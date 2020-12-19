Usher Drinks Up in L.A., Plus Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr., Zoey Deutch and More

  • <p>Usher gives a nod to photographers on Friday while grabbing some fresh juice in L.A.</p>
    1/99

    I See You

    Usher gives a nod to photographers on Friday while grabbing some fresh juice in L.A.

  • <p>Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share smiles from behind their masks on Friday as they step out on her birthday in N.Y.C.</p>
    2/99

    Birthday Belle

    Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share smiles from behind their masks on Friday as they step out on her birthday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Zoey Deutch bundles up in the colors of the rainbow for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
    3/99

    Color Rush

    Zoey Deutch bundles up in the colors of the rainbow for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando on Thursday during a practice round for the Father-Son Challenge golf tournament, which the <a href="https://people.com/sports/tiger-woods-son-charlie-father-son-caddie-pnc-championship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two will participate in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two will participate in</a> (with father-son caddies!) this weekend. </p>
    4/99

    Just Like Dad

    Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando on Thursday during a practice round for the Father-Son Challenge golf tournament, which the two will participate in (with father-son caddies!) this weekend.

  • <p><em>The Bachelorette</em> Tayshia Adams takes her coffee to-go on Thursday in Los Angeles. </p>
    5/99

    Caffeine Boost

    The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams takes her coffee to-go on Thursday in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Groom- and bride-to-be Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young depart LAX hand-in-hand on Thursday.</p>
    6/99

    Frequent Flyers

    Groom- and bride-to-be Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young depart LAX hand-in-hand on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jennifer Garner dons a festive sweatshirt for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
    7/99

    Holly Jolly

    Jennifer Garner dons a festive sweatshirt for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

  • <p>Kristen Wiig visits her former <em>Saturday Night Live</em> colleague Seth Meyers at <em>Late Night </em>ahead of her <em>SNL</em> hosting gig this weekend on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
    8/99

    Costar Catch-up

    Kristen Wiig visits her former Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers at Late Night ahead of her SNL hosting gig this weekend on Thursday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Newly engaged Lily Collins heads to a pet store in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
    9/99

    Daily Chores

    Newly engaged Lily Collins heads to a pet store in West Hollywood on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
    10/99

    Cold Snap

    Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.

  • <p>A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    11/99

    Move Along

    A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    12/99

    Walk This Way

    Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A solo Colin Hanks grabs a bite in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    13/99

    Lunch Bunch

    A solo Colin Hanks grabs a bite in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Amber Valletta makes her way to a taco truck in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    14/99

    Blonde Ambition

    Amber Valletta makes her way to a taco truck in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Anwar Hadid walks dog Dexter through New York City on Thursday.</p>
    15/99

    Man's Best Friend

    Anwar Hadid walks dog Dexter through New York City on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of <em>Truth Be Told</em> on Wednesday.</p>
    16/99

    Hair Apparent

    An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Truth Be Told on Wednesday.

  • <p>Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.</p>
    17/99

    Sporty Spice

    Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.</p>
    18/99

    Purple Reign

    A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace. </p>
    19/99

    Merry and Bright

    Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace.

  • <p>A masked Sofia Vergara makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
    20/99

    Shop Girl

    A masked Sofia Vergara makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch take a scenic hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
    21/99

    Take a Hike

    Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch take a scenic hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel.</p>
    22/99

    Pattern Maker

    Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles through the snowflakes on the set of <em>Text for You </em>in London on Tuesday.</p>
    23/99

    Let It Snow

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles through the snowflakes on the set of Text for You in London on Tuesday.

  • <p>Eric Bana brings his wife Rebecca Gleeson, daughter Sophie and niece Jasmine Taylor to the Sydney, Australia, premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Wednesday.</p>
    24/99

    Party of Four

    Eric Bana brings his wife Rebecca Gleeson, daughter Sophie and niece Jasmine Taylor to the Sydney, Australia, premiere of The Dry on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Costars Josh Hutcherson and Liev Schreiber take five on Tuesday on the Venice, Italy, set of <em>Across the River and Into the Trees.</em></p>
    25/99

    Set Dressing

    Costars Josh Hutcherson and Liev Schreiber take five on Tuesday on the Venice, Italy, set of Across the River and Into the Trees.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber is runway-ready on Tuesday while heading to a set in Los ANgeles. </p>
    26/99

    Blazer of Glory

    Hailey Bieber is runway-ready on Tuesday while heading to a set in Los ANgeles.

  • <p><em>The Real Housewives of Orange County</em>'s Braunwyn Windham-Burke sports a smile on Tuesday while out in L.A. with costar Tamra Judge.</p>
    27/99

    L.A. Look

    The Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke sports a smile on Tuesday while out in L.A. with costar Tamra Judge.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>New dad Zayn Malik steps out solo on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    28/99

    Proud Papa

    New dad Zayn Malik steps out solo on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p><em>The Bachelor</em>'s Ben Higgins shows off his sporty side during a press conference for next month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.</p>
    29/99

    Playing Through

    The Bachelor's Ben Higgins shows off his sporty side during a press conference for next month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani showcases her signature style as she makes her way to a recording studio in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.</p>
    30/99

    Layers on Layers

    Gwen Stefani showcases her signature style as she makes her way to a recording studio in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nick Cannon helps HollyGold and restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to people in need on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
    31/99

    Here to Help

    Nick Cannon helps HollyGold and restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to people in need on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Dua Lipa totes her dog Dexter around New York City on Tuesday.</p>
    32/99

    Doggie Duty

    Dua Lipa totes her dog Dexter around New York City on Tuesday.

  • <p>Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody (not pictured) spend their Tuesday surfing in Malibu.</p>
    33/99

    Malibu Mama

    Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody (not pictured) spend their Tuesday surfing in Malibu.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Katie Holmes is almost unrecognizable while toting her guitar through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
    34/99

    Who's That Girl?

    Katie Holmes is almost unrecognizable while toting her guitar through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

  • <p>Sutton Foster has sunny smiles on Monday on the New York City set of <em>Younger.</em></p>
    35/99

    Under My Umbrella

    Sutton Foster has sunny smiles on Monday on the New York City set of Younger.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith gets into character on Monday on the Emley, England, set of her latest project, in which she plays Anne Boleyn.</p>
    36/99

    Thinly Veiled

    Jodie Turner-Smith gets into character on Monday on the Emley, England, set of her latest project, in which she plays Anne Boleyn.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Katherine Schwarzenegger has a laugh on Monday during her daily walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood.</p>
    37/99

    Happy Days

    Katherine Schwarzenegger has a laugh on Monday during her daily walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood.

  • <p>Snoop Dogg gets all cozy on Monday night for a screening of <em>Fatale</em> in Inglewood, California.</p>
    38/99

    The Man in Blue

    Snoop Dogg gets all cozy on Monday night for a screening of Fatale in Inglewood, California.

  • <p>Jon Hamm makes a quick grocery run in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
    39/99

    Fast Food

    Jon Hamm makes a quick grocery run in Los Angeles on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get all dressed up on Monday night for the live finale performances of <em>The Voice</em> in Los Angeles. </p>
    40/99

    Glamour Girls

    Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get all dressed up on Monday night for the live finale performances of The Voice in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.</p>
    41/99

    Cracking Wise

    Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.

  • <p>Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
    42/99

    Dog Days

    Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
    43/99

    Endless Summer

    Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

  • <p>Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles. </p>
    44/99

    Sweet Success

    Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles. </p>
    45/99

    Santa's Little Helpers

    Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on <em>CNN Heroes</em> at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.</p>
    46/99

    Kicking Back

    A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on CNN Heroes at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.

  • <p>Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C. </p>
    47/99

    Look of Love

    Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C.

  • <p>Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming <em>Anatomy of a Scandal</em> in London.</p>
    48/99

    Looking Up

    Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming Anatomy of a Scandal in London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
    49/99

    Holly Jolly

    Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.

  • <p>Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
    50/99

    So In Step

    Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.

  • <p>Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.</p>
    51/99

    Shop and Stroll

    Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
    52/99

    Holiday Spirit

    Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

  • <p>Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.</p>
    53/99

    Host with the Most

    Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.

  • <p>Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.</p>
    54/99

    To Go

    Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em> alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.</p>
    55/99

    Stream Queens

    RuPaul's Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
    56/99

    Focused

    Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's Hawkeye in New York City.

  • <p>Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.</p>
    57/99

    Model Behavior

    Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.</p>
    58/99

    Talented Trio

    Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.</p>
    59/99

    Parents-to-Be

    Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.</p>
    60/99

    Helping Others

    Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.</p>
    61/99

    Fashion Forward

    Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.

  • <p>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.</p>
    62/99

    Holiday Cheer

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.

  • <p>Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.</p>
    63/99

    Paw Patrol

    Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE." </p>
    64/99

    Peace & Love

    Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE."

  • <p>Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. </p>
    65/99

    Premiere Time

    Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of The Dry on Friday in Melbourne, Australia.

  • <p>Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of <em>Younger </em>in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
    66/99

    Smiles on Set

    Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of Younger in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday. </p>
    67/99

    Queen Behavior

    Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday.

  • <p>Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday. </p>
    68/99

    You're So Golden

    Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday.

  • <p>Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
    69/99

    But First, Let Her Take a Selfie

    Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday. </p>
    70/99

    Strolling Along

    Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday.

  • <p>Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.</p>
    71/99

    Green Queen

    Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.

  • <p>Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.</p>
    72/99

    Heading 'Holmes'

    Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    73/99

    Mellow Yellow

    Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
    74/99

    Hands Full

    Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for Hawkeye in New York City.

  • <p>Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.</p>
    75/99

    Street Style Slay

    Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    76/99

    Holiday Tradition

    Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
    77/99

    Keep It Movin'

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.

  • <p>Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.</p>
    78/99

    Lunch Date

    Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.</p>
    79/99

    On the Go

    Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.</p>
    80/99

    Birthday Bash

    Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.

  • <p>Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
    81/99

    Monochrome Moment

    Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.</p>
    82/99

    Let It Snow

    Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.

  • <p>A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
    83/99

    Workout Ready

    A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

  • <p>Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in Burbank, California. </p>
    84/99

    Christmas Caroling

    Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
    85/99

    Walk & Talk

    Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Martin Short is seen on the set of <i>Only Murderers in the Building</i> on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
    86/99

    Short on Set

    Martin Short is seen on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.</p>
    87/99

    Holiday Cheers

    Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s <i>Hawkeye</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
    88/99

    A Marvel-ous Moment

    Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s Hawkeye in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
    89/99

    Retail Therapy

    Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A.

  • <p>Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    90/99

    Cute Costar

    Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of Hawkeye on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
    91/99

    Making Waves

    Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.

  • <p>Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
    92/99

    Wave Rider

    Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.

  • <p>Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.</p>
    93/99

    Surf Student

    Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.</p>
    94/99

    Retail Run

    Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
    95/99

    Caffeine Please

    Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. </p>
    96/99

    Cheer Up

    Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for <em>Hawkeye</em>. </p>
    97/99

    Bundle Up

    Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for Hawkeye.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. </p>
    98/99

    Toasty Warm

    Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.

  • <p>Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. </p>
    99/99

    Think Pink

    Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday.

<p>Usher gives a nod to photographers on Friday while grabbing some fresh juice in L.A.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. share smiles from behind their masks on Friday as they step out on her birthday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Zoey Deutch bundles up in the colors of the rainbow for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
<p>Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando on Thursday during a practice round for the Father-Son Challenge golf tournament, which the <a href="https://people.com/sports/tiger-woods-son-charlie-father-son-caddie-pnc-championship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two will participate in" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two will participate in</a> (with father-son caddies!) this weekend. </p>
<p><em>The Bachelorette</em> Tayshia Adams takes her coffee to-go on Thursday in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Groom- and bride-to-be Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young depart LAX hand-in-hand on Thursday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner dons a festive sweatshirt for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
<p>Kristen Wiig visits her former <em>Saturday Night Live</em> colleague Seth Meyers at <em>Late Night </em>ahead of her <em>SNL</em> hosting gig this weekend on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Newly engaged Lily Collins heads to a pet store in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
<p>Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
<p>A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
<p>A solo Colin Hanks grabs a bite in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Amber Valletta makes her way to a taco truck in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Anwar Hadid walks dog Dexter through New York City on Thursday.</p>
<p>An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of <em>Truth Be Told</em> on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace. </p>
<p>A masked Sofia Vergara makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch take a scenic hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel.</p>
<p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles through the snowflakes on the set of <em>Text for You </em>in London on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Eric Bana brings his wife Rebecca Gleeson, daughter Sophie and niece Jasmine Taylor to the Sydney, Australia, premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Costars Josh Hutcherson and Liev Schreiber take five on Tuesday on the Venice, Italy, set of <em>Across the River and Into the Trees.</em></p>
<p>Hailey Bieber is runway-ready on Tuesday while heading to a set in Los ANgeles. </p>
<p><em>The Real Housewives of Orange County</em>'s Braunwyn Windham-Burke sports a smile on Tuesday while out in L.A. with costar Tamra Judge.</p>
<p>New dad Zayn Malik steps out solo on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p><em>The Bachelor</em>'s Ben Higgins shows off his sporty side during a press conference for next month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.</p>
<p>Gwen Stefani showcases her signature style as she makes her way to a recording studio in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Nick Cannon helps HollyGold and restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to people in need on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Dua Lipa totes her dog Dexter around New York City on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody (not pictured) spend their Tuesday surfing in Malibu.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes is almost unrecognizable while toting her guitar through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Sutton Foster has sunny smiles on Monday on the New York City set of <em>Younger.</em></p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith gets into character on Monday on the Emley, England, set of her latest project, in which she plays Anne Boleyn.</p>
<p>Katherine Schwarzenegger has a laugh on Monday during her daily walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood.</p>
<p>Snoop Dogg gets all cozy on Monday night for a screening of <em>Fatale</em> in Inglewood, California.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm makes a quick grocery run in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
<p>Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get all dressed up on Monday night for the live finale performances of <em>The Voice</em> in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.</p>
<p>Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
<p>Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on <em>CNN Heroes</em> at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.</p>
<p>Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming <em>Anatomy of a Scandal</em> in London.</p>
<p>Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
<p>Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
<p>Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.</p>
<p>Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
<p>Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.</p>
<p>Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.</p>
<p><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em> alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.</p>
<p>Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.</p>
<p>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.</p>
<p>Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE." </p>
<p>Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. </p>
<p>Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of <em>Younger </em>in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday. </p>
<p>Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.</p>
<p>Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.</p>
<p>Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.</p>
<p>Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.</p>
<p>A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in Burbank, California. </p>
<p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
<p>Martin Short is seen on the set of <i>Only Murderers in the Building</i> on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s <i>Hawkeye</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
<p>Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
<p>Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.</p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. </p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for <em>Hawkeye</em>. </p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors end preseason with lackluster loss against Heat

    The Toronto Raptors lost their third and final preseason game to the Miami Heat on Friday, with no real positive takeaways.

  • Report: NHL, NHLPA reach agreement on season pending board of governors vote

    The NHL and NHLPA took another step towards a 2021 season, which is now subject to approval from the league's board of governors.

  • Watch: Gennadiy Golovkin defeats Kamil Szeremeta via 7th-round TKO

    Watch highlights from Gennadiy Golovkin's victory over Kamil Szeremeta on DAZN.

  • Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, says Jerry Rice is 'third or fourth'

    Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • 'Become a defensive monster': Kyle Lowry on Raptors goals

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is hoping his squad can become one of the best defensive teams in the league as they aim to integrate new faces to a complicated system.

  • 49ers to finish season in Arizona after COVID-19 restrictions extended in Santa Clara County

    The 49ers will host their final game of the season in January in Arizona instead of in the Bay Area.

  • Milestone watch: Will Derrick Henry hit 2,000 yards? | More Football

    The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

  • Report: Drew Brees will start for Saints vs. Chiefs in return from rib fractures

    Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.

  • Kawhi Leonard on Clippers recruitment claims: 'People try to find any way to get some money'

    The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.

  • Written off after Olympic disappointment, Paula Findlay re-emerges as force

    In the life of a high-performance Canadian athlete there is a small window, usually once every four years at the Olympics, when the spotlight shines down and the eyes of a nation are squarely fixed on you. For Edmonton's Paula Findlay, a medal contender at the 2012 London Games in the triathlon event, her moment had arrived. Findlay, after all, had taken the triathlon world by storm early in her career, seeing her catapult to the top of the rankings for much of 2010 and 2011. But Aug. 4, 2012 in London turned out to be somewhat of a nightmare for Findlay. Those gut-wrenching images — Findlay in tears, making her way to the finish line. With the crowd roaring Findlay ran towards the end, collapsing over and sobbing after completing the event. She was in line for a medal but finished last, plagued by injury leading up to the event. "I'm sorry. I really feel like I need to apologize to everybody," she said, fighting back tears moments after finishing the race. "I feel terrible. I had nothing. It's the Olympics Games and it's my first time here and it's overwhelming. I finished. I really wanted to stop. It was a huge mental struggle just to get to the finish line." And then, like most athletes who compete in those less high-profile sports, Findlay somewhat disappeared from the limelight. WATCH | Emotional Paula Findlay on last-place finish at Olympics: Redemptive power of sport But on a brilliantly sunny Sunday at Florida's Daytona International Speedway in early December some eight years after that catastrophic Olympic finish, Findlay emerged a champion yet again. The redemptive power of sport. Compare the agony of finishing last at the Olympics to the joy she exuded as she soared towards the finish line to capture the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) 2020 Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla. — also winning a cool $100,000 US. A beaming smile with Findlay back on top. "It hasn't quite sunk in. It's been a whirlwind. I wasn't expecting to race that well. It's kind of reminiscent of 2010 when I had all these great race results and was flooded with messages," she told CBC Sports. The messages haven't stopped pouring in, including from Olympic triathlon champion Simon Whitfield. "It's been a while since this has happened for me and I don't take it for granted." The thing is, while the bright lights of the media went away and many Canadians really didn't hear about Findlay after 2012, she has been competing — she didn't let the disappointment of that Olympic experience define the rest of her career. "I guess I've been written off a little bit over the years but showed I still have a little bit in me," she said. "I'm pretty good at forging ahead and that's why I'm still racing. Even right after the Olympics in London I was ready to keep racing. I hadn't quit the sport. I've been racing. Never big enough to get attention from the media. It appears I've been gone but I've been racing." Faster and stronger At 31, Findlay is running faster, swimming stronger and biking the best she ever has. Obviously the pandemic threw a wrench into her training over the past year, including not getting into a pool for six months. But the time away allowed Findlay to refocus and recharge. It paid off and she cashed in. "To have a top result now, I appreciate it so much more," Findlay said. "I'm obviously a lot older now and I'm a better place in my life." The natural question then after a performance like this is what it means for the Tokyo Olympics. That's where things get a tad complicated for Findlay. "It's interesting now, everyone is asking me if I'm going to Tokyo. It's out of my hands. I would love to go," she said. "I think I could qualify if it was just based on who the fastest person was right now but there's a lot more to it than that." Findlay has cut ties with Triathlon Canada. She doesn't really want to get into the finer details of it but the tone in her voice suggests a heavy amount of politics are involved with making the team and being able to represent Canada at the Olympics. "I don't want to get much into this but I don't have a relationship with Triathlon Canada right now. It's probably not going to happen because of the way it is," she said. "If Triathlon Canada called me tomorrow and told me I could be on the start line in Tokyo without jumping through a million hoops, I would love to." No Rio Games Findlay had wanted to compete for Canada at the Rio Games and was seemingly in line to do so. However, Triathlon Canada did not select her to compete. "I tried to go to the Rio Olympics in 2016 and trained with that in mind and that was my goal. I didn't make the Olympics team that year," she said. "It just made me realize how challenging it is to have your fate in someone else's hands. The selection was out of my control." For its part, Triathlon Canada High Performance Director, Eugene Liang, says Findlay is in good standing with the national sport body and is "eligible for her International Competition Card for pro events." Liang says that to be eligible to compete at the Olympic Games, all athletes from all countries have to meet eligibility and qualification as defined by World Triathlon (formerly International Triathlon Union) and the IOC. "From there, athletes must meet their published nomination policies [which comply with all legal requirements set forth by World Triathlon and IOC]. The nomination policy for the Olympics has been public for two years.  Within that timeframe all athletes are provided equal opportunity to meet nomination," he said. Liang says the systems in play are designed to ensure unbiased and transparent nomination criteria for all athletes, in Canada and around the world, so they can pursue qualifying for the Olympics should they choose to go that path. "The last time Paula raced a World Triathlon event that counted towards ranking and eligibility was 2017 as she decided to pursue her pro career and long-distance racing at that time," Liang added. Finally, Liang says "Triathlon Canada is extremely happy to see Paula Findlay's continued success and growth as an athlete." "Of course we were happy for her to see her on top of the podium at Challenge Daytona," he said. "But it is important to note that she has been provided the same opportunity within the published criterias as every other athlete in the Canadian system to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games." As for why Findlay was left off the 2016 team, Liang says while this was before Triathlon Canada's current leadership, it is his understanding she did not meet the selection criteria. Findlay says she's now taken her career into her own hands and is performing better than ever because of it — she also gets to compete and train alongside her boyfriend, fellow triathlete Eric Lagerstrom. She's now taken her career into her own hands and is performing better than ever because of it — she also gets to compete and train alongside her boyfriend, fellow triathlete Eric Lagerstrom. This most recent win has buoyed Findlay's belief in herself, saying she feels like she can compete for another decade if her body allows. It's a remarkable turnaround years after many had written her off. "I want to be a role model for kids and for people who are going through tough times," she said. "I don't take it for granted. Your body can only do this for so long. And then when I have a day like I did the other day I want to do this forever."

  • Raiders in midst of another late-season collapse

    A promising start to the season followed by a December collapse.Coach Jon Gruden’s third season back on the sideline for the Raiders is looking a lot like his second after they fell for the fourth time in the past five games with a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.After starting the season 6-3, the Raiders blew a late lead at home to Kansas City, got blown out at Atlanta, needed a last-second miracle to beat the winless Jets and then lost back-to-back home games to Indianapolis and the Chargers.It’s a pattern that’s similar to last season when they started 6-4 only to lose five of their final six games to miss out on the post-season.The Raiders haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention but their chances are on life support. They would need to win the final two games and then have a whole series of other events follow, including multiple losses by multiple other contenders.“Anybody that doesn’t think we’re still in this is mistaken, and we need some things to go our way,” Gruden said Friday. “It would help if some of these officiating calls would go our way too, but we got to keep playing. We got to find a way to win our eighth game. If we can win our eighth game and get a little help around the league, we can stay in until the final week of the season like we were last year.”Now the question will be who will start at quarterback in those games after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury that leaves him as a “50-50” proposition to play next week against Miami, according to Gruden.Marcus Mariota had an impressive Raiders debut, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and another score.“What Marcus did last night was spectacular,” Gruden said. “When this kid is healthy, this guy is a special playmaker and I think he proved it last night.”But he also had a late interception in regulation and was unable to punch it in on the opening drive of overtime as the Raiders settled for a field goal, opening the door for the Chargers to drive for the game-winning TD.WHAT’S WORKINGPasses to Darren Waller. The Raiders tight end once again had a big game, catching nine passes for 150 yards and a TD. That follows up a 200-yard, two TD performance two weeks ago against the Jets. Waller joins Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe (twice) and Kellen Winslow (once) and former Raider Todd Christensen (once) as the only TEs with a pair of 150-yard games in the same season. Waller’s 425 yards receiving the past three games are the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.WHAT NEEDS HELPPass rush. The Raiders once again failed to generate any consistent pressure against the quarterback in what has been a recurring problem all season. They had only one sack and had only a handful of quarterback hits. Maxx Crosby has gone five straight games without a sack and appears to be wearing down while playing 82% of defensive snaps.STOCK UPMariota. Mariota hadn’t seen the field all season since signing a contract that guaranteed him $7.5 million for 2020. But he quickly shook off rust and showed why Tennessee made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He became the only player to record at least 200 yards passing and a TD, and 50 yards rushing and a TD in a game he didn’t start since at least 1948.STOCK DOWNTrayvon Mullen. The second-year cornerback had been one of the few bright spots on defence this season but had a forgettable night against the Chargers. He was penalized four times, the most in a game for a single Raiders player in four years, and was beaten in coverage as well.INJUREDWR Hunter Renfrow is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the game. ... Gruden expects WR Henry Ruggs to return to practice late next week from the COVID-19 list and is hopeful DE Clelin Ferrell, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB Damon Arnette and S Johnathan Abram can return after missing the game with injuries.KEY NUMBER.377. That’s Gruden’s career winning percentage in December as his team once again is falling apart late in the season. Of the 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era who have coached more than 25 December games in the regular season, Gruden’s 23-38 record gives him the sixth worst winning percentage in the month.NEXT STEPSHost Miami on Dec. 26.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Kedon Slovis throws 3 interceptions as Oregon beats No. 13 USC for Pac-12 title

    The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

  • Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team.After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.“Coming here is easy,” Irving said. “Basketball’s the easy part. It’s the external stuff.”Irving’s full game was on display.He knocked down a 3-pointer over Semi Ojeleye from the left wing after creating a smidgeon of space with a pump fake. He drove the lane and canned a 15-foot step-back jumper with Jaylen Brown draped over him. And he delivered a picture-perfect pass to teammate Kevin Durant for another bucket.“It’s like going to another day at the job,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have relationships with guys here.”Kyrie's mother, Elizabeth Irving, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and Kyrie was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony. Native Americans practice “smudging,” which is a spiritual ritual to "cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom," according to WebMD."Just to cleanse the energy," Irving said after the game.Irving opted out in the summer of 2019 and was heckled persistently when he returned to Boston with the Nets, though he didn’t play because of a sore shoulder. There were no fans in the new Boston Garden on Friday night, and his introduction was greeted with a faint, fake cheer.NETS 113, CELTICS 89At Boston, Kevin Durant was 9 of 16 from the floor and scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 18 points as the Nets jumped out to a 62-44 halftime lead and didn't look back. Jarrett Allen had nine points and 11 rebounds in the victory.“Those guys are in a good position to start the season,” coach Steve Nash said of Durant and Irving. “Obviously it's not ideal. But considering what we’ve been able to put together here in 18 days, couldn’t ask for much more.”Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Jaylen Brown added 16 but the Celtics couldn't get much of a contribution with from anyone else and continued to struggle without injured point guard Kemba Walker on the court.HEAT 117, RAPTORS 105In Tampa, Fla., the Raptors made their debut in their temporary home, but KZ Okpala scored 24 points and Max Strus added 22 as the Heat pulled away in the second half to win.Okpala and Strus both made six 3’s for Miami. Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo scored 13 points and Tyler Herro scored 10.Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out both Heat preseason games.Kyle Lowry made his preseason debut and scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Chris Boucher had 11 for Toronto. A handful of fans were at the game, some waving Canadian flags in tribute.The Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship banner was hanging from the rafters when they walked onto the floor of Amalie Arena.76ERS 113, PACERS 107At Indianapolis, the 76ers got 15 points and five assists from Shake Milton and defeated the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons chipped in with nine points and eight assists.Furkah Korkmaz and Dwight Howard each added 14 points for Philadelphia.Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes to lead to the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 for Indiana, which was limited to 37% per cent shooting from the field.KNICKS 119, CAVALIERS 83In New York, Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and Kevin Knox knocked down 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Knicks routed the Cavaliers.New York shot 51.7% from 3-point range to run away early. Quickly and Reggie Bullock combined to hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts in the win.The Cavaliers got 19 points from Cedi Osman but finished with 21 turnovers while shooting 39.1%.BULLS 105, THUNDER 103At Oklahoma City, Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and Zach LaVine added 20 and the Bulls outscored the Thunder 34-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City.The Bulls won despite shooting 26.8% from 3-point range.PELICANS 127, BUCKS 113At New Orleans, Kris Middleton made 9 of 16 shots and finished with 29 points, but the Bucks still lost to the Pelicans without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back.Zion Williamson was dominant with 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season. Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight assists and Eric Bledsoe added 14 points to help lead the Pelicans to a strong outing in their final preseason game.“It’s just tight, just a little bit of starting camp and getting in shape and all kind of the normal stuff,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo’s back. “I think we’re very hopeful it will resolve and not be any issue.”NUGGETS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 96At Denver, the Nuggets got 24 points from Paul Millsap and 20 points and nine rebounds from Michael Porter Jr. in a rout of the Trail Blazers.Millsap was 9 of 13 from the field and Nuggets had just nine turnovers. Bol Bol had a big game for Denver with 16 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored 14 points and six rebounds in just 16 minutes of action in his final tuneup before the start of the regular season.C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points on 8-of-20 shooting and Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points in the loss.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Kyrie Irving cleanses court in return to Boston

    BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving performed a Native American ritual to “cleanse the energy” at the TD Garden on Friday night before taking the court he used to call home for the first time since leaving the Celtics.Waving a smouldering bundle of sage — a practice known as “smudging” — Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during warmups before snuffing it out in an abalone shell.“It just comes from a lot of native tribes,” Irving explained after scoring 17 points to help the Nets beat Boston 113-89 in the teams' final exhibition game. “Just cleanse the energy, want to make sure that we’re all balanced.”According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage, a perennial subshrub in the mint family, “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and Kyrie Irving was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony.Irving said he adopted the practice from his ancestors and plans to do it before games in Brooklyn and on the road, where the opponents will allow it.“It’s for us to stay connected, and for us to feel good about coming to work,” he said.A six-time All-Star, Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. He was loudly heckled when he returned with the Nets that November, but he did not play because of a sore shoulder.There were no fans in the building on Friday night because of the pandemic protocols. But Irving stayed on the floor after the game to hug his former teammates and the Celtics staff.Irving gave his jersey to Celtics forward Robert Williams III and left with Jayson Tatum's Celtics jersey.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard joins forces with Athletes First sports agency

    Canadian Chuba Hubbard has secured some high-powered representation to negotiate his first NFL contract. The former Oklahoma State running back has joined forces with Athletes First, a California-based firm that represents Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool, of Abbotsford, B.C.  Last year it had eight players taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft -- the most of any sports agency -- including quarterback Justin Herbert (sixth overall to the L.A. Chargers) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 to Arizona Cardinals). On Saturday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced prior to the Cowboys' game versus Baylor that Hubbard had opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Hubbard confirmed that via Twitter on Sunday. The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard, of Sherwood Park, Alta., hadn't played since OSU's 41-13 loss to Oklahoma on Nov, 21 due to an ankle injury. Last year, Hubbard ran for an FBS-high 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns but opted to remain at school rather than declare for the 2020 NFL draft. In seven games this year, Hubbard had 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs. The burning question remains whether Hubbard's declaration comes a year too late considering he averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2019. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Hubbard fourth on his running back list behind Najee Harris (Alabama), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Javonte Williams (North Carolina). --- TOP HONOURS: Alaric Jackson, Iowa's towering six-foot-six, 315-pound senior left tackle, was named a first-team All Big-10 selection. The Hawkeyes (6-2) were scheduled to complete their regular season Saturday against Michigan (2-4) but that game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa will now await a potential bowl selection. In October, Jackson, of Windsor, Ont., was ranked No. 1 in the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-20 list for the 2021 CFL draft. Four Canadians were named to the second All-Big 12 squad. Hubbard and OSU teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary got the nod. Ogbongbemiga, a six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker, has 76 tackles (47 solo, five for a loss) with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries this season. Also selected were West Virginia teammates Alonzo Addae and Akheem Mesidor. Addae, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt senior cornerback from Pickering, Ont., had 61 tackles (33 solo, 0.5 for a loss) with a forced fumble and two interceptions while Mesidor, a six-foot-two, 268-pound freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, registered a team-high five sacks with 29 tackles (17 solo, 6.5 for a loss). Chase Brown, a five-foot-11, 195-pound junior running back at Illinois (2-5), was named a third-team All-Big 10 selection, Brown, of London, Ont., is the Illini's rushing leader with 510 yards on 93 carries (5.5-yard average) with two TDs while adding five receptions for 30 yards. Brown ran for 70 yards on 14 carries in Illinois' 28-10 loss to No., 14 Northwestern last weekend. The Illini are scheduled to visit Penn State (3-5) on Saturday. Toronto's Mohamed Diallo, a defensive lineman with the Central Michigan Chippewas, captured All-MAC first-team honours. The six-foot-four, 305-pound Diallo had 19 tackles (nine solo, 9.5 for a loss), three sacks, a forced fumble in five games. Sidy Sow, a six-foot-five, 336-pound junior offensive lineman at Eastern Michigan (2-4), was named to the All-MAC third team. The Bromont, Que., native started all six games at left guard for the Eagles, who accumulated 776 yards rushing this season and scored 11 of their 23 TDs on the ground.  --- CHAMPIONSHIP QUEST: For the second time in three years, the Buffalo Bulls came up short in the Mid-American Conference championship game. The Ball State Cardinals defeated Buffalo 38-28 in the final Friday night in Detroit. The loss was the first of the season for the Bulls, who finished atop the East Division with a 5-0 record. The Bulls were making their third conference championship appearance overall, winning in 2008. Buffalo lost the '18 final 30-29 to Northern Illinois as the Huskies (7-5) outscored the Bulls (10-2) 13-0 in the fourth quarter to register the upset win. On Friday night, Ball State outscored Buffalo 28-7 in the second quarter for a 35-21 half-time advantage Dominic Johnson, a six-foot-five, 220-pound redshirt senior from Windsor, Ont., was a starting receiver with the Bulls who also experienced the team's 2018 heart-breaking loss. He had five catches for 43 yards this season -- his second as a receiver after initially coming to Buffalo as a quarterback. He's one of four Canadians on Buffalo's roster. The others include: sophomore tight Cole Burniston of Grimsby, Ont., and offensive linemen Deondre Doiron (freshman) and Gabe Wallace (sophomore) from London, Ont., and Salmon Arm, B.C., respectively. --- SUN BELT CO-WINNERS: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Sun Belt championship game between No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) and No. 17 Louisiana (9-1). The contest was slated for Saturday but the cancellation came following a positive COVID-19 test within Coastal Carolina's program. Due to contact tracing, it was determined an entire position group would be unable to play due to possible exposure. So the determination was made that the two schools would share the 2020 championship. Coastal Carolina was preparing to make its first appearance in the conference final since coming aboard in 2017. Enock Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt junior linebacker/defensive back from Lachine., Que., has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Chanticleers. He's accumulated 66 tackles (team-high 41 solo, nine for a loss) with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery. Also on Coastal Carolina's roster is Montreal's Wilt Gabe II, a six-foot-three, 240-pound  sophomore defensive lineman. --- OTHER FINALS: The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) faces Florida (8-2) in the SEC championship game Saturday night in Atlanta. Alabama comes in off a 52-3 victory over Arkansas last week while Florida suffered a stunning 37-34 loss to LSU (4-5). Tide coach Nick Saban is chasing a sixth SEC title in nine seasons. John Metchie III, a six-foot, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Brampton, Ont., had five catches for 72 yards against Arkansas. This season, Metchie has 40 receptions for 720 yards (18-yard average) with six TDs. There'll also be an interesting matchup Saturday in the ACC final between No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1). The Irish won the earlier meeting this season 47-40 in double overtime but the Tigers were minus quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Receiver Ajou Ajou, a six-foot-three, 215-pound freshman from Brooks, Alta., is on Clemson's roster. And No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0) hosts the No. 20 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1) in the American Athletic Conference championship Saturday. Bruno Labelle, a six-foot-four, 248-pound senior tight end from Montreal, will suit up for the Bearcats. --- HULA BOWL INVITE: Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste has been invited to the 2021 Hula Bowl. The six-foot-three, 205-pound Montreal native had 10 tackles (three solo) in four games this season for the Minnesota Gophers (3-3). St-Juste transferred to Minnesota in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Michigan. He played his freshman season in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 with the Wolverines. The Hula Bowl is slated for Jan. 31, 2021 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. --- EARLY SIGNING DAY: The NCAA early signing period began Wednesday, with a number of Canadians committing south of the border. Among the early commits was Logan Taylor, a six-foot-seven, 295-pound defensive lineman from Bridgewater, N.S., who'll attend Virginia after playing high-school football in Alexandria, Va. Albert Reese IV, a six-foot-seven, 315-pound offensive lineman from Edmonton, committed to Mississippi State. Reese attended high school in Clearwater, Fla. Toronto native Brendon Barrow, a five-foot-eight, 180-pound running back at Clearwater Academy, opted for Stanford while Malcolm Bell, a six-foot-two, 170-pound defensive back from Lachine, Que., decided upon UConn. Tristan Michaud, a six-foot-six, 200-pound receiver from Mississauga, Ont., is off to Iowa State while Phil Jeffs, a six-foot-six, 280-pound offensive lineman also from Mississauga, will attend UMass. Other commitments (according to canadafootballchat.com) include: Receiver Nickolas Tshivuadi of Edmonton (University of South Florida); Edmonton defensive back Cyrus McGarrell (Northern Illinois); tight end Antonio Corsi of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive end Zachary Lytle (Dartmouth); linebacker Darius McKenzie of Ottawa (Maine); Winnipeg defensive lineman Nathan Carabatsakis (Robert Morris); defensive back Ethan Yip of Surrey, B.C. (William & Mary); receiver Nathan Demontagnac of Burlington, Ont., (North Dakota); defensive back Shakespeare Louis of Ottawa (Robert Morris); defensive lineman Tristan Marois of Saint-Bruno, Que., (Robert Morris); and defensive lineman Ebenezer Dibula of Ottawa (Bethune Cookman). --- SEASON FINALE: Canadian receiver Josh Palmer and the Tennessee Volunteers (3-6) will cap their season hosting No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) on Saturday. The game was rescheduled from Nov. 14. Tennessee is coming off a 42-17 win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Palmer, a six-foot-two, 210-pound senior from Brampton, registered four catches for 53 yards for the Volunteers. Palmer, who has been invited to the Senior Bowl, has 30 catches (tied for the team lead) for 420 yards and four TDs  (both tops among Vols receivers). POINT AFTER: Isaiah Bagnah, a six-foot-four, 244-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Lethbridge, Alta., had four tackles (two solo, two for a loss) and two sacks in Boise State's 17-9 win over Wyoming last weekend. The Broncos (5-1) face No. 24 San Jose State (6-0) on Saturday . . . Jared Wayne had five receptions for 60 yards as Pitt (6-5) registered a season-ending 34-20 win over Georgia Tech. Wayne, a six-foot-three, 195-pound sophomore receiver from Peterborough, Ont., recorded 21 catches for 326 yards and a TD in eight games . . . Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound junior linebacker from Ottawa, had seven tackles, 0.5 for a loss, in Penn State's 39-24 win last weekend over Michigan State. Jonathan Sutherland, five-foot-11, 202-pound redshirt junior safety also from Ottawa had three tackles, 1.5 for a loss and half a sack. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Hubbard didn't declare for the 2019 draft. In fact, he didn't declare for the 2020 draft.

  • Kyrie Irving burns sage around court before return to TD Garden with Nets

    "Kyrie probably sages his room before he plays 2K."

  • Ball State upsets Buffalo, wins first MAC championship since 1996

    Ball State was a two-touchdown underdog against undefeated Buffalo, but Mike Neu’s team was able to pull off the 38-28 upset.

  • Jays' Montoyo says free agents asking about Toronto status

    TORONTO — Each time Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has made a pitch to free agents this off-season, there's one topic he's known will come up.“The number one question is if we’re going to play in Toronto,” Montoyo said Friday. “That’s rightly so. Our answer is, ‘Yeah, we’re hoping so.'”So far, it’s hope and not certainty for the Blue Jays, who have yet to receive clearance to host games at Rogers Centre. Although Canadian officials allowed the Blue Jays to host their summer training camp in Toronto last July, a request to play regular season games north of the border was denied. That left the Blue Jays scrambling to find a solution just days before the season opener. Toronto played on the road for more than two weeks before moving to Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate.With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the U.S.-Canada border remains closed for nonessential travel. The Toronto Raptors have relocated to Tampa, Florida, for the upcoming NBA season.In a Dec. 11 conference call, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro shared Montoyo’s optimism about playing games at Rogers Centre in 2021 but said he won’t demand a firm answer from Canadian officials before his team meets in Dunedin, Florida, for spring training.“I just wouldn’t want to paint us in that corner,” Shapiro said. “I feel like there could be circumstances where the guidance that we’re getting from government bodies and public health are, 'Hey give us another two weeks, three weeks and we’ll have a better idea.’ It feels like weeks are going to be meaningful in making those decisions.”If the Blue Jays don’t get permission to play in Toronto, they might choose to start in Dunedin, where the stadium was recently renovated and a brand new complex just opened its doors.“It might be one of the best in the United States right now,” Montoyo said about the new facility. “Having a complex like that, it makes it easier if we have to go that route.”Whenever the Blue Jays make it back to Rogers Centre, they’ll play on a new surface. Shapiro said the team is replacing the current artificial turf because of wear and tear. The new surface will be permanently attached to the stadium floor. The change improves player safety by eliminating the seams required to join together the many pieces of the current removable surface.Montoyo also said Friday that he hasn’t ruled out another defensive switch for young slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who played first base in 2020 but is currently playing third in the Dominican Winter League."The door is open for him to come back to third base because you don’t close the door on a talent like that,” Montoyo said.ROSTER MOVES: INF Richard Ureña, OF Forrest Wall and INF Tyler White agreed to minor league contracts. Toronto says all three will report to major league spring training. The 24-year-old Ureña returns to the Blue Jays after spending the 2020 season with Baltimore. The Dominican switch-hitter batted .243 in 30 games for Toronto in 2019. Wall, 25, batted .304 in 14 spring training games for the Blue Jays last season and was invited to summer camp at Rogers Centre before spending the regular season at the club’s alternate training site in Rochester, New York. The 30-year-old White played nine games for the SK Wyverns in South Korea last year. He had a triple, home run, and four RBIs. The first baseman played 83 games for Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers during 2019. He has a .236 batting average with 26 homers and 103 RBIs in 256 big league games.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Rays sign Wacha | FastCast

    The Rays sign Michael Wacha to a one-year deal, plus Charlie Montoyo gives an update on the Blue Jays' offseason on this edition of FastCast