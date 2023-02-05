No One Will Go Hungry with These Vegetarian Super Bowl Recipes
- 1/41
No One Will Go Hungry with These Vegetarian Super Bowl RecipesBrian Woodcock - Hearst Owned
- 2/41
Creamy Avocado Dip with ScallionsBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 3/41
Cilantro and Sunflower Seed DipBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 4/41
Quick Refrigerator Pickles with Pimento CheeseBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 5/41
Onion Rings with Sage AioliBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 6/41
Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted PecansBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 7/41
Vegetarian Chili with Grains and BeansBrian Woodcock
- 8/41
"Mostly" Loaded NachosBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 9/41
Everything Bagel DipBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 10/41
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Fire-Roasted BreadBrian Woodcock
- 11/41
Pepita GuacamoleBrian Woodcock
- 12/41
Herbed Cheese BallBrian Woodcock
- 13/41
Cauliflower Mac 'n' CheeseBrian Woodcock
- 14/41
Ritzy Ranch Mac ’n’ CheeseHector M. Sanchez
- 15/41
Lemon-Herb Cheese BitesBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 16/41
Pimiento Cheese Deviled EggsBecky Luigart-Stayner
- 17/41
Spicy-n-Sweet Snack MixHector M. Sanchez
- 18/41
Parmesan Tots with Dipping SauceBrian Woodcock
- 19/41
Three-Cheese FondueBrian Woodcock
- 20/41
Caramelized Onion Dip with Crispy ShallotsBrian Woodcock
- 21/41
Football Whoopie Pies with Cinnamon CreamBrian Woodcock
- 22/41
Pineapple-Serrano Pico de GalloRomulo Yanes
- 23/41
Sliced Radish and Radish Leaf Toasts with Lemon ButterBrian Woodcock
- 24/41
Marinated Squash TartBrian Woodcock
- 25/41
Zucchini-and-Pecorino FrittersBrian Woodcock
- 26/41
Dill Scallion DipBrian Woodcock
- 27/41
Oven Avocado FriesBuff Strickland
- 28/41
Sunchoke Chips with Warm Blue-Cheese DipAndrew Purcell
- 29/41
Crispy Rosemary Potato ChipsAnna Williams
- 30/41
Mini Portobello BurgersCharles Schiller
- 31/41
Veggie BurgersKate Mathis
- 32/41
Milk-Powder Red-Onion RingsMarcus Nilsson
- 33/41
Corn Fritters with Yogurt DipCon Poulos
- 34/41
Margherita PizzaTina Rupp
- 35/41
Vegetable Spring Rolls with Peanut SauceDamn Delicious
- 36/41
Elote DipGimme Some Oven
- 37/41
Skinny Cheese DipThe Cookie Rookie
- 38/41
Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower BitesCourtesy of Gal on a Mission
- 39/41
Artichoke Dip-Stuffed BreadCourtesy of Tastes Better From Scratch
- 40/41
Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and ThymeCourtesy of Cake's Cottage
- 41/41
Spinach Artichoke WontonsDinner at the Zoo