50 vegetarian recipes for when you don’t know what to cook

<p>Have leftover <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/summer-produce-guide?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer produce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summer produce</a> in your garden you don’t want to waste? Put it together and make a classic ratatouille for a healthy, vegetarian-friendly meal that’s as beautiful as it is flavorful.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/ratatouille?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Ratatouille recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Ratatouille recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>These kung pao tofu puffs are—dare we say—better than the chicken version. <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/take-out-food-chinese-mexican-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recreate this favorite takeout meal at home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recreate this favorite takeout meal at home</a> and eat this flavorful tofu over rice or add it to a chow mein.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/kung-pao-tofu-puffs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Kung Pao Tofu Puffs recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Kung Pao Tofu Puffs recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes-weeknight-dinners-simple?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy weeknight dinner idea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy weeknight dinner idea</a> is vegetarian-friendly and packed with protein. Trust us; this easy chickpea curry will be your best friend.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/easy-chickpea-potato-curry?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Easy Chickpea and Potato Curry recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Easy Chickpea and Potato Curry recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This butternut squash cavatelli is bursting with autumnal flavor, but it's good any time of year. If you want it to be particularly tasty, check out when squash is in season in <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/monthly-guide-seasonal-produce?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our monthly produce guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our monthly produce guide</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/butternut-squash-cavatelli-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Butternut Squash Cavatelli recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Butternut Squash Cavatelli recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Stuffed peppers are a dinner staple but instead of using ground beef, this recipe has a savory filling made of lentils, quinoa and rice. Make extra and eat them throughout the week to make <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/make-your-meals-easier-guide-meal-prepping-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meal prepping a breeze" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meal prepping a breeze</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/quinoa-lentil-stuffed-peppers?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Quinoa and Lentil Stuffed Peppers recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Quinoa and Lentil Stuffed Peppers recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re looking for massively <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/12-super-sandwiches-fit-any-meal-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flavorful sandwiches worthy of the dinner table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flavorful sandwiches worthy of the dinner table</a>, this grilled cheese with Brie, balsamic mushrooms and onions is perfect.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/balsamic-mushroom-onion-grilled-brie-cheese-sandwich?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Balsamic Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Sandwich recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Balsamic Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Sandwich recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You read that right: ribs. <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/all-about-tempeh-plus-5-tasty-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempeh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tempeh</a> is cut into strips and then tossed in a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce to create this amazing replication of beef or pork. This is a great meat alternative <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/entertain/25-best-party-foods-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to serve at a cookout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to serve at a cookout</a> or tailgate.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/bbq-tempeh-ribs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the BBQ Tempeh Ribs recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the BBQ Tempeh Ribs recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Make this favorite Asian takeout dish at home in only 30 minutes. Prepare the peanut sauce ahead of time to make sure the flavors bloom. Enjoy this dish on its own or serve with marinated tofu on top.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cold-peanut-sesame-noodles-0-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sesame Noodles With Spicy Peanut Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sesame Noodles With Spicy Peanut Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This broccoli cheddar soup is one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/best-cheese-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the absolute best recipes for cheese lovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the absolute best recipes for cheese lovers</a>. Serve with a fresh baguette and an apple for the full Panera experience.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/panera-bread-brocolli-cheddar-soup-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Copycat recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Copycat recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>The best part of any Mexican dish is all that cheese. These easy queso fresco enchiladas are loaded with the good stuff and pair wonderfully with more of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/best-mexican-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our best Mexican recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our best Mexican recipes</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/queso-fresco-enchiladas?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Queso Fresco Enchiladas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Queso Fresco Enchiladas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This simple herby pesto pairs with any of your <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/ultimate-guide-pasta-shapes-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite pasta shapes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite pasta shapes</a>, though it’s best served with telephone cord-shaped busiate or other long-cut pasta. Use this pesto to create a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/10-pasta-dishes-you-can-make-30-minutes-or-less-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:satisfying pasta dish that's ready in under 30 minutes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">satisfying pasta dish that's ready in under 30 minutes</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/pesto-alla-trapanese?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pesto alla Trapanese recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pesto alla Trapanese recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This healthy egg salad is perfect for a quick and easy meal. Just make sure you know <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/peel-hard-boiled-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how to cook and peel hard-boiled eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">how to cook and peel hard-boiled eggs</a> first.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-egg-salad-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Healthy Egg Salad recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Healthy Egg Salad recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re looking for a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/how-to-use-up-leftovers?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great way to use your leftovers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great way to use your leftovers</a>, these mashed potato quesadillas are everything you need.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/mashed-potato-quesadillas-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Mashed Potato Quesadillas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Mashed Potato Quesadillas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you can’t find fresh veggies at your store, try this vegetarian three-bean chili. It is one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/quick-dinner-dishes-you-can-make-out-cans-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:delicious dinners that can be made almost entirely from canned food" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">delicious dinners that can be made almost entirely from canned food</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/vegetarian-bean-chili?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Get the whole family together to make these mini naan pizzas, which you can customize to your liking. Top them with mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives or whatever veggie tickles your fancy. And once you master this simple recipe, try these other <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/best-pizza-recipes-and-pizza-cooking-ideas?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recipes for pizza night at home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recipes for pizza night at home</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/mini-naan-pizzas-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Mini Naan Pizzas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Mini Naan Pizzas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re looking for one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/well-bet-you-didnt-know-you-could-do-all-tomato-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best ways to cook fresh tomatoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best ways to cook fresh tomatoes</a>, you should add this recipe for Mediterranean stuffed tomatoes to your collection. Couscous and olives take these tomatoes from side to main.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/mediterranean-stuffed-tomatoes-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>One of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/air-fryer-meals-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best dinners to make in an air fryer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best dinners to make in an air fryer</a>, this coconut-coated tofu is the perfect protein to put in a hearty rice bowl with pickled veggies and a bit of mango. You can easily swap tofu for a cauliflower version if you want.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/air-fryer-coconut-tofu?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Air Fryer Coconut Tofu recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Air Fryer Coconut Tofu recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This easy broccoli casserole is full of butter, cheese and mayonnaise, so you almost forget it's loaded with green veggies. Use either fresh or frozen broccoli — both work well.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/easy-broccoli-casserole-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Broccoli Casserole recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Broccoli Casserole recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Making pupusas is easier than you may think. Top these cheese-stuffed food truck favorites with <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/curtido?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chopped cabbage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chopped cabbage</a>, vegetarian refried beans and salsa.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/pupusas?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pupusas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pupusas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A simple grilled cheese is one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/forgotten-childhood-dinners?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic childhood dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic childhood dinners</a>. This Caprese-inspired grilled cheese includes fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil to make this sandwich a little more adult, but it's still a lot of fun.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/caprese-grilled-cheese?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Caprese Grilled Cheese recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Caprese Grilled Cheese recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re looking for <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/dishes-made-from-freezer-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dishes you can make out of the freezer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dishes you can make out of the freezer</a>, use frozen french fries as a base for this spin on nachos. Top with cheese, salsa, beans, onions, jalapeños or anything else your heart desires.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/loaded-taco-fries-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Loaded Taco Fries recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Loaded Taco Fries recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This Greek penne pasta dish with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts and feta cheese has something to discover in every bite. Be sure to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/how-much-pasta-water?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reserve a bit of pasta water" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reserve a bit of pasta water</a> and add it to your sauce.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/penne-black-olives-sun-dried-tomatoes-feta-and-spinach-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Greek-inspired Penne recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Greek-inspired Penne recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This simple black bean soup <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/how-make-panera-black-bean-soup?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tastes exactly like the one you can find at Panera Bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tastes exactly like the one you can find at Panera Bread</a>. If you want to get creative with it, top this dish with avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese or pickled jalapeños.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/black-bean-soup-vegetarian?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Black Bean Soup recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Black Bean Soup recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A tasty vegan alternative to the classic <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/louisiana-cajun-creole-mardi-gras-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Louisiana-style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Louisiana-style</a> meat or seafood po’ boy, this recipe uses tofu instead. A good dose of hot sauce and a quality baguette makes this dish taste like NOLA.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/tofu-po-boy?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Tofu Po' boy recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Tofu Po' boy recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This rich ricotta ravioli in a butter and sage sauce rivals the kind of dishes you’ll find at <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/americas-best-italian-restaurants-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:America’s best Italian restaurants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">America’s best Italian restaurants</a>. Pair with some wine for a romantic dinner at home.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/ricotta-ravioli-via-vai?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Ricotta Ravioli in a Butter and Sage Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Ricotta Ravioli in a Butter and Sage Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>These breakfast tacos feature eggs, black beans and perfectly caramelized onions. Despite their name, this recipe is one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/every-taco-recipe-youll-ever-need-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best tacos for any time of day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best tacos for any time of day</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/sweet-chili-caramelized-onion-breakfast-tacos?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Caramelized Onion Breakfast Tacos recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Caramelized Onion Breakfast Tacos recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This recipe is springtime in a dish when fresh asparagus <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/what-are-ramps?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:and ramps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">and ramps</a> are at their peak. Take real advantage of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/spring-foods-in-season?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:springtime’s bounty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">springtime’s bounty</a> by adding in morel mushrooms. If you can’t find ramps, that’s OK, just swap in scallion greens or chives.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/ramp-asparagus-risotto?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Spring Risotto with Ramps and Asparagus recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Spring Risotto with Ramps and Asparagus recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This incredibly indulgent <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/25-amazing-mac-and-cheese-recipes-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twist on mac and cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twist on mac and cheese</a> has a secret: cream cheese. It’s just one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/unexpected-mac-and-cheese-additions?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unexpected ingredients that go great in mac and cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unexpected ingredients that go great in mac and cheese</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/cheese-and-macaroni-pie-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cheese and Macaroni Pie recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cheese and Macaroni Pie recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you feel like you’re <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/signs-eating-too-many-carbs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eating too many carbs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eating too many carbs</a>, consider making this healthy, veggie-forward zoodles and asparagus recipe.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/noodles-companys-zoodles-and-asparagus-lemon-cream-sauce-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Zoodles and Asparagus With Lemon Cream Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Zoodles and Asparagus With Lemon Cream Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Of all the great <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/foolproof-guide-cooking-eggs-scrambled-fried-hard-boiled-and-more-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ways to cook eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ways to cook eggs</a>, this quiche is one of the easiest. This recipe technically calls for breakfast meat, but you can sub a vegan sausage, more veggies or any of these <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/unexpected-ingredients-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/impossibly-easy-quiche-bisquik?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Impossibly Easy Quiche recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Impossibly Easy Quiche recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Dry ramen noodle packages are one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/grocery-shelf-life?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:groceries with a long shelf life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">groceries with a long shelf life</a>. If you want to use yours up and jazz them up as well, consider adding tofu, an egg and avocado into your bowl.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/tofu-avocado-bowl-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Tofu Avocado Bowl recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Tofu Avocado Bowl recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Burgers are some of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/most-searched-coronavirus-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the most-searched-for recipes online" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the most-searched-for recipes online</a>, but if you’re trying to cut out red meat, these black bean burgers are a great option.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/black-bean-burger-recipe-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Black Bean Burger recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Black Bean Burger recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This roasted squash soup is great as an appetizer or a main dish. <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/brown-bread-recipe-5?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Serve with some crusty bread" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Serve with some crusty bread</a>, dip and enjoy.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/roasted-kabocha-squash-soup-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Roasted spaghetti squash is one of those <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/ingredients-you-can-substitute-when-baking-or-cooking?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:helpful ingredient swaps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">helpful ingredient swaps</a> if you’re out of regular pasta or just trying to eat more veggies. Serve with jarred tomato sauce for a quick and easy dinner.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/roasted-spaghetti-squash-tomato-sauce-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Roasted Spaghetti Squash With Tomato Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Roasted Spaghetti Squash With Tomato Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Grandma was the best cook, and this made-from-scratch eggplant parmesan tastes <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/reasons-grandma-was-best-cook?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:like it just came from her kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">like it just came from her kitchen</a>. Enjoy it with your favorite pasta on the side.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/restaurant-style-eggplant-parmesan?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Restaurant-Style Eggplant Parmesan recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Restaurant-Style Eggplant Parmesan recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Tarts aren’t always filled with <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/10-summer-berry-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer berries" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summer berries</a>. This tart recipe uses fresh tomatoes and herbs enclosed in a flaky pastry crust for a savory summer dinner.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/tomato-tart-recipe-2?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Tomato Tart recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Tomato Tart recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/50-best-cold-soups-crisp-salads-and-other-hot-weather-fare-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:don't have to turn on the stove" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">don't have to turn on the stove</a> to make this gazpacho. Follow this recipe for a traditional Spanish soup featuring bright tomatoes and bell peppers.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/gazpacho-0-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Gazpacho recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Gazpacho recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>An <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/10-flowers-you-didn-t-know-you-could-eat-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:edible flower" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">edible flower</a> stuffed with cheesy goodness? Pass the fork, please! Grab zucchini blossoms from your local farmers market when they’re in season to make this classic Italian dish for dinner.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/sorbillos-ricotta-stuffed-zucchini-blossoms-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Ricotta-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Ricotta-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Slices of eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese and covered in tomato sauce and more cheese? Sign us up! Feel free to add chopped spinach to the ricotta mixture to sneak in your <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/10-protein-packed-vegetables-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daily dose of protein" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daily dose of protein</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eggplant-rollatini-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Eggplant Rollatini recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Eggplant Rollatini recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This stuffed, grilled mushroom is one of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/entertain/ultimate-bbq-vegetarians-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the best vegetarian dishes to serve at a cookout" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the best vegetarian dishes to serve at a cookout</a>. Meat lovers and vegetarians alike will go nuts for these cheesy Portobello mushrooms.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/grilled-portobella-mushroom-burrata-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Lemon Grilled Portobellos With Burrata and Tomatoes recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Lemon Grilled Portobellos With Burrata and Tomatoes recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/mexican-food-history-dishes-invented?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic Mexican dish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic Mexican dish</a> is perfect for any meal, even if you’re cooking for yourself. Customize it with your choice of beans or vegetarian protein as a filling.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/entomatadas?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Entomatadas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Entomatadas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Filet-O-Fish, meet your plant-based counterpart, Filet o’ Tempeh. <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/fast-food-copycat-recipes-chipotle-taco-bell?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skip the drive-thru" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Skip the drive-thru</a> and make this fan-favorite sandwich at home instead. You’ll probably forget about fast food after tasting this.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/filet-o-tempeh-sandwiches?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Filet o' Tempeh recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Filet o' Tempeh recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This one-pan <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/hash-leftovers-breakfast-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet potato hash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sweet potato hash</a> is great when you're craving brinner. Since everything is cooked on a single sheet pan, you don’t have to worry about cleaning up a pile of dishes after eating.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/one-pan-sweet-potato-hash?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the One-Pan Sweet Potato and Egg Hash recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the One-Pan Sweet Potato and Egg Hash recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Chicken parm has nothing on this roasted broccoli parmesan bake. After all, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/broccoli-cheese-recipes-casseroles-soups-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:broccoli and cheese" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">broccoli and cheese</a> is one of the all-time best food combinations.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/broccoli-parmesan?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Char Roasted Broccoli Parmesan recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Char Roasted Broccoli Parmesan recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Missing meat? Toss one of these plant-based <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/ways-you-ve-been-cooking-backyard-burgers-all-wrong-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:patties on the grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">patties on the grill</a> or stove just like any other burger. Assemble it with your favorite toppings and enjoy.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/americana-impossible-burger?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Americana Impossible Burger recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Americana Impossible Burger recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This Southern-inspired tomato pie is a great way to use the fresh tomatoes in your garden before the season ends. If you don’t feel like <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/easy-pie-crust?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:making your own crust" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">making your own crust</a>, you can use <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/7-recipes-aren-t-pie-using-refrigerated-pie-crust?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:refrigerated pie crust" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">refrigerated pie crust</a> instead.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/tomato-pie-pimento-cheese?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Tomato Pie With Pimento Cheese Topping recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Tomato Pie With Pimento Cheese Topping recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This savory seasonal empanada recipe is great as a dinner or an appetizer to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/entertain/25-best-party-foods-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bring to a party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bring to a party</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/pumpkin-empanadas-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pumpkin Empanadas recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pumpkin Empanadas recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>This hearty lentil and poached egg recipe is made using an Instant Pot. Get the most out of this popular kitchen gadget by using it to make <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/insanely-easy-instant-pot-breakfast-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot breakfast recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot breakfast recipes</a> too.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/instant-pot-breakfast-lentils-poached-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Lentils and Poached Eggs recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Lentils and Poached Eggs recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Farro gives your <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/tips-and-tricks-upgrade-desk-lunch-salad-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:typical salad a much-needed upgrade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">typical salad a much-needed upgrade</a>. Make this salad <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/mediterranean-diet-it-s-not-just-diet-it-s-lifestyle?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mediterranean-style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mediterranean-style</a> by adding sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese and an olive oil-based vinaigrette.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/farro-salad-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Farro Salad recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Farro Salad recipe, click here.</a></p>
Diamond Bridges

There are many reasons to eat less meat: your health, your budget, the environment, to name a few. Whatever your reason for changing up your diet, there are plenty of flavorful vegetarian and vegan-friendly meals that are worth giving a try, whether you’re a vegetarian or not. Don’t worry about sacrificing for flavor because these 50 amazing dinner recipes won’t have you missing beef, chicken or pork in the slightest.

