The 'Virgin River' Book Series May Reveal What's Ahead for Mel and Jack in Season 5

For months, Nathan Armstrong has been scrolling through apartment listings from a tiny motel room in Woodstock, Ont. He and his wife have had to live there for more than a year as they desperately look for a place to rent. "There's not a lot out there, and they seem to be going up. Fifteen, seventeen, nineteen hundred dollars for a one bedroom apartment," he said. "Our price range is disappearing." Armstrong described the situation as frustrating and costly. The couple couldn't even prepare thei