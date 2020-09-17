Have You Visited the Spookiest Abandoned Place in Your State?
Are you brave enough to visit these chilling locations?
Abandoned amusement parks, empty schools, ghost towns, a former cult ranch, and (lots) of old mental hospitals are littered throughout the United States. Not only are these locations a time capsule of sorts, but the sheer aesthetic of these forgotten structures are just downright creepy... not to mention they are often paired with their own paranormal folklore or disturbed backstories. What's the spookiest spot in your state?
Are you brave enough to visit these chilling locations?