

    wayfair.com

    $279.99

    If you're ready for an entire bedroom reno, midcentury style, here you have it. And for less than $400!

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Wrought Studio</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$112.99</strong></p><p>Arched floor lamps are a hallmark of midcentury design. This option marries that classic silhouette with a contemporary edge thanks to its mirrored chrome finish. </p>
    3/18

    2) Perlis 67" Arched Floor Lamp

    Wrought Studio

    wayfair.com

    $112.99

    Arched floor lamps are a hallmark of midcentury design. This option marries that classic silhouette with a contemporary edge thanks to its mirrored chrome finish.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$145.99</strong></p><p>This armchair has all the makings of a classic midcentury easy chair: angular wood frame, neutral upholstery, and a roomy seat. From the living room to your bedroom reading nook, you really can't go wrong with this affordable armchair. </p>
    4/18

    3) Barlow Armchair

    George Oliver

    wayfair.com

    $145.99

    This armchair has all the makings of a classic midcentury easy chair: angular wood frame, neutral upholstery, and a roomy seat. From the living room to your bedroom reading nook, you really can't go wrong with this affordable armchair.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$560.00</strong></p><p>This table is a showstopper. It's filled with sophisticated design details like a starburst-patterned tabletop and retro boomerang-shaped legs. At 70 inches long, it will comfortably seat six people and have plenty of room for an elegant tablescape.</p>
    5/18

    4) Thomas Solid Oak Dining Table

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $560.00

    This table is a showstopper. It's filled with sophisticated design details like a starburst-patterned tabletop and retro boomerang-shaped legs. At 70 inches long, it will comfortably seat six people and have plenty of room for an elegant tablescape.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$269.99</strong></p><p>Pair the table above with these oak dining chairs and consider your dining room complete. </p>
    6/18

    5) Drumawillin Oak Dining Chairs (Set of 2)

    Corrigan Studio

    wayfair.com

    $269.99

    Pair the table above with these oak dining chairs and consider your dining room complete.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Rosdorf Park</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$239.99</strong></p><p>This antique brass cart looks straight out of a grand 1950s dining hall. One that served Lobster Thermidore. Maybe even rolled it out under a silver cloche on a cart like this one? You could use it to serve lobster too, or elegantly stash your booze and barware. </p>
    7/18

    6) Olympus Oval Bar Cart

    Rosdorf Park

    wayfair.com

    $239.99

    This antique brass cart looks straight out of a grand 1950s dining hall. One that served Lobster Thermidore. Maybe even rolled it out under a silver cloche on a cart like this one? You could use it to serve lobster too, or elegantly stash your booze and barware.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$759.99</strong></p><p>Two couches for the prices of one? Don't mind if I do.</p>
    8/18

    7) Rumaisa 2-Piece Faux Leather Living Room Set

    George Oliver

    wayfair.com

    $759.99

    Two couches for the prices of one? Don't mind if I do.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$347.00</strong></p><p>The wood writing desk is another midcentury staple. Inspired by the desks of yore but outfitted for modern-day WFH, the desk features tapered legs and three large storage drawers. It's relatively compact but has plenty of room for both a monitor and laptop, if you like a dual-screen setup.</p>
    9/18

    8) Mareike Desk

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $347.00

    The wood writing desk is another midcentury staple. Inspired by the desks of yore but outfitted for modern-day WFH, the desk features tapered legs and three large storage drawers. It's relatively compact but has plenty of room for both a monitor and laptop, if you like a dual-screen setup.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$157.99</strong></p><p>No desk is complete without a task chair, and contrary to popular belief, they aren't always a total eyesore. This one marries form and function with a wood and leather seat, 360-degree swivel, adjustable height, and caster wheels.</p>
    10/18

    9) Petya Task Chair

    George Oliver

    wayfair.com

    $157.99

    No desk is complete without a task chair, and contrary to popular belief, they aren't always a total eyesore. This one marries form and function with a wood and leather seat, 360-degree swivel, adjustable height, and caster wheels.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$75.90</strong></p><p>This spherical desk lamp casts downward ambient light that's perfect for focus. It makes a great modern accent piece, too. </p>
    11/18

    10) Gareth Metal Arched Desk Lamp

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $75.90

    This spherical desk lamp casts downward ambient light that's perfect for focus. It makes a great modern accent piece, too.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$870.00</strong></p><p>Velvet is all the rage right now. If you've been wanting to jump on the trend, this sofa deal might be a sign. It's one of the most popular and best-reviewed sofas on Wayfair, with almost 5,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. But the price is the best part of all—it's currently almost $300 off for only $870. If green isn't your thing, it also comes in blue, gray, mustard, and dusty pink.</p>
    12/18

    11) Geo Velvet 84" Square Arm Sofa

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $870.00

    Velvet is all the rage right now. If you've been wanting to jump on the trend, this sofa deal might be a sign. It's one of the most popular and best-reviewed sofas on Wayfair, with almost 5,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. But the price is the best part of all—it's currently almost $300 off for only $870. If green isn't your thing, it also comes in blue, gray, mustard, and dusty pink.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$244.99</strong></p><p>A wood chest will help you stay organized and add a touch of warmth to any room in your home. And yes, we're thinking far beyond the bedroom for this one; use it as buffet storage in the dining room, a media cabinet in the living room, or for craft supplies in the home office. </p>
    13/18

    12) Caramel Helmick 3-Drawer Solid Wood Chest

    Mercury Row

    wayfair.com

    $244.99

    A wood chest will help you stay organized and add a touch of warmth to any room in your home. And yes, we're thinking far beyond the bedroom for this one; use it as buffet storage in the dining room, a media cabinet in the living room, or for craft supplies in the home office.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>17 Stories</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$88.99</strong></p><p>A leaning ladder bookcase yields more visual interest than your standard shelving unit. It's perfect for displaying books, decorative objects, showing off your collectibles, or even as a home for your plants.</p>
    14/18

    13) Kearn Iron Ladder Bookcase

    17 Stories

    wayfair.com

    $88.99

    A leaning ladder bookcase yields more visual interest than your standard shelving unit. It's perfect for displaying books, decorative objects, showing off your collectibles, or even as a home for your plants.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$82.99</strong></p><p>The tripod lamp is another popular midcentury lamp style. This one has a bronze base with white drum shade and wood accents, so it'll blend in nicely with your other modern decor. Plus, it has a floor foot switch so it's easy to turn on and off. </p>
    15/18

    14) David-Nelson Retro 62" Tripod Floor Lamp

    George Oliver

    wayfair.com

    $82.99

    The tripod lamp is another popular midcentury lamp style. This one has a bronze base with white drum shade and wood accents, so it'll blend in nicely with your other modern decor. Plus, it has a floor foot switch so it's easy to turn on and off.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$720.00</strong></p><p>A spindle platform bed frame is the stuff of retro design dreams. This one is made from solid pine with a rich caramel-colored wood stain. And at 50 percent off, it's one of the best Way Day bedroom deals out there.</p>
    16/18

    15) Henline Solid Wood Bed

    Mercury Row

    wayfair.com

    $720.00

    A spindle platform bed frame is the stuff of retro design dreams. This one is made from solid pine with a rich caramel-colored wood stain. And at 50 percent off, it's one of the best Way Day bedroom deals out there.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$430.00</strong></p><p>A barrel-shaped chair is a great way to contrast the angular lines found in most midcentury furniture. Better yet? It arrives fully assembled so all you have to do is decide where to put it and you'll be curling up in no time.</p>
    17/18

    16) Kearney Barrel Chair

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $430.00

    A barrel-shaped chair is a great way to contrast the angular lines found in most midcentury furniture. Better yet? It arrives fully assembled so all you have to do is decide where to put it and you'll be curling up in no time.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$2500.00</strong></p><p>You likely know the $10,000 Restoration Hardware cloud couch. If you can't afford to drop that kind of cash on a couch but want that covetable look, opt for this cloud couch dupe from Wayfair. It's less than half the price of the original and it has a ribbed, almost corduroy-like fabric that's incredibly soft to the touch.</p>
    18/18

    17) Lonsdale 10-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional

    AllModern

    wayfair.com

    $2500.00

    You likely know the $10,000 Restoration Hardware cloud couch. If you can't afford to drop that kind of cash on a couch but want that covetable look, opt for this cloud couch dupe from Wayfair. It's less than half the price of the original and it has a ribbed, almost corduroy-like fabric that's incredibly soft to the touch.

    wayfair.com
<p class="body-dropcap">In case you missed it, Wayfair is hosting its <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a39783811/wayfair-way-day-sale-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second Way Day sale of 2022" class="link "><em>second</em> Way Day sale of 2022</a> this week. On <strong>Wednesday, October 26</strong> and <strong>Thursday, October 27</strong>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Way Day" class="link ">Way Day</a> will bring steep discounts of up to 80% off to furniture and decor for every room in your home, from the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-living-room%7Ee243284.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living room" class="link ">living room</a> to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-dining-furniture%7Ee243308.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen" class="link ">kitchen</a> to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fway-day-preview%253a-bedroom-furniture%7Ee243304.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedroom" class="link ">bedroom</a>. If you shopped the last Way Day in April, you'll know that these deals are too good to miss. </p><p>Thing is, Wayfair's inventory is incredibly extensive, so shopping this sale can be a challenge in the short two-day window (read: you have to sort through a lot of stuff to find decor that matches your style). We here at <em>Esquire</em> are huge fans of midcentury modern interior design—that is, all things wood, leather, metal, and warm-toned with clean lines inspired by designs from the bygone era. So we took it upon ourselves to round up all the best midcentury modern furniture and decor deals during Way Day, and we are pretty stoked about what we found. </p><p>There are midcentury staples galore, like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Flighting%2Fpdp%2Fwrought-studio-perlis-6693-arched-floor-lamp-w005059567.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arched floor lamps" class="link ">arched floor lamps</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Frosdorf-park-olympus-oval-bar-cart-w004845634.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar carts" class="link ">bar carts</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern-kearney-35-w-polyester-barrel-chair-w003371878.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:barrel chairs" class="link ">barrel chairs</a> thanks to Wayfair's fleet of brands dedicated to modern aesthetics, like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fallmodern-b56298.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fgeorge-oliver-b44316.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Oliver" class="link ">George Oliver</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbrand%2Fbnd%2Fmercury-row-b33808.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercury Row" class="link ">Mercury Row</a>. There are also furniture sets, which are a rare find when furniture shopping online. This <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-briaroaks-queen-upholstered-platform-3-piece-bedroom-set-w006469726.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three-piece bedroom set" class="link ">three-piece bedroom set</a> includes an upholstered platform bed frame with a headboard and two nightstands and it's 55 percent off, bringing the total under $400 (if that seems to good to be true, it's backed up by a 4.5-star reviewer rating). Or take the plunge on a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fallmodern-geo-84-square-arm-sofa-w003529465.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41764534%2Fwayfair-way-day-midcentury-modern-sale-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:colorful velvet tufted sofa" class="link ">colorful velvet tufted sofa</a> while it's less than $1,000. Ahead, shop these and more of our favorite midcentury modern finds from the Way Day sale. </p>
<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p>If you're ready for an entire bedroom reno, midcentury style, here you have it. <em>And for less than $400! </em></p>
<p><strong>Wrought Studio</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$112.99</strong></p><p>Arched floor lamps are a hallmark of midcentury design. This option marries that classic silhouette with a contemporary edge thanks to its mirrored chrome finish. </p>
<p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$145.99</strong></p><p>This armchair has all the makings of a classic midcentury easy chair: angular wood frame, neutral upholstery, and a roomy seat. From the living room to your bedroom reading nook, you really can't go wrong with this affordable armchair. </p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$560.00</strong></p><p>This table is a showstopper. It's filled with sophisticated design details like a starburst-patterned tabletop and retro boomerang-shaped legs. At 70 inches long, it will comfortably seat six people and have plenty of room for an elegant tablescape.</p>
<p><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$269.99</strong></p><p>Pair the table above with these oak dining chairs and consider your dining room complete. </p>
<p><strong>Rosdorf Park</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$239.99</strong></p><p>This antique brass cart looks straight out of a grand 1950s dining hall. One that served Lobster Thermidore. Maybe even rolled it out under a silver cloche on a cart like this one? You could use it to serve lobster too, or elegantly stash your booze and barware. </p>
<p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$759.99</strong></p><p>Two couches for the prices of one? Don't mind if I do.</p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$347.00</strong></p><p>The wood writing desk is another midcentury staple. Inspired by the desks of yore but outfitted for modern-day WFH, the desk features tapered legs and three large storage drawers. It's relatively compact but has plenty of room for both a monitor and laptop, if you like a dual-screen setup.</p>
<p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$157.99</strong></p><p>No desk is complete without a task chair, and contrary to popular belief, they aren't always a total eyesore. This one marries form and function with a wood and leather seat, 360-degree swivel, adjustable height, and caster wheels.</p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$75.90</strong></p><p>This spherical desk lamp casts downward ambient light that's perfect for focus. It makes a great modern accent piece, too. </p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$870.00</strong></p><p>Velvet is all the rage right now. If you've been wanting to jump on the trend, this sofa deal might be a sign. It's one of the most popular and best-reviewed sofas on Wayfair, with almost 5,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating. But the price is the best part of all—it's currently almost $300 off for only $870. If green isn't your thing, it also comes in blue, gray, mustard, and dusty pink.</p>
<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$244.99</strong></p><p>A wood chest will help you stay organized and add a touch of warmth to any room in your home. And yes, we're thinking far beyond the bedroom for this one; use it as buffet storage in the dining room, a media cabinet in the living room, or for craft supplies in the home office. </p>
<p><strong>17 Stories</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$88.99</strong></p><p>A leaning ladder bookcase yields more visual interest than your standard shelving unit. It's perfect for displaying books, decorative objects, showing off your collectibles, or even as a home for your plants.</p>
<p><strong>George Oliver</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$82.99</strong></p><p>The tripod lamp is another popular midcentury lamp style. This one has a bronze base with white drum shade and wood accents, so it'll blend in nicely with your other modern decor. Plus, it has a floor foot switch so it's easy to turn on and off. </p>
<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$720.00</strong></p><p>A spindle platform bed frame is the stuff of retro design dreams. This one is made from solid pine with a rich caramel-colored wood stain. And at 50 percent off, it's one of the best Way Day bedroom deals out there.</p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$430.00</strong></p><p>A barrel-shaped chair is a great way to contrast the angular lines found in most midcentury furniture. Better yet? It arrives fully assembled so all you have to do is decide where to put it and you'll be curling up in no time.</p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$2500.00</strong></p><p>You likely know the $10,000 Restoration Hardware cloud couch. If you can't afford to drop that kind of cash on a couch but want that covetable look, opt for this cloud couch dupe from Wayfair. It's less than half the price of the original and it has a ribbed, almost corduroy-like fabric that's incredibly soft to the touch.</p>

Wayfair's Way Day sale is back October 26 - October 27, 2022. Shop the best midcentury modern furniture and decor deals like chairs, lamps, bar carts and more.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Stampeders put an end to Roughriders' playoff pursuit with 32-21 win

    REGINA — With the Saskatchewan Roughriders eliminated from the CFL playoff race on Saturday, Craig Dickenson is hoping to return for his fourth season as head coach. Dickenson and general manager Jeremy O’Day have come under fire over the last two months as the Riders have struggled immensely since starting the season 4-1. A 32-21 Saturday loss to the Calgary Stampeders dropped the Riders to 6-11 after going 2-10 in their last 12 games. The Stampeders, who are 11-6 and playoff bound, handed the

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game