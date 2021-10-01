Your Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best Natural Hair Wigs Online

  • <p class="body-dropcap">When it comes to shopping for natural hair wigs online, you've got a lot of choices—like, <em>a lot, </em>a lot. But since <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a18819086/how-to-make-a-wig-with-kahh-spence/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wigs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wigs</a> and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28834906/best-hair-extensions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair extensions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair extensions</a> don't always come cheap (but can sometimes look a little cheap), you definitely don't want to waste your money trying all of them out. If you want to opt-out of all the trial and error and simply fast-forward to the part where you find exactly what you've been looking for—i.e., the best, most realistic-looking wigs, ever—you've come to the right place. Ahead, 13 natural hair wigs for all different budgets and style preferences, as well as exactly where to find them online. Please be prepared to take all of the selfies.</p><h2 class="body-h2">What kind of wig looks most natural?</h2><p class="body-text">The <strong>quality of the hair, the type of lace (if it even comes with lace), and the fit will all contribute to how natural your wig looks</strong> and are important considerations, but the installation can make the biggest difference too. If you plan on restyling or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a35796863/how-to-dye-a-wig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dyeing your wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dyeing your wig</a>, know that synthetic hair is more limiting: Most of the time, what you see is what you get, since the material is plastic-based and can't easily be dyed or heat treated. Remy hair—aka 100 percent human hair that's never been processed—is the top-tier wig material that can be styled and dyed however you want, since it comes from a real human's head, but it's also pretty expensive.</p><p>That said, there's also a good middle ground in the wig spectrum—<strong>affordable options that are realistic <em>and</em> highly rated</strong>—and we’ve included them for you below. As for the type of wig to try, you've got options like ready-to-wear wigs, lace-fronts, 360 lace, and full lace, with the last option being the most versatile and natural-looking (and, you know, the most expensive). But because <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a34288244/how-to-put-on-a-wig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:how you put on the wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">how you put on the wig</a> is also key, if you don’t want to shell out almost a thousand bucks, you still have plenty of options available.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How much does a natural hair wig cost?</h2><p class="body-text">All of the factors that can determine how natural a wig looks can also affect how much it costs. This isn’t always the case, but *typically* the higher the quality, the more expensive the wig. While you <em>can</em> find some steals, if you’re looking for the most versatility and longevity, as well as a completely customized look, feel, and fit with all the add-ons, <strong>you can easily expect to spend anywhere from $400 to $2,000 for a unit</strong>. So first, choose the specifications that are most important to you and set a budget, then scroll ahead to find the natural hair wig that’ll suit your preferences.<br></p>
  • <p>upgradeboutique.com</p><p><strong>$530.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://upgradeboutique.com/shop-the-collection-details/Tracee" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade Boutique offers seamless wigs<em> and </em>a seamless shopping experience. <strong>Shop from pre-styled wigs or create your own wig online</strong> by selecting your wig type, texture, length, cap size, and professional color and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a35917183/how-to-style-wig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:styling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">styling</a> done by a stylist of your choice. You can even upload inspo images to make sure your wig arrives exactly the way you want it.</p>
    Upgrade Boutique offers seamless wigs and a seamless shopping experience. Shop from pre-styled wigs or create your own wig online by selecting your wig type, texture, length, cap size, and professional color and styling done by a stylist of your choice. You can even upload inspo images to make sure your wig arrives exactly the way you want it.

  • <p><strong>Pure Wavy</strong></p><p>indiquehair.com</p><p><strong>$359.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.indiquehair.com/products/pure-wavy-lace-front-wig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The wigs from this line are <strong>made with 100 percent Remy hair</strong> (i.e., top-line quality virgin human hair with intact cuticles facing all the same direction), and happy customers of the lace-front wig shown here rave about the quality, lack of shedding or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g27091073/best-hair-detangler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tangling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tangling</a>, and how its soft curl pattern easily bounces back after each wash.</p>
    The wigs from this line are made with 100 percent Remy hair (i.e., top-line quality virgin human hair with intact cuticles facing all the same direction), and happy customers of the lace-front wig shown here rave about the quality, lack of shedding or tangling, and how its soft curl pattern easily bounces back after each wash.

  • <p><strong>Pure Wavy</strong></p><p>shop.mayvenn.com</p><p><strong>$184.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mayvenn.com%2Fproducts%2F126-trendy-tammi-deep-wave-center-part-lace-wig%3FSKU%3DWIG-DWCP-15-1B&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg33867662%2Fbest-natural-hair-wigs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For <strong>human hair wigs at relatively affordable price points</strong>, you *must* check out Mayvenn. If you want something easy for everyday use, this ready-to-wear wig with a middle <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30767306/how-to-part-your-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair part" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair part</a> and customizable lace hairline is no-fuss and a no-brainer. Mayvenn also carries 360 and lace-front wigs as well as extensions, so add some of those to your cart while you’re shopping.</p>
    For human hair wigs at relatively affordable price points, you *must* check out Mayvenn. If you want something easy for everyday use, this ready-to-wear wig with a middle hair part and customizable lace hairline is no-fuss and a no-brainer. Mayvenn also carries 360 and lace-front wigs as well as extensions, so add some of those to your cart while you’re shopping.

  • <p>thewaeve.com</p><p><strong>$398.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://thewaeve.com/collections/days-of-the-week/products/thursday" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This line carries both human hair and natural-looking synthetic wigs and has something for everyone, from a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g34691435/best-short-wig-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:short wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">short wig</a> with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25906496/long-hair-bangs-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bangs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bangs</a> to a 26-inch <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28266742/blonde-ombre-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde ombré" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blonde ombré</a> style. If you’re new to wigs, try <strong>this T-style that gives you the look of a lace frontal without all the upkeep</strong>. The straps inside the back allow you to adjust the fit, and the pre-plucked hairline has ear-to-ear lace for even more customization.</p>
    This line carries both human hair and natural-looking synthetic wigs and has something for everyone, from a short wig with bangs to a 26-inch blonde ombré style. If you’re new to wigs, try this T-style that gives you the look of a lace frontal without all the upkeep. The straps inside the back allow you to adjust the fit, and the pre-plucked hairline has ear-to-ear lace for even more customization.

  • <p>fingercomber.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fingercomber.com/product/the-faux-remy-femy-curl-protective-styling-unit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Look to FingerComber for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a60990/natural-hair-care-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural hair products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">natural hair products</a>, hair accessories, and of course, <strong>natural hair wigs that are super realistic and surprisingly affordable</strong>. Thanks to the cap design and "faux Remy" hair of this one, you can get the look and fit of an expensive wig for much cheaper. Be sure to check out all the other cuts, textures, and styles, because there are lots of 'em.</p>
    Look to FingerComber for natural hair products, hair accessories, and of course, natural hair wigs that are super realistic and surprisingly affordable. Thanks to the cap design and "faux Remy" hair of this one, you can get the look and fit of an expensive wig for much cheaper. Be sure to check out all the other cuts, textures, and styles, because there are lots of 'em.

  • <p>latchedandhooked.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://latchedandhooked.com/collections/wig-collection/products/box-braid-magic-hat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want the look of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a11429634/box-braids-experiment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:box braids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">box braids</a> without all the effort and time spent with your stylist? Order one of these adjustable <strong>hats that come attached with 24-inch, high-quality synthetic hair</strong> already braided and ready to wear. And while you're at it, check out the other wig styles, crochet hair, and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g36156845/best-braiding-hair-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:braiding hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">braiding hair</a>.</p>
    Want the look of box braids without all the effort and time spent with your stylist? Order one of these adjustable hats that come attached with 24-inch, high-quality synthetic hair already braided and ready to wear. And while you're at it, check out the other wig styles, crochet hair, and braiding hair.

  • <p>rpgshow.com</p><p><strong>$409.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.rpgshow.com/three-blonde-tones-highlight-curly-lace-front-human-hair-wigs-tracy007-p-13335.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beloved by celeb stylists, this brand offers really <strong>high-quality, well-constructed wigs that won't require a lot of work</strong> on your end. They're not cheap, but these handmade customizable wigs, which feature tinted, transparent Swiss lace, are available with a pre-plucked hairline and bleached knots for the most natural-looking finish.</p>
    Beloved by celeb stylists, this brand offers really high-quality, well-constructed wigs that won't require a lot of work on your end. They're not cheap, but these handmade customizable wigs, which feature tinted, transparent Swiss lace, are available with a pre-plucked hairline and bleached knots for the most natural-looking finish.

  • <p>bigcartel.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://bigchophair.bigcartel.com/product/kinda-kinky-wig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 18-inch lace-front wig from Big Chop Hair can be parted however you want and <strong>looks and feels just like real, natural hair</strong>. The brand uses 100 percent virgin hair that can be <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29784969/how-to-bleach-hair-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bleached" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bleached</a> or dyed, and also offers dozens of other wig styles and types, like drawstring <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/g4639/incredibly-easy-ponytails-you-should-try-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ponytails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ponytails</a> and clip-ins.</p>
    This 18-inch lace-front wig from Big Chop Hair can be parted however you want and looks and feels just like real, natural hair. The brand uses 100 percent virgin hair that can be bleached or dyed, and also offers dozens of other wig styles and types, like drawstring ponytails and clip-ins.

  • <p>myfirstwig.com</p><p><strong>$161.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.myfirstwig.com/headband-wig-irene-human-hair-curly-2c3a-headband-wig-hbw041-p-930.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>First-time wig buyer? Welcome! This line of wigs was created with consumers like you in mind. <strong>Make the process of selecting, applying, and maintaining a wig a little easier</strong> by shopping the assortment of styles from this brand. If you don't like lace and glue, try a beginner-friendly <a href="https://www.myfirstwig.com/headband-wig-c-84.html?menu=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:headband wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">headband wig</a>, like the one shown here, or shop one of the many, <em>many</em> other styles offered.</p>
    First-time wig buyer? Welcome! This line of wigs was created with consumers like you in mind. Make the process of selecting, applying, and maintaining a wig a little easier by shopping the assortment of styles from this brand. If you don't like lace and glue, try a beginner-friendly headband wig, like the one shown here, or shop one of the many, many other styles offered.

  • <p>hergivenhair.com</p><p><strong>$300.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hergivenhair.com/proud-of-your-coily-unit-p-86/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you want to keep your hair texture, but change your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/g3407/fall-to-winter-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair color</a>, length, or thickness, turn to this line of natural wigs, which <strong>carries different textures of natural hair in 3b to 4c curls</strong>. Shop by texture or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a26416683/curl-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curl type" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">curl type</a>, then personalize and ensure the best fit and most natural finish by selecting the wig type, color, length, cap size, and more.</p>
    When you want to keep your hair texture, but change your hair color, length, or thickness, turn to this line of natural wigs, which carries different textures of natural hair in 3b to 4c curls. Shop by texture or curl type, then personalize and ensure the best fit and most natural finish by selecting the wig type, color, length, cap size, and more.

  • <p>naturalgirlwigs.com</p><p><strong>$330.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://naturalgirlwigs.com/products/afro-goddess" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This wig collection <strong>offers both virgin hair or premium fibre in 3b to <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g34544757/4c-hairstyle-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4c hair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4c hair</a> textures</strong> and has options for all different budgets. The <a href="https://naturalgirlwigs.com/products/afro-goddess" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Afro Goddess Wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Afro Goddess Wig</a> shown here blends with 4b and 4c hair, but you can choose from more than 50 other styles on their website.</p>
    This wig collection offers both virgin hair or premium fibre in 3b to 4c hair textures and has options for all different budgets. The Afro Goddess Wig shown here blends with 4b and 4c hair, but you can choose from more than 50 other styles on their website.

  • <p>krshairgroup.com</p><p><strong>$82.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.krshairgroup.com/collections/u-part-wig/products/kinky-coarse-u-part-wig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This line of hair extensions was intentionally <strong>created to blend in perfectly with your own natural curl pattern and texture</strong> for hair that looks longer and fuller but still like your own. Take this<a href="https://www.krshairgroup.com/products/kinky-coarse-u-part-wig" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kinky Coarse U-Part Wig" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Kinky Coarse U-Part Wig</a>, for instance. It blends perfectly with blown-out, type-4 hair, but can also be washed, colored, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30504878/how-to-straighten-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:straightened" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">straightened</a> with a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12837010/best-hair-straightener-flat-iron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flat iron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flat iron</a>—you name it.</p>
    This line of hair extensions was intentionally created to blend in perfectly with your own natural curl pattern and texture for hair that looks longer and fuller but still like your own. Take this Kinky Coarse U-Part Wig, for instance. It blends perfectly with blown-out, type-4 hair, but can also be washed, colored, straightened with a flat iron—you name it.

  • <p>wowafrican.com</p><p><strong>$253.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.wowafrican.com/150-density-360-lace-wig-curly-brazilian-virgin-hair-tlw26.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's good reason why so many influencers rave about the wigs from Wow African: It has a <strong>wide selection of hairstyles all made with 100 percent virgin hair</strong>. The brand carries a ton of different types of lace wigs, from lace-front to full-lace, and once you try one for yourself, you'll be raving about it too. Make your style selection, then personalize it with the length, lace color, bleached knots, and more.</p>
    There's good reason why so many influencers rave about the wigs from Wow African: It has a wide selection of hairstyles all made with 100 percent virgin hair. The brand carries a ton of different types of lace wigs, from lace-front to full-lace, and once you try one for yourself, you'll be raving about it too. Make your style selection, then personalize it with the length, lace color, bleached knots, and more.

Whether you're shopping online for a U wig or a lace wig, this helpful guide will help you find the best natural hair wigs for you and your budget.

