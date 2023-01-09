Vintage Photos of Celebrity Moms Being the Absolute Best

    Vintage Photos of Celebrity Moms Being the Absolute Best

    Gene Lester - Getty Images
  • <p>After traveling for work, Josephine greets three of her adopted children at the airport in 1954. She and her husband, Jo Bouillon, adopted 12 children from various countries and ethnicities. Josephine <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2014/04/josephine-bakers-rainbow-tribe-before-madonna-and-angelina-jolie-the-expat-dancer-adopted-12-children-from-around-the-globe.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coined her family the &quot;Rainbow Tribe.&quot;" class="link ">coined her family the "Rainbow Tribe."</a></p>
    Josephine Baker

    After traveling for work, Josephine greets three of her adopted children at the airport in 1954. She and her husband, Jo Bouillon, adopted 12 children from various countries and ethnicities. Josephine coined her family the "Rainbow Tribe."

    Getty Images
  • <p>Elizabeth frequently brought her children to the set of her films. Here, she applies makeup for a scene in <em>Cleopatra</em> in 1962 as her son, Christopher Wilding, looks on.</p>
    Elizabeth Taylor

    Elizabeth frequently brought her children to the set of her films. Here, she applies makeup for a scene in Cleopatra in 1962 as her son, Christopher Wilding, looks on.

    Keystone Features - Getty Images
  • <p>While taking a break from performing at the Palace Theater in 1976, Diana tackles mommy duty and entertains her three young children—including little Tracee Ellis Ross on the right. </p>
    Diana Ross

    While taking a break from performing at the Palace Theater in 1976, Diana tackles mommy duty and entertains her three young children—including little Tracee Ellis Ross on the right.

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>To promote her film <em>Roar,</em> Tippi visits the London Zoo with her daughter, Melanie Griffith, and poses in front of the lions. We bet Melanie is reminded of her childhood pet lion, Neil. </p>
    Tippi Hedren

    To promote her film Roar, Tippi visits the London Zoo with her daughter, Melanie Griffith, and poses in front of the lions. We bet Melanie is reminded of her childhood pet lion, Neil.

    Central Press - Getty Images
  • <p>Bette not only took her daughter to set in the early '50s, she put her to work. The actress's three-year-old daughter, Barbara, appeared in <em>Payment on Demand</em> with her mother in 1951.</p>
    Bette Davis

    Bette not only took her daughter to set in the early '50s, she put her to work. The actress's three-year-old daughter, Barbara, appeared in Payment on Demand with her mother in 1951.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Shirley gets a helping hand in the garden from her two youngest children, Lori and Charles, Jr., in 1957. </p>
    Shirley Temple

    Shirley gets a helping hand in the garden from her two youngest children, Lori and Charles, Jr., in 1957.

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>The singer plays with her three-year-old daughter, Kitt, at an airport in London not long after her divorce from William McDonald.</p>
    Eartha Kitt

    The singer plays with her three-year-old daughter, Kitt, at an airport in London not long after her divorce from William McDonald.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Olivia touches down in New York with her 2-year-old daughter, Gisèle, at John F. Kennedy International Airport (then known as Idlewild Airport). She brought her little one along for a press tour for her 1958 Western, <em>The Proud Rebel</em>.</p>
    Olivia de Havilland

    Olivia touches down in New York with her 2-year-old daughter, Gisèle, at John F. Kennedy International Airport (then known as Idlewild Airport). She brought her little one along for a press tour for her 1958 Western, The Proud Rebel.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Jackie makes sure her daughter Caroline is dressed appropriately for a rainy day in 1960. The mother and daughter were at their family home in Washington, D.C., before relocating to the White House.</p>
    Jacqueline Kennedy

    Jackie makes sure her daughter Caroline is dressed appropriately for a rainy day in 1960. The mother and daughter were at their family home in Washington, D.C., before relocating to the White House.

    Alfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
  • <p>Rita colors with her daughters, Rebecca and Yasmin, in 1953 at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.</p>
    Rita Hayworth

    Rita colors with her daughters, Rebecca and Yasmin, in 1953 at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Marlene and her daughter, Maria, pose poolside at the star's Hollywood villa in 1931. </p>
    Marlene Dietrich

    Marlene and her daughter, Maria, pose poolside at the star's Hollywood villa in 1931.

    ullstein bild Dtl. - Getty Images
  • <p>Joan's in full-on parenting mode as she cuts into her son Christopher's cake at his birthday party in 1945. </p>
    Joan Crawford

    Joan's in full-on parenting mode as she cuts into her son Christopher's cake at his birthday party in 1945.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Lauren helps her son Stephen open presents in her Los Angeles home with Humphrey Bogart. The couple, who married in 1945, welcomed their eldest child in 1949. </p>
    Lauren Bacall

    Lauren helps her son Stephen open presents in her Los Angeles home with Humphrey Bogart. The couple, who married in 1945, welcomed their eldest child in 1949.

    Mondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
  • <p>While looking chic (per usual) in a floral swimming cap, Grace shares a tender moment with her son, Prince Albert II, on vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1967. </p>
    Grace Kelly

    While looking chic (per usual) in a floral swimming cap, Grace shares a tender moment with her son, Prince Albert II, on vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1967.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Debbie takes a stroll around her Los Angeles neighborhood with in 1957 with her two young children, Todd and Carrie Fisher. She was still married to her first husband, Eddie Fisher, at the time. </p>
    Debbie Reynolds

    Debbie takes a stroll around her Los Angeles neighborhood with in 1957 with her two young children, Todd and Carrie Fisher. She was still married to her first husband, Eddie Fisher, at the time.

    Michael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>The Queen spends some much-deserved free time with her young family in 1951 on the grounds of Clarence House in London. </p>
    Queen Elizabeth II

    The Queen spends some much-deserved free time with her young family in 1951 on the grounds of Clarence House in London.

    Fox Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Julie holds the hand of her toddler, Emma, as they walk around the airport in London in 1964. The actress even gave her daughter her handbag to play with. </p>
    Julie Andrews

    Julie holds the hand of her toddler, Emma, as they walk around the airport in London in 1964. The actress even gave her daughter her handbag to play with.

    Mirrorpix - Getty Images
  • <p>Susan brought two very special guests to the 1956 Academy Awards in Los Angeles: her twin sons, Gregory and Timothy. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for <em>I'll Cry Tomorrow</em>.</p>
    Susan Hayward

    Susan brought two very special guests to the 1956 Academy Awards in Los Angeles: her twin sons, Gregory and Timothy. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for I'll Cry Tomorrow.

    Michael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>Ingrid tackles double diaper duty with her twin newborn daughters. The Swedish actress welcomed Isotta and Isabella with husband Roberto Rossellini in 1952.</p>
    Ingrid Bergman

    Ingrid tackles double diaper duty with her twin newborn daughters. The Swedish actress welcomed Isotta and Isabella with husband Roberto Rossellini in 1952.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>During a performance in 1957, Judy treats the audience to her daughter's rendition of "Jingle Bells." The singer-actress made sure her daughter was the perfect height for the mic. </p>
    Judy Garland

    During a performance in 1957, Judy treats the audience to her daughter's rendition of "Jingle Bells." The singer-actress made sure her daughter was the perfect height for the mic.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>The movie star and her husband, Lieutenant Buddy Rogers, welcome their 2-year-old daughter Roxanne to the family after her adoption was approved in 1944. </p>
    Mary Pickford

    The movie star and her husband, Lieutenant Buddy Rogers, welcome their 2-year-old daughter Roxanne to the family after her adoption was approved in 1944.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Janet gives her youngest daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, a hug as they spend a summer day together outside in 1967. </p>
    Janet Leigh

    Janet gives her youngest daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, a hug as they spend a summer day together outside in 1967.

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Audrey keeps her son, Sean Ferrer, close at her wedding to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti in 1969. The actress was married to actor Mel Ferrer when she welcomed their son in 1960. </p>
    Audrey Hepburn

    Audrey keeps her son, Sean Ferrer, close at her wedding to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti in 1969. The actress was married to actor Mel Ferrer when she welcomed their son in 1960.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>A stuffed giraffe towers over the Italian actress while she plays with her newborn son, Carlo Ponti, Jr., in 1969. Sophia raised her son in a Roman countryside villa she shared with her husband, producer Carlo Ponti. </p>
    Sophia Loren

    A stuffed giraffe towers over the Italian actress while she plays with her newborn son, Carlo Ponti, Jr., in 1969. Sophia raised her son in a Roman countryside villa she shared with her husband, producer Carlo Ponti.

    Alfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
  • <p>Maria looks polished in a chiffon blouse for the announcement of her daughter's birth in 1946. The Dominican actress wed French actor Jean-Pierre Aumont in 1943, before the arrival of their child, Maria Christina Aumont.</p>
    Maria Montez

    Maria looks polished in a chiffon blouse for the announcement of her daughter's birth in 1946. The Dominican actress wed French actor Jean-Pierre Aumont in 1943, before the arrival of their child, Maria Christina Aumont.

    Keystone-France - Getty Images
  • <p>Maureen pulls off a matching moment with her daughter, Mia Farrow, in 1950. The <em>Tarzan the Ape Man </em>actress had a total of seven children, with Mia being her eldest daughter. </p>
    Maureen O'Sullivan

    Maureen pulls off a matching moment with her daughter, Mia Farrow, in 1950. The Tarzan the Ape Man actress had a total of seven children, with Mia being her eldest daughter.

    Keystone - Getty Images
  • <p>Doris gives her son, Terry, a smooch before he heads to school in 1950. </p>
    Doris Day

    Doris gives her son, Terry, a smooch before he heads to school in 1950.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Lena and her daughter, Gail Jones, hang out in the singer's Manhattan apartment in 1960. The dancer had two children, both born during her seven-year marriage to Louis Jordan Jones. </p>
    Lena Horne

    Lena and her daughter, Gail Jones, hang out in the singer's Manhattan apartment in 1960. The dancer had two children, both born during her seven-year marriage to Louis Jordan Jones.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Lucille plants a massive kiss on her son Desi Arnaz, Jr.'s cheek in 1957. The comedian and actress was spending time with her youngest in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in 1957. </p>
    Lucille Ball

    Lucille plants a massive kiss on her son Desi Arnaz, Jr.'s cheek in 1957. The comedian and actress was spending time with her youngest in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in 1957.

    Gene Lester - Getty Images
  • <p>Catherine makes a telephone call from bed after the birth of her newborn son, Christian Vadim, in 1963. The French actress welcomed her firstborn with director, Roger Vadim. </p>
    Catherine Deneuve

    Catherine makes a telephone call from bed after the birth of her newborn son, Christian Vadim, in 1963. The French actress welcomed her firstborn with director, Roger Vadim.

    REPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
  • <p>Clara holds her youngest son, George, weeks after giving birth in July 1938. She welcomed her oldest son, Rex Jr., four years earlier. </p>
    Clara Bow

    Clara holds her youngest son, George, weeks after giving birth in July 1938. She welcomed her oldest son, Rex Jr., four years earlier.

    Daily Herald Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>May cradles her four-month-old daughter, Tracey Davis, while arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, for a visit with her parents in 1961. It was the first time the actress's parents met her child with singer Sammy Davis, Jr.</p>
    May Britt

    May cradles her four-month-old daughter, Tracey Davis, while arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, for a visit with her parents in 1961. It was the first time the actress's parents met her child with singer Sammy Davis, Jr.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>The actress walks through an airport with her daughter, Natasha, strapped to her in a carrier. Natalie welcomed her firstborn with her second husband, Richard Gregson, in 1970. </p>
    Natalie Wood

    The actress walks through an airport with her daughter, Natasha, strapped to her in a carrier. Natalie welcomed her firstborn with her second husband, Richard Gregson, in 1970.

    R. Brigden - Getty Images
  • <p>En route to a flight at Heathrow Airport in 1969, Merle smiles for the camera with her two children, Francesca and Bruno. </p>
    Merle Oberon

    En route to a flight at Heathrow Airport in 1969, Merle smiles for the camera with her two children, Francesca and Bruno.

    Dove - Getty Images
  • <p>Jayne catches some rays in her garden with her son Mickey and daughter Jayne Marie in 1959. The Hollywood actress had five children, including daughter Mariska Hargitay, before her death in 1967. </p>
    Jayne Mansfield

    Jayne catches some rays in her garden with her son Mickey and daughter Jayne Marie in 1959. The Hollywood actress had five children, including daughter Mariska Hargitay, before her death in 1967.

    Keystone - Getty Images
  • <p>New mother Jane Fonda spends the afternoon in the garden of her Paris home in 1968. The actress welcomed her daughter with husband Roger Vadim. </p>
    Jane Fonda

    New mother Jane Fonda spends the afternoon in the garden of her Paris home in 1968. The actress welcomed her daughter with husband Roger Vadim.

    REPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
  • <p>Nina's daughter, Lisa, accompanies her to the recording studio in England in May 1968, where she played the piano while her mother recorded <em>T</em><em>he</em> <em>Sound of Soul</em>. </p>
    Nina Simone

    Nina's daughter, Lisa, accompanies her to the recording studio in England in May 1968, where she played the piano while her mother recorded The Sound of Soul.

    Mirrorpix - Getty Images
  • <p>June smiles with her husband, actor Dick Powell, their son Dick Jr., and daughter Pamela.</p>
    June Allyson

    June smiles with her husband, actor Dick Powell, their son Dick Jr., and daughter Pamela.

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Jane poses with her seven-month-old daughter, Kate Barry, in her London apartment in 1967. </p>
    Jane Birkin

    Jane poses with her seven-month-old daughter, Kate Barry, in her London apartment in 1967.

    Reg Burkett - Getty Images
  • <p>While vacationing in Martha's Vineyard, Mia spends a warm summer day outside with four of her children in 1974. She was on holiday with her husband, André Previn. </p>
    Mia Farrow

    While vacationing in Martha's Vineyard, Mia spends a warm summer day outside with four of her children in 1974. She was on holiday with her husband, André Previn.

    Alfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
  • <p>Yoko keeps a low profile while attending a New York event with son, Sean Lennon, in 1986. Yoko and husband John Lennon welcomed Sean in 1975.</p>
    Yoko Ono

    Yoko keeps a low profile while attending a New York event with son, Sean Lennon, in 1986. Yoko and husband John Lennon welcomed Sean in 1975.

    Walter McBride - Getty Images
  • <p>From the backseat of their car, Princess Margaret smiles while her children David and Sarah make faces at the photographers through the window in 1968. </p>
    Princess Margaret

    From the backseat of their car, Princess Margaret smiles while her children David and Sarah make faces at the photographers through the window in 1968.

    Terry Fincher - Getty Images
  • <p>Priscilla wears a hot pink dress and wraps her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in a light pink blanket as she and husband Elvis Presley prepare to leave the hospital in 1968. </p>
    Priscilla Presley

    Priscilla wears a hot pink dress and wraps her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in a light pink blanket as she and husband Elvis Presley prepare to leave the hospital in 1968.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Brigitte and her bundled-up son, Nicolas, take on the snow in France in 1960, alongside their adorable dog. </p>
    Brigitte Bardot

    Brigitte and her bundled-up son, Nicolas, take on the snow in France in 1960, alongside their adorable dog.

    REPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
  • <p>Gina's son Milko Skofic looks ready to race in 1961. The toddler plays in a pedal car as the Italian film actress looks on. </p>
    Gina Lollobrigida

    Gina's son Milko Skofic looks ready to race in 1961. The toddler plays in a pedal car as the Italian film actress looks on.

    Mondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
  • <p>Marlon Brando's ex-wife snuggles up with their son, Christian Brando, while reading him a book in 1961. </p>
    Anna Kashfi

    Marlon Brando's ex-wife snuggles up with their son, Christian Brando, while reading him a book in 1961.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Diana plays outside with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, while relaxing at their country home Highgrove House in 1986. </p>
    Princess Diana

    Princess Diana plays outside with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, while relaxing at their country home Highgrove House in 1986.

    Tim Graham - Getty Images
  • <p>The television star helps her toddler tie his shoe while at home in Los Angeles in 1945. </p>
    Gale Storm

    The television star helps her toddler tie his shoe while at home in Los Angeles in 1945.

    Martha Holmes - Getty Images
  • <p>The jazz musician attends an event in with her husband, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., and their son, Adam Clayton Powell III. </p>
    Hazel Scott

    The jazz musician attends an event in with her husband, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., and their son, Adam Clayton Powell III.

    Ron Case - Getty Images
  • <p>The actress holds her 3-year-old daughter Nicki's hand as they walk through a Las Vegas hotel in 1950. </p>
    Peggy Lee

    The actress holds her 3-year-old daughter Nicki's hand as they walk through a Las Vegas hotel in 1950.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Mamie wears a casual button-down and jeans in her home garden with her 11-month-old son. The actress and her husband, bandleader Ray Anthony, welcomed Perry Anthony in 1956. </p>
    Mamie Van Doren

    Mamie wears a casual button-down and jeans in her home garden with her 11-month-old son. The actress and her husband, bandleader Ray Anthony, welcomed Perry Anthony in 1956.

    Pictorial Parade - Getty Images
  • <p>The actress shares a milk toast with her daughter, Tisha Sterling, during a meal in her dressing room on the set of <em>Shadow on the Wall </em>in 1949. </p>
    Ann Sothern

    The actress shares a milk toast with her daughter, Tisha Sterling, during a meal in her dressing room on the set of Shadow on the Wall in 1949.

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Zsa Zsa and her daughter, Francesca Hilton, bid farewell to fans before boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York in 1952. </p>
    Zsa Zsa Gábor

    Zsa Zsa and her daughter, Francesca Hilton, bid farewell to fans before boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York in 1952.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>After tucking her children into bed, Joan reads them a Donald Duck book in 1967. The actress was married to singer Anthony Newley at the time. </p>
    Joan Collins

    After tucking her children into bed, Joan reads them a Donald Duck book in 1967. The actress was married to singer Anthony Newley at the time.

    Dove - Getty Images
  • <p>Claire's son Charles joins her on the set of her film, <em>Borderline, </em>in the late 1940s<em>. </em>The Oscar-winning actress even let her son sit in the director's chair.</p>
    Claire Trevor

    Claire's son Charles joins her on the set of her film, Borderline, in the late 1940s. The Oscar-winning actress even let her son sit in the director's chair.

    Mondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
  • <p>Three-year-old Jade Jagger scores better seats than most of the audience at a Rolling Stones concert in 1973. The toddler watches her father, Mick Jagger, perform with her mother, Bianca Jagger, in London.</p>
    Bianca Jagger

    Three-year-old Jade Jagger scores better seats than most of the audience at a Rolling Stones concert in 1973. The toddler watches her father, Mick Jagger, perform with her mother, Bianca Jagger, in London.

    Larry Ellis - Getty Images
  • <p>Rosemary holds her son, Miguel Ferrer, at the airport in 1957. </p>
    Rosemary Clooney

    Rosemary holds her son, Miguel Ferrer, at the airport in 1957.

    Silver Screen Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>The actress lounges poolside with her adopted son, Anthony, in 1938.</p>
    Barbara Stanwyck

    The actress lounges poolside with her adopted son, Anthony, in 1938.

    John Kobal Foundation - Getty Images
  • <p>After being dubbed America's mermaid, it's no wonder her kids are naturals in the water. The swimmer splashes around with her three children in 1955. </p>
    Esther Williams

    After being dubbed America's mermaid, it's no wonder her kids are naturals in the water. The swimmer splashes around with her three children in 1955.

    Hulton Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Aretha poses with her youngest son, Kecalf Cunningham, in 1981. </p>
    Aretha Franklin

    Aretha poses with her youngest son, Kecalf Cunningham, in 1981.

    Roger Ressmeyer - Getty Images
  • <p>The royal spends some quality time with her girls, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1940. </p>
    The Queen Mother

    The royal spends some quality time with her girls, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1940.

    Lisa Sheridan - Getty Images
  • <p>Jane smiles as she's reunited with her kids, Tracy and Tommy, following a four-month European tour circa 1950. </p>
    Jane Russell

    Jane smiles as she's reunited with her kids, Tracy and Tommy, following a four-month European tour circa 1950.

    Keystone-France - Getty Images
  • <p>Joan is honored with the Mother of the Year Award from the Talbot Perkins Children's Services of Brooklyn. Her daughters Shelley and Stephanie, along with her granddaughter Victoria, celebrate by her side. </p>
    Joan Bennett

    Joan is honored with the Mother of the Year Award from the Talbot Perkins Children's Services of Brooklyn. Her daughters Shelley and Stephanie, along with her granddaughter Victoria, celebrate by her side.

    Ron Galella - Getty Images
  • <p>The film star reads <em>Charlie and the Chocolate Factory</em> to her kids, Lucy, Ophelia, and Theo, at home in 1968. Their father, Roald Dahl, is the author of the classic children's book. </p>
    Patricia Neal

    The film star reads Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to her kids, Lucy, Ophelia, and Theo, at home in 1968. Their father, Roald Dahl, is the author of the classic children's book.

    Chris Ware - Getty Images
  • <p>Yvonne, who famously played Lily Munster in <em>The Munsters</em>, poses with her newborn son, Bruce Ross Morgan, in 1956. </p>
    Yvonne De Carlo

    Yvonne, who famously played Lily Munster in The Munsters, poses with her newborn son, Bruce Ross Morgan, in 1956.

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • <p>Gloria sits poolside as her daughter has fun on a float circa 1955. </p>
    Gloria Swanson

    Gloria sits poolside as her daughter has fun on a float circa 1955.

    ullstein bild Dtl. - Getty Images
  • <p>The actress and dancer shows her son a picture of his dad, singer Tony Martin, in 1954. </p>
    Cyd Charisse

    The actress and dancer shows her son a picture of his dad, singer Tony Martin, in 1954.

    Hulton Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>While on set of <em>Casanova's Big Night</em> in 1954, Joan combs daughter Martita's hair.</p>
    Joan Fontaine

    While on set of Casanova's Big Night in 1954, Joan combs daughter Martita's hair.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Lana braves the cold with daughter Cheryl, while arriving in New York City in 1946. <br></p>
    Lana Turner

    Lana braves the cold with daughter Cheryl, while arriving in New York City in 1946.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Gene gives her 1-year-old daughter, Christina, a big hug while traveling aboard the SS America cruise ship circa 1949. </p>
    Gene Tierney

    Gene gives her 1-year-old daughter, Christina, a big hug while traveling aboard the SS America cruise ship circa 1949.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
<p>These Hollywood actresses are better known for their glamorous red carpet looks and leading roles than for diaper changes and kissing boo-boos—but these photos are proof that they managed to handle both jobs seamlessly. As a friendly reminder to call your mom (seriously, do it!), we rounded up the best vintage photographs of famous mothers with their children. </p>
<p>After traveling for work, Josephine greets three of her adopted children at the airport in 1954. She and her husband, Jo Bouillon, adopted 12 children from various countries and ethnicities. Josephine <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2014/04/josephine-bakers-rainbow-tribe-before-madonna-and-angelina-jolie-the-expat-dancer-adopted-12-children-from-around-the-globe.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coined her family the &quot;Rainbow Tribe.&quot;" class="link ">coined her family the "Rainbow Tribe."</a></p>
<p>Elizabeth frequently brought her children to the set of her films. Here, she applies makeup for a scene in <em>Cleopatra</em> in 1962 as her son, Christopher Wilding, looks on.</p>
<p>While taking a break from performing at the Palace Theater in 1976, Diana tackles mommy duty and entertains her three young children—including little Tracee Ellis Ross on the right. </p>
<p>To promote her film <em>Roar,</em> Tippi visits the London Zoo with her daughter, Melanie Griffith, and poses in front of the lions. We bet Melanie is reminded of her childhood pet lion, Neil. </p>
<p>Bette not only took her daughter to set in the early '50s, she put her to work. The actress's three-year-old daughter, Barbara, appeared in <em>Payment on Demand</em> with her mother in 1951.</p>
<p>Shirley gets a helping hand in the garden from her two youngest children, Lori and Charles, Jr., in 1957. </p>
<p>The singer plays with her three-year-old daughter, Kitt, at an airport in London not long after her divorce from William McDonald.</p>
<p>Olivia touches down in New York with her 2-year-old daughter, Gisèle, at John F. Kennedy International Airport (then known as Idlewild Airport). She brought her little one along for a press tour for her 1958 Western, <em>The Proud Rebel</em>.</p>
<p>Jackie makes sure her daughter Caroline is dressed appropriately for a rainy day in 1960. The mother and daughter were at their family home in Washington, D.C., before relocating to the White House.</p>
<p>Rita colors with her daughters, Rebecca and Yasmin, in 1953 at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Marlene and her daughter, Maria, pose poolside at the star's Hollywood villa in 1931. </p>
<p>Joan's in full-on parenting mode as she cuts into her son Christopher's cake at his birthday party in 1945. </p>
<p>Lauren helps her son Stephen open presents in her Los Angeles home with Humphrey Bogart. The couple, who married in 1945, welcomed their eldest child in 1949. </p>
<p>While looking chic (per usual) in a floral swimming cap, Grace shares a tender moment with her son, Prince Albert II, on vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1967. </p>
<p>Debbie takes a stroll around her Los Angeles neighborhood with in 1957 with her two young children, Todd and Carrie Fisher. She was still married to her first husband, Eddie Fisher, at the time. </p>
<p>The Queen spends some much-deserved free time with her young family in 1951 on the grounds of Clarence House in London. </p>
<p>Julie holds the hand of her toddler, Emma, as they walk around the airport in London in 1964. The actress even gave her daughter her handbag to play with. </p>
<p>Susan brought two very special guests to the 1956 Academy Awards in Los Angeles: her twin sons, Gregory and Timothy. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for <em>I'll Cry Tomorrow</em>.</p>
<p>Ingrid tackles double diaper duty with her twin newborn daughters. The Swedish actress welcomed Isotta and Isabella with husband Roberto Rossellini in 1952.</p>
<p>During a performance in 1957, Judy treats the audience to her daughter's rendition of "Jingle Bells." The singer-actress made sure her daughter was the perfect height for the mic. </p>
<p>The movie star and her husband, Lieutenant Buddy Rogers, welcome their 2-year-old daughter Roxanne to the family after her adoption was approved in 1944. </p>
<p>Janet gives her youngest daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, a hug as they spend a summer day together outside in 1967. </p>
<p>Audrey keeps her son, Sean Ferrer, close at her wedding to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti in 1969. The actress was married to actor Mel Ferrer when she welcomed their son in 1960. </p>
<p>A stuffed giraffe towers over the Italian actress while she plays with her newborn son, Carlo Ponti, Jr., in 1969. Sophia raised her son in a Roman countryside villa she shared with her husband, producer Carlo Ponti. </p>
<p>Maria looks polished in a chiffon blouse for the announcement of her daughter's birth in 1946. The Dominican actress wed French actor Jean-Pierre Aumont in 1943, before the arrival of their child, Maria Christina Aumont.</p>
<p>Maureen pulls off a matching moment with her daughter, Mia Farrow, in 1950. The <em>Tarzan the Ape Man </em>actress had a total of seven children, with Mia being her eldest daughter. </p>
<p>Doris gives her son, Terry, a smooch before he heads to school in 1950. </p>
<p>Lena and her daughter, Gail Jones, hang out in the singer's Manhattan apartment in 1960. The dancer had two children, both born during her seven-year marriage to Louis Jordan Jones. </p>
<p>Lucille plants a massive kiss on her son Desi Arnaz, Jr.'s cheek in 1957. The comedian and actress was spending time with her youngest in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home in 1957. </p>
<p>Catherine makes a telephone call from bed after the birth of her newborn son, Christian Vadim, in 1963. The French actress welcomed her firstborn with director, Roger Vadim. </p>
<p>Clara holds her youngest son, George, weeks after giving birth in July 1938. She welcomed her oldest son, Rex Jr., four years earlier. </p>
<p>May cradles her four-month-old daughter, Tracey Davis, while arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, for a visit with her parents in 1961. It was the first time the actress's parents met her child with singer Sammy Davis, Jr.</p>
<p>The actress walks through an airport with her daughter, Natasha, strapped to her in a carrier. Natalie welcomed her firstborn with her second husband, Richard Gregson, in 1970. </p>
<p>En route to a flight at Heathrow Airport in 1969, Merle smiles for the camera with her two children, Francesca and Bruno. </p>
<p>Jayne catches some rays in her garden with her son Mickey and daughter Jayne Marie in 1959. The Hollywood actress had five children, including daughter Mariska Hargitay, before her death in 1967. </p>
<p>New mother Jane Fonda spends the afternoon in the garden of her Paris home in 1968. The actress welcomed her daughter with husband Roger Vadim. </p>
<p>Nina's daughter, Lisa, accompanies her to the recording studio in England in May 1968, where she played the piano while her mother recorded <em>T</em><em>he</em> <em>Sound of Soul</em>. </p>
<p>June smiles with her husband, actor Dick Powell, their son Dick Jr., and daughter Pamela.</p>
<p>Jane poses with her seven-month-old daughter, Kate Barry, in her London apartment in 1967. </p>
<p>While vacationing in Martha's Vineyard, Mia spends a warm summer day outside with four of her children in 1974. She was on holiday with her husband, André Previn. </p>
<p>Yoko keeps a low profile while attending a New York event with son, Sean Lennon, in 1986. Yoko and husband John Lennon welcomed Sean in 1975.</p>
<p>From the backseat of their car, Princess Margaret smiles while her children David and Sarah make faces at the photographers through the window in 1968. </p>
<p>Priscilla wears a hot pink dress and wraps her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in a light pink blanket as she and husband Elvis Presley prepare to leave the hospital in 1968. </p>
<p>Brigitte and her bundled-up son, Nicolas, take on the snow in France in 1960, alongside their adorable dog. </p>
<p>Gina's son Milko Skofic looks ready to race in 1961. The toddler plays in a pedal car as the Italian film actress looks on. </p>
<p>Marlon Brando's ex-wife snuggles up with their son, Christian Brando, while reading him a book in 1961. </p>
<p>Princess Diana plays outside with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, while relaxing at their country home Highgrove House in 1986. </p>
<p>The television star helps her toddler tie his shoe while at home in Los Angeles in 1945. </p>
<p>The jazz musician attends an event in with her husband, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., and their son, Adam Clayton Powell III. </p>
<p>The actress holds her 3-year-old daughter Nicki's hand as they walk through a Las Vegas hotel in 1950. </p>
<p>Mamie wears a casual button-down and jeans in her home garden with her 11-month-old son. The actress and her husband, bandleader Ray Anthony, welcomed Perry Anthony in 1956. </p>
<p>The actress shares a milk toast with her daughter, Tisha Sterling, during a meal in her dressing room on the set of <em>Shadow on the Wall </em>in 1949. </p>
<p>Zsa Zsa and her daughter, Francesca Hilton, bid farewell to fans before boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York in 1952. </p>
<p>After tucking her children into bed, Joan reads them a Donald Duck book in 1967. The actress was married to singer Anthony Newley at the time. </p>
<p>Claire's son Charles joins her on the set of her film, <em>Borderline, </em>in the late 1940s<em>. </em>The Oscar-winning actress even let her son sit in the director's chair.</p>
<p>Three-year-old Jade Jagger scores better seats than most of the audience at a Rolling Stones concert in 1973. The toddler watches her father, Mick Jagger, perform with her mother, Bianca Jagger, in London.</p>
<p>Rosemary holds her son, Miguel Ferrer, at the airport in 1957. </p>
<p>The actress lounges poolside with her adopted son, Anthony, in 1938.</p>
<p>After being dubbed America's mermaid, it's no wonder her kids are naturals in the water. The swimmer splashes around with her three children in 1955. </p>
<p>Aretha poses with her youngest son, Kecalf Cunningham, in 1981. </p>
<p>The royal spends some quality time with her girls, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1940. </p>
<p>Jane smiles as she's reunited with her kids, Tracy and Tommy, following a four-month European tour circa 1950. </p>
<p>Joan is honored with the Mother of the Year Award from the Talbot Perkins Children's Services of Brooklyn. Her daughters Shelley and Stephanie, along with her granddaughter Victoria, celebrate by her side. </p>
<p>The film star reads <em>Charlie and the Chocolate Factory</em> to her kids, Lucy, Ophelia, and Theo, at home in 1968. Their father, Roald Dahl, is the author of the classic children's book. </p>
<p>Yvonne, who famously played Lily Munster in <em>The Munsters</em>, poses with her newborn son, Bruce Ross Morgan, in 1956. </p>
<p>Gloria sits poolside as her daughter has fun on a float circa 1955. </p>
<p>The actress and dancer shows her son a picture of his dad, singer Tony Martin, in 1954. </p>
<p>While on set of <em>Casanova's Big Night</em> in 1954, Joan combs daughter Martita's hair.</p>
<p>Lana braves the cold with daughter Cheryl, while arriving in New York City in 1946. <br></p>
<p>Gene gives her 1-year-old daughter, Christina, a big hug while traveling aboard the SS America cruise ship circa 1949. </p>

