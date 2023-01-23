Yes, You *Can* Find Vegan Candy In Your Local Grocery And Drug Store

  • <p>Shopping for a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a28251626/how-to-go-vegan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan lifestyle" class="link ">vegan lifestyle</a> is usually a breeze these days, thanks to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g31093492/vegan-meal-delivery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan delivery services" class="link ">vegan delivery services</a> and a seemingly endless number of plant-based products out there. But picking out vegan candy options remains a bit of challenge. Some common ingredients used in making candy are not animal-free and you may not even realize it. </p><p>While you may know gelatin is made from boiling the skin, tendons, ligaments, and bones of cows and pigs, it may surprise you to learn that something as seemingly harmless as "confectioner's glaze" is actually made with <em>beetle secretions </em>(nope, not joking—thank you, <a href="https://support.peta.org/page/1366/action/1?locale=en-US" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA" class="link ">PETA</a>). Some sugar may even be refined with bone char. Yep, you have to really study those labels. </p><p>Obviously, milk, butter, milk fat, condensed milk, and milk powder are off the table. Same goes for casein and whey, two types of protein in milk often used in candies. </p><p>Though you'll have to kiss most chocolate candies (including classic Tootsie Rolls) goodbye, you've still got plenty of vegan options left in the candy aisle. After scouring dozens of ingredients lists (and consulting <a href="https://www.peta2.com/vegan-life/surprisingly-vegan-candy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA's website" class="link ">PETA's website</a>), here are 18 popular picks that are completely animal-free.</p>
  • <p><strong>Cocomels</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERUDF7S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cocomels might be new to the candy cannon, but they’re a must for anyone craving a chewy caramel treat without the dairy. They come in several flavors, all of which are made with coconut milk.</p><p><em>Per serving (6 pieces): 120 calories, 3.5 g fat (3.5 g sat fat), 400 mg sodium, 21 g carbs, 16 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 1 g protein</em></p>
    Cocomels Sea Salt Coconut Milk Caramels

    Cocomels

    Cocomels might be new to the candy cannon, but they’re a must for anyone craving a chewy caramel treat without the dairy. They come in several flavors, all of which are made with coconut milk.

    Per serving (6 pieces): 120 calories, 3.5 g fat (3.5 g sat fat), 400 mg sodium, 21 g carbs, 16 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 1 g protein

  • <p><strong>Sour Patch Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BOQRN80?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unsurprising to anyone who's ever tasted a Sour Patch Kid, these tart candies are made primarily of corn syrup, sugar, and food coloring. Certainly not a health food, but free of dairy and other animal products. </p><p><em>Per serving (16 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 25 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 26 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Sour Patch Kids

    Sour Patch Kids

    $12.00

    Unsurprising to anyone who's ever tasted a Sour Patch Kid, these tart candies are made primarily of corn syrup, sugar, and food coloring. Certainly not a health food, but free of dairy and other animal products.

    Per serving (16 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 25 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 26 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Twizzlers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000NMI7RI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made primarily from corn syrup, this classic candy gets its texture from cornstarch (and other stabilizers) as opposed to the gelatin used in many similar chewy sweets. </p><p><em>Per serving (2 pieces): 90 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 55 mg sodium, 20 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 0 g fiber, </em></p>
    Twizzlers

    Twizzlers

    Made primarily from corn syrup, this classic candy gets its texture from cornstarch (and other stabilizers) as opposed to the gelatin used in many similar chewy sweets.

    Per serving (2 pieces): 90 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 55 mg sodium, 20 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 0 g fiber,

  • <p><strong>A Great Surprise</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017GDK6CA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do adults eat Pixy Stix? Because I fully support it. There's just something so satisfying about pouring the sour, shockingly sweet flavored sugar right down your throat. </p><p><em>Per serving (3 stix): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein </em></p>
    Pixy Stix

    A Great Surprise

    Do adults eat Pixy Stix? Because I fully support it. There's just something so satisfying about pouring the sour, shockingly sweet flavored sugar right down your throat.

    Per serving (3 stix): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>DIREARY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.63</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001GB7IJI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good news: No actual fish were harmed in the making of Swedish fish! (Bad joke?) Like other chewy vegan candies, they swap gelatin for animal-free ingredients like cornstarch and mineral oil.</p><p><em>Per serving (7 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 30 mg sodium, 38 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Swedish Fish

    DIREARY

    $19.63

    Good news: No actual fish were harmed in the making of Swedish fish! (Bad joke?) Like other chewy vegan candies, they swap gelatin for animal-free ingredients like cornstarch and mineral oil.

    Per serving (7 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 30 mg sodium, 38 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Airheads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000JZ3576?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sticky, sweet, colorful candy bars come in several flavors (including a “mystery” flavor that changes from batch to batch), all of which are vegan. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 bar): 60 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 0 g fiber</em></p>
    Airheads

    Airheads

    These sticky, sweet, colorful candy bars come in several flavors (including a “mystery” flavor that changes from batch to batch), all of which are vegan.

    Per serving (1 bar): 60 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 0 g fiber

  • <p><strong>Tootsie Roll</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DXGFNWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DOTS seemed boring back in the day (all the colors taste pretty much the same and they’re less sweet than other chewy candies). However, they <em>are</em> vegan—and tasty, in a non-overwhelming way.<br></p><p><em>Per serving (8 dots): 100 calories, 0 g fat (o g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 24 g carbs, 15 g sugars, 0 g protein</em></p>
    DOTS

    Tootsie Roll

    DOTS seemed boring back in the day (all the colors taste pretty much the same and they’re less sweet than other chewy candies). However, they are vegan—and tasty, in a non-overwhelming way.

    Per serving (8 dots): 100 calories, 0 g fat (o g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 24 g carbs, 15 g sugars, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Skittles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002HJF07K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can taste the rainbow without accidentally tasting animal-derived ingredients. (I'm on a roll, right?) Although the original Skittles recipe included gelatin, it’s since been replaced with plant-based ingredients. </p><p><em>Per serving (about ¼ cup): 160 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Skittles

    Skittles

    Yes, you can taste the rainbow without accidentally tasting animal-derived ingredients. (I'm on a roll, right?) Although the original Skittles recipe included gelatin, it’s since been replaced with plant-based ingredients.

    Per serving (about ¼ cup): 160 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Atomic Fireball</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009P4MX3Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to keep your mouth busy for a while? Atomic Fireballs pack plenty of fiery heat before you get to the sweet. <br></p><p>P<em>er serving (2 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 15 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em> <br></p>
    Atomic Fireballs

    Atomic Fireball

    Want to keep your mouth busy for a while? Atomic Fireballs pack plenty of fiery heat before you get to the sweet.

    Per serving (2 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 15 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Nerds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MODG1LI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nerds are like rock sugar candy, if rock sugar candy was actually exciting. These vegan-friendly candy pieces are just plain fun to eat.</p><p><em>P</em><em>er serving (1 tbsp): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 14 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Nerds

    Nerds

    $23.25

    Nerds are like rock sugar candy, if rock sugar candy was actually exciting. These vegan-friendly candy pieces are just plain fun to eat.

    Per serving (1 tbsp): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 14 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Fun Dip Lik-m-aid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002G24HD6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dipping an edible sugar stick into flavored sugar might seem like something a person grows out of, but it never really gets old. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 package): 50 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 13 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Fun Dip

    Fun Dip Lik-m-aid

    Dipping an edible sugar stick into flavored sugar might seem like something a person grows out of, but it never really gets old.

    Per serving (1 package): 50 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 13 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>SweeTARTS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000E5C1YE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hard candy isn’t everyone’s favorite, but if you’re looking for a sweet-and-sour candy to suck on through your 3 p.m. slump, this (vegan!) classic really delivers. </p><p><em>Per serving (13 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 12 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    SweeTARTS

    SweeTARTS

    Hard candy isn’t everyone’s favorite, but if you’re looking for a sweet-and-sour candy to suck on through your 3 p.m. slump, this (vegan!) classic really delivers.

    Per serving (13 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 12 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Jolly Rancher</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086D2GK77?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bowl of Jolly Ranchers that’s ubiquitous in waiting rooms? Vegans can officially partake! </p><p><em>Per serving (3 pieces): 70 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Jolly Rancher

    Jolly Rancher

    $10.99

    The bowl of Jolly Ranchers that’s ubiquitous in waiting rooms? Vegans can officially partake!

    Per serving (3 pieces): 70 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Hubba Bubba Gum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000Q6PT22?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many bubble gums aren’t vegan, but Hubba Bubba’s sweet, super fruity flavors are made without animal products. Chew away! </p><p><em>Per serving (1 piece): 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum

    Hubba Bubba Gum

    Many bubble gums aren’t vegan, but Hubba Bubba’s sweet, super fruity flavors are made without animal products. Chew away!

    Per serving (1 piece): 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Dum Dums</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N2UTKE9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, a good lollipop is just what you need. Dum Dums come in all kinds of flavors and are small enough that they won’t leave you <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a22788992/how-many-sugar-grams-a-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high on sugar" class="link ">high on sugar</a>. </p><p><em>Per serving (3 pops): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 mg carbs, 10 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Dum Dums Lollipops

    Dum Dums

    Sometimes, a good lollipop is just what you need. Dum Dums come in all kinds of flavors and are small enough that they won’t leave you high on sugar.

    Per serving (3 pops): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 mg carbs, 10 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>Jujubes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AP9EFEM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone who loves classic movie theater candy will be happy to know that Jujubes are free of gelatin and other animal-derived ingredients. </p><p><em>Per serving (46 pieces): 130 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 34 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Jujubes

    Jujubes

    Anyone who loves classic movie theater candy will be happy to know that Jujubes are free of gelatin and other animal-derived ingredients.

    Per serving (46 pieces): 130 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 34 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>brand bulk</strong></p><p>bulkcandystore.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bulkcandystore.com/mary-janes.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwz8bsBRC6ARIsAEyNnvozs5USZur9RG94aNdepx95OiKzp2nRzwr1uHN5qHv4fCfiXqEoUXUaAoquEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time you’re in an old-school candy shoppe, go for Mary Janes. These timeless sweets are even <a href="https://www.peta2.com/vegan-life/surprisingly-vegan-candy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA-approved" class="link ">PETA-approved</a>!</p><p><em>Per serving (4 pieces): 170 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 35 mg sodium, 40 g carbs, 24 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
    Mary Janes

    brand bulk

    The next time you’re in an old-school candy shoppe, go for Mary Janes. These timeless sweets are even PETA-approved!

    Per serving (4 pieces): 170 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 35 mg sodium, 40 g carbs, 24 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

  • <p><strong>A Great Surprise</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018HOS6GK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Smarties may have been the least exciting candies in your trick-or-treat bag as a kid, but you'll find that the slightly chalky, sweet (and vegan) pieces get the job done these days. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 roll): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em> </p>
    Smarties

    A Great Surprise

    Smarties may have been the least exciting candies in your trick-or-treat bag as a kid, but you'll find that the slightly chalky, sweet (and vegan) pieces get the job done these days.

    Per serving (1 roll): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein

<p>Shopping for a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a28251626/how-to-go-vegan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan lifestyle" class="link ">vegan lifestyle</a> is usually a breeze these days, thanks to <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/g31093492/vegan-meal-delivery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan delivery services" class="link ">vegan delivery services</a> and a seemingly endless number of plant-based products out there. But picking out vegan candy options remains a bit of challenge. Some common ingredients used in making candy are not animal-free and you may not even realize it. </p><p>While you may know gelatin is made from boiling the skin, tendons, ligaments, and bones of cows and pigs, it may surprise you to learn that something as seemingly harmless as "confectioner's glaze" is actually made with <em>beetle secretions </em>(nope, not joking—thank you, <a href="https://support.peta.org/page/1366/action/1?locale=en-US" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA" class="link ">PETA</a>). Some sugar may even be refined with bone char. Yep, you have to really study those labels. </p><p>Obviously, milk, butter, milk fat, condensed milk, and milk powder are off the table. Same goes for casein and whey, two types of protein in milk often used in candies. </p><p>Though you'll have to kiss most chocolate candies (including classic Tootsie Rolls) goodbye, you've still got plenty of vegan options left in the candy aisle. After scouring dozens of ingredients lists (and consulting <a href="https://www.peta2.com/vegan-life/surprisingly-vegan-candy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA's website" class="link ">PETA's website</a>), here are 18 popular picks that are completely animal-free.</p>
<p><strong>Cocomels</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ERUDF7S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cocomels might be new to the candy cannon, but they’re a must for anyone craving a chewy caramel treat without the dairy. They come in several flavors, all of which are made with coconut milk.</p><p><em>Per serving (6 pieces): 120 calories, 3.5 g fat (3.5 g sat fat), 400 mg sodium, 21 g carbs, 16 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 1 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Sour Patch Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BOQRN80?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unsurprising to anyone who's ever tasted a Sour Patch Kid, these tart candies are made primarily of corn syrup, sugar, and food coloring. Certainly not a health food, but free of dairy and other animal products. </p><p><em>Per serving (16 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 25 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 26 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Twizzlers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000NMI7RI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made primarily from corn syrup, this classic candy gets its texture from cornstarch (and other stabilizers) as opposed to the gelatin used in many similar chewy sweets. </p><p><em>Per serving (2 pieces): 90 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 55 mg sodium, 20 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 0 g fiber, </em></p>
<p><strong>A Great Surprise</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B017GDK6CA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do adults eat Pixy Stix? Because I fully support it. There's just something so satisfying about pouring the sour, shockingly sweet flavored sugar right down your throat. </p><p><em>Per serving (3 stix): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein </em></p>
<p><strong>DIREARY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.63</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001GB7IJI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good news: No actual fish were harmed in the making of Swedish fish! (Bad joke?) Like other chewy vegan candies, they swap gelatin for animal-free ingredients like cornstarch and mineral oil.</p><p><em>Per serving (7 pieces): 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 30 mg sodium, 38 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Airheads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000JZ3576?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sticky, sweet, colorful candy bars come in several flavors (including a “mystery” flavor that changes from batch to batch), all of which are vegan. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 bar): 60 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 0 g fiber</em></p>
<p><strong>Tootsie Roll</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DXGFNWS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DOTS seemed boring back in the day (all the colors taste pretty much the same and they’re less sweet than other chewy candies). However, they <em>are</em> vegan—and tasty, in a non-overwhelming way.<br></p><p><em>Per serving (8 dots): 100 calories, 0 g fat (o g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 24 g carbs, 15 g sugars, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Skittles</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002HJF07K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes, you can taste the rainbow without accidentally tasting animal-derived ingredients. (I'm on a roll, right?) Although the original Skittles recipe included gelatin, it’s since been replaced with plant-based ingredients. </p><p><em>Per serving (about ¼ cup): 160 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 37 g carbs, 30 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Atomic Fireball</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B009P4MX3Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want to keep your mouth busy for a while? Atomic Fireballs pack plenty of fiery heat before you get to the sweet. <br></p><p>P<em>er serving (2 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 15 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em> <br></p>
<p><strong>Nerds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MODG1LI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nerds are like rock sugar candy, if rock sugar candy was actually exciting. These vegan-friendly candy pieces are just plain fun to eat.</p><p><em>P</em><em>er serving (1 tbsp): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 14 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Fun Dip Lik-m-aid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002G24HD6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dipping an edible sugar stick into flavored sugar might seem like something a person grows out of, but it never really gets old. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 package): 50 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 13 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>SweeTARTS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000E5C1YE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hard candy isn’t everyone’s favorite, but if you’re looking for a sweet-and-sour candy to suck on through your 3 p.m. slump, this (vegan!) classic really delivers. </p><p><em>Per serving (13 pieces): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs, 12 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Jolly Rancher</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086D2GK77?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The bowl of Jolly Ranchers that’s ubiquitous in waiting rooms? Vegans can officially partake! </p><p><em>Per serving (3 pieces): 70 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 11 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Hubba Bubba Gum</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000Q6PT22?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many bubble gums aren’t vegan, but Hubba Bubba’s sweet, super fruity flavors are made without animal products. Chew away! </p><p><em>Per serving (1 piece): 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 4 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Dum Dums</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N2UTKE9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes, a good lollipop is just what you need. Dum Dums come in all kinds of flavors and are small enough that they won’t leave you <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/a22788992/how-many-sugar-grams-a-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:high on sugar" class="link ">high on sugar</a>. </p><p><em>Per serving (3 pops): 60 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 10 mg sodium, 15 mg carbs, 10 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>Jujubes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AP9EFEM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone who loves classic movie theater candy will be happy to know that Jujubes are free of gelatin and other animal-derived ingredients. </p><p><em>Per serving (46 pieces): 130 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 34 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>brand bulk</strong></p><p>bulkcandystore.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bulkcandystore.com/mary-janes.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwz8bsBRC6ARIsAEyNnvozs5USZur9RG94aNdepx95OiKzp2nRzwr1uHN5qHv4fCfiXqEoUXUaAoquEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time you’re in an old-school candy shoppe, go for Mary Janes. These timeless sweets are even <a href="https://www.peta2.com/vegan-life/surprisingly-vegan-candy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PETA-approved" class="link ">PETA-approved</a>!</p><p><em>Per serving (4 pieces): 170 calories, 1.5 g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 35 mg sodium, 40 g carbs, 24 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em></p>
<p><strong>A Great Surprise</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018HOS6GK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.29307689%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Smarties may have been the least exciting candies in your trick-or-treat bag as a kid, but you'll find that the slightly chalky, sweet (and vegan) pieces get the job done these days. </p><p><em>Per serving (1 roll): 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g sat fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein</em> </p>

