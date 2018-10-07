UFC 229: Photos from aftermath of Khabib-Conor McGregor melee

Khabib Nurmagomedov is held back outside of the cage after beating Conor McGregor in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is held back outside of the cage after beating Conor McGregor in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. (AP Photo/John Locher)