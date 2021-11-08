20 Timeless Women's Watches to Wear and Collect

The Canadian Press

After two wins on the East Coast and four fourth-quarter comebacks, Brandon Staley isn't surprised the Los Angeles Chargers are 5-3 and tied atop the AFC West. “I think we’ve earned exactly the record that we have right now. Our record is an accurate reflection of where we’re at as a football team,” the first-year coach said on Monday, the day after his squad rallied for a 27-24 victory at Philadelphia. The Chargers were 2-6 at the midway point last season due to blowing double-digit leads in fo