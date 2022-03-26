These UK honeymoons are perfect for post-nuptial romance close to home

  • <p>There are many advantages to choosing a UK honeymoon, from being free of jet lag and long-haul flights to reducing your carbon footprint as you soak up the post-nuptial bliss closer to home.</p><p>When it comes to selecting the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/a30870879/lake-district-most-romantic-holiday-destination-in-uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most romantic places in the UK" class="link ">most romantic places in the UK</a>, perennial favourites Cornwall and Devon are of course always excellent ideas – especially when you can stay at honeymoon hotels like <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lympstone-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lympstone Manor" class="link ">Lympstone Manor</a>, which has tens of acres and its own vineyard; or <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/driftwood-truro.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Driftwood" class="link ">Driftwood</a>, high on a clifftop and with terraced gardens leading down to its own beach.</p><p>Driving the NC500 in Scotland is one of the most famous road trips in the world, and it’s a popular choice for a homegrown honeymoon – you’ll be able to arrive at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/newhall-mains-ross-shire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newhall Mains" class="link ">Newhall Mains</a>’ very own airstrip if you’re feeling fancy.</p><p>Also up in Scotland, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-gleneagles.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gleneagles" class="link ">Gleneagles</a> rejects the idea of an idle honeymoon by encouraging its loved-up guests to go zip-lining, shooting and off-roading; or you can tee off on its superb golf course. </p><p>In London, honeymooners checking in at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-lanesborough.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lanesborough" class="link ">Lanesborough</a> can borrow one of the capital’s most exclusive addresses for the duration of their stay and enjoy the pampering services of a dedicated butler to keep the wedding high going. </p><p>There are no palm-lined paradises or desert beaches in sight – but these UK honeymoons are just as special.</p>
    These UK honeymoons are perfect for post-nuptial romance close to home

    There are many advantages to choosing a UK honeymoon, from being free of jet lag and long-haul flights to reducing your carbon footprint as you soak up the post-nuptial bliss closer to home.

    When it comes to selecting the most romantic places in the UK, perennial favourites Cornwall and Devon are of course always excellent ideas – especially when you can stay at honeymoon hotels like Lympstone Manor, which has tens of acres and its own vineyard; or Driftwood, high on a clifftop and with terraced gardens leading down to its own beach.

    Driving the NC500 in Scotland is one of the most famous road trips in the world, and it’s a popular choice for a homegrown honeymoon – you’ll be able to arrive at Newhall Mains’ very own airstrip if you’re feeling fancy.

    Also up in Scotland, Gleneagles rejects the idea of an idle honeymoon by encouraging its loved-up guests to go zip-lining, shooting and off-roading; or you can tee off on its superb golf course.

    In London, honeymooners checking in at the Lanesborough can borrow one of the capital’s most exclusive addresses for the duration of their stay and enjoy the pampering services of a dedicated butler to keep the wedding high going.

    There are no palm-lined paradises or desert beaches in sight – but these UK honeymoons are just as special.

  • <p>Whether you want to enjoy the expanse of Exmoor and Dartmoor, quaint coastal towns such as Lyme Regis and Dartmouth, or the Jurassic Coast, Devon is rightly one of England’s most popular <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/a29510524/uk-holiday-destinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday destinations" class="link ">holiday destinations</a>, and it’s a great choice for honeymoons, too – especially if you’re staying at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lympstone-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lympstone Manor" class="link ">Lympstone Manor</a> on the edge of the Exe estuary. </p><p>The listed Georgian building has rooms in the main house, but for the ultimate seclusion, book one of the shepherd’s huts in the woods, with outdoor decks and bath tubs for the brave. The Michael Caines restaurant is a highlight and the chef has even planted his own vineyard on the estate.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/devon-lympstone-manor-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lympstone-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    1) Eat, drink and breathe in the sea air together in Devon

    Whether you want to enjoy the expanse of Exmoor and Dartmoor, quaint coastal towns such as Lyme Regis and Dartmouth, or the Jurassic Coast, Devon is rightly one of England’s most popular holiday destinations, and it’s a great choice for honeymoons, too – especially if you’re staying at Lympstone Manor on the edge of the Exe estuary.

    The listed Georgian building has rooms in the main house, but for the ultimate seclusion, book one of the shepherd’s huts in the woods, with outdoor decks and bath tubs for the brave. The Michael Caines restaurant is a highlight and the chef has even planted his own vineyard on the estate.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>For many people, the golden sands of Cornwall are the closest you can get to beach-holiday heaven in the UK – even if the weather doesn’t always play ball. Whether you want to travel to Britain’s southwesternmost point at Land’s End, find out why so many artists love St Ives or learn to surf in Newquay, the coastal county has lots of options for honeymooners. </p><p>At <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/driftwood-truro.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Driftwood" class="link ">Driftwood</a> on the Roseland Peninsula near Portscatho and St Mawes, guests can enjoy a clifftop setting and rooms that have decks with direct access to the beach below, with terraced gardens to stop at so you can admire the view.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/cornwall-portscatho-driftwood-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/driftwood-truro.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    2) Enjoy the romance of the British seaside in Cornwall

    For many people, the golden sands of Cornwall are the closest you can get to beach-holiday heaven in the UK – even if the weather doesn’t always play ball. Whether you want to travel to Britain’s southwesternmost point at Land’s End, find out why so many artists love St Ives or learn to surf in Newquay, the coastal county has lots of options for honeymooners.

    At Driftwood on the Roseland Peninsula near Portscatho and St Mawes, guests can enjoy a clifftop setting and rooms that have decks with direct access to the beach below, with terraced gardens to stop at so you can admire the view.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-merchant.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Merchant Hotel" class="link ">The Merchant Hotel</a> in a listed building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter has everything a honeymoon needs, from grand suites with four-poster beds (choose from opulent antique-filled rooms and art deco options) to a spa with Voya treatments and various bars, including a jazz club and a cocktail bar with a period fireplace. </p><p>There’s also the aptly named Great Room, with its original Victorian decor intact, along with a glass cupola and an impressive chandelier. The famous Giant’s Causeway is just over an hour’s drive north from the hotel, so it’s ideal for a day trip – with some Game of Thrones locations thrown in, if you’d like.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-merchant.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    3) Tour the Giant’s Causeway from your luxury Belfast base

    The Merchant Hotel in a listed building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter has everything a honeymoon needs, from grand suites with four-poster beds (choose from opulent antique-filled rooms and art deco options) to a spa with Voya treatments and various bars, including a jazz club and a cocktail bar with a period fireplace.

    There’s also the aptly named Great Room, with its original Victorian decor intact, along with a glass cupola and an impressive chandelier. The famous Giant’s Causeway is just over an hour’s drive north from the hotel, so it’s ideal for a day trip – with some Game of Thrones locations thrown in, if you’d like.

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>A British bucket-list hotel for good reason, Raymond Blanc’s much-loved <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/oxfordshire-belmond-le-manoir" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons" class="link ">Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons</a> is a patch of Provence in the Oxfordshire countryside (complete with a lavender-lined path leading up to the main house). </p><p>If you want your honeymoon to be a gourmet getaway, this is the hotel for you – the restaurant, which is supplied by the hotel’s orchards and kitchen gardens, has had two Michelin stars for almost four decades. Dinners every evening are seven courses long and you can even sign up for the cookery school to take some knowledge home with you.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/oxfordshire-belmond-le-manoir" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE OUR EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE">SEE OUR EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE</a></p>
    4) Indulge every evening in Oxfordshire

    A British bucket-list hotel for good reason, Raymond Blanc’s much-loved Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons is a patch of Provence in the Oxfordshire countryside (complete with a lavender-lined path leading up to the main house).

    If you want your honeymoon to be a gourmet getaway, this is the hotel for you – the restaurant, which is supplied by the hotel’s orchards and kitchen gardens, has had two Michelin stars for almost four decades. Dinners every evening are seven courses long and you can even sign up for the cookery school to take some knowledge home with you.

    SEE OUR EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE

  • <p>A recent star of the BBC series Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-lanesborough.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lanesborough" class="link ">Lanesborough</a>, on Hyde Park Corner, has undisputedly one of the best addresses in London – the Regency building is perfectly placed for exploring Belgravia, Mayfair and Knightsbridge.<br></p><p>Dapper doormen will usher you inside away from the city bustle to enjoy elegant afternoon teas in the pastel-coloured dining room, before a trip down to the huge underground spa for La Prairie, Tata Harper or Ila treatments and cocktails in the Withdrawing Room. It’s so exclusive, it even has a royal entrance that needs the Queen’s approval to open and close.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-lanesborough.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    5) Experience London’s finest address

    A recent star of the BBC series Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, the Lanesborough, on Hyde Park Corner, has undisputedly one of the best addresses in London – the Regency building is perfectly placed for exploring Belgravia, Mayfair and Knightsbridge.

    Dapper doormen will usher you inside away from the city bustle to enjoy elegant afternoon teas in the pastel-coloured dining room, before a trip down to the huge underground spa for La Prairie, Tata Harper or Ila treatments and cocktails in the Withdrawing Room. It’s so exclusive, it even has a royal entrance that needs the Queen’s approval to open and close.

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>It may be your honeymoon, but you won’t want to stay secluded for long at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-gleneagles.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gleneagles" class="link ">Gleneagles</a> in Perthshire – the hotel, which bills itself as ‘Scotland’s playground’, is just that, with activities on offer covering everything from shooting, off-roading and zip-lining to falconry, helping to train the gundogs and, of course, golf. </p><p>Honeymooners will also love the superb spa and the excellent choice of places to eat, which spans Scotland’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars and a buzzy brasserie. For the ultimate home from home, book the Royal Lochnagar Suite and really settle in.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/scottish-highlands-auchterarder-gleneagles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-gleneagles.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    6) Get active in Perthshire’s playground

    It may be your honeymoon, but you won’t want to stay secluded for long at Gleneagles in Perthshire – the hotel, which bills itself as ‘Scotland’s playground’, is just that, with activities on offer covering everything from shooting, off-roading and zip-lining to falconry, helping to train the gundogs and, of course, golf.

    Honeymooners will also love the superb spa and the excellent choice of places to eat, which spans Scotland’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars and a buzzy brasserie. For the ultimate home from home, book the Royal Lochnagar Suite and really settle in.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>This green and pleasant land may be full of lovely countryside, but few places are as captivating as the Lake District and its dramatic fells, charming towns and still waters. At <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/rothay-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rothay Manor" class="link ">Rothay Manor</a> in Ambleside, book a room with a balcony overlooking the gardens, or request one with a terrace and hot tub.</p><p>The restaurant is a peaceful spot for Sunday lunches and classic afternoon teas – or head out into Ambleside to try one of the town’s acclaimed restaurants, such as Lake Road Kitchen or the Old Stamp House. Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume is also nearby, a 40-minute drive south in the village of Cartmel.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/lake-district-ambleside-rothay-manor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/rothay-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    7) Soak up the romance in the spectacular Lake District

    This green and pleasant land may be full of lovely countryside, but few places are as captivating as the Lake District and its dramatic fells, charming towns and still waters. At Rothay Manor in Ambleside, book a room with a balcony overlooking the gardens, or request one with a terrace and hot tub.

    The restaurant is a peaceful spot for Sunday lunches and classic afternoon teas – or head out into Ambleside to try one of the town’s acclaimed restaurants, such as Lake Road Kitchen or the Old Stamp House. Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume is also nearby, a 40-minute drive south in the village of Cartmel.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>Spend the night in a National Trust property – complete with armour, oil paintings and wood-panelled walls – with a honeymoon at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/cliveden-taplow.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cliveden House" class="link ">Cliveden House</a> in bucolic Berkshire. The atmospheric rooms in the main house overlook the parterre and have access to a well-stocked larder, as well as the terrace (you’ll be the envy of all of the day-trippers); and guests of the Lady Astor Suite have their own outdoor space, as well as high ceilings, a grand bathroom and original art and antiques. </p><p>Beside the fireplace in the drawing room is a cosy spot for cocktails, before steak nights at the Astor Grill or formal fine-dining with a candy trolley to save space for in the Dining Room. There’s also an excellent spa and an outdoor pool.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/berkshire-taplow-cliveden-house-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/cliveden-taplow.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    8) Pretend to be royalty in Berkshire

    Spend the night in a National Trust property – complete with armour, oil paintings and wood-panelled walls – with a honeymoon at Cliveden House in bucolic Berkshire. The atmospheric rooms in the main house overlook the parterre and have access to a well-stocked larder, as well as the terrace (you’ll be the envy of all of the day-trippers); and guests of the Lady Astor Suite have their own outdoor space, as well as high ceilings, a grand bathroom and original art and antiques.

    Beside the fireplace in the drawing room is a cosy spot for cocktails, before steak nights at the Astor Grill or formal fine-dining with a candy trolley to save space for in the Dining Room. There’s also an excellent spa and an outdoor pool.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>The circular route from Inverness up to John O’Groats in the far north of Scotland has become one of the most iconic road trips in the world – the famously scenic route follows the west coast to Applecross, via Torridon, Ullapool and Caithness, passing remote villages, windswept seaside towns and plenty of rugged scenery. </p><p>For a more contemporary stay than many of the local hotel offerings, book a honeymoon at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/newhall-mains-ross-shire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newhall Mains" class="link ">Newhall Mains</a>, a 900-acre farm with assorted 18th-century outbuildings on the Black Isle peninsula with its own airstrip.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/newhall-mains-ross-shire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    9) Head to the Highlands and drive the NC500

    The circular route from Inverness up to John O’Groats in the far north of Scotland has become one of the most iconic road trips in the world – the famously scenic route follows the west coast to Applecross, via Torridon, Ullapool and Caithness, passing remote villages, windswept seaside towns and plenty of rugged scenery.

    For a more contemporary stay than many of the local hotel offerings, book a honeymoon at Newhall Mains, a 900-acre farm with assorted 18th-century outbuildings on the Black Isle peninsula with its own airstrip.

    BOOK A STAY

  • <p>For anyone hoping to take their dog on honeymoon with them, this pet-friendly hotel in Pembrokeshire is the perfect choice – your canine companion will be able to befriend Bronwen, the resident labradoodle.</p><p>As for the humans at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-grove-narberth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grove of Narberth" class="link ">Grove of Narberth</a>, they’ll love the views of the Preseli Hills, secluded setting and the rooms with antiques, fireplaces and views of the gardens and countryside. The restaurant uses local Pembrokeshire produce, along with ingredients grown in the kitchen garden, so you can expect the meals to be memorable, whether it’s a casual lunch on the terrace, afternoon tea in one of the lounges or fine dining in the Fernery restaurant.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/pembrokeshire-the-grove-of-narbeth" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-grove-narberth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=best-uk-honeymoons" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK A STAY">BOOK A STAY</a></p>
    10) Get away from it all in Wales

    For anyone hoping to take their dog on honeymoon with them, this pet-friendly hotel in Pembrokeshire is the perfect choice – your canine companion will be able to befriend Bronwen, the resident labradoodle.

    As for the humans at Grove of Narberth, they’ll love the views of the Preseli Hills, secluded setting and the rooms with antiques, fireplaces and views of the gardens and countryside. The restaurant uses local Pembrokeshire produce, along with ingredients grown in the kitchen garden, so you can expect the meals to be memorable, whether it’s a casual lunch on the terrace, afternoon tea in one of the lounges or fine dining in the Fernery restaurant.

    READ OUR REVIEW

    BOOK A STAY

