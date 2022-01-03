From turmeric lattes to ginger soup, make these recipes for a happier, healthier you
- 1/17
Athrak Soup
- 2/17
Turmeric Latte
- 3/17
Mixed Root Veggie Chips
- 4/17
Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Cinnamon Pecan Crunch
- 5/17
Sweet Potato and Spinach Curry
- 6/17
Spiced Cider
- 7/17
Cumin-Flavored Potatoes
- 8/17
Chocolate Cinnamon Balls
- 9/17
Cinnamon and Vanilla Date Shake
- 10/17
Chocolate Barfi
- 11/17
Curly Endive Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Almonds
- 12/17
Roasted Spiced Almonds
- 13/17
Masala Prawns
- 14/17
Best Kinda Date Balls
- 15/17
Beetroot Sauce
- 16/17
‘Burnt’ Brussels Sprouts with Black Garlic
- 17/17
Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl
Zareen Syed
When you’re feeling sluggish, there are certain ingredients that can pick you right up. Whether it’s your mood that needs lifting, your tummy that needs healing, your headache that needs soothing or your energy that needs a big boost — make these recipes that use various holistic ingredients and spices that can help get you back to your happy place.