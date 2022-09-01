How to Watch the 'Jurassic Park' Movies in Order With 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

  • <p>Welcome to ... your <em>Jurassic Park</em> re-watch! Humans waited 65 million years for cloning technology to be advanced enough to re-create dinosaurs from DNA found in mosquitoes preserved in amber. If that's the timeline, the 29 years between <em>Jurassic Park</em>, the first film in the franchise, and the new <em>Jurassic World: Dominion</em> doesn't seem all that long. But spreading six movies out across three decades does make it easy to lose track of exactly what happens in one or two along the way. If you're looking to refresh your memory, this is the best way to <strong>watch all the <em>Jurassic Park</em> movies in order</strong>.</p><p>The good news is, that for the most part, the timeline has been straight and steady. Watching the films in the order in which they were released is exactly the same as watching the movies in chronological order. If you want to add in the ancillary materials, like the animated show <em>Camp Cretaceous</em>, you'll have to watch certain seasons at certain times to get a chronological order (and we give that listing at the end). Otherwise, proceed forward as straight as you can, as if you were racing through a pack of stampeding Gallimimus.</p><p>So, why not take advantage of the last days of summer and have a <em>Jurassic Park</em> movie marathon? Streaming the movies in order is easy: The first three films are all on<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGYJlJDwG96Q_DwgEAAAA1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HBO Max" class="link "> HBO Max</a>. After that, you have to do a rental at a streaming site like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes. And for those looking for something to watch over this Labor Day weekend, the newest one (<em>Jurassic World Dominion</em>) will be available <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fstream-movies%2Fjurassic-world-dominion&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on Peacock" class="link ">on Peacock</a>. </p><p>Once you're done with that, if you're looking for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/best-movies-to-watch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:something else to watch" class="link ">something else to watch</a>, check out the <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g29023076/marvel-movies-mcu-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel movies in order" class="link ">Marvel movies in order</a></strong>, the <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g37528467/spiderman-movies-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spider-Man movies in order" class="link ">Spider-Man movies in order</a></strong>, the <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g34991876/dc-movies-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DC movies in order" class="link ">DC movies in order</a></strong>, the <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g34426978/x-men-movies-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:X-Men movies in order" class="link ">X-Men movies in order</a></strong> or the <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g38291631/indiana-jones-movies-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Indiana Jones movies in order" class="link ">Indiana Jones movies in order</a></strong>, and your days will be filled with adventure.</p>
    Murray Close - Getty Images
  • <p>Just as life finds a way, <em>Jurassic Park</em> found its way into theaters in 1993, kicking off a franchise by terrifying viewers with tales renegade T-Rexes and velociraptors that hunt in packs. And yet, even though it was the first film, under Steven Spielberg's direction, the state-of-the-art special effects still hold up today. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-Park-Sam-Neill/dp/B008YI91HS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGYJlJDwG96Q_DwgEAAAA1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HBO MAX">WATCH ON HBO MAX</a></p>
    Murray Close - Getty Images
  • <p>Spielberg returned four years later for the sequel, which saw the action move from Isla Sorna, where generically engineered dinosaurs had survived, to mainland San Diego. For those who want these movies to be more about the action and less about the sci-fi, this one has some of the nastiest dinosaur carnage.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Lost-World-Jurassic-Park/dp/B008YI9CWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGYM1BXQbxDWqHwgEAAABv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HBO MAX">WATCH ON HBO MAX</a></p>
    Peter Bischoff - Getty Images
  • <p>This time, Spielberg passed the torch on to director Joe Johnston, who would go on to direct <em>Captain America: The First Avenger</em>. While no one picks this one as their favorite, for dinosaur fans, it's got one thing going in its favor: pteranodons.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-Park-III-Sam-Neill/dp/B008YI99IE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGYM1B1QloY6m0lwEAAAB1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON HBO MAX">WATCH ON HBO MAX</a></p>
    Universal Pictures - Getty Images
  • <p>Years after the original Jurassic Park, a new generation has taken over trying to maximize thrills for people who are no longer awed by the site of dinosaurs alone. That applies to both the fictional theme park, the setting and subject of <em>Jurassic World</em>, and the filmmakers and audiences for the movie series. Director Colin Trevorrow takes over the series with a cast now anchored by younger actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who play employees of the new park which, in light of flagging attendance, has created a new and awesome creature: the Indominus Rex. (What could go wrong?)</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-World-Chris-Pratt/dp/B00ZHWFEXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fjurassic-world%2Fid973589977&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Amblin Entertainment
  • <p>A volcano is set to erupt on the island where Jurassic World once stood, and humans are faced with a choice: Let the dinosaurs go extinct (again), or try to save them. Animal activists like Owen and Claire try to protect the creatures, but they could be playing into the hands of those with darker motives for wanting dinosaurs to survive. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-World-Kingdom-Chris-Pratt/dp/B07DRC98P1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fjurassic-world-fallen-kingdom%2Fid1394664988&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON ITUNES">WATCH ON ITUNES</a></p>
    Amblin Entertainment
  • <p>After the events of <em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em>, dinosaurs have been unleashed, and humans have to learn how to co-exist in a world where they're no longer the top of the food chain. The cast from the original <em>Jurassic Park</em> movies, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, star alongside the cast from the newer movies, which is exciting for OG fans. <strong>The movie will be available on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peacock" class="link ">Peacock</a> starting September 2. </strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Jurassic-World-Dominion-Chris-Pratt/dp/B0B5KXT1LL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.40272347%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO">WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fstream-movies%2Fjurassic-world-dominion&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg40272347%2Fjurassic-park-movies-in-order%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH ON PEACOCK">WATCH ON PEACOCK</a></p>
    Amblin Entertainment
  • <p>As noted above, the <em>Jurassic Park</em> movies are already in chronological order, so you just watch them in order of release. But if you're a completist who wants to watch every bit of associated media in order, this also adds all four seasons of <em><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81009646" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" class="link ">Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous</a></em>, a Netflix animated series with a timeline that runs concurrent to the movies, and YouTube's "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7kbVvpOGdQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Battle at Big Rock" class="link ">Battle at Big Rock</a>," as short film about the first modern human/dinosaur confrontation.</p><ol><li><em>Jurassic Park</em></li><li><em>The Lost World: Jurassic Park</em></li><li><em>Jurassic Park III</em></li><li><em>Jurassic World/Camp Cretaceous: Seasons 1 and 2</em></li><li><em>Camp Cretaceous: Season 3</em></li><li><em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em></li><li><em>Camp Cretaceous: Season 4</em></li><li>"Battle at Big Rock"</li><li><em>Jurassic World: Dominion</em></li></ol>
    Murray Close - Getty Images
