20 Timeless Women's Watches to Wear and Collect

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Up until recently, a woman’s watch was generally designed to be dainty and jewelry-like, and ladies who craved a more utilitarian—or technologically advanced—timepiece had to resort to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g14418271/best-mens-luxury-watches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:men’s watches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">men’s watches</a>. But now there is no need to dip into the boys section (though you still can if you want). Classic brands like Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/a26828117/cartier-panthere-history-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cartier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cartier</a> offer the full gamut of styles that are both incredibly chic and exquisitely crafted. The message is clear: serious watch collecting is no longer a man's domain. As proof, here are 20 of the most timeless watches for women for all needs and occasions, whether you're looking for an <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g32255882/best-new-womens-luxury-watches-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heirloom treasure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">heirloom treasure</a>, a showstopper for a night on the town, or an easy, everyday, statement piece.<br></p>
    Up until recently, a woman’s watch was generally designed to be dainty and jewelry-like, and ladies who craved a more utilitarian—or technologically advanced—timepiece had to resort to men’s watches. But now there is no need to dip into the boys section (though you still can if you want). Classic brands like Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, and Cartier offer the full gamut of styles that are both incredibly chic and exquisitely crafted. The message is clear: serious watch collecting is no longer a man's domain. As proof, here are 20 of the most timeless watches for women for all needs and occasions, whether you're looking for an heirloom treasure, a showstopper for a night on the town, or an easy, everyday, statement piece.

  • <p><strong>$100050.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.cartier.com/en-us/collections/watches/mens-watches/santos-de-cartier-all/wgsa0022-santos-dumont-watch.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A classic style gets an update in a less common hue: gray. The subdued color and rose-gold frame will match any outfit.</p>
    1) Cartier Santos-Dumont Watch

    A classic style gets an update in a less common hue: gray. The subdued color and rose-gold frame will match any outfit.

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$5460.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-la-d-de-dior-diamond--stainless-steel--amp--satin-strap-watch-0408144349915.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With its lustrous satin band and minimalist design of diamonds and mother of pearl, this Dior watch is the epitome of elegance. </p>
    2) La D de Dior Diamond Watch

    Dior

    $5460.00

    With its lustrous satin band and minimalist design of diamonds and mother of pearl, this Dior watch is the epitome of elegance.

  • <p><strong>Nixon</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnixon-rerun-digital-bracelet-watch-39mm%2F4729439&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nixon’s piece allows for easy readability with a digital display, all while delivering serious retro vibes.</p>
    3) Rerun Digital Bracelet Watch

    Nixon

    $125.00

    Nixon’s piece allows for easy readability with a digital display, all while delivering serious retro vibes.

  • <p><strong>Hermes</strong></p><p>hermes.com</p><p><strong>$9500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hermes.com/us/en/product/cape-cod-chaine-d-ancre-joaillier-watch-23-x-23mm-W054717WW00/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A double-stranded Hermès' Cape Cod watch is a perennial classic—the added diamond chain detail on the face of this version adds an extra dose of glamour.</p>
    4) Cape Cod Chaine d'Ancre Joaillier Watch

    Hermes

    $9500.00

    A double-stranded Hermès' Cape Cod watch is a perennial classic—the added diamond chain detail on the face of this version adds an extra dose of glamour.

  • <p><strong>Salvatore Ferragamo</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fsalvatore-ferragamo-gancino-bracelet-watch-22mm%3FID%3D2891545&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With its thin red leather band and sturdy rose gold shape, this Ferragamo watch is a modern masterpiece. </p>
    5) Gancino Bracelet Watch, 22mm

    Salvatore Ferragamo

    $695.00

    With its thin red leather band and sturdy rose gold shape, this Ferragamo watch is a modern masterpiece.

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$40600.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fchanel-boy-friend-skeleton-watch%2Fproduct%2F0400098452610&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who says you have to choose between function and form? Chanel expertly—and daringly—reveals a watch's inner workings without sacrificing sleek design. </p>
    6) Boyfriend Skeleton Watch

    Chanel

    $40600.00

    Who says you have to choose between function and form? Chanel expertly—and daringly—reveals a watch's inner workings without sacrificing sleek design.

  • <p><strong>Breguet</strong></p><p>breguet.com</p><p><strong>$37400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.breguet.com/en/timepieces/new-models-reine-de-naples/8918" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A playful blue band and quirky numbers inject fun into an otherwise old school watch brand, while the 117 diamonds that encircle the dial guarantee people will notice.</p>
    7) Reine de Naples Wristwatch

    Breguet

    $37400.00

    A playful blue band and quirky numbers inject fun into an otherwise old school watch brand, while the 117 diamonds that encircle the dial guarantee people will notice.

  • <p><strong>Blancpain</strong></p><p>blancpain.com</p><p><a href="https://www.blancpain.com/en/villeret/villeret-women-date-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Adding a pastel band is an effortless way to update a staple watch for changing seasons.</p>
    8) Villeret Women Date

    Blancpain

    Adding a pastel band is an effortless way to update a staple watch for changing seasons.

  • <p><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></p><p>louisvuitton.com</p><p><strong>$3100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/tambour-monogram-28-nvprod1480014v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The iconic Louis Vuitton monogram spices up this sleek style. That there are 7 other strap variations to choose from mean you'll never get bored.</p>
    9) Tambour Monogram 28 My LV Tambour

    Louis Vuitton

    $3100.00

    The iconic Louis Vuitton monogram spices up this sleek style. That there are 7 other strap variations to choose from mean you'll never get bored.

  • <p><strong>Vacheron Constantin</strong></p><p>vacheron-constantin.com</p><p><strong>$30400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.vacheron-constantin.com/en2/watches/historiques/historiques-american-1921-1100s-000r-b430.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Originally created for Jazz Age-era Americans 100 years ago, this updated Vacheron Constantin classic is perfect for the dawn of the 21st century's very own Roaring Twenties.</p>
    10) Historiques American 1921

    Vacheron Constantin

    $30400.00

    Originally created for Jazz Age-era Americans 100 years ago, this updated Vacheron Constantin classic is perfect for the dawn of the 21st century's very own Roaring Twenties.

  • <p><strong>Harry Winston</strong></p><p>harrywinston.com</p><p><a href="https://www.harrywinston.com/en/harry-winston-emerald-6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Searching for a piece worthy of heirloom status? Here it is, courtesy of Harry Winston.</p>
    11) Emerald Collection 18k Yellow Gold

    Harry Winston

    Searching for a piece worthy of heirloom status? Here it is, courtesy of Harry Winston.

  • <p><strong>Van Cleef & Arpels</strong></p><p>vancleefarpels.com</p><p><strong>$8450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vancleefarpels.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcollections%2Fwatches%2Falhambra-watches%2Fvcaro8wt00-sweet-alhambra-watch.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Van Cleef’s iconic Alhambra motif makes for a unique and stunning watch. Plus, it's the best of both worlds: a face free of numerical symbols means this can easily double as a bracelet. </p>
    12) Sweet Alhambra Watch

    Van Cleef & Arpels

    $8450.00

    Van Cleef’s iconic Alhambra motif makes for a unique and stunning watch. Plus, it's the best of both worlds: a face free of numerical symbols means this can easily double as a bracelet.

  • <p><strong>Rolex</strong></p><p>rolex.com</p><p><strong>$5200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.rolex.com/watches/oyster-perpetual/m277200-0007.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A Rolex is obligatory for any watch enthusiast's collection. Subvert expectations with a bold, turquoise face.</p>
    13) Oyster Perpetual, 31 mm

    Rolex

    $5200.00

    A Rolex is obligatory for any watch enthusiast's collection. Subvert expectations with a bold, turquoise face.

  • <p><strong>Bulgari</strong></p><p>bulgari.com</p><p><strong>$41400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bulgari.com/en-us/101923.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Channel Elizabeth Taylor, but also, keep perfect time.</p>
    14) Serpenti Tubogas Watch

    Bulgari

    $41400.00

    Channel Elizabeth Taylor, but also, keep perfect time.

  • <p><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong></p><p>tiffany.com</p><p><strong>$11500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tiffany.com/watches/womens-watches/tiffany-t-limited-edition-22-x-26-mm-rectangle-watch-68483034/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many factors make this Tiffany watch well worth the investment: the striking Art Deco-esque design, all those diamonds, and that only 22 of them were made. </p>
    15) Limited Edition Rectangle Watch

    Tiffany & Co.

    $11500.00

    Many factors make this Tiffany watch well worth the investment: the striking Art Deco-esque design, all those diamonds, and that only 22 of them were made.

  • <p><strong>Piaget</strong></p><p>piaget.com</p><p><strong>$4800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.piaget.com/watches/steel-diamond-watch-g0a43080" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is there anything more soothing than looking down at a watch with such a perfectly round face?</p>
    16) Possession Watch

    Piaget

    $4800.00

    Is there anything more soothing than looking down at a watch with such a perfectly round face?

  • <p><strong>COACH</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$235.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcoach-arden-leather-strap-watch-36mm%2F5772781&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As classic as the brand itself: yellow gold and tan leather, always a winning combination.</p>
    17) Arden Leather Strap Watch, 36mm

    COACH

    $235.00

    As classic as the brand itself: yellow gold and tan leather, always a winning combination.

  • <p><strong>Omega</strong></p><p>omegawatches.com</p><p><strong>$6600.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.omegawatches.com/en-us/watch-omega-constellation-quartz-25-mm-13120256053001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Omega's legendary Constellation collection is a masterclass in exquisite detail. See: the bezel engraved in Roman numerals, the characteristic claws on the case, the mono-rang bracelet, and all the gold elements crafted in the brand's own 18k Sedna gold. </p>
    18) Constellation Quartz, 22mm

    Omega

    $6600.00

    Omega's legendary Constellation collection is a masterclass in exquisite detail. See: the bezel engraved in Roman numerals, the characteristic claws on the case, the mono-rang bracelet, and all the gold elements crafted in the brand's own 18k Sedna gold.

  • <p><strong>Franck Muller</strong></p><p>franckmuller.com</p><p><a href="https://www.franckmuller.com/long-island-ladies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A metal bracelet band that is the same width as the face is an innovative design choice, and creates one of the sleekest silhouettes out there.</p>
    19) Long Island 952 QZ O

    Franck Muller

    A metal bracelet band that is the same width as the face is an innovative design choice, and creates one of the sleekest silhouettes out there.

  • <p><strong>MICHAEL KORS</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmichael-kors-layton-bracelet-watch-33mm%2F5883562&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Fjewelry-and-watches%2Fg22565958%2Fbest-watches-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Watches are inherently practical accessories, but at such a stellar price point like this, why not have some fun? </p>
    20) Layton Bracelet Watch, 33mm

    MICHAEL KORS

    $275.00

    Watches are inherently practical accessories, but at such a stellar price point like this, why not have some fun?

