No One Will Go Hungry with These Vegetarian Super Bowl Recipes

  • <p>On <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a30421546/super-bowl-date-location/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Super Bowl Sunday" class="link ">Super Bowl Sunday</a>, you want to ensure the whole crew coming over to watch the game can eat. And if you, or any of your friends or family are <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1186/vegetarian-recipes-0309/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eating more vegetarian meals" class="link ">eating more vegetarian meals</a>, you'll want to make sure there's something meat-free on the table. </p><p>Enter these delicious recipes. All of them are vegetarian, and all of them are good enough, the omnivores may not even notice. Got a friend who's even avoiding dairy? Add one or two of these <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g35120802/vegan-super-bowl-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Super Bowl Recipes" class="link ">Vegan Super Bowl Recipes</a> to the mix! </p>
    Brian Woodcock - Hearst Owned
  • <p>Here's a tangy update to your standard guac that will have folks scraping the bowl to get the last bits.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a40545561/creamy-avocado-dip-with-scallions-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Avocado Dip with Scallions" class="link ">Get the recipe for Creamy Avocado Dip with Scallions</a>.<br></strong></p>
    Creamy Avocado Dip with Scallions

    Here's a tangy update to your standard guac that will have folks scraping the bowl to get the last bits.

    Get the recipe for Creamy Avocado Dip with Scallions.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>This spicy, herby dip is great on crackers or with veggies. It's just the thing for your Super Bowl party!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a40786560/cilantro-and-sunflower-seed-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cilantro and Sunflower Seed Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Cilantro and Sunflower Seed Dip</a>.<br></strong></p>
    Cilantro and Sunflower Seed Dip

    This spicy, herby dip is great on crackers or with veggies. It's just the thing for your Super Bowl party!

    Get the recipe for Cilantro and Sunflower Seed Dip.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>If you're looking to elevate both your dip <em>and</em> what you're dipping with, then you'll want these recipes. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a40546621/quick-refrigerator-pickles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Quick Refrigerator Pickles" class="link ">Get the recipe for Quick Refrigerator Pickles</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a40547112/classic-southern-pimento-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pimento Cheese" class="link ">Get the recipe for Pimento Cheese</a>.</strong> </p>
    Quick Refrigerator Pickles with Pimento Cheese

    If you're looking to elevate both your dip and what you're dipping with, then you'll want these recipes.

    Get the recipe for Quick Refrigerator Pickles.

    Get the recipe for Pimento Cheese.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>Stun guests with a big platter of homemade, hot-from-the-kitchen onion rings and a dipping sauce that good enough you almost want to eat it straight.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a38530476/onion-rings-with-sage-aioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Onion Rings with Sage Aioli" class="link ">Get the recipe for Onion Rings with Sage Aioli</a>.</strong></p>
    Onion Rings with Sage Aioli

    Stun guests with a big platter of homemade, hot-from-the-kitchen onion rings and a dipping sauce that good enough you almost want to eat it straight.

    Get the recipe for Onion Rings with Sage Aioli.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>A bowl of spiced nuts is practically a Super Bowl must-have. These sweet crunchy gems are classics.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a41338218/grandsues-sweet-and-spicy-roasted-pecans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans" class="link ">Get the recipe for Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans</a>.</strong></p>
    Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans

    A bowl of spiced nuts is practically a Super Bowl must-have. These sweet crunchy gems are classics.

    Get the recipe for Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>You can make this meat-free chili ahead of time in your slow cooker, and then serve it in the same pot so it stays warm throughout the party.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30417636/vegetarian-chili-with-grains-beans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans" class="link ">Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans</a>.</strong> </p>
    Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans

    You can make this meat-free chili ahead of time in your slow cooker, and then serve it in the same pot so it stays warm throughout the party.

    Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Though the fully loaded version of this has chorizo, it's easy to skip it—or use a soy alternative—to keep this classic Super Bowl food animal-free.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41067/friday-night-loaded-nachos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for &quot;Mostly&quot; Loaded Nachos" class="link ">Get the recipe for "Mostly" Loaded Nachos</a>.</strong> </p>
    "Mostly" Loaded Nachos

    Though the fully loaded version of this has chorizo, it's easy to skip it—or use a soy alternative—to keep this classic Super Bowl food animal-free.

    Get the recipe for "Mostly" Loaded Nachos.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>This simple dish has it all: It's a snap to make, it's incredibly delicious, and you're sure to have friends and family asking for the recipe.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35914657/everything-bagel-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip</a>.</strong></p>
    Everything Bagel Dip

    This simple dish has it all: It's a snap to make, it's incredibly delicious, and you're sure to have friends and family asking for the recipe.

    Get the recipe for Everything Bagel Dip.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>This classic app gets a smoky treatment when cooked on a grill. To keep the fat content down, use lighter versions of sour cream and cream cheese.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28071095/skillet-spinach-artichoke-dip-with-fire-roasted-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip</a>.</strong> </p>
    Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Fire-Roasted Bread

    This classic app gets a smoky treatment when cooked on a grill. To keep the fat content down, use lighter versions of sour cream and cream cheese.

    Get the recipe for Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Serve this creamy, crunchy guacamole with freshly sliced vegetables for healthy dipping. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a24275293/pepita-guacamole-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pepita Guacamole" class="link ">Get the recipe for Pepita Guacamole</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pepita Guacamole

    Serve this creamy, crunchy guacamole with freshly sliced vegetables for healthy dipping.

    Get the recipe for Pepita Guacamole.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>This <em>isn't</em> your average party cheese ball. With creamy goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, and lemon zest, you'll never want to make another kind again!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a29641000/herbed-cheese-ball-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Herbed Cheese Ball" class="link ">Get the recipe for Herbed Cheese Ball</a>. </strong> </p>
    Herbed Cheese Ball

    This isn't your average party cheese ball. With creamy goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, and lemon zest, you'll never want to make another kind again!

    Get the recipe for Herbed Cheese Ball.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>You've got to have a classic mac and cheese dish at any football party. This one has all the comforts of the baked cheesy dish, but also adds cauliflower to the sauce for a richer (and healthier) taste.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30418292/cauliflower-mac-and-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese" class="link ">Get the recipe for Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese</a>.</strong> </p>
    Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese

    You've got to have a classic mac and cheese dish at any football party. This one has all the comforts of the baked cheesy dish, but also adds cauliflower to the sauce for a richer (and healthier) taste.

    Get the recipe for Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Lest you think, however, that vegetarian recipes can't be indulgent, take a look at what some crumbled butter crackers and powdered Ranch dressing can do.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a36744040/ritzy-ranch-mac-n-cheese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Ritzy Ranch Mac ’n’ Cheese" class="link ">Get the recipe for Ritzy Ranch Mac ’n’ Cheese</a>.</strong></p>
    Ritzy Ranch Mac ’n’ Cheese

    Lest you think, however, that vegetarian recipes can't be indulgent, take a look at what some crumbled butter crackers and powdered Ranch dressing can do.

    Get the recipe for Ritzy Ranch Mac ’n’ Cheese.

    Hector M. Sanchez
  • <p>Sure, they look really elegant. But the real draw is that they're why-can't-I-stop-eating-these tasty.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35916786/lemon-herb-cheese-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Cheese Bites" class="link ">Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Cheese Bites</a>.</strong></p>
    Lemon-Herb Cheese Bites

    Sure, they look really elegant. But the real draw is that they're why-can't-I-stop-eating-these tasty.

    Get the recipe for Lemon-Herb Cheese Bites.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>Take a page—or two—from the Southern Hospitality Playbook: Upgrade classic deviled eggs with the caviar of the South.</p><p> <strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a35912977/pimiento-cheese-deviled-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs" class="link ">Get the recipe for Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs</a>.</strong></p>
    Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs

    Take a page—or two—from the Southern Hospitality Playbook: Upgrade classic deviled eggs with the caviar of the South.

    Get the recipe for Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs.

    Becky Luigart-Stayner
  • <p>Crunchy chickpeas and sesame sticks, and a variety of spices like aleppo pepper and lemon zest turn a handful of nuts into an irresistible snack.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a34945277/spicy-n-sweet-snack-mix-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spicy-n-Sweet Snack Mix" class="link ">Get the recipe for Spicy-n-Sweet Snack Mix</a>.</strong> </p>
    Spicy-n-Sweet Snack Mix

    Crunchy chickpeas and sesame sticks, and a variety of spices like aleppo pepper and lemon zest turn a handful of nuts into an irresistible snack.

    Get the recipe for Spicy-n-Sweet Snack Mix.

    Hector M. Sanchez
  • <p>A sweet-chili-and-pickle sauce is the perfect sweet and salty complement to these tater tots. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a27546024/parmesan-tots-with-dipping-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Parmesan Tots with Dipping Sauce" class="link ">Get the recipe for Parmesan Tots with Dipping Sauce</a>.</strong> </p>
    Parmesan Tots with Dipping Sauce

    A sweet-chili-and-pickle sauce is the perfect sweet and salty complement to these tater tots.

    Get the recipe for Parmesan Tots with Dipping Sauce.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>There's just nothing like swirling fruit, crusty bread, and vegetables in creamy fondue. You may want to make a double batch of cheesy goodness, plus our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28069249/cable-knit-breadsticks-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cable-Knit Breadsticks" class="link ">Cable-Knit Breadsticks</a>—it's <em>that</em> good.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28068814/three-cheese-fondue-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Three-Cheese Fondue" class="link ">Get the recipe for Three-Cheese Fondue</a>. </strong> </p>
    Three-Cheese Fondue

    There's just nothing like swirling fruit, crusty bread, and vegetables in creamy fondue. You may want to make a double batch of cheesy goodness, plus our Cable-Knit Breadsticks—it's that good.

    Get the recipe for Three-Cheese Fondue.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>The crispy shallots take this already-better-than-storebought dip and turn it into something just extraordinary.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a24280452/caramelized-onion-dip-crispy-shallots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Caramelized Onion Dip with Crispy Shallots" class="link ">Get the recipe for Caramelized Onion Dip with Crispy Shallots</a>.</strong> </p>
    Caramelized Onion Dip with Crispy Shallots

    The crispy shallots take this already-better-than-storebought dip and turn it into something just extraordinary.

    Get the recipe for Caramelized Onion Dip with Crispy Shallots.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Everyone will feel like a winner when these festively shaped sweets are served. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a24276425/football-whoopie-pies-with-cinnamon-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Football Whoopie Pies" class="link ">Get the recipe for Football Whoopie Pies</a>.</strong></p>
    Football Whoopie Pies with Cinnamon Cream

    Everyone will feel like a winner when these festively shaped sweets are served.

    Get the recipe for Football Whoopie Pies.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Anthony Lamas, chef and owner behind <a href="http://www.sevicherestaurant.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seviche" class="link ">Seviche</a> in Louisville, Kentucky, gets all the credit for this flavorful salsa recipe.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a3884/pineapple-serrano-pico-de-gallo-recipe-clv0512/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pineapple-Serrano Pico de Gallo" class="link ">Get the recipe for Pineapple-Serrano Pico de Gallo</a>.</strong> </p>
    Pineapple-Serrano Pico de Gallo

    Anthony Lamas, chef and owner behind Seviche in Louisville, Kentucky, gets all the credit for this flavorful salsa recipe.

    Get the recipe for Pineapple-Serrano Pico de Gallo.

    Romulo Yanes
  • <p>These radish toasts are a perfect finger food. They've got a crispy, bold bite without a ton of calories.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30874584/sliced-radish-and-radish-leaf-toasts-with-lemon-butter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sliced Radish Toasts" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sliced Radish Toasts</a>.</strong> </p>
    Sliced Radish and Radish Leaf Toasts with Lemon Butter

    These radish toasts are a perfect finger food. They've got a crispy, bold bite without a ton of calories.

    Get the recipe for Sliced Radish Toasts.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Fresh veggies, creamy cheese, and a good puff pastry. What more could you want?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28610238/marinated-squash-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Marinated Squash Tart" class="link ">Get the recipe for Marinated Squash Tart</a>.</strong> </p>
    Marinated Squash Tart

    Fresh veggies, creamy cheese, and a good puff pastry. What more could you want?

    Get the recipe for Marinated Squash Tart.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Bake these crispy fritters in the oven and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28610429/zucchini-and-pecorino-fritters-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters" class="link ">Get the recipe for Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters</a>.</strong> </p>
    Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters

    Bake these crispy fritters in the oven and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

    Get the recipe for Zucchini-and-Pecorino Fritters.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Warning: Your game day guests will be scraping the bowl clean with this creamy dip. It's <em>that</em> good.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42464/dill-scallion-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Dill Scallion Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Dill Scallion Dip</a>.</strong></p>
    Dill Scallion Dip

    Warning: Your game day guests will be scraping the bowl clean with this creamy dip. It's that good.

    Get the recipe for Dill Scallion Dip.

    Brian Woodcock
  • <p>Dip these avocado fries in our creamy chipotle-lime sauce and get ready to go to snack heaven.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a45487/oven-avocado-fries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Oven Avocado Fries" class="link ">Get the recipe for Oven Avocado Fries</a>.</strong></p>
    Oven Avocado Fries

    Dip these avocado fries in our creamy chipotle-lime sauce and get ready to go to snack heaven.

    Get the recipe for Oven Avocado Fries.

    Buff Strickland
  • <p>This seasonal take on chips and dip is full of deep, rich flavors and perfect for a Super Bowl bash. If sunchokes — also called Jerusalem artichokes — are difficult to find, potatoes work too, of course.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4851/sunchoke-chips-warm-blue-cheese-dip-recipe-clv0214/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sunchoke Chips with Warm Blue-Cheese Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Sunchoke Chips with Warm Blue-Cheese Dip</a>.</strong> </p>
    Sunchoke Chips with Warm Blue-Cheese Dip

    This seasonal take on chips and dip is full of deep, rich flavors and perfect for a Super Bowl bash. If sunchokes — also called Jerusalem artichokes — are difficult to find, potatoes work too, of course.

    Get the recipe for Sunchoke Chips with Warm Blue-Cheese Dip.

    Andrew Purcell
  • <p>...and here's an easy potato chip recipe that'll knock their socks off, and have you reconsider buying bags off the shelf ever again.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a3562/crispy-rosemary-potato-chips-recipe-clv0211/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Rosemary Potato Chips" class="link ">Get the recipe for Crispy Rosemary Potato Chips</a>.</strong></p>
    Crispy Rosemary Potato Chips

    ...and here's an easy potato chip recipe that'll knock their socks off, and have you reconsider buying bags off the shelf ever again.

    Get the recipe for Crispy Rosemary Potato Chips.

    Anna Williams
  • <p>Grilled mini portobello burgers offer vegetarians a savory option for the main course. But you might want to make extra—they look so good that meat lovers might snag one, too!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a1957/mini-portobello-burgers-clv0707/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mini Portobello Burgers" class="link ">Get the recipe for Mini Portobello Burgers</a>.</strong></p>
    Mini Portobello Burgers

    Grilled mini portobello burgers offer vegetarians a savory option for the main course. But you might want to make extra—they look so good that meat lovers might snag one, too!

    Get the recipe for Mini Portobello Burgers.

    Charles Schiller
  • <p>Of course, a veggie burger is the go-to vegetarian party food. This recipe puts the emphasis on "veggie" with pinto beans, edamame, and shredded carrots, so it's healthy, too!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a2947/veggie-burgers-recipe-09/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Veggie Burgers" class="link ">Get the recipe for Veggie Burgers</a>.</strong> </p>
    Veggie Burgers

    Of course, a veggie burger is the go-to vegetarian party food. This recipe puts the emphasis on "veggie" with pinto beans, edamame, and shredded carrots, so it's healthy, too!

    Get the recipe for Veggie Burgers.

    Kate Mathis
  • <p>Light, crispy, and absolutely luscious, these homemade onion rings from Ford Fry, executive chef at <a href="http://www.jctkitchen.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JCT. Kitchen" class="link ">JCT. Kitchen</a> in Atlanta, are a real treat.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4064/milk-powder-red-onion-rings-recipe-clv1012/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Milk-Powder Red-Onion Rings" class="link ">Get the recipe for Milk-Powder Red-Onion Rings</a>.</strong></p>
    Milk-Powder Red-Onion Rings

    Light, crispy, and absolutely luscious, these homemade onion rings from Ford Fry, executive chef at JCT. Kitchen in Atlanta, are a real treat.

    Get the recipe for Milk-Powder Red-Onion Rings.

    Marcus Nilsson
  • <p>Made with everyday pantry staples and kernels cut straight from the cob, these airy fritters will get eaten up as fast as you can fry them. </p><p><strong><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a2911/corn-fritters-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dip" class="link ">Get the recipe for Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dip</a>.</strong></strong></p>
    Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dip

    Made with everyday pantry staples and kernels cut straight from the cob, these airy fritters will get eaten up as fast as you can fry them.

    Get the recipe for Corn Fritters with Yogurt Dip.

    Con Poulos
  • <p>We recommend making this divine Italian classic with fresh mozzarella and hand-torn basil leaves—it's worth it.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a34171/classic-margherita-pizza-recipe-ghk1013/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Margherita Pizza" class="link ">Get the recipe for Margherita Pizza</a>.</strong> </p>
    Margherita Pizza

    We recommend making this divine Italian classic with fresh mozzarella and hand-torn basil leaves—it's worth it.

    Get the recipe for Margherita Pizza.

    Tina Rupp
  • <p>These colorful spring rolls are packed with fresh veggies and smothered in a deliciously creamy peanut sauce.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="https://damndelicious.net/2019/06/25/vegetable-spring-rolls-with-peanut-sauce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce" class="link ">Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce</a> at Damn Delicious.</strong> </p>
    Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

    These colorful spring rolls are packed with fresh veggies and smothered in a deliciously creamy peanut sauce.

    Get the recipe for Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce at Damn Delicious.

    Damn Delicious
  • <p>Get all the delicious flavors of Mexican street corn in this full-bodied dip that's mixed with fresh corn, Cojita cheese, and Greek yogurt.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/easy-elote-dip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elote Dip" class="link ">Elote Dip</a> at Gimme Some Oven.</strong> </p>
    Elote Dip

    Get all the delicious flavors of Mexican street corn in this full-bodied dip that's mixed with fresh corn, Cojita cheese, and Greek yogurt.

    Get the recipe for Elote Dip at Gimme Some Oven.

    Gimme Some Oven
  • <p>This blogger uses coconut milk and Greek yogurt to lighten up her queso.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="https://www.thecookierookie.com/healthy-queso-skinny-cheese-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skinny Cheese Dip" class="link ">Skinny Cheese Dip</a> at The Cookie Rookie.</strong></p>
    Skinny Cheese Dip

    This blogger uses coconut milk and Greek yogurt to lighten up her queso.

    Get the recipe for Skinny Cheese Dip at The Cookie Rookie.

    The Cookie Rookie
  • <p>All the flavor of buffalo chicken wings, minus the chicken!</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="http://www.galonamission.com/healthy-buffalo-cauliflower-bites/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites" class="link ">Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites</a> at Gal on a Mission.</strong></p>
    Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

    All the flavor of buffalo chicken wings, minus the chicken!

    Get the recipe for Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites at Gal on a Mission.

    Courtesy of Gal on a Mission
  • <p>Simply mix the ingredients together and let them bake inside the bread for an appetizer that's hot, crispy, and sure to disappear quickly.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="http://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/2016/01/artichoke-dip-stuffed-bread.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artichoke Dip-Stuffed Bread" class="link ">Artichoke Dip-Stuffed Bread</a> at Tastes Better from Scratch. </strong></p>
    Artichoke Dip-Stuffed Bread

    Simply mix the ingredients together and let them bake inside the bread for an appetizer that's hot, crispy, and sure to disappear quickly.

    Get the recipe for Artichoke Dip-Stuffed Bread at Tastes Better from Scratch.

    Courtesy of Tastes Better From Scratch
  • <p>Best. Appetizer. Ever. </p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="http://cakescottage.com/2014/05/24/roasted-mushrooms-garlic-thyme/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme" class="link ">Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme</a> at Cake's Cottage.</strong></p>
    Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme

    Best. Appetizer. Ever.

    Get the recipe for Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme at Cake's Cottage.

    Courtesy of Cake's Cottage
  • <p>Transform everyone's favorite dip into delectable bites that will be devoured in no time.</p><p><strong>Get the recipe for <a href="https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/spinach-artichoke-wontons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spinach Artichoke Wontons" class="link ">Spinach Artichoke Wontons</a> at Dinner at the Zoo.</strong></p>
    Spinach Artichoke Wontons

    Transform everyone's favorite dip into delectable bites that will be devoured in no time.

    Get the recipe for Spinach Artichoke Wontons at Dinner at the Zoo.

    Dinner at the Zoo
