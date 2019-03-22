Who is Vinnie Shahid?

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

North Dakota State Bison guard Vinnie Shahid is gaining attention for his breakout performance against Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Get to know this young star with some fast facts.

<p>Shahid wasn’t recruited by any Division 1 basketball programs so he had to attend Western Nebraska Community College where he played for two seasons. He was a standout athlete and caught the eye of NDSU. He transferred there after his sophomore season. </p>
NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid

Shahid wasn’t recruited by any Division 1 basketball programs so he had to attend Western Nebraska Community College where he played for two seasons. He was a standout athlete and caught the eye of NDSU. He transferred there after his sophomore season.

<p>Even though he was a junior transfer, he stood out with his athleticism and leadership skills. He was named team captain. </p>
NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid

Even though he was a junior transfer, he stood out with his athleticism and leadership skills. He was named team captain.

<p>On December 1, 2018, Shahid scored 29 points against Drake university, setting a personal best with the Bisons. </p>
NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid

On December 1, 2018, Shahid scored 29 points against Drake university, setting a personal best with the Bisons.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Shahid was an all-state performer on the Hopkins High School state championship team that went 31-1 in 2016. </p>
NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid

Shahid was an all-state performer on the Hopkins High School state championship team that went 31-1 in 2016.

<p>At NDSU he is majoring in psychology. </p>
NDSU’s Vinnie Shahid

At NDSU he is majoring in psychology.

What to Read Next