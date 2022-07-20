The 'Virgin River' Book Series May Reveal What's Ahead for Mel and Jack in Season 5

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778332012?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just like the show, the first book starts off with Mel taking a remote nursing job in the town of Virgin River. She's about to call it quits because everything is a disaster — her new home is falling apart, her boss hates her and so on — until she lays her eyes on a former marine named Jack. You know what happens next.</p>
    1) Virgin River

    Just like the show, the first book starts off with Mel taking a remote nursing job in the town of Virgin River. She's about to call it quits because everything is a disaster — her new home is falling apart, her boss hates her and so on — until she lays her eyes on a former marine named Jack. You know what happens next.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778311058?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mel isn't the only one who needs saving in Hope Valley. Meet Paige, a mother on the run from her abusive ex-husband. She finds her way to Jack's Bar, where she meets Preacher, one of Jack's marine buddies who will do everything in his power to keep her safe. </p>
    2) Shelter Mountain

    Mel isn't the only one who needs saving in Hope Valley. Meet Paige, a mother on the run from her abusive ex-husband. She finds her way to Jack's Bar, where she meets Preacher, one of Jack's marine buddies who will do everything in his power to keep her safe.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.35</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778331520?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In many ways, Virgin River has become a sanctuary for the people who need it most. In the third book, Sacramento prosecutor Brie Sheridan finds refuge in this sleepy town after a near-death experience on the job. Shortly after her arrival, she meets Virgin River's new (and first) cop, who knows how to heal her deepest wounds — literally and figuratively. </p>
    3) Whispering Rock

    In many ways, Virgin River has become a sanctuary for the people who need it most. In the third book, Sacramento prosecutor Brie Sheridan finds refuge in this sleepy town after a near-death experience on the job. Shortly after her arrival, she meets Virgin River's new (and first) cop, who knows how to heal her deepest wounds — literally and figuratively.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778315134?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Christmas in Virgin River is just as magical as it sounds. A year after her husband's death, Marcie heads to Virgin River to give overdue thanks to the man who saved his life in a war attack years ago. Upon arrival, she learns that the man still suffers with memories of that fateful day and she may just be the right person to help him move forward. </p>
    4) A Virgin River Christmas

    Christmas in Virgin River is just as magical as it sounds. A year after her husband's death, Marcie heads to Virgin River to give overdue thanks to the man who saved his life in a war attack years ago. Upon arrival, she learns that the man still suffers with memories of that fateful day and she may just be the right person to help him move forward.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778315711?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vanessa is ready for a second chance at love. There's one major problem: The guy she's interested in gets cold feet in fear of betraying one of his closest friends, who just so happens to be Vanessa's late husband. But just as he seems to change his mind, another woman enters the picture, making Vanessa question if he's really worth it after all. </p>
    5) Second Chance Pass

    Vanessa is ready for a second chance at love. There's one major problem: The guy she's interested in gets cold feet in fear of betraying one of his closest friends, who just so happens to be Vanessa's late husband. But just as he seems to change his mind, another woman enters the picture, making Vanessa question if he's really worth it after all.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.21</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778315827?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Now that she's no longer taking care of her ailing mother, Shelby is eager to experience life as a normal 25-year-old. Once she lands in Virgin River, she falls for Luke, a former Blackhawk pilot, who has seen — and lived — many lives, making him rigid, jaded and all sorts of wrong for Shelby.</p>
    6) Temptation Ridge

    Now that she's no longer taking care of her ailing mother, Shelby is eager to experience life as a normal 25-year-old. Once she lands in Virgin River, she falls for Luke, a former Blackhawk pilot, who has seen — and lived — many lives, making him rigid, jaded and all sorts of wrong for Shelby.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778315908?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first, Rick's sudden return from Iraq is the talk of the town. That is, until Dan Brady, an outsider with a checkered past, arrives in Virgin River. Eventually, they cross paths and discover that they're both seeking the same thing: a home that will bring them a sense of inner peace.</p>
    7) Paradise Valley

    At first, Rick's sudden return from Iraq is the talk of the town. That is, until Dan Brady, an outsider with a checkered past, arrives in Virgin River. Eventually, they cross paths and discover that they're both seeking the same thing: a home that will bring them a sense of inner peace.

  • <p><strong>MIRA </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074ZNXLQN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's under the town's Christmas tree, you ask? A box of puppies! This leads the town's vet Nathaniel Jensen to come to the rescue, putting his budding romance with Annie McCarty on display for all of Virgin River to see. </p>
    8) Under the Christmas Tree: A Holiday Romance Novel

    What's under the town's Christmas tree, you ask? A box of puppies! This leads the town's vet Nathaniel Jensen to come to the rescue, putting his budding romance with Annie McCarty on display for all of Virgin River to see.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778316971?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a fresh start, Reverend Noah Kincaid buys a rundown church in Virgin River with hopes to transform it into a beautiful place of worship. He quickly realizes that he needs someone to lend a helping hand, leading him to strike up an unexpected bond with a former exotic dancer.</p>
    9) Forbidden Falls

    Looking for a fresh start, Reverend Noah Kincaid buys a rundown church in Virgin River with hopes to transform it into a beautiful place of worship. He quickly realizes that he needs someone to lend a helping hand, leading him to strike up an unexpected bond with a former exotic dancer.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778317021?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Long-lost lovers Franci and Sean meet years after their romance fizzled. Although they initially pick up right where they left off, a major secret forces them to rethink their past, present and future: Franci hid the fact that the got pregnant with Sean's baby way back when. </p>
    10) Angel's Peak

    Long-lost lovers Franci and Sean meet years after their romance fizzled. Although they initially pick up right where they left off, a major secret forces them to rethink their past, present and future: Franci hid the fact that the got pregnant with Sean's baby way back when.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778317331?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Erin Foley is facing a mid-life crisis of sorts: Now that all of her young siblings are taken care of, she's trying to understand exactly who she is and what she wants. She plans to hole up in a cabin in Virgin River to do some deep thinking, but finds a handsome beau to distract her.</p>
    11) Moonlight Road

    Erin Foley is facing a mid-life crisis of sorts: Now that all of her young siblings are taken care of, she's trying to understand exactly who she is and what she wants. She plans to hole up in a cabin in Virgin River to do some deep thinking, but finds a handsome beau to distract her.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074Z6S4VJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After being stood up at the alter, the last thing Sunny Archer wants to do is go to a fancy New Year's Eve party with her uncle and his friends. But one thing leads to another, and she finds herself at the party ... locking eyes with Drew Foley, a Virgin River local getting over a similar heartbreak of his own. </p>
    12) Midnight Confessions

    After being stood up at the alter, the last thing Sunny Archer wants to do is go to a fancy New Year's Eve party with her uncle and his friends. But one thing leads to another, and she finds herself at the party ... locking eyes with Drew Foley, a Virgin River local getting over a similar heartbreak of his own.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778317420?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Clay Tahoma first comes to Virgin River to be the town's veterinary assistant, everyone welcomes him with open arms except Lilly Yazhi. She's turned off by his quiet confidence and charm ... until she isn't.</p>
    13) Promise Canyon

    When Clay Tahoma first comes to Virgin River to be the town's veterinary assistant, everyone welcomes him with open arms except Lilly Yazhi. She's turned off by his quiet confidence and charm ... until she isn't.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778317579?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Colin Riordan and Jillian Matlock are both in search of a new beginning. In an effort to heal and move forward, they both go on separate trips to Virgin River, where a chance meeting sparks a beautiful love story.</p>
    14) Wild Man Creek

    Colin Riordan and Jillian Matlock are both in search of a new beginning. In an effort to heal and move forward, they both go on separate trips to Virgin River, where a chance meeting sparks a beautiful love story.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778317617?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A collapse on the job is the wake-up-call that Kelly Matlock desperately needs. While staying at her sister's house in Virgin River, her true desires become abundantly clear — especially when she meets a handsome widower, Lief Holbrook.</p>
    15) Harvest Moon

    A collapse on the job is the wake-up-call that Kelly Matlock desperately needs. While staying at her sister's house in Virgin River, her true desires become abundantly clear — especially when she meets a handsome widower, Lief Holbrook.

  • <p><strong>MIRA </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B006AD82NI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Becca Timm is finally ready to move on from her ex-boyfriend, but an unexpected trip to his hometown reminds her of everything she's leaving behind. While there, she gets into an accident, forcing her to stay in Virgin River a little longer and finally confront the man that broke her heart.</p>
    16) Bring Me Home for Christmas

    Becca Timm is finally ready to move on from her ex-boyfriend, but an unexpected trip to his hometown reminds her of everything she's leaving behind. While there, she gets into an accident, forcing her to stay in Virgin River a little longer and finally confront the man that broke her heart.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778318702?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Heartbreak has completely destroyed Leslie and Conner's perceptions of love. To everyone around them, it's obvious that the connection they share is unlike any other ... but are they too disillusioned to see it? </p>
    17) Hidden Summit

    Heartbreak has completely destroyed Leslie and Conner's perceptions of love. To everyone around them, it's obvious that the connection they share is unlike any other ... but are they too disillusioned to see it?

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778318907?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As if getting a flat tire isn't bad enough, Katie Malone and her twin boys are now stranded on the side of the road in the pouring rain. Luckily, a group of bikers come to their rescue and Katie may even get more than what she asked for: a biker beau.</p>
    18) Redwood Bend

    As if getting a flat tire isn't bad enough, Katie Malone and her twin boys are now stranded on the side of the road in the pouring rain. Luckily, a group of bikers come to their rescue and Katie may even get more than what she asked for: a biker beau.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778319148?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first, Tom thinks Nora has too much baggage: She has two daughters to care for, is struggling to make ends meet and is disheartened by her failed marriage. Yet even with the odds stacked against them, the two are still drawn to one another.</p>
    19) Sunrise Point

    At first, Tom thinks Nora has too much baggage: She has two daughters to care for, is struggling to make ends meet and is disheartened by her failed marriage. Yet even with the odds stacked against them, the two are still drawn to one another.

  • <p><strong>MIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778319202?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>All Annie and Patrick want for Christmas is to be left alone — away from their families, their high-stress jobs, and love lives (or lack thereof). When they meet up in Virgin River, the put their initial plans on hold, much to the dismay of their family members. </p>
    20) My Kind of Christmas

    All Annie and Patrick want for Christmas is to be left alone — away from their families, their high-stress jobs, and love lives (or lack thereof). When they meet up in Virgin River, the put their initial plans on hold, much to the dismay of their family members.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778311678?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>After her mother's death, author Kaylee Sloan is in need of an escape from the holiday season. Her solution: rent a cabin in Virgin River and become inspired to write again. But when catastrophe strikes, she finds herself in Jack's bar, where she learns the true meaning of helping those in need.</p>
    21) Return to Virgin River

    After her mother's death, author Kaylee Sloan is in need of an escape from the holiday season. Her solution: rent a cabin in Virgin River and become inspired to write again. But when catastrophe strikes, she finds herself in Jack's bar, where she learns the true meaning of helping those in need.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0778387178?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.35550646%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's the holiday season in Virgin River, and everyone is getting ready to spend time together. But when the townspeople stumble across a box of puppies near the town Christmas, they need the help of local vet Nathaniel Jensen. But they're not just interested in his medical expertise — they want to know more about his budding holiday romance with Annie McCarty.</p>
    22) Holidays in Virgin River

    It's the holiday season in Virgin River, and everyone is getting ready to spend time together. But when the townspeople stumble across a box of puppies near the town Christmas, they need the help of local vet Nathaniel Jensen. But they're not just interested in his medical expertise — they want to know more about his budding holiday romance with Annie McCarty.

Find out how to read all of Robyn Carr's Virgin River books in order. The books, which inspired by the Netflix series, contain spoilers about the show.

