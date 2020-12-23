What to watch at home during the festive season

The Nets were as good as advertised in Kevin Durant's Brooklyn debut.
Fred Gaudelli wasn't worried if NBC could successfully air “Sunday Night Football” games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. His bigger concern was if the NFL could make it through the season.So far, both things have happened.Even though games may look the same, most of the processes around broadcasting the games have changed. Interviews for pregame features are being done remotely, announcers are socially distanced while being separated by plexiglass, and sideline reporters are in the stands.“I went into the season with no expectations. When I left Kansas City (after the opening game on Sept. 10) I wondered if we would make it back there for Week 13 (a Sunday night game against Denver on Dec. 6) and we did,” said Gaudelli, the executive producer of NBC's NFL coverage. “There are challenges every week, but we've had the wherewithal to do it.”No one is complaining though, even when games have been moved. NBC was scheduled to broadcast Tampa Bay's game at Las Vegas on Oct. 25, but an outbreak of positive COVID tests among the Raiders caused the league to move Seattle's matchup at Arizona to the prime-time slot.In that case, diverting the production trucks for the four to five hour journey from Las Vegas to Glendale, Arizona, was easy. The Baltimore-Pittsburgh game was a little more difficult. The game, which was supposed to happen on Thanksgiving night, was rescheduled multiple times until it was played six days later.“The league wants the best games in the best windows. That part has felt like business as usual. There has been more communication about if we have the windows on certain days. All those things take a lot of time and conversation,” Gaudelli said. “These are inconveniences though, and not hardships.”The NFL remains the only major professional sport in North America in which network announcers and production crews have been at the stadiums for all games. The crews have been smaller compared to years past. NBC's “Sunday Night Football” usually had 120 production personnel along with local hires, but that is down to 90 this season.Most of the production people are still arriving on Thursday and Friday to begin setting up at stadiums. Announcers and producers — who are used to the camaraderie of going to dinner and exchanging ideas throughout the weekend — have to do it virtually.The biggest surprise is that new announcing teams have developed natural chemistry without preseason games or spending much time together.ESPN's Lisa Salters said she still hasn't spent much time with Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Lewis Riddick, who are in their first season doing “Monday Night Football." Salters said she met Griese before the Week 1 game between Denver and Tennessee when both arrived to the stadium at the same time.“I have not been in same room with the crew and yet we have put together a product that we are all proud of. It goes to the professionalism of everyone in the group,” Salters said. “It is so odd that we all have not sat down and talked or had dinner, yet a natural chemistry is there.”Charles Davis, who arrived at CBS from FOX during the off-season, talked weekly with Ian Eagle leading up to the opener. Davis, who said he usually tapped or nudged former partners when he had something to say, has had to find a new way to communicate with Eagle due to social distancing and plexiglass separating the two.“Thank goodness you can see through the plexiglass,” Davis said. “The situation is still the same as any other team learning as you go along.”The biggest in-game adjustments have been for reporters assigned to the sidelines. They are not allowed on the field this year and have had to gather their information from the first row of the stands, from an area that NFL has called the moat.Instead of being able to roam near bench areas to get information about in-game injuries or adjustments, reporters have been dependent more than usual on team public relations staffs.“That was the main thing I was concerned about at the beginning of the season, but the staffs have been outstanding in getting information to us right away. It wasn't always this timely before,” Salters said.Those adjustments though haven't been as big as putting together pregame shows. The two or three features per week in which reporters or former players would go to the complex to interview coaches or players is all being done virtually.Michael Vick said he enjoyed travelling to do features for “Fox NFL Kickoff” because he could spend an hour or two with players and coaches, but they are still getting what they need under the current circumstances.“For the players, it is convenient for them. It’s a cool way to reconnect. Sometimes people are not as comfortable doing things in person,” Vick said.Production meetings with teams were usually done at team facilities or hotels, but they are all being done on Zoom. Davis said they are still getting the information they need for the broadcasts, but they miss out on trying to read facial expressions or body language during interviews.Even if there is a limited number of fans in the stands, Davis said it was better compared to empty stadiums because it was easier to pick up on the flows and emotion of the game.NBC's Mike Tirico compared doing games in empty stadiums to being in a huge, empty television studio.“Usually that energy is provided by the fans and it is the soundtrack of the event,” he said. “I’ve heard it from the players as well and I concur that we all have to bring our own energy. I totally understand and get it because it is very different.”Gaudelli said the most out of place he has felt in an empty stadium was late last month during Chicago's game at Green Bay.“That was the most surreal because you know what that stadium is like on a weekly basis,” he said. “You know what it means to the community and not having fans there was eerie. It was tough.”Even though everyone is hoping things return to normal next season, there still has been the satisfaction that the show has gone on. Ratings are likely to be down for the season — they were off 7% at midseason — but the prime-time ratings have rebounded.“I’ve been telling people that work is twice as hard, but I’m 10-times more appreciative of the chance to do it,” Tirico said.___Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from dreams of matching the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins to searching for another win.After winning their first 11 games for the first time in franchise history, the Steelers were upset at home two weeks ago against Washington. That was followed by a loss at fellow AFC contender Buffalo before a humbling 27-17 defeat to last-place Cincinnati on Monday night.The last team to start 11-0 and then lose three straight was the 1969 Rams in a 14-game season. The losing skid carried over to the playoffs with a 23-20 loss to Minnesota, a fate the Steelers would obviously like to avoid.Pittsburgh would prefer to follow the path of the 2009 Saints, who won their first 13 games before losing the final three in the regular season. They recovered to win three in a row in the playoffs for the only Super Bowl title in franchise history.With the loss in Week 13 to a Washington team that was 4-7 at the time and then this past week to a Cincinnati team that was 2-10-1, the Steelers became the first team in NFL history to lose multiple games when entering with at least 11 wins and playing a team with four or fewer.The late-season collapse has opened the door for Cleveland to have a chance at winning the division. If the Browns beat the Jets on Sunday and the Steelers lose to Indianapolis, the Week 17 showdown in Cleveland will be for the division title. The Browns last won a division title in 1989, the longest current drought in the league.No matter who wins the AFC North, the champion will be a team that missed the playoffs last season. Every year since 1977, with the exception of the strike-shortened 1982 season that had no divisions, has featured a division winner that missed the playoffs the previous season.On the other end of the spectrum is the New York Jets, who lost their first 13 games before stunning the Los Angeles Rams, who came into the game with a 9-4 record, with a 23-20 victory.It marked just the third time a team 0-13 or worse broke through for its first win against a team with a winning record. The Colts (0-13) beat Tennessee (7-6) in 2011 and the Raiders (0-13) beat the Patriots (9-3-1) in 1962.ROAD WARRIORS: With two weeks to play, home teams still have a losing record this season at 111-112-1. With many stadiums having no fans because of the coronavirus and others just having small crowds, the advantage of playing at home has been nearly nonexistent.The last time a season finished with home teams having a losing record came in 1968, when home teams in the NFL went 49-59-4 (.454) and in the AFL went 34-35-1 (.493).KEEPING IT: From Kyler Murray to Lamar Jackson to the recent emergence of Jalen Hurts and the return to the field of Marcus Mariota, quarterbacks are having more success than ever running the ball.Quarterbacks have rushed for 8,114 yards and 111 touchdowns this season with two weeks to play, the most in a season on record in NFL history. The previous high came in 2018 when QBs had 8,086 yards rushing and the TD mark had been 80 set last season.Jackson leads the way with 828 yards rushing and seven TDs with Murray having 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. Murray has a record nine games this season with both a passing and rushing touchdown, and with 26 TD passes has joined Cam Newton in his 2015 MVP season as the only players to throw for at least 25 TDs and run for at least 10 in the same season.BUCKING THE TREND: Point differential is usually a good indicator of success in the NFL with good teams more apt to have lopsided wins that tilt that number in their favour. That hasn’t been true of the Browns.Cleveland (10-4) has been outscored by six points this season thanks to lopsided losses by more than 30 points to Baltimore and Pittsburgh coupled with seven wins by less than 10 points. There have been 318 teams in the Super Bowl era to win at least 10 of their first 14 games, and the Browns are the only ones to do it while being outscored. The previous low came in 2004 wen the 11-3 Falcons had only a plus-18 point differential through 14 games.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim Kelly has made a point of keeping his distance by limiting his chats with Josh Allen via text for much of this year.The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback’s decision has less to do with the coronavirus pandemic as it does Kelly not wanting to distract the Buffalo Bills' third-year starter.“He doesn’t need me in his ear, so I pretty much leave him alone,” Kelly told The Associated Press.That leaves him happily watching from the comfort of his living room recliner and witnessing Allen’s breakthrough year in challenging many of Kelly’s single-season franchise records, and leading Buffalo (11-3) to its first AFC East title since 1995.“I’m excited, because if he’s breaking my records that means we’re winning,” Kelly said, with one minor caveat that takes nothing away from Allen’s accomplishments.Kelly notes how the game has changed in leaning far more toward the passing attack than when he played before retiring after the 1996 season.And today’s Bills are built differently than the hurry-up, “K-Gun" balanced offence Kelly oversaw in his 11 years in Buffalo, during which the team made, and lost, four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.“I’ll put it this way, if Josh Allen is with us for 10-plus years, he will be breaking his own records,” Kelly said. “I pull for him every time. ... I’m like a little kid.”For someone who wasn't a year old when Kelly attempted his final NFL pass, the strong-armed and fleet-footed Allen, with the boyhood looks and “awe shucks” charm is making everyone feel young again.His 39 combined touchdowns, including eight rushing and one receiving, have eclipsed Kelly’s single-season team record of 34 in 1991. Allen’s 30 touchdowns passing are three short of Kelly’s mark in the same season.And with 4,000 yards passing, Allen has already topped every one of Kelly’s single-season totals to rank second on the team list. Allen is just 359 yards short of Drew Bledsoe’s mark set in 2002 as Buffalo prepares to play at New England (6-8) on Monday night.Allen downplays his accomplishments by saying he’s humbled being mentioned in the same conversation. As for contributing to Buffalo’s success, Allen notes he is but one piece of the puzzle.That is not to suggest Allen lacks inner drive.His competitive nature was on display after Buffalo’s 48-19 win at Denver on Saturday. With players wearing division championship T-shirts, Allen broke a postgame locker room victory huddle with a blunt, emphatic message.“We did something that nobody’s done for a very long time. But understand what’s at stake,” Allen said before using a profanity to make his point in a video the Bills posted on social media. “This hat and shirt’s fine and dandy, but I want one that says ... Super Bowl champs on it.”Coach Sean McDermott smiled during a video call two days later because the scene exposed fans to both Allen’s fiery nature and leadership, by reminding everyone the job’s not done.“That’s the rawness of the locker room in terms of the emotion after a game like that,” McDermott said. “And it shows Josh’s maturity just to be able to think about the next step in a moment like that. I certainly appreciate that about him, and his growth as well.”Allen’s development as a leader parallels the strides he’s made improving the deficiencies he had in being the third of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.By trading up five spots to pick Allen at No. 7, the Bills faced immediate questions for choosing a player with accuracy issues and coming from a non-power program such as Wyoming.Allen hasn’t forgotten the criticisms.Fearless as he might be in throwing passes into tight coverage and not avoiding hits to gain an extra yard, Allen acknowledged he’s driven in part because of a fear of failure by letting down his teammates.“That’s what motivates me,” Allen said. “And I fear letting the guys who drafted me, this front office and this organization, down by trading up to come and get me.”The jump in his production is stunning.He’s gone from throwing 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games as a rookie, to 30 TDs and nine interceptions this year. As for accuracy, Allen’s gone from ranking 32nd among NFL starters by completing 52.8% of his attempts as a rookie to ranking sixth this year at 68.7%.And he's not forgotten Denver was one of the quarterback-needy teams who passed him up in 2018 by instead selecting defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 pick.“He might not say it, but he definitely remembers,” offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said following the game.Allen sidestepped a question about being snubbed by the Broncos by saying: “I’m where I’m supposed to be.”From Todd Collins in 1997 to Tyrod Taylor in 2017, the Bills had 16 quarterbacks start at least one game in the span between Kelly’s retirement and Allen’s arrival.Kelly has taken most all of those quarterbacks under his wing to counsel and support them. He did the same with Allen, memorably showing up at the Bills' facility for the quarterback’s first practice.The two shared a lengthy chat after which Kelly, weakened by his battle with jaw cancer, had difficulty speaking but managed a thumbs-up while posing for the cameras with Allen.Nothing has swayed Kelly since.“I enjoy watching him play. I enjoy what he brings to the game. I enjoy his leadership,” he said. “And I just hope they can continue to build on this for many, many more years, not only for the Buffalo Bills but all these fans, who have been waiting a long time.”Count Kelly among them.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Cole Caufield scored two goals in a 35-second span, and the United States held on to beat Finland 3-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game on Tuesday at Rogers Place.Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Americans, who finished sixth in the Czech Republic last time out after a 1-0 loss to the Finns in the quarterfinals.Juuso Parssinen and Topi Niemela had goals for Finland, which lost 3-2 in the bronze-medal game against Sweden in 2020.Dustin Wolf split time in net with American starter Spencer Knight, who stopped 7-of-9 shots in 35 minutes. Wolf made seven saves.Knight and Wolf are two of eight returning players for the U.S.Kari Piiroinen kicked out 26-of-29 shots in two period of work for Finland. Roope Taponen came in for the third and stopped all 16 shots his way.Meanwhile, Switzerland edged Austria 3-2 in Tuesday's other exhibition game.Canada, last year's gold-medal winner, will face the silver medallists from Russia on Wednesday in its only pre-tournament game.The 2021 tournament officially opens on Friday with three preliminary-round games — the U.S. against Russia, Finland against Germany and Slovakia versus Switzerland. The Canadians open round-robin play against the Germans on Saturday.Parssinen opened the scoring for the Finns just 1:26 into the game while Kaliyev sat in the box for checking from behind.Finland took the next four minor penalties, and Kaliyev snapped home a goal while on an American power play to even the scoreboard at 19:54 of the period.Caufield scored his first at 1:04 of the second period, then made it 3-1 for the U.S., at 1:39.Niemela got one back for Finland, its second power-play goal of the night at 8:23.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.The Canadian Press
