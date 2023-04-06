The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?

While making a case for the return of the selfie.
Buckingham Palace staffers are allegedly upset over the Sussexes' late coronation RSVP and it's a "headache."
King Charles' youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's rep gave the BBC a rare update on whether they will attend his coronation next month.
Former US president appeared in Lower Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday
Kylie Jenner poses on IG in a racy af Good American string bikini in a series of holiday snaps and we are totally obsessed
In her new Hulu documentary, the "Pretty Baby" star recalled her surprising reaction after she had sex with the "Superman" star for the first time.
An unexpected duo.
Jenna Ortega shared backstage pictures from when she hosted SNL on Instagram. She channeled her character Wednesday Addams in a black sheer top and platforms.
The Fixer Upper star touched down in her mother’s home country on Monday — part of her ongoing journey to embrace her heritage
Add a little bit of ... spice.
Her divorce still isn’t final
Controversial channel 4 show aims to encourage body positivity from a young age
ITV documentary An African Journey followed the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex across part of the continent.
The star stripped on the beach to promote her "vacation for your lips"
The star has been applauded by fans for helping to 'normalise mum bods'.
With the coronation just weeks away, there's apparently still a lot to say.
Shania Twain attends the CMT Music Awards with a brand new hair colour. She has ditched the brunette for a fiery red strawberry blonde tone.
Antony Cotton's mum Enid Dunn is once again set to star in Coronation Street, only this time in a different role.
“I didn’t know any better,” Aniston said of the regrettable purchase.
May Pang's 18-month romance with John Lennon is the subject of a new documentary called The Last Weekend, out April 13