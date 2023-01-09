Vintage Photos of Celebrity Moms Being the Absolute Best
- 1/71
Vintage Photos of Celebrity Moms Being the Absolute BestGene Lester - Getty Images
- 2/71
Josephine BakerGetty Images
- 3/71
Elizabeth TaylorKeystone Features - Getty Images
- 4/71
Diana RossNew York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
- 5/71
Tippi HedrenCentral Press - Getty Images
- 6/71
Bette DavisBettmann - Getty Images
- 7/71
Shirley TempleNBC - Getty Images
- 8/71
Eartha KittBettmann - Getty Images
- 9/71
Olivia de HavillandBettmann - Getty Images
- 10/71
Jacqueline KennedyAlfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
- 11/71
Rita HayworthBettmann - Getty Images
- 12/71
Marlene Dietrichullstein bild Dtl. - Getty Images
- 13/71
Joan CrawfordBettmann - Getty Images
- 14/71
Lauren BacallMondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
- 15/71
Grace KellyBettmann - Getty Images
- 16/71
Debbie ReynoldsMichael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
- 17/71
Queen Elizabeth IIFox Photos - Getty Images
- 18/71
Julie AndrewsMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 19/71
Susan HaywardMichael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
- 20/71
Ingrid BergmanBettmann - Getty Images
- 21/71
Judy GarlandBettmann - Getty Images
- 22/71
Mary PickfordBettmann - Getty Images
- 23/71
Janet LeighArchive Photos - Getty Images
- 24/71
Audrey HepburnBettmann - Getty Images
- 25/71
Sophia LorenAlfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
- 26/71
Maria MontezKeystone-France - Getty Images
- 27/71
Maureen O'SullivanKeystone - Getty Images
- 28/71
Doris DayBettmann - Getty Images
- 29/71
Lena HorneBettmann - Getty Images
- 30/71
Lucille BallGene Lester - Getty Images
- 31/71
Catherine DeneuveREPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
- 32/71
Clara BowDaily Herald Archive - Getty Images
- 33/71
May BrittBettmann - Getty Images
- 34/71
Natalie WoodR. Brigden - Getty Images
- 35/71
Merle OberonDove - Getty Images
- 36/71
Jayne MansfieldKeystone - Getty Images
- 37/71
Jane FondaREPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
- 38/71
Nina SimoneMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 39/71
June AllysonArchive Photos - Getty Images
- 40/71
Jane BirkinReg Burkett - Getty Images
- 41/71
Mia FarrowAlfred Eisenstaedt - Getty Images
- 42/71
Yoko OnoWalter McBride - Getty Images
- 43/71
Princess MargaretTerry Fincher - Getty Images
- 44/71
Priscilla PresleyBettmann - Getty Images
- 45/71
Brigitte BardotREPORTERS ASSOCIES - Getty Images
- 46/71
Gina LollobrigidaMondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
- 47/71
Anna KashfiBettmann - Getty Images
- 48/71
Princess DianaTim Graham - Getty Images
- 49/71
Gale StormMartha Holmes - Getty Images
- 50/71
Hazel ScottRon Case - Getty Images
- 51/71
Peggy LeeBettmann - Getty Images
- 52/71
Mamie Van DorenPictorial Parade - Getty Images
- 53/71
Ann SothernArchive Photos - Getty Images
- 54/71
Zsa Zsa GáborBettmann - Getty Images
- 55/71
Joan CollinsDove - Getty Images
- 56/71
Claire TrevorMondadori Portfolio - Getty Images
- 57/71
Bianca JaggerLarry Ellis - Getty Images
- 58/71
Rosemary ClooneySilver Screen Collection - Getty Images
- 59/71
Barbara StanwyckJohn Kobal Foundation - Getty Images
- 60/71
Esther WilliamsHulton Archive - Getty Images
- 61/71
Aretha FranklinRoger Ressmeyer - Getty Images
- 62/71
The Queen MotherLisa Sheridan - Getty Images
- 63/71
Jane RussellKeystone-France - Getty Images
- 64/71
Joan BennettRon Galella - Getty Images
- 65/71
Patricia NealChris Ware - Getty Images
- 66/71
Yvonne De CarloArchive Photos - Getty Images
- 67/71
Gloria Swansonullstein bild Dtl. - Getty Images
- 68/71
Cyd CharisseHulton Archive - Getty Images
- 69/71
Joan FontaineBettmann - Getty Images
- 70/71
Lana TurnerBettmann - Getty Images
- 71/71
Gene TierneyBettmann - Getty Images