Your Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best Natural Hair Wigs Online

When it comes to shopping for natural hair wigs online, you've got a lot of choices—like, a lot, a lot. But since wigs and hair extensions don't always come cheap (but can sometimes look a little cheap), you definitely don't want to waste your money trying all of them out. If you want to opt-out of all the trial and error and simply fast-forward to the part where you find exactly what you've been looking for—i.e., the best, most realistic-looking wigs, ever—you've come to the right place. Ahead, 13 natural hair wigs for all different budgets and style preferences, as well as exactly where to find them online. Please be prepared to take all of the selfies.
What kind of wig looks most natural?
The quality of the hair, the type of lace (if it even comes with lace), and the fit will all contribute to how natural your wig looks and are important considerations, but the installation can make the biggest difference too. If you plan on restyling or dyeing your wig, know that synthetic hair is more limiting: Most of the time, what you see is what you get, since the material is plastic-based and can't easily be dyed or heat treated. Remy hair—aka 100 percent human hair that's never been processed—is the top-tier wig material that can be styled and dyed however you want, since it comes from a real human's head, but it's also pretty expensive.
That said, there's also a good middle ground in the wig spectrum—affordable options that are realistic and highly rated—and we’ve included them for you below. As for the type of wig to try, you've got options like ready-to-wear wigs, lace-fronts, 360 lace, and full lace, with the last option being the most versatile and natural-looking (and, you know, the most expensive). But because how you put on the wig is also key, if you don’t want to shell out almost a thousand bucks, you still have plenty of options available.
How much does a natural hair wig cost?
All of the factors that can determine how natural a wig looks can also affect how much it costs. This isn’t always the case, but *typically* the higher the quality, the more expensive the wig. While you can find some steals, if you’re looking for the most versatility and longevity, as well as a completely customized look, feel, and fit with all the add-ons, you can easily expect to spend anywhere from $400 to $2,000 for a unit. So first, choose the specifications that are most important to you and set a budget, then scroll ahead to find the natural hair wig that’ll suit your preferences.