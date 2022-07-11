These Waterproof Protectors Will Keep Your Mattress Safe From Spills and Sweat

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Sad but true fact of life: New <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g40091898/best-mattresses-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link ">mattresses</a> are expensive. But considering you spend basically one-third of your life in bed (do the math—it's true), a good one is definitely worth the investment. Of course, whether you go the innerspring, foam, or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g40219330/best-hybrid-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hybrid mattress" class="link ">hybrid mattress</a> route, you'll want to get some protection for your pricey new bed accessory. The best waterproof mattress protectors extend the lifespan of your mattress by protecting it from spills, stains, mold, mildew, dirt, dust mites, and bacteria-related decay (ew). And while they look like nothing more than a fitted sheet, these protectors are a must-have for anyone with kids, pets, night sweats, or a habit of drinking red wine in bed (no shame). </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks for waterproof mattress protectors for 2022:</h2><p>They may not add as much comfort as a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g33341948/best-mattress-toppers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattress topper" class="link ">mattress topper</a> or pad will, but these protectors will give you peace of mind, which is the best comfort, no? So if you're a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g33338019/best-cooling-comforters-for-hot-sleepers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot sleeper" class="link ">hot sleeper</a>, a parent, a lover of breakfast in bed, or someone who cares about the longevity of their precious mattress, then read on for all the best waterproof mattress protectors $$$ can buy (as well as some tips on shopping for your new mattress protector). </p>
    Sad but true fact of life: New mattresses are expensive. But considering you spend basically one-third of your life in bed (do the math—it's true), a good one is definitely worth the investment. Of course, whether you go the innerspring, foam, or hybrid mattress route, you'll want to get some protection for your pricey new bed accessory. The best waterproof mattress protectors extend the lifespan of your mattress by protecting it from spills, stains, mold, mildew, dirt, dust mites, and bacteria-related decay (ew). And while they look like nothing more than a fitted sheet, these protectors are a must-have for anyone with kids, pets, night sweats, or a habit of drinking red wine in bed (no shame).

    Our top picks for waterproof mattress protectors for 2022:

    They may not add as much comfort as a mattress topper or pad will, but these protectors will give you peace of mind, which is the best comfort, no? So if you're a hot sleeper, a parent, a lover of breakfast in bed, or someone who cares about the longevity of their precious mattress, then read on for all the best waterproof mattress protectors $$$ can buy (as well as some tips on shopping for your new mattress protector).

  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YP7ZB2D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if you don't have a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a25564422/casper-mattress-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casper mattress" class="link ">Casper mattress</a>, you should def consider a mattress protector from the brand. Accommodating any mattress up to 16 inches deep, this crinkle-free protective layer is made with thermoplastic material that never slides or shifts, so it stays in place as you sleep. And no, it def won't leave you feeling overheated. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"If you are looking for a waterproof mattress pad, one that you are able to trust in both durability and usability—this is it," says <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1AM3O3XACGPBW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer." class="link ">one reviewer.</a> "Whatever the spill or accident–it doesn't soak through. This mattress pad is what dreams are literally made of when you sleep: It is comfortable, it is quiet, and it is breathable. Hands-down a winner."</em></p>
    Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $49.50

    Even if you don't have a Casper mattress, you should def consider a mattress protector from the brand. Accommodating any mattress up to 16 inches deep, this crinkle-free protective layer is made with thermoplastic material that never slides or shifts, so it stays in place as you sleep. And no, it def won't leave you feeling overheated.

    THE REVIEWS: "If you are looking for a waterproof mattress pad, one that you are able to trust in both durability and usability—this is it," says one reviewer. "Whatever the spill or accident–it doesn't soak through. This mattress pad is what dreams are literally made of when you sleep: It is comfortable, it is quiet, and it is breathable. Hands-down a winner."

  • <p><strong>Coop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UKHSRLC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soft and thick yet still very breathable, this mattress protector from Coop is another winner. It can fit any mattress up to 18 inches deep, and unlike traditional protectors that feel slippery, this one (which is made from polyester and viscose rayon with a polyurethane waterproof backing) stays in place—and it'll cost ya less than $50. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"I'll put one of these on every mattress I own for the rest of my life, as long as they continue to make them," says <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1FJVPM9G9UC3S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one tester" class="link ">one tester</a>. "I have one on my king-size Casper mattress, and it has saved my mattress from dog pee, coffee spills, and (a large amount of) human pee after a night of heavy drinking...This is a phenomenal product."</em></p>
    Ultra Luxe Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $46.99

    Soft and thick yet still very breathable, this mattress protector from Coop is another winner. It can fit any mattress up to 18 inches deep, and unlike traditional protectors that feel slippery, this one (which is made from polyester and viscose rayon with a polyurethane waterproof backing) stays in place—and it'll cost ya less than $50.

    THE REVIEWS: "I'll put one of these on every mattress I own for the rest of my life, as long as they continue to make them," says one tester. "I have one on my king-size Casper mattress, and it has saved my mattress from dog pee, coffee spills, and (a large amount of) human pee after a night of heavy drinking...This is a phenomenal product."

  • <p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$84.15</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N74VK18?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The issue with some mattress protectors: They only offer protection on top, not on the sides, which is a problem if your protector slides out of place. But that's not the case with this five-sided, dual-layer protector from Purple, which is waterproof, stain-resistant, snug, comfy, and able to fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>"This mattress protector does exactly as it advertises," says <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R8QVMYFSNF0EE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one tester" class="link ">one tester</a>. "I put this cover on our new mattress and made the bed, and then our puppy went in and peed right on it. We didn't notice until we were going to bed and it had already dried. Nothing went through the cover and the mattress was completely clean!!"</em></p>
    The Purple Mattress Protector

    $84.15

    The issue with some mattress protectors: They only offer protection on top, not on the sides, which is a problem if your protector slides out of place. But that's not the case with this five-sided, dual-layer protector from Purple, which is waterproof, stain-resistant, snug, comfy, and able to fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

    THE REVIEWS: "This mattress protector does exactly as it advertises," says one tester. "I put this cover on our new mattress and made the bed, and then our puppy went in and peed right on it. We didn't notice until we were going to bed and it had already dried. Nothing went through the cover and the mattress was completely clean!!"

  • <p><strong>Slumber Cloud</strong></p><p>slumbercloud.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fcore-mattress-protector&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40530803%2Fbest-waterproof-mattress-protectors%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your biggest concern about a mattress protector is getting overheated as you sleep, then you'll wanna check out this option from Slumber Cloud. This bb uses "NASA-approved temperature-regulation technology" (which sounds v fancy) to keep your bod cool as you snooze, all while protecting your mattress from sweat and spills. Plus, it fits mattresses up to 20 inches deep. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> According to one review, "I've been a hot sleeper for longer than I can remember. This cooling mattress protector is the real deal and does what it says! I have slept more soundly since putting this on my bed than I have in over a decade. Love it so much! I highly recommend for hot sleepers. Game changer!!"</em></p>
    Core Mattress Protector

    $189.00

    If your biggest concern about a mattress protector is getting overheated as you sleep, then you'll wanna check out this option from Slumber Cloud. This bb uses "NASA-approved temperature-regulation technology" (which sounds v fancy) to keep your bod cool as you snooze, all while protecting your mattress from sweat and spills. Plus, it fits mattresses up to 20 inches deep.

    THE REVIEWS: According to one review, "I've been a hot sleeper for longer than I can remember. This cooling mattress protector is the real deal and does what it says! I have slept more soundly since putting this on my bed than I have in over a decade. Love it so much! I highly recommend for hot sleepers. Game changer!!"

  • <p><strong>Tuft & Needle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B4N1BV9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another great option offering five-sided protection is this bad boy from Tuft & Needle. In addition to offering A+ waterproof coverage to the tops and sides of your mattress, this protector is topped with a soft, comfortable cover that mimics the feel of sheets, so no need to worry about any annoying crinkling sounds. It fits mattresses up to 14 inches in depth and is light and thin to keep you from overheating at night. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> "I have tried a couple mattress protectors out and have found previous purchases to still be too noisy or plasticky," writes <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1J08XJIH9YR3J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.40530803%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer" class="link ">one reviewer</a>. "This one adds no noise or rustling sound at all. I’m so happy to have found this one!"</em></p>
    Mattress Protector

    $90.00

    Another great option offering five-sided protection is this bad boy from Tuft & Needle. In addition to offering A+ waterproof coverage to the tops and sides of your mattress, this protector is topped with a soft, comfortable cover that mimics the feel of sheets, so no need to worry about any annoying crinkling sounds. It fits mattresses up to 14 inches in depth and is light and thin to keep you from overheating at night.

    THE REVIEWS: "I have tried a couple mattress protectors out and have found previous purchases to still be too noisy or plasticky," writes one reviewer. "This one adds no noise or rustling sound at all. I’m so happy to have found this one!"

  • <p><strong>Avocado</strong></p><p>avocadogreenmattress.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Forganic-waterproof-mattress-protector&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40530803%2Fbest-waterproof-mattress-protectors%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with two layers of organic-certified cotton with a super-thin polyurethane waterproof film in between, this Avocado mattress protector is totally dependable but still v breathable. Since Avocado doesn't use vinyl, PVC, or phthalates, this cover won't feel dense, noisy, or rubbery, and it's available in two sizes, depending on how deep of a pocket you need. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS: </strong>As one review reads, "We bought this to protect our new Avocado, put it on right away, and honestly I haven't even thought about it since—it doesn't make any sound and has a super soft-to-the-touch feel that makes it blend right in under the sheets. It's so nice to know that our mattress is well-protected without having to compromise our comfort!"</em></p>
    Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $139.00

    Made with two layers of organic-certified cotton with a super-thin polyurethane waterproof film in between, this Avocado mattress protector is totally dependable but still v breathable. Since Avocado doesn't use vinyl, PVC, or phthalates, this cover won't feel dense, noisy, or rubbery, and it's available in two sizes, depending on how deep of a pocket you need.

    THE REVIEWS: As one review reads, "We bought this to protect our new Avocado, put it on right away, and honestly I haven't even thought about it since—it doesn't make any sound and has a super soft-to-the-touch feel that makes it blend right in under the sheets. It's so nice to know that our mattress is well-protected without having to compromise our comfort!"

  • <p><strong>Nectar</strong></p><p>nectarsleep.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fmattress-protector%2Fqueen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40530803%2Fbest-waterproof-mattress-protectors%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Nectar mattress has earned over 1,600 five-star reviews, and for good reason: Leaks and spills don't stand a chance against it. Though it's tough AF, this protector features a moisture-wicking cotton cover—as well as an extra quilted padded top layer—to add plush, cooling comfort. And even though it fits mattresses up to 22 inches deep, it has a snug fit that keeps it from sliding around under your sheets. </p><p><em><strong>THE REVIEWS:</strong> "Our cat PEED on the bed this morning," reads one review. "...The pee went right through the comforter and sheets, and down into the mattress protector. I was wincing as I was pulling off the cover to check the mattress...DRY AS A BONE!!!! I am SO happy about this, I just got on here and bought another!"</em></p>
    The Nectar Mattress Protector

    $109.00

    This Nectar mattress has earned over 1,600 five-star reviews, and for good reason: Leaks and spills don't stand a chance against it. Though it's tough AF, this protector features a moisture-wicking cotton cover—as well as an extra quilted padded top layer—to add plush, cooling comfort. And even though it fits mattresses up to 22 inches deep, it has a snug fit that keeps it from sliding around under your sheets.

    THE REVIEWS: "Our cat PEED on the bed this morning," reads one review. "...The pee went right through the comforter and sheets, and down into the mattress protector. I was wincing as I was pulling off the cover to check the mattress...DRY AS A BONE!!!! I am SO happy about this, I just got on here and bought another!"

