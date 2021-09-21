45 Gift Ideas for Bosses If You Want to Get on Their Good Side

    Holiday shopping can be equal parts satisfying and stressful, especially when you're searching for your boss' Christmas gift. While you're certainly under no obligation to give your employer a present, sometimes you happen to find yourself working for someone truly incredible, and there's no better way to show your appreciation than with a thoughtful gift. The hard part, of course, is figuring out what that present should be. The best Christmas gifts for bosses tend to be practical yet personal, and if you're not sure what's appropriate, these unique gift ideas can help get you started.

    Maybe you're looking for something they'll use every day in their home office. Perhaps you'd rather go with something sentimental or personalized that they'll cherish for years to come. You can even tailor a gift to their interests with a food gift, a boozy gift, or a coffee gift, just to show them how much you care. If you want to remind your manager or boss that you value their work just as much as they appreciate and value yours, then these gifts for bosses are the way to do it, even if you're still mostly connecting with your boss over Zoom these days. The best part: These corporate-friendly gift ideas for male and female bosses are all under $75, so you don't have to spend your Christmas bonus in order to afford them — and hey, they might just help you score that promotion!

<p>Holiday shopping can be equal parts satisfying and stressful, especially when you're searching for your boss' <a href="https://www.womansday.com/best-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas gift</a>. While you're certainly under no obligation to give your employer a present, sometimes you happen to find yourself working for someone truly incredible, and there's no better way to show your appreciation than with a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/work-money/g2775/charitable-gifts-that-give-back/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thoughtful gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thoughtful gift</a>. The hard part, of course, is figuring out what that present should be. The best Christmas gifts for bosses tend to be practical yet personal, and if you're not sure what's appropriate, these unique gift ideas can help get you started. </p><p> Maybe you're looking for something they'll use every day in their home office. Perhaps you'd rather go with something sentimental or personalized that they'll cherish for years to come. You can even tailor a gift to their interests with a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2046/food-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:food gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">food gift</a>, a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g34590861/alcohol-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boozy gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">boozy gift</a>, or a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g2747/coffee-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee gift</a>, just to show them how much you care. If you want to remind your manager or boss that you value their work just as much as they appreciate and value yours, then these gifts for bosses are the way to do it, even if you're still mostly connecting with your boss over Zoom these days. The best part: These corporate-friendly gift ideas for male and female bosses are all under $75, so you don't have to spend your Christmas bonus in order to afford them — and hey, they might just help you score that promotion!</p>
<p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fsnake-plant-laurentii%3Fvariant%3D32940173099113&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pretty succulent plant (which can tolerate low light and drought) has air-purifying qualities, making it the perfect choice for your boss' home office. </p>
<p><strong>QI-EU</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YTHD64R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help your boss make sure all their devices are all charged up with this multitasking charging station, which is perfect for someone who's low on outlets (and has devices that are always low on juice). </p>
<p><strong>Jojostudios</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$16.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F603456368%2Fscript-personalized-stationery-cards-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Personalized stationery is such a thoughtful gift for anyone at any time of year, but it's particularly meaningful come the holiday season. This set, which comes with envelopes, will make your boss feel special as they write letters and thank you cards.</p>
<p><strong>Milk Bar</strong></p><p>milkbarstore.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilkbarstore.com%2Fcollections%2Fsummertime-shop%2Fproducts%2Fassorted-truffle-box%3Flist_id%3D261008195657&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A boss with a sweet tooth will love this sampler box, which includes three various of cake truffles — birthday, chocolate birthday, and strawberry shortcake — all packaged in a tin. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fstorm-cloud&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This neat desk accessory is filled with special liquid that crystalizes in different patterns as the air pressure changes, helping to keep your boss in-the-know about weather patterns (and also endlessly amused). </p>
<p><strong>J/SLIDES</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/SLIDES-Womens-Squeezy-Grey-Eva/dp/B08YQKFTXS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Still in a work-from-home situation? Your boss is sure to appreciate these Tik Tok-famous shoes known as "pillow slides" for their comfy, cushion-like feel. </p>
<p><strong>Hario</strong></p><p>bluebottlecoffee.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbluebottlecoffee.com%2Fstore%2Fhario-cold-brew-bottle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your boss is tired of spending all their money on iced coffee, then help them out with this sleek cold brew maker, which simply requires you to combine water and ground coffee and store overnight. </p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcat-eyeglasses-holder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your boss is constantly misplacing their specs, then they could use this handcrafted sheesham wood eyeglasses holder (especially if they're a total cat person). </p>
<p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Black-Ceramic-Mug-Gen/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's pricey, but if your boss loves sipping tea or coffee while they work, this app-controlled mug keeps their cuppa somewhere between 120°F and 145°F at all times.</p>
<p><strong>JYMY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L9DYHBB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The only thing better than a spa day is bringing the spa to work. This massager can easily fit on your boss' chair to knead out their knots while they finish that dang report. <br></p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdesktop-golf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A boss with a sense of humor will certainly get a kick out of this mini desktop golf game, which features a magnetic flag pole and tiny balls and clubs. </p>
<p><strong>Artisan Publishers</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$32.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fin-the-company-of-women-inspiration-and-advice-from-over-100-makers-artists-and-entrepreneurs%2F9781579655976&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book is filled with great advice from glass ceiling-shattering women, and whenever your boss is in need of some inspiration, they can flip through these pages to find it.</p>
<p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fseat-cushions%2Fback&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your boss' chair the extra lumbar support it (probably) needs with this comfy back cushion, which is molded to perfectly fit the contour of the lower back and includes a strap to keep it in place. </p>
<p><strong>Jasper Hill Farm</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7551-jasper-hill-cheese-tasting-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your boss would appreciate a gift that's a little cheesy, get them this Vermont cheese sampler, which comes in seven different box options, depending on your budget. </p>
<p><strong>Brightland</strong></p><p>brightland.co</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrightland.co%2Fcollections%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Falive%3Fsscid%3D91k5_kcbt2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made in California with locally sourced ingredients, this zesty cold-pressed olive oil is a great pick for a boss who's handy in the kitchen. </p>
<p><strong>CuteButRude</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F741825728%2Fbosss-day-gift-for-boss-mug-office-humor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's not subtle, but this mug definitely will make your boss laugh out loud.</p>
<p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Ffillmore-vegan-leather-laptop-sleeve-shadow-printed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This vegan leather sleeve will help your boss keep their laptop protected on the move, and they'll love the personal touch added by the colorful shadow print monogram. </p>
<p><strong>54 Thrones</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F54-thrones-ghanaian-coconut-moroccan-almond-butter%2F5755691&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Handcrafted with natural ingredients ethically sourced from across Africa, this Ugandan and Ghanaian face-and-body shea butter is sure to make your boss' hands feel buttery-soft. </p>
<p><strong>Knack</strong></p><p>knackshops.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fknackshops.com%2Fcollections%2Fcoffee-and-tea-gifts-2%2Fproducts%2Fcafe-noir-coffee-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A caffeine-loving boss will certainly appreciate this coffee-centric gift box, which includes rich medium roast blend coffee, a stainless steel tumbler, and dark chocolate espresso beans.</p>
<p><strong>Google</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZDK8XBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get your boss a little extra help around the office with a mini smart speaker, which comes with Google Assistant built-in allows the recipient to do everything from dim the lights to check the weather with just the sound of their voice. </p>
<p><strong>Leatherology</strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fclassic-mouse-pad%3Fcolor%3Dbrown&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in black onyx, brown, navy blue, or cognac, this grain leather mouse pad (which can also be personalized with your boss' initials) makes any desk look classier than ever. </p>
<p><strong>Picnic Time</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$33.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fpicnic-time-five-piece-circo-cheese-board-and-tools-set-0400096434414.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Charcuterie lovers will flip for this cheese board set, which includes four stainless steel cheese tools all stored in a pretty wooden swivel board. </p>
<p><strong>MOUTH</strong></p><p>mouth.com</p><p><strong>$61.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fcollections%2Ffood-gifts-under-75%2Fproducts%2Fboozy-pickles-gift-box%23variant%3D15996550316066&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For pickle aficionados, you couldn't pick a better gift than this boozy taster box, which includes gin pickles, hoppy pickles, pickled cherry tomatoes, and bourbon beets. </p>
<p><strong>Harry & David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Ftruffles%2F27298&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your boss will have no reason to whine if you get them this truffles and wine duo set, which features a bottle of dessert wine and a box of coffee, cherry, raspberry, almond, all dark, and milk chocolate truffles. </p>
<p><strong>Riedel</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Friedel-performance-decanter-0400013378934.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your boss can serve wine in style with this optical blown glass decanter, which can enhance the taste of even the most inexpensive bottle of vino. </p>
<p><strong>Rocketbook</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.10</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CZDXVH5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An eco-conscious boss will certainly appreciate this smart notebook, which transfers handwritten notes to the cloud before the pages are wiped clean for repeated use. </p>
<p><strong>JoAnn Stratakos</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fprotect-the-animals-mugs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether your boss is a hot drink lover, an animal lover, or both, they're sure to appreciate a handcrafted endangered animal mug, especially since $5 is donated to the Global Wildlife Conservation for every mug sold. Choose between a gorilla, macaw, rhino, hippo, or elephant mug. </p>
<p><strong>Harlem Candle Co.</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fharlem-candle-company-renaissance-josephine-luxury-candle%2F6406864&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a clean, fresh scent, this luxury candle packs a punch without being too overwhelming and will make your boss' office smell divine. </p>
<p><strong>Halfday</strong></p><p>Bespoke Post</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fbox%2Fdestination&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A boss who's always on the move could use this handy duffle bag, which includes a garment compartment for keeping nice clothes wrinkle-free. </p>
<p><strong>Greyston Bakery</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbenevolent-brownies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These brownies (which include chocolate fudge, vegan fudge, brown sugar blondie with chocolate chips, and snickerdoodle flavors) aren't just delicious — purchasing them can also help social and sustainability programs flourish.</p>
<p><strong>Dagne Dover</strong></p><p>dagnedover.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Farlo-tech-organizer%23DarkMoss-Small&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your boss can kiss tangled cords goodbye with this genius travel tech organizer, which keeps accessories safe and dry and is made with recycled lining. </p>
<p><strong>Leatherology</strong></p><p>leatherology.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leatherology.com%2Fbusiness-card-case%3Fcolor%3Dblack-onyx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, your boss can simply carry around business cards in their pocket, but this compact grain leather carrying case (which comes in several different color options and can be personalized with your boss' initials) does the job a whole lot better. </p>
<p><strong>Northern Brewer</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fnorthern-brewer%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F70732-craft-beer-making-kit-with-siphonless-fermenter&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your boss a new hobby (and a new way to enjoy craft beer) with this DIY craft beer kit, which includes a fermenter, grains, malt, hops, yeast, bottles, and everything else they need to become a novice brewer. </p>
<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Ftea-from-around-the-world-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is your boss a big tea drinker? Then take them on a trip around the world with this tea tasting set, which includes 10 tubes of tea, each with enough leaves to brew a six- to eight-cup pot. </p>
<p><strong>TravelRest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQG1BA7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with spongy memory foam, this plush yet firm travel pillow will allow your boss to finally catch some zzz's while they're on the road. </p>
<p><strong>Moose Munch</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fchocolates-sweets-candy%2Fmoose-munch-gourmet-popcorn%2F13820&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can't beat the combination of salty and sweet, and this popcorn gift tin — which includes four varieties of Moose Munch popcorn — is sure to earn you Employee of the Month. </p>
<p><strong>TIJN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FYD6ZDC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Save your boss from the harmful effects of staring at a screen all day with these snazzy blue light glasses, which will protect their peepers while boosting their style game. </p>
<p><strong>ExecutiveGiftShoppe</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$27.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F836508796%2Felegance-collection-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your boss will feel oh-so fancy signing important documents with their own personalized fountain pen, which features a polished chrome cap and accents and even comes in a pretty box for storing.</p>
<p><strong>Soundcore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0819LK85F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These wireless noise-canceling headphones offer surprisingly decent sound and comfort for an affordable price, and they'll help your boss stay on task without distraction. </p>
<p><strong>KingsleyLeather</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$72.14</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F600003020%2Fpersonalised-cufflinks-for-wedding&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These hand-punched, stainless steel cufflinks can be personalized with anyone's initials, and they make the ideal gift for a fashion-forward boss. </p>
<p><strong>Mark & Graham</strong></p><p>markandgraham.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fproducts%2Fitalian-leather-desk-notepad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add instant polish to your boss' desk with this beautiful Italian-made notepad, which you can personalize by adding a foil debossed monogram. </p>
<p><strong>Voracious</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0316428515?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your boss doesn't have to be the Don Draper type to enjoy a good cocktail. This approachable, cheeky cocktail recipe book from Milk Street editorial director J.M. Hirsch will take the mystery and stuffiness out of making cocktails. </p>
<p><strong>EEZ-Y</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AU292NS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An umbrella might not feel like the most exciting gift, but it's incredibly practical and will definitely come in handy. When it's down-pouring after work, even though the day's weather app showed nothing but clear skies, your boss will be so thankful for this gift. </p>
<p><strong>Hydro Flask</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083GBXKCK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.g.24378973%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keeping a water bottle at your desk is the best way to make sure you're staying hydrated, and leak-proof, stainless steel bottle (which comes in tons of color options) is the perfect pick. </p>
<p><strong>mindthecork</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$25.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F570514226%2Fvegan-cork-leather-slim-cardholder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg24378973%2Fbest-gifts-for-boss%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Imprinted with the traits of the tree that produced, this cork cardholder is great for an on-the-go boss who doesn't want to be bogged down with an oversized wallet. </p>

