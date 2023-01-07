How to Visit The Banshees of Inisherin Filming Locations

Achill Island

The pub scenes were all filmed on Achill Island. McDonagh says he wanted to "capture the beauty of Ireland in the film and lean into that. The story is dark enough anyway, but we wanted the visuals and the locations to be as cinematic as possible."

On Achill, Lough Accorymore was one of the spots where they filmed.

A vistor's guide to Achill Island

