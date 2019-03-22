Who is Vinnie Shahid?Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsMarch 22, 2019, 11:59 PM GMTNorth Dakota State Bison guard Vinnie Shahid is gaining attention for his breakout performance against Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Get to know this young star with some fast facts.NDSU’s Vinnie ShahidShahid wasn’t recruited by any Division 1 basketball programs so he had to attend Western Nebraska Community College where he played for two seasons. He was a standout athlete and caught the eye of NDSU. He transferred there after his sophomore season. NDSU’s Vinnie ShahidEven though he was a junior transfer, he stood out with his athleticism and leadership skills. He was named team captain. NDSU’s Vinnie ShahidOn December 1, 2018, Shahid scored 29 points against Drake university, setting a personal best with the Bisons. Scroll to continue with contentAdNDSU’s Vinnie ShahidShahid was an all-state performer on the Hopkins High School state championship team that went 31-1 in 2016. NDSU’s Vinnie ShahidAt NDSU he is majoring in psychology.