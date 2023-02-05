No One Will Go Hungry with These Vegetarian Super Bowl Recipes

KMGH - Denver Scripps

You may have noticed Denver7’s Danny New has been off the air for a few weeks and he’s sharing a little about his journey battling thyroid cancer. Danny recently underwent a second surgery at UCHealth to remove around 50 lymph nodes from his neck. He’s doing better now and wanted to share some of his experience and what you need to check because around 42,000 Americans will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.