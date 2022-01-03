50 vegetarian recipes for when you don’t know what to cook
Ratatouille
Kung Pao Tofu Puffs
Easy Chickpea and Potato Curry
Butternut Squash Cavatelli
Quinoa and Lentil Stuffed Peppers
Balsamic Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Sandwich
BBQ Tempeh Ribs
Sesame Noodles With Spicy Peanut Sauce
Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Copycat
Queso Fresco Enchiladas
Pesto alla Trapanese
Healthy Egg Salad
Mashed Potato Quesadillas
Three Bean Vegetarian Chili
Mini Naan Pizzas
Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes
Air Fryer Coconut Tofu
Broccoli Casserole
Pupusas
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Loaded Taco Fries
Greek-Inspired Penne
Black Bean Soup
Tofu Po' boy
Ricotta Ravioli in a Butter and Sage Sauce
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Tacos
Spring Risotto with Ramps and Asparagus
Cheese and Macaroni Pie
Zoodles and Asparagus With Lemon Cream Sauce
Impossibly Easy Quiche
Tofu Avocado Bowl
Black Bean Burger
Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup
Roasted Spaghetti Squash With Tomato Sauce
Restaurant-Style Eggplant Parmesan
Tomato Tart
Gazpacho
Ricotta-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms
Eggplant Rollatini
Lemon Grilled Portobellos With Burrata and Tomatoes
Entomatadas
Filet o' Tempeh
One-Pan Sweet Potato and Egg Hash
Char Roasted Broccoli Parmesan
Americana Impossible Burger
Tomato Pie With Pimento Cheese Topping
Pumpkin Empanadas
Lentils and Poached Eggs
Farro Salad
Diamond Bridges
There are many reasons to eat less meat: your health, your budget, the environment, to name a few. Whatever your reason for changing up your diet, there are plenty of flavorful vegetarian and vegan-friendly meals that are worth giving a try, whether you’re a vegetarian or not. Don’t worry about sacrificing for flavor because these 50 amazing dinner recipes won’t have you missing beef, chicken or pork in the slightest.