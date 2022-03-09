Want a Taste of the Tropics? Peek Inside the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House

  • <p class="body-dropcap">For the fifth annual <a href="https://www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org/pbplanyourvisit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach" class="link ">Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach</a>, a group of 24 architects and decorators transformed all 25 rooms of a 1923 Italian Renaissance mansion, plus a guest house, into a tropical oasis filled with vibrant color and exciting new design ideas. And its quintessential Florida location sparked designers to take over the building with hothouse botanical motifs, graphic stripes, and whimsical patterns, from designer <a href="http://www.catherinemaustin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine M. Austin" class="link ">Catherine M. Austin</a>’s Henri Matisse–influenced palette in a dining room to a softer, old-world Palm Beach–inspired terrace by <a href="https://amandareynalinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Reynal" class="link ">Amanda Reynal</a>. The show house, which benefits the <a href="https://www.bgca.org/?c_src=idm_brand_googleads&gclid=CjwKCAiAvaGRBhBlEiwAiY-yMEgAJiF4HKLP1EkvdZO-PqMesIow_tGoxwQeMsXFeFEaJQ2P9uBG4RoCQuoQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boys & Girls Club" class="link ">Boys & Girls Club</a> and <a href="https://bgcpbc.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County" class="link ">Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County</a>, is now open for in-person visits as well as virtual tours through April 3, but if you can’t stand to wait, read on for 15 of our favorite eye-catching moments. They’re sure to transport you from the winter doldrums to a private seaside getaway. </p>
    1/16

    Want a Taste of the Tropics? Peek Inside the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House

    For the fifth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach, a group of 24 architects and decorators transformed all 25 rooms of a 1923 Italian Renaissance mansion, plus a guest house, into a tropical oasis filled with vibrant color and exciting new design ideas. And its quintessential Florida location sparked designers to take over the building with hothouse botanical motifs, graphic stripes, and whimsical patterns, from designer Catherine M. Austin’s Henri Matisse–influenced palette in a dining room to a softer, old-world Palm Beach–inspired terrace by Amanda Reynal. The show house, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, is now open for in-person visits as well as virtual tours through April 3, but if you can’t stand to wait, read on for 15 of our favorite eye-catching moments. They’re sure to transport you from the winter doldrums to a private seaside getaway.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>Palm Beach’s signature palette of yellows, greens, and pinks sheathe the private outdoor terrace right off a second-floor bedroom. “There is nothing more delightful than a lush outdoor room with the protection and comforts of the indoors,” says its designer <a href="https://amandareynalinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Reynal" class="link ">Amanda Reynal</a>. The floral banquettes, pillow fabric and trim, and curtains are all by <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a>, and the rug is by <a href="https://www.pattersonflynn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patterson Flynn" class="link ">Patterson Flynn</a>. Did we mention the views of the pool below? <br></p>
    2/16

    1) Amanda Reynal Interiors

    Palm Beach’s signature palette of yellows, greens, and pinks sheathe the private outdoor terrace right off a second-floor bedroom. “There is nothing more delightful than a lush outdoor room with the protection and comforts of the indoors,” says its designer Amanda Reynal. The floral banquettes, pillow fabric and trim, and curtains are all by Schumacher, and the rug is by Patterson Flynn. Did we mention the views of the pool below?

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>The oceanic blue bathroom designed by <a href="https://www.andreaschumacherinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrea Schumacher" class="link ">Andrea Schumacher</a>, cheekily dubbed “Flutter Loo” after the butterfly wallcovering from the designer’s own <a href="https://www.andreaschumacherinteriors.com/shop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shop" class="link ">shop</a>, was inspired by the Florida coast, reflected in elements like the seashell mirror, shell-shaped towel holder, tiles from <a href="https://www.artistictile.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artistic Tile" class="link ">Artistic Tile</a>, and, of course, bold indigo hues. </p>
    3/16

    2) Andrea Schumacher Interiors

    The oceanic blue bathroom designed by Andrea Schumacher, cheekily dubbed “Flutter Loo” after the butterfly wallcovering from the designer’s own shop, was inspired by the Florida coast, reflected in elements like the seashell mirror, shell-shaped towel holder, tiles from Artistic Tile, and, of course, bold indigo hues.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>In the primary bedroom, <a href="https://www.ashleygilbreath.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Gilbreath" class="link ">Ashley Gilbreath</a> created a “tented retreat” inspired by design legend <a href="https://veeregrenney.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veere Grenney" class="link ">Veere Grenney</a>’s fabric-swathed interiors. The sophisticated stripes on the <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a> drapery and wallcoverings and the rug from <a href="https://arsinruggallery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arsin Rug Gallery" class="link ">Arsin Rug Gallery</a> add a more tailored feel to the space. The bed is upholstered in a velvet <a href="https://www.wareco.co/about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wareco" class="link ">Wareco</a> fabric, and the pendant is by the <a href="https://www.urbanelectric.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Electric Co" class="link ">Urban Electric Co</a>. </p>
    4/16

    3) Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design

    In the primary bedroom, Ashley Gilbreath created a “tented retreat” inspired by design legend Veere Grenney’s fabric-swathed interiors. The sophisticated stripes on the Schumacher drapery and wallcoverings and the rug from Arsin Rug Gallery add a more tailored feel to the space. The bed is upholstered in a velvet Wareco fabric, and the pendant is by the Urban Electric Co.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>The “Wonderland Dining Room” designed by <a href="https://www.bethdianasmith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beth Diana Smith" class="link ">Beth Diana Smith</a> brings an air of whimsy and play into the home with its combination of fun patterns and eccentric accessories. The space is grounded by a pink <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luluandgeorgia.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulu and Georgia" class="link ">Lulu and Georgia</a> rug and crowned with a lilac <a href="https://www.fabricut.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabricut" class="link ">Fabricut</a> wallpaper on the ceiling. Showstopping sculptural elements, like the lotus chandelier from <a href="https://hudsonvalleylighting.hvlgroup.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hudson Valley Lighting" class="link ">Hudson Valley Lighting</a>, the colossal cast-iron woman sculptures from the <a href="https://www.phillipscollection.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillips Collection" class="link ">Phillips Collection</a>, and a monkey accent table from <a href="https://www.curreyandcompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Currey & Company" class="link ">Currey & Company</a> make for stylish dinner guests. <br></p>
    5/16

    4) Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

    The “Wonderland Dining Room” designed by Beth Diana Smith brings an air of whimsy and play into the home with its combination of fun patterns and eccentric accessories. The space is grounded by a pink Lulu and Georgia rug and crowned with a lilac Fabricut wallpaper on the ceiling. Showstopping sculptural elements, like the lotus chandelier from Hudson Valley Lighting, the colossal cast-iron woman sculptures from the Phillips Collection, and a monkey accent table from Currey & Company make for stylish dinner guests.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>An explosion of bright reds, greens, and yellows (a palette inspired by Henri Matisse) sheathe the guest house’s dining area by <a href="http://www.catherinemaustin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine M. Austin" class="link ">Catherine M. Austin</a>. The iconic banana leaf wallpaper gets the Matisse treatment in this vibrant colorway by <a href="https://voutsa.com/collections/martinique-celebration" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CW Stockwell x Voutsa" class="link ">CW Stockwell x Voutsa</a>. Vintage Brighton rattan chairs surround the table covered in a yellow and white English hand-blocked tablecloth.<br></p>
    6/16

    5) Catherine M. Austin Interior Design

    An explosion of bright reds, greens, and yellows (a palette inspired by Henri Matisse) sheathe the guest house’s dining area by Catherine M. Austin. The iconic banana leaf wallpaper gets the Matisse treatment in this vibrant colorway by CW Stockwell x Voutsa. Vintage Brighton rattan chairs surround the table covered in a yellow and white English hand-blocked tablecloth.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>A kids’ room christened the “Rainy Day Room” by <a href="http://www.damourdrake.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damour Drake" class="link ">Damour Drake</a> is meant to spark creativity for the home’s imagined little residents. The room features art and decor reminiscent of the Palm Beach changing skies. A 3D cloud installation on the ceiling is by <a href="https://www.siennamartz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sienna Martz" class="link ">Sienna Martz</a>, and the landscape painting is by Jean-Adrien Seide. The sheer powder-blue drapery is of a fabric by <a href="https://www.helenprior.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Prior" class="link ">Helen Prior</a>, the daybed is by resident furniture designer Melvin Jones Jr., and the walls are in Cushing Green by <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benjaminmoore.com%2Fen-us%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAp6CnHzhePAlEfBMn_-8n7UAKYhzz8H6bCqVqaAKH11LJBqdLaWqGEaAtNmEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benjamin Moore" class="link ">Benjamin Moore</a>. <br></p>
    7/16

    6) Damour Drake

    A kids’ room christened the “Rainy Day Room” by Damour Drake is meant to spark creativity for the home’s imagined little residents. The room features art and decor reminiscent of the Palm Beach changing skies. A 3D cloud installation on the ceiling is by Sienna Martz, and the landscape painting is by Jean-Adrien Seide. The sheer powder-blue drapery is of a fabric by Helen Prior, the daybed is by resident furniture designer Melvin Jones Jr., and the walls are in Cushing Green by Benjamin Moore.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>This all-pink “poolside paradise” designed by <a href="https://janiemolster.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Janie Molster" class="link ">Janie Molster</a> calls for a glass of rosé in hand and maximum relaxation. A mixture of pink patterns makes up every vignette of the pool area, from the custom floral umbrellas throughout to the candy-striped <a href="https://www.fabricguru.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabric Guru" class="link ">Fabric Guru</a> pergola at the end of the pool.</p>
    8/16

    7) Janie Molster Designs

    This all-pink “poolside paradise” designed by Janie Molster calls for a glass of rosé in hand and maximum relaxation. A mixture of pink patterns makes up every vignette of the pool area, from the custom floral umbrellas throughout to the candy-striped Fabric Guru pergola at the end of the pool.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p><a href="https://www.jimdovedesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim Dove" class="link ">Jim Dove</a>—known for his kitchen, bar, and bath designs—imagined the den as a “swanky” bar space, dubbed the “Monkey Bar” after Graydon Carter’s now-shuttered bar of the same name in Manhattan. Dove riffed on that bar’s iconic hand-painted monkey murals with a terra-cotta-colored <a href="https://degournay.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:de Gournay" class="link ">de Gournay</a> wallcovering. But it’s the glowing quartzite bar from <a href="https://primestones.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prime Stones" class="link ">Prime Stones</a> that shows there will be absolutely no monkeying around when it comes to happy hour. </p>
    9/16

    8) Jim Dove Design

    Jim Dove—known for his kitchen, bar, and bath designs—imagined the den as a “swanky” bar space, dubbed the “Monkey Bar” after Graydon Carter’s now-shuttered bar of the same name in Manhattan. Dove riffed on that bar’s iconic hand-painted monkey murals with a terra-cotta-colored de Gournay wallcovering. But it’s the glowing quartzite bar from Prime Stones that shows there will be absolutely no monkeying around when it comes to happy hour.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>Designer <a href="https://nikkilevyinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikki Levy" class="link ">Nikki Levy</a> took one of our favorite 2022 home trends and ran with it in the primary bathroom: all-green everything. Here, the emerald hue shows up everywhere from the glossy tiled walls to the <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a>–covered cabinets. Mosaic surfaces from <a href="https://www.artistictile.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAoDcnhS0IIR_guIl6jDv7qlX7CZRBDh7vo969PHQQNse5GmqY3BxI8aAuWYEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artistic Tile" class="link ">Artistic Tile</a> and countertops from <a href="https://primestones.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primestone" class="link ">Primestone</a> add a nice contrast to the deep green shades. <br></p>
    10/16

    9) Nikki Levy Interiors

    Designer Nikki Levy took one of our favorite 2022 home trends and ran with it in the primary bathroom: all-green everything. Here, the emerald hue shows up everywhere from the glossy tiled walls to the Phillip Jeffries–covered cabinets. Mosaic surfaces from Artistic Tile and countertops from Primestone add a nice contrast to the deep green shades.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>A <a href="https://www.palomacontreras.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paloma Contreras" class="link ">Paloma Contreras</a>–designed sunroom is a more modern take on a classic Palm Beach aesthetic. The treillage walls by <a href="https://fullerap.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fuller Architectural Patterns" class="link ">Fuller Architectural Patterns</a> are in a square pattern instead of the customary diagonal configuration, and the clean-cut boxy window treatments by <a href="https://samuelandsons.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samuel & Sons" class="link ">Samuel & Sons</a> stick to that same shape. The green and white color palette works to bring the outside in, especially with the seating upholstered in <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a>’s Dogwood Leaf pattern. A monolithic brass pendant from Contreras’s collection for <a href="https://www.visualcomfort.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Visual Comfort" class="link ">Visual Comfort</a> adds a bit of edge to the mainly soft, sun-drenched room.</p>
    11/16

    10) Paloma Contreras Interior Design

    A Paloma Contreras–designed sunroom is a more modern take on a classic Palm Beach aesthetic. The treillage walls by Fuller Architectural Patterns are in a square pattern instead of the customary diagonal configuration, and the clean-cut boxy window treatments by Samuel & Sons stick to that same shape. The green and white color palette works to bring the outside in, especially with the seating upholstered in Schumacher’s Dogwood Leaf pattern. A monolithic brass pendant from Contreras’s collection for Visual Comfort adds a bit of edge to the mainly soft, sun-drenched room.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>Perfect for an evening cocktail, architect <a href="https://www.ppapc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peter Pennoyer" class="link ">Peter Pennoyer</a>’s drawing room is an intimate and whimsical escape. A minimal red botanical wallpaper by <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a> provides a colorful backdrop for the cozy space, which is filled with a mixture of antiques and new furnishings. The rug is by <a href="https://www.newmoonrugs.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Moon Rugs" class="link ">New Moon Rugs</a>, the curtain fabric is by <a href="https://www.stevemckenzies.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve McKenzie Design" class="link ">Steve McKenzie Design</a>, and the spoon-back chair is from <a href="https://www.epocasf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Epoca SF" class="link ">Epoca SF</a>. </p>
    12/16

    11) Peter Pennoyer Architects

    Perfect for an evening cocktail, architect Peter Pennoyer’s drawing room is an intimate and whimsical escape. A minimal red botanical wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries provides a colorful backdrop for the cozy space, which is filled with a mixture of antiques and new furnishings. The rug is by New Moon Rugs, the curtain fabric is by Steve McKenzie Design, and the spoon-back chair is from Epoca SF.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>The study or “Petit Salon” by <a href="https://www.robertbrowninteriordesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Brown" class="link ">Robert Brown</a> strikes a considerably more modernist note, with its bold mural by the French artist <a href="https://www.garancevallee.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garance Vallée" class="link ">Garance Vallée</a> and hat tips to design icons like Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Jean Arp. The sofa is from <a href="https://lejeuneupholstery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Jeune" class="link ">Le Jeune</a>, the chair is by <a href="https://www.bakerfurniture.com/?mrkgcl=1176&mrkgadid=3239057075&brand=bak&cat=none&id=ps_adw_bak_ongoing-paid-search_2017_3239057075-c&source=google&mat=e&kwd=baker+furniture&creative=521010280445&device=c&matchtype=e&network=g&gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAp19tPZd3zJ6uPfQF5v6l70J3Tl9uQTqWmx76QV_gwdrB6FlakVF7oaAl9tEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker McGuire" class="link ">Baker McGuire</a>, and the artwork is by Brown.<br></p>
    13/16

    12) Robert Brown Interior Design

    The study or “Petit Salon” by Robert Brown strikes a considerably more modernist note, with its bold mural by the French artist Garance Vallée and hat tips to design icons like Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Jean Arp. The sofa is from Le Jeune, the chair is by Baker McGuire, and the artwork is by Brown.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>Getting ready in the morning would never be a bore in this massive walk-in closet designed by <a href="https://www.thelewisdesigngroup.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbara Lewis" class="link ">Barbara Lewis</a>. The idea for the closet was born out of Palm Beach’s variegated color palette and Lewis’s desire to be transported to a lush garden. Here, the Palm Frond wallpaper by <a href="https://www.aqualille.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aqualille" class="link ">Aqualille</a> surely does the job. The palm leaf table is by <a href="http://www.toddhase.com/home.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Todd Hasse" class="link ">Todd Hasse</a>, and the pendants are from <a href="https://www.circalighting.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAqPMbrw7AGBqS2LIow-ZlseWv0o__WDdCQIAD7YG3nDx1prv2Nu-0saAm7rEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Circa Lighting" class="link ">Circa Lighting</a>.</p>
    14/16

    13) The Lewis Design Group

    Getting ready in the morning would never be a bore in this massive walk-in closet designed by Barbara Lewis. The idea for the closet was born out of Palm Beach’s variegated color palette and Lewis’s desire to be transported to a lush garden. Here, the Palm Frond wallpaper by Aqualille surely does the job. The palm leaf table is by Todd Hasse, and the pendants are from Circa Lighting.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>The “Bloom Lounge,” a spare bedroom designed by <a href="https://www.tiffanybrooksinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Brooks" class="link ">Tiffany Brooks</a>, is certainly blooming with color, specifically vivid greens and soft blues. The suspended daybed, clad in a <a href="https://www.fabricut.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabricut" class="link ">Fabricut</a> leather paired with a serene <a href="https://www.thibautdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thibaut" class="link ">Thibaut</a> botanical wallpaper, allows for maximal comfort and relaxation. “In lieu of having an auxiliary bedroom that lies vacant the majority of the year, I wanted to take you to a place of <em>Eden</em>,” Brooks describes.<br></p>
    15/16

    14) Tiffany Brooks Interiors

    The “Bloom Lounge,” a spare bedroom designed by Tiffany Brooks, is certainly blooming with color, specifically vivid greens and soft blues. The suspended daybed, clad in a Fabricut leather paired with a serene Thibaut botanical wallpaper, allows for maximal comfort and relaxation. “In lieu of having an auxiliary bedroom that lies vacant the majority of the year, I wanted to take you to a place of Eden,” Brooks describes.

    Nickolas Sargent
  • <p>Atlanta-based designer <a href="https://www.harmoniousliving.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tish Mills" class="link ">Tish Mills</a> took on a bedroom in the guest house and turned it into a glam office. Mills focused more on beachy neutrals, which inspired the <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a> wallpaper evoking the ripples of sand after surf washes over it. A chic vintage <a href="http://studiojacquesgarcia.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jacques Garcia" class="link ">Jacques Garcia</a> desk and a closet-turned-marble fireplace elevates the space. The soft lavender ceiling matches the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EArzrqfECkBxKpysfYRZPYaMX9rqDWhwW0pBZ9ApLeXrVU6CyrxmJo8aAgLxEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shade Store" class="link ">Shade Store</a> curtains while pops of golden yellow throughout remind us of the breathtaking sunsets. <br></p>
    16/16

    15) Tish Mills Interiors

    Atlanta-based designer Tish Mills took on a bedroom in the guest house and turned it into a glam office. Mills focused more on beachy neutrals, which inspired the Phillip Jeffries wallpaper evoking the ripples of sand after surf washes over it. A chic vintage Jacques Garcia desk and a closet-turned-marble fireplace elevates the space. The soft lavender ceiling matches the Shade Store curtains while pops of golden yellow throughout remind us of the breathtaking sunsets.

    Nickolas Sargent
<p class="body-dropcap">For the fifth annual <a href="https://www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org/pbplanyourvisit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach" class="link ">Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Palm Beach</a>, a group of 24 architects and decorators transformed all 25 rooms of a 1923 Italian Renaissance mansion, plus a guest house, into a tropical oasis filled with vibrant color and exciting new design ideas. And its quintessential Florida location sparked designers to take over the building with hothouse botanical motifs, graphic stripes, and whimsical patterns, from designer <a href="http://www.catherinemaustin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine M. Austin" class="link ">Catherine M. Austin</a>’s Henri Matisse–influenced palette in a dining room to a softer, old-world Palm Beach–inspired terrace by <a href="https://amandareynalinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Reynal" class="link ">Amanda Reynal</a>. The show house, which benefits the <a href="https://www.bgca.org/?c_src=idm_brand_googleads&gclid=CjwKCAiAvaGRBhBlEiwAiY-yMEgAJiF4HKLP1EkvdZO-PqMesIow_tGoxwQeMsXFeFEaJQ2P9uBG4RoCQuoQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boys & Girls Club" class="link ">Boys & Girls Club</a> and <a href="https://bgcpbc.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County" class="link ">Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County</a>, is now open for in-person visits as well as virtual tours through April 3, but if you can’t stand to wait, read on for 15 of our favorite eye-catching moments. They’re sure to transport you from the winter doldrums to a private seaside getaway. </p>
<p>Palm Beach’s signature palette of yellows, greens, and pinks sheathe the private outdoor terrace right off a second-floor bedroom. “There is nothing more delightful than a lush outdoor room with the protection and comforts of the indoors,” says its designer <a href="https://amandareynalinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amanda Reynal" class="link ">Amanda Reynal</a>. The floral banquettes, pillow fabric and trim, and curtains are all by <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a>, and the rug is by <a href="https://www.pattersonflynn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patterson Flynn" class="link ">Patterson Flynn</a>. Did we mention the views of the pool below? <br></p>
<p>The oceanic blue bathroom designed by <a href="https://www.andreaschumacherinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrea Schumacher" class="link ">Andrea Schumacher</a>, cheekily dubbed “Flutter Loo” after the butterfly wallcovering from the designer’s own <a href="https://www.andreaschumacherinteriors.com/shop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shop" class="link ">shop</a>, was inspired by the Florida coast, reflected in elements like the seashell mirror, shell-shaped towel holder, tiles from <a href="https://www.artistictile.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artistic Tile" class="link ">Artistic Tile</a>, and, of course, bold indigo hues. </p>
<p>In the primary bedroom, <a href="https://www.ashleygilbreath.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ashley Gilbreath" class="link ">Ashley Gilbreath</a> created a “tented retreat” inspired by design legend <a href="https://veeregrenney.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veere Grenney" class="link ">Veere Grenney</a>’s fabric-swathed interiors. The sophisticated stripes on the <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a> drapery and wallcoverings and the rug from <a href="https://arsinruggallery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arsin Rug Gallery" class="link ">Arsin Rug Gallery</a> add a more tailored feel to the space. The bed is upholstered in a velvet <a href="https://www.wareco.co/about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wareco" class="link ">Wareco</a> fabric, and the pendant is by the <a href="https://www.urbanelectric.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Electric Co" class="link ">Urban Electric Co</a>. </p>
<p>The “Wonderland Dining Room” designed by <a href="https://www.bethdianasmith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beth Diana Smith" class="link ">Beth Diana Smith</a> brings an air of whimsy and play into the home with its combination of fun patterns and eccentric accessories. The space is grounded by a pink <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luluandgeorgia.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulu and Georgia" class="link ">Lulu and Georgia</a> rug and crowned with a lilac <a href="https://www.fabricut.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabricut" class="link ">Fabricut</a> wallpaper on the ceiling. Showstopping sculptural elements, like the lotus chandelier from <a href="https://hudsonvalleylighting.hvlgroup.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hudson Valley Lighting" class="link ">Hudson Valley Lighting</a>, the colossal cast-iron woman sculptures from the <a href="https://www.phillipscollection.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillips Collection" class="link ">Phillips Collection</a>, and a monkey accent table from <a href="https://www.curreyandcompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Currey & Company" class="link ">Currey & Company</a> make for stylish dinner guests. <br></p>
<p>An explosion of bright reds, greens, and yellows (a palette inspired by Henri Matisse) sheathe the guest house’s dining area by <a href="http://www.catherinemaustin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine M. Austin" class="link ">Catherine M. Austin</a>. The iconic banana leaf wallpaper gets the Matisse treatment in this vibrant colorway by <a href="https://voutsa.com/collections/martinique-celebration" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CW Stockwell x Voutsa" class="link ">CW Stockwell x Voutsa</a>. Vintage Brighton rattan chairs surround the table covered in a yellow and white English hand-blocked tablecloth.<br></p>
<p>A kids’ room christened the “Rainy Day Room” by <a href="http://www.damourdrake.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Damour Drake" class="link ">Damour Drake</a> is meant to spark creativity for the home’s imagined little residents. The room features art and decor reminiscent of the Palm Beach changing skies. A 3D cloud installation on the ceiling is by <a href="https://www.siennamartz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sienna Martz" class="link ">Sienna Martz</a>, and the landscape painting is by Jean-Adrien Seide. The sheer powder-blue drapery is of a fabric by <a href="https://www.helenprior.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Helen Prior" class="link ">Helen Prior</a>, the daybed is by resident furniture designer Melvin Jones Jr., and the walls are in Cushing Green by <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benjaminmoore.com%2Fen-us%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAp6CnHzhePAlEfBMn_-8n7UAKYhzz8H6bCqVqaAKH11LJBqdLaWqGEaAtNmEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benjamin Moore" class="link ">Benjamin Moore</a>. <br></p>
<p>This all-pink “poolside paradise” designed by <a href="https://janiemolster.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Janie Molster" class="link ">Janie Molster</a> calls for a glass of rosé in hand and maximum relaxation. A mixture of pink patterns makes up every vignette of the pool area, from the custom floral umbrellas throughout to the candy-striped <a href="https://www.fabricguru.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabric Guru" class="link ">Fabric Guru</a> pergola at the end of the pool.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.jimdovedesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jim Dove" class="link ">Jim Dove</a>—known for his kitchen, bar, and bath designs—imagined the den as a “swanky” bar space, dubbed the “Monkey Bar” after Graydon Carter’s now-shuttered bar of the same name in Manhattan. Dove riffed on that bar’s iconic hand-painted monkey murals with a terra-cotta-colored <a href="https://degournay.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:de Gournay" class="link ">de Gournay</a> wallcovering. But it’s the glowing quartzite bar from <a href="https://primestones.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prime Stones" class="link ">Prime Stones</a> that shows there will be absolutely no monkeying around when it comes to happy hour. </p>
<p>Designer <a href="https://nikkilevyinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikki Levy" class="link ">Nikki Levy</a> took one of our favorite 2022 home trends and ran with it in the primary bathroom: all-green everything. Here, the emerald hue shows up everywhere from the glossy tiled walls to the <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a>–covered cabinets. Mosaic surfaces from <a href="https://www.artistictile.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAoDcnhS0IIR_guIl6jDv7qlX7CZRBDh7vo969PHQQNse5GmqY3BxI8aAuWYEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artistic Tile" class="link ">Artistic Tile</a> and countertops from <a href="https://primestones.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primestone" class="link ">Primestone</a> add a nice contrast to the deep green shades. <br></p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.palomacontreras.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paloma Contreras" class="link ">Paloma Contreras</a>–designed sunroom is a more modern take on a classic Palm Beach aesthetic. The treillage walls by <a href="https://fullerap.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fuller Architectural Patterns" class="link ">Fuller Architectural Patterns</a> are in a square pattern instead of the customary diagonal configuration, and the clean-cut boxy window treatments by <a href="https://samuelandsons.com/en/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samuel & Sons" class="link ">Samuel & Sons</a> stick to that same shape. The green and white color palette works to bring the outside in, especially with the seating upholstered in <a href="https://fschumacher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schumacher" class="link ">Schumacher</a>’s Dogwood Leaf pattern. A monolithic brass pendant from Contreras’s collection for <a href="https://www.visualcomfort.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Visual Comfort" class="link ">Visual Comfort</a> adds a bit of edge to the mainly soft, sun-drenched room.</p>
<p>Perfect for an evening cocktail, architect <a href="https://www.ppapc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peter Pennoyer" class="link ">Peter Pennoyer</a>’s drawing room is an intimate and whimsical escape. A minimal red botanical wallpaper by <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a> provides a colorful backdrop for the cozy space, which is filled with a mixture of antiques and new furnishings. The rug is by <a href="https://www.newmoonrugs.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Moon Rugs" class="link ">New Moon Rugs</a>, the curtain fabric is by <a href="https://www.stevemckenzies.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve McKenzie Design" class="link ">Steve McKenzie Design</a>, and the spoon-back chair is from <a href="https://www.epocasf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Epoca SF" class="link ">Epoca SF</a>. </p>
<p>The study or “Petit Salon” by <a href="https://www.robertbrowninteriordesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Brown" class="link ">Robert Brown</a> strikes a considerably more modernist note, with its bold mural by the French artist <a href="https://www.garancevallee.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garance Vallée" class="link ">Garance Vallée</a> and hat tips to design icons like Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Jean Arp. The sofa is from <a href="https://lejeuneupholstery.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Jeune" class="link ">Le Jeune</a>, the chair is by <a href="https://www.bakerfurniture.com/?mrkgcl=1176&mrkgadid=3239057075&brand=bak&cat=none&id=ps_adw_bak_ongoing-paid-search_2017_3239057075-c&source=google&mat=e&kwd=baker+furniture&creative=521010280445&device=c&matchtype=e&network=g&gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAp19tPZd3zJ6uPfQF5v6l70J3Tl9uQTqWmx76QV_gwdrB6FlakVF7oaAl9tEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker McGuire" class="link ">Baker McGuire</a>, and the artwork is by Brown.<br></p>
<p>Getting ready in the morning would never be a bore in this massive walk-in closet designed by <a href="https://www.thelewisdesigngroup.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbara Lewis" class="link ">Barbara Lewis</a>. The idea for the closet was born out of Palm Beach’s variegated color palette and Lewis’s desire to be transported to a lush garden. Here, the Palm Frond wallpaper by <a href="https://www.aqualille.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aqualille" class="link ">Aqualille</a> surely does the job. The palm leaf table is by <a href="http://www.toddhase.com/home.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Todd Hasse" class="link ">Todd Hasse</a>, and the pendants are from <a href="https://www.circalighting.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EAqPMbrw7AGBqS2LIow-ZlseWv0o__WDdCQIAD7YG3nDx1prv2Nu-0saAm7rEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Circa Lighting" class="link ">Circa Lighting</a>.</p>
<p>The “Bloom Lounge,” a spare bedroom designed by <a href="https://www.tiffanybrooksinteriors.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Brooks" class="link ">Tiffany Brooks</a>, is certainly blooming with color, specifically vivid greens and soft blues. The suspended daybed, clad in a <a href="https://www.fabricut.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabricut" class="link ">Fabricut</a> leather paired with a serene <a href="https://www.thibautdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thibaut" class="link ">Thibaut</a> botanical wallpaper, allows for maximal comfort and relaxation. “In lieu of having an auxiliary bedroom that lies vacant the majority of the year, I wanted to take you to a place of <em>Eden</em>,” Brooks describes.<br></p>
<p>Atlanta-based designer <a href="https://www.harmoniousliving.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tish Mills" class="link ">Tish Mills</a> took on a bedroom in the guest house and turned it into a glam office. Mills focused more on beachy neutrals, which inspired the <a href="https://www.phillipjeffries.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phillip Jeffries" class="link ">Phillip Jeffries</a> wallpaper evoking the ripples of sand after surf washes over it. A chic vintage <a href="http://studiojacquesgarcia.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jacques Garcia" class="link ">Jacques Garcia</a> desk and a closet-turned-marble fireplace elevates the space. The soft lavender ceiling matches the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theshadestore.com%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAmpyRBhC-ARIsABs2EArzrqfECkBxKpysfYRZPYaMX9rqDWhwW0pBZ9ApLeXrVU6CyrxmJo8aAgLxEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elledecor.com%2Fdesign-decorate%2Fg39355759%2Fkips-bay-palm-beach-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shade Store" class="link ">Shade Store</a> curtains while pops of golden yellow throughout remind us of the breathtaking sunsets. <br></p>

These are our 15 favorite rooms from the 2022 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai