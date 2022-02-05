This unique curved property is one of Rightmove's most-viewed homes

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/g38579994/most-viewed-homes-overseas-rightmove-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a> has just revealed its most-viewed homes for January 202</strong><strong>2 — and they include an impressive curved home that looks like something from Grand Designs. </strong></p><p>'January is often a time where we see property lovers escape the gloomy weather by looking at the houses of their dreams, says Tim Bannister, Rightmove's Property Expert. 'From modern luxury living in Norfolk, to a countryside escape in Wiltshire, this month's most viewed homes have it all.'</p><p>Need some inspiration? Take a look at the properties...</p>
  • <p>Taking the top spot is this impressive six-bedroom detached property in Besthorpe, Norfolk. Along with stunning bedrooms and bathrooms (there are five), new owners will get to enjoy the Jack and Jill wood-burning stove in the living room, dual patio doors to the garden, and smart <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/g423/best-kitchen-design-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kitchen" class="link ">kitchen</a> with built-in appliances. Why not take a tour...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £900,000w with Millbank Estate Agents via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118637711#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>. </p>
  • <p>Dreaming of owning a sprawling mansion? On the market for a whopping £23.5 million, this estate comes complete with 17 bedrooms and <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bathroom/g27912693/bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrooms" class="link ">bathrooms</a>, three lots of accommodation, each with self-contained living areas, and stables. </p><p>'With far too many stunning attributes to mention, just some of the standout features of the estate include indoor gym and pool area, its very own outdoor play area and tennis court, and a lift inside to help you glide from floor to floor with ease,' say Rightmove.<br></p><p>This property is currently on the market for £23,500,000 with Knight Frank via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/113973962#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>. </p>
  • <p>Equestrian lovers will adore this grand countryside <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:property" class="link ">property</a>, set in the heart of Westbury. While it does require some modernising, the plot includes seven stables, and 5.73 acres of paddocks, garden and grounds. Don't forget your wellington boots...</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £1,100,000 with Cooper & Tanner via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/117683141#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
  • <p>You certainly get a lot for your money with this six-bedroom detached home in South Yorkshire. With marble finishes, velvet furnishings, and bright and light rooms, it has been given heaps of love by previous owners. You'll also be pleased to know there is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor — heavenly! </p><p>This property is on the market for £550,000 with Hunters via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118736801#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>.</p>
  • <p>Rounding off the top five is this breathtaking mansion in Cheshire. With unique curved architecture, it has a cinema room, swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, changing rooms and a pool terrace with a kitchenette/bar area — perfect for balmy summer days. Like something from an episode of Grand Designs, it really is quite the head-turner.</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £6,500,000 with Bridgfords via <a href="https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/107783324#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rightmove" class="link ">Rightmove</a>. </p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
