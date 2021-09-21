45 Gift Ideas for Bosses If You Want to Get on Their Good Side
- 1/46
45 Gift Ideas for Bosses If You Want to Get on Their Good Side
- 2/46
1) Snake Plant Laurentii
- 3/46
2) Wireless Charger Station
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/46
3) Personalized Stationery
- 5/46
4) Assorted Truffle Box
- 6/46
5) Storm Cloud
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/46
6) SQUEEZY Light Pink EVA
- 8/46
7) Cold Brew Bottle
- 9/46
8) Cat Eyeglasses Holder
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/46
9) Temperature Control Smart Mug
- 11/46
10) Shiatsu Neck Back Massager
- 12/46
11) Desktop Golf
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/46
12) In the Company of Women
- 14/46
13) The Purple Back Cushion
- 15/46
14) Cheese Tasting Box
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/46
15) Alive Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 17/46
16) "Favorite Employee" Coffee Mug
- 18/46
17) Fillmore Vegan Leather Laptop Sleeve
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/46
18) Ghanaian Coconut and Moroccan Almond Body Butter
- 20/46
19) Café Noir Gift Set
- 21/46
20) Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/46
21) Classic Mouse Pad
- 23/46
22) 5-Piece Circo Cheese Board and Tools Set
- 24/46
23) Boozy Pickles Box
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/46
24) Truffles and Wine Gift Set
- 26/46
25) Performance Wine Decanter
- 27/46
26) Smart Reusable Notebook
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/46
27) Protect the Animals Mug
- 29/46
28) Josephine Luxury Candle
- 30/46
29) Destination Garment Duffle
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/46
30) Benevolent Brownies
- 32/46
31) Arlo Tech Organizer
- 33/46
32) Business Card Case
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/46
33) Craft Beer Making Kit
- 35/46
34) Tea from Around the World Set
- 36/46
35) Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/46
36) Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Classic Tin
- 38/46
37) Blue Light Blocking Glasses
- 39/46
38) Personalized Fountain Pen
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/46
39) Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Cancelling Headphones
- 41/46
40) Personalized Cufflinks
- 42/46
41) Italian Leather Desk Notepad
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/46
42) Shake Strain Done: Craft Cocktails at Home
- 44/46
43) Windproof Travel Umbrella
- 45/46
44) Standard Mouth Water Bottle
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/46
45) Vegan Cork Leather Cardholder