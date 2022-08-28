Unique Game of Thrones- and House of the Dragon-Themed Gifts for the Megafan in Your Life

  • <p>The wait is finally over. More than three years after <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39612186/house-of-the-dragon-game-of-thrones-prequel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Game of Thrones" class="link ">Game of Thrones</a></em> came to an end, the highly-anticipated prequel called <em><a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a40811359/house-of-the-dragon-how-to-watch-stream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House of the Dragon" class="link ">House of the Dragon</a></em> is here. If you're obsessed with all-things dragons and the Iron Throne, or there's someone in your life who's a megafan of George R. R. Martin's HBO adaptations, you've come to the right place. From limited-edition wines and whiskeys to themed tees and totes, here are 18 unique gift ideas that every <em>Game of Thrones</em> and <em>House of the Dragon</em> enthusiast will love and appreciate. </p>
    Unique Game of Thrones- and House of the Dragon-Themed Gifts for the Megafan in Your Life

    The wait is finally over. More than three years after Game of Thrones came to an end, the highly-anticipated prequel called House of the Dragon is here. If you're obsessed with all-things dragons and the Iron Throne, or there's someone in your life who's a megafan of George R. R. Martin's HBO adaptations, you've come to the right place. From limited-edition wines and whiskeys to themed tees and totes, here are 18 unique gift ideas that every Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon enthusiast will love and appreciate.

  • <p><strong>Bantam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.62</strong></p><p>Winter is coming (see what we did there?!), and what better way to beat the chilly temps than by curling up with Martin's epic fantasy series? </p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g40477963/game-of-thrones-books-in-order/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Read the Game of Thrones Books in Order" class="link ">How to Read the Game of Thrones Books in Order</a></p>
    1) A Game of Thrones / A Clash of Kings / A Storm of Swords / A Feast of Crows / A Dance with Dragons

    Winter is coming (see what we did there?!), and what better way to beat the chilly temps than by curling up with Martin's epic fantasy series?

    More: How to Read the Game of Thrones Books in Order

  • <p><strong>Bantam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.19</strong></p><p>Afterward, you can dive right into <em>Fire & Blood, </em>the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a40539809/book-game-of-thrones-prequel-house-of-the-dragon-based-on/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prequel that House of the Dragon is based on" class="link ">prequel that <em>House of the Dragon</em> is based on</a>. </p>
    2) Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

    Afterward, you can dive right into Fire & Blood, the prequel that House of the Dragon is based on.

  • <p><strong>House of the Dragon Wines</strong></p><p>houseofthedragonwines.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p>The best way to celebrate a new <em>House of the Dragon</em> episode? With wine, of course! Once 9 p.m. on Sunday rolls around, indulge in a glass of rich and bold Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, or a red blend from this special-edition wine collection.</p>
    3) House of the Dragon Wines

    The best way to celebrate a new House of the Dragon episode? With wine, of course! Once 9 p.m. on Sunday rolls around, indulge in a glass of rich and bold Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, or a red blend from this special-edition wine collection.

  • <p><strong>Cardhu</strong></p><p>caskers.com</p><p><strong>$2110.99</strong></p><p>Raise a glass to your favorite House with this limited-edition whiskey set. The collection comes complete with seven single malts, all housed in sleek bottles with their respective Westeros House crests, as well as a special black bottle that pays homage to the Night's Watch.</p>
    4) Game of Thrones Whisky Set

    Raise a glass to your favorite House with this limited-edition whiskey set. The collection comes complete with seven single malts, all housed in sleek bottles with their respective Westeros House crests, as well as a special black bottle that pays homage to the Night's Watch.

  • <p><strong>wb</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$274.95</strong></p><p>And while you're at, serve those aforementioned whiskies in style in a <em>House of the Dragon</em> decanter set. </p>
    5) Exclusive House of the Dragon Decanter Set

    And while you're at, serve those aforementioned whiskies in style in a House of the Dragon decanter set.

  • <p><strong>Monopoly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p>Spice up family game night with a <em>Game of Thrones</em>-themed Monopoly game, which includes tokens for all the Great Houses, holdfasts and castles in place of houses and hotels, and silver and gold coins for purchasing the legendary locations. </p>
    6) Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game for Adults

    Spice up family game night with a Game of Thrones-themed Monopoly game, which includes tokens for all the Great Houses, holdfasts and castles in place of houses and hotels, and silver and gold coins for purchasing the legendary locations.

  • <p><strong>Alex + Ani</strong></p><p>alexandani.com</p><p><strong>$29.50</strong></p><p>The chicest way to pledge your loyalty to House of Targaryen. But if you're not Team Targaryen, the jewelry brand also offers an array of earrings, necklaces, and charm bracelets honoring the Lannisters and Starks.</p>
    7) Game of Thrones™ House Targaryen Signet Ring

    The chicest way to pledge your loyalty to House of Targaryen. But if you're not Team Targaryen, the jewelry brand also offers an array of earrings, necklaces, and charm bracelets honoring the Lannisters and Starks.

  • <p><strong>Buckle-Down</strong></p><p>chewy.com</p><p><strong>$28.70</strong></p><p>This plush, squeaky toy of the Iron Turn will turn any four-legged friend into a <em>GOT</em> lover. </p>
    8) Game of Thrones the Iron Throne Seat Dog Plush Squeaker Toy

    This plush, squeaky toy of the Iron Turn will turn any four-legged friend into a GOT lover.

  • <p><strong>Penguin Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p>Sate any <em>Game of Thrones</em> or <em>House of the Dragon</em> enthusiast's appetite with delectable comfort foods inspired by Martin's saga. Standout recipes include Lemon Cakes, Mulled Wine, and Beef and Bacon pie. </p>
    9) A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook

    Sate any Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon enthusiast's appetite with delectable comfort foods inspired by Martin's saga. Standout recipes include Lemon Cakes, Mulled Wine, and Beef and Bacon pie.

  • <p><strong>RetSan</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.92</strong></p><p>Your giftee will no doubt get so much use out of a classic, graphic T-shirt.</p>
    10) Dragon House T-Shirt

    Your giftee will no doubt get so much use out of a classic, graphic T-shirt.

  • <p><strong>WB</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$54.95</strong></p><p>Throwing a <em>House of the Dragon</em> viewing party? Impress your guests with a stunning cheese and charcuterie board on this <em>GOT</em>-themed serving tray. </p>
    11) Exclusive Game of Thrones Artisan Serving Plank 24"

    Throwing a House of the Dragon viewing party? Impress your guests with a stunning cheese and charcuterie board on this GOT-themed serving tray.

  • <p><strong>WB</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p>When in doubt, make it personal. Coffee, tea, and every other drink will taste that much better in a mug adorned with your (or your loved one's) name.</p>
    12) House of the Dragon Crown Personalized Black Mug

    When in doubt, make it personal. Coffee, tea, and every other drink will taste that much better in a mug adorned with your (or your loved one's) name.

  • <p><strong>Bantam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.86</strong></p><p>If you thought coloring books were just for kids, think again! The artistic friend can fill in the blanks and shade in 45 illustrations based on the fantasy saga.</p>
    13) The Official A Game of Thrones Coloring Book: An Adult Coloring Book (A Song of Ice and Fire)

    If you thought coloring books were just for kids, think again! The artistic friend can fill in the blanks and shade in 45 illustrations based on the fantasy saga.

  • <p><strong>Hyp</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.25</strong></p><p>Any <em>GOT</em> fan will enjoy slipping their feet into these cozy socks featuring the banners of the warring Houses. </p>
    14) Game of Thrones Socks

    Any GOT fan will enjoy slipping their feet into these cozy socks featuring the banners of the warring Houses.

  • <p><strong>WIB</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p>Silver-plated cufflinks featuring the Targaryen's three-headed dragon sigil will take his dress shirt game to the next level.</p>
    15) Game of Thrones Targaryen Three Headed Dragon Sigil Cufflinks

    Silver-plated cufflinks featuring the Targaryen's three-headed dragon sigil will take his dress shirt game to the next level.

  • <p><strong>Funko</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p>When it comes to pop culture collectibles, the adorable Funko Pop! figurines take the cake. Kickstart a <em>House of the Dragon</em> lover's collection with this Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen doll, or even with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Funko-Pop-House-Dragon-Targaryen/dp/B09V86BDNZ/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40979343%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daemon Targaryen" class="link ">Daemon Targaryen</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Funko-Pop-House-Dragon-Targaryen/dp/B09V859HN2/ref=sr_1_4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40979343%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King Viserys Targaryen" class="link ">King Viserys Targaryen</a> version. </p>
    16) Funko Pop! House of Dragon - Rhaenyra Targaryen

    When it comes to pop culture collectibles, the adorable Funko Pop! figurines take the cake. Kickstart a House of the Dragon lover's collection with this Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen doll, or even with a Daemon Targaryen and King Viserys Targaryen version.

  • <p><strong>WB</strong></p><p>wbshop.com</p><p><strong>$43.95</strong></p><p>Whether they're running errands or heading to work, the friend who's always on the go will appreciate this spacious, Targaryen-themed tote that can comfortably hold their daily essentials. </p>
    17) Game of Thrones House Targaryen Premium Tote Bag

    Whether they're running errands or heading to work, the friend who's always on the go will appreciate this spacious, Targaryen-themed tote that can comfortably hold their daily essentials.

  • <p><strong>Department 56</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$70.08</strong></p><p>This pair of bookends of the beloved House's sigil will keep their <em>Game of Thrones</em> book collection neatly organized.</p>
    18) Game of Thrones House Stark Direwolf Sigil Bookholders

    This pair of bookends of the beloved House's sigil will keep their Game of Thrones book collection neatly organized.

