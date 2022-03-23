These V Romantic Love Songs From 2022 Will Hit You Right in the Damn Feels

  • <p class="body-dropcap">So IDC how cynical or single you are—you've gotta admit that great <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/music/a33337117/best-love-songs-playlist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:love songs" class="link ">love songs</a> slap no matter what. A <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/music/g32605546/best-happy-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:happy love ballad" class="link ">happy love ballad</a> is like a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/movies/a9638535/best-romantic-comedy-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rom-com" class="link ">rom-com</a> for your ears, and even if you're v much not about ~luv~ rn, sappy 'n' sweet songs have a way of turning your day right TF around. Need a lil serotonin boost? The best love songs of 2022 are sure to give you heart-eyes (and may even have you groovin' down the street like Joseph Gordon-Levitt in <em>500 Days of Summer</em>, complete with your own make-believe flash mob). </p><p>Sure, if you're recovering from a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a23738028/breakup-songs-playlist/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breakup" class="link ">breakup</a>, then you'd probably rather listen to your dad snoring all night than a mushy love song (IYKYK). However! Before you go hating on feel-good love tracks, keep in mind just how few there are compared to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/music/g39316079/best-sad-songs-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sad Girl Songs" class="link ">Sad Girl Songs</a>™ about unrequited, lost, and broken love. Sometimes you just want to celebrate the magic of feeling smitten without all the messiness, mmkay? (And tbh, these bops are better for dancing and lip-syncing into your hairbrush, anyway). Ahead, the most romantic songs from 2022 so far, including new tracks from Lukas Graham, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, and more. </p>
    1) "you & me," by Gunna and Chlöe

    So IDC how cynical or single you are—you've gotta admit that great love songs slap no matter what. A happy love ballad is like a rom-com for your ears, and even if you're v much not about ~luv~ rn, sappy 'n' sweet songs have a way of turning your day right TF around. Need a lil serotonin boost? The best love songs of 2022 are sure to give you heart-eyes (and may even have you groovin' down the street like Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer, complete with your own make-believe flash mob).

    Sure, if you're recovering from a breakup, then you'd probably rather listen to your dad snoring all night than a mushy love song (IYKYK). However! Before you go hating on feel-good love tracks, keep in mind just how few there are compared to Sad Girl Songs™ about unrequited, lost, and broken love. Sometimes you just want to celebrate the magic of feeling smitten without all the messiness, mmkay? (And tbh, these bops are better for dancing and lip-syncing into your hairbrush, anyway). Ahead, the most romantic songs from 2022 so far, including new tracks from Lukas Graham, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, and more.

  • <p>While it's still unclear whether Gunna and Chlöe are actually an IRL item, there's no denying that this ultra-romantic collab between them is straight 🔥.</p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>As long as I got you and me / Moving through this world as a two-man team / I'll always have everything I need.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/6f9GhvtmiQR6JNXRZJKYlj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh4Cuk47qrI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1) "you & me," by Gunna and Chlöe

    While it's still unclear whether Gunna and Chlöe are actually an IRL item, there's no denying that this ultra-romantic collab between them is straight 🔥.

    Most Romantic Lyric: As long as I got you and me / Moving through this world as a two-man team / I'll always have everything I need.

  • <p>Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo's second collab together is all about trying to win back someone you could possibly lose for good, and it's just *chef's kiss.* </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>I fell in love with you / That's why it's hard to say goodbye / That's why every time you smile / I get a little bit closer to the sky.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/0Abt1QbqiLu45RN3VPECM6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zocRrqPw58" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3) "Beg for You," by Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama

    Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo's second collab together is all about trying to win back someone you could possibly lose for good, and it's just *chef's kiss.*

    Most Romantic Lyric: I fell in love with you / That's why it's hard to say goodbye / That's why every time you smile / I get a little bit closer to the sky.

  • <p>Hi, have you ever experienced a love that leaves you up all night wanting more? This bop from Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama is for you, bb. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>My heart is aching / My breath, you take it / Oh, babe, I just want a taste / Don't you leave me this way.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/50ZFpw2wS6ERvLmW8TINhq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw_Gtwdnp1Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4) "All of It All," by Lukas Graham

    Hi, have you ever experienced a love that leaves you up all night wanting more? This bop from Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama is for you, bb.

    Most Romantic Lyric: My heart is aching / My breath, you take it / Oh, babe, I just want a taste / Don't you leave me this way.

  • <p>Real relationships aren't always pretty, and Lukas Graham embraces both the good and the bad in this sweet love ballad. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>I got problems, I got demons / You still love me, for some reason / I know you got me, when I fall / 'Cause you want all of it all if it all. </em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/4vMvD08D53LSWRZZJni1zp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTj7aJ94BGs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5) "Room for 2," by Benson Boone

    Real relationships aren't always pretty, and Lukas Graham embraces both the good and the bad in this sweet love ballad.

    Most Romantic Lyric: I got problems, I got demons / You still love me, for some reason / I know you got me, when I fall / 'Cause you want all of it all if it all.

  • <p>This sweet AF single from <em>American Idol</em> alum Benson Boone is pretty much the epitome of feel-good music. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>When you're barely holding on / I'll be anything you want / Open up my heart for you / Baby, I got room for two.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/7wfxf9QXBIWgBx1aG5QWhR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHkwrs__Z6o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5) "Room for 2," by Benson Boone

    This sweet AF single from American Idol alum Benson Boone is pretty much the epitome of feel-good music.

    Most Romantic Lyric: When you're barely holding on / I'll be anything you want / Open up my heart for you / Baby, I got room for two.

  • <p>Though Ed Sheeran's original song came out in 2021, this Taylor Swift-featuring remix from 2022 is even more swoon-worthy (especially since the music video features the same actors from <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1oM3kQpXRo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their 2013 vid for &quot;Everything Has Changed&quot;" class="link ">their 2013 vid for "Everything Has Changed"</a>). </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>With a single word / And a gentle touch / You turned a moment / Into forever.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/6N1K5OVVCopBjGViHs2IvP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qzcHLyv3N0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7) "I'll Never Not Love You," by Michael Bublé

    Though Ed Sheeran's original song came out in 2021, this Taylor Swift-featuring remix from 2022 is even more swoon-worthy (especially since the music video features the same actors from their 2013 vid for "Everything Has Changed").

    Most Romantic Lyric: With a single word / And a gentle touch / You turned a moment / Into forever.

  • <p>This sweet love song from the legendary Michael Bublé is as soothing as a warm bubble bath—plus, the music video serves as an ode to all your fave rom-coms.</p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric:</strong> <em>I'll treat you right / I'll stand by you / And no matter whatever happens / I'll never not love you.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/album/40Ud7EvNeSxYcpNibD0Qhu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMsbeyeTtpk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8) "Head on Fire," by Griff and Sigrid

    This sweet love song from the legendary Michael Bublé is as soothing as a warm bubble bath—plus, the music video serves as an ode to all your fave rom-coms.

    Most Romantic Lyric: I'll treat you right / I'll stand by you / And no matter whatever happens / I'll never not love you.

  • <p>In their empowering collab, Griff and Sigrid perfectly describe that feeling when you meet a person who changes everything...and makes it impossible to focus on anything else. #Relatable. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>Yeah, I've been sitting here with my head on fire / Trying not burn, but it feels so right / I've been sitting here, hands on the wire / Trying not to fall, but I think I might.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/6QLNcOI6YCqdLAS6GLWXMj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paBBNBlffR4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9) "Starry Eyes," by The Weeknd

    In their empowering collab, Griff and Sigrid perfectly describe that feeling when you meet a person who changes everything...and makes it impossible to focus on anything else. #Relatable.

    Most Romantic Lyric: Yeah, I've been sitting here with my head on fire / Trying not burn, but it feels so right / I've been sitting here, hands on the wire / Trying not to fall, but I think I might.

  • <p>The Weeknd gets seriously vulnerable in this loved-up track from his latest album, <em>Dawn FM</em>. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric: </strong><em>Let me love you, let me love you like you need / And I'll make it, make it my responsibility / I'll be there every step of the way / I'll get you back on your feet.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/6zzdyvVWjGrQBraSvuqJPY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GA3dj_HxO4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10) "Not Giving You Up," by Big Time Rush

    The Weeknd gets seriously vulnerable in this loved-up track from his latest album, Dawn FM.

    Most Romantic Lyric: Let me love you, let me love you like you need / And I'll make it, make it my responsibility / I'll be there every step of the way / I'll get you back on your feet.

  • <p>ICYMI, Big Time Rush is back in action, and their latest hit single about not letting that special someone get away is a M-A-J-O-R mood. </p><p><strong>Most Romantic Lyric:</strong> <em>'Cause even the stars they burn / Some even fall to the earth / We've got a lot to learn / God knows we're worth it / No, I won't give up.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://open.spotify.com/track/1jzJQlaWgu7ZYqRldXXFRD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LISTEN ON SPOTIFY">LISTEN ON SPOTIFY</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLr33BKumVE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10) "Not Giving You Up," by Big Time Rush

    ICYMI, Big Time Rush is back in action, and their latest hit single about not letting that special someone get away is a M-A-J-O-R mood.

    Most Romantic Lyric: 'Cause even the stars they burn / Some even fall to the earth / We've got a lot to learn / God knows we're worth it / No, I won't give up.

