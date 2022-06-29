Try These Expert-Recommended Spin Shoes to Level Up Your Indoor Cycling Workout

  • <p><em>We updated this article in <strong>June</strong><strong> 2022</strong> to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team (and that of our sister team at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>).</em></p><hr><p class="body-text">If running is starting to do a number on your knees, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/fitness-tips/a38740053/is-stationary-bike-good-exercise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cycling" class="link ">cycling</a> is a great way to move your body all while protecting your joints. “Cycling is an incredible workout for both muscular and cardiovascular health,” says Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at <a href="https://girlbikelove.com/about/katie-pierson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GirlBikeLove.com" class="link ">GirlBikeLove.com</a>. “One of the most vital benefits is that cycling is <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a38188698/10-minute-low-impact-cardio-workout-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-impact" class="link ">low-impact</a>, making it easier on joints and allowing for a broader range of people to participate.”</p><p class="body-text">Not only can a cycler burn up to 600 calories during a 60-minute indoor cycling class, but this type of workout may also help lower stress and decrease LDL cholesterol (which leads to cardiovascular disease in high levels) according to a review published in <em><a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6722762/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Medicina" class="link ">Medicina</a></em>. Cycling strengthens and engages the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. “Also, the core and upper body engage to help with stabilization,” Pierson says. <br></p><p>But the key to reaping all of those amazing benefits of cycling is to be prepared with the best equipment that helps protect your joints, supports musculoskeletal alignment, and helps you pedal faster for a better workout.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Why spin shoes are a must for cycling workouts</h2><p>Whether you choose to bike indoors or outdoors, having a good pair of spin shoes can help level up your workout. “Investing in a quality pair of spin shoes helps decrease the chance of injury while helping you get the most out of every ride,” Pierson says. Spin shoes connect directly to the pedals, helping to keep your foor in the proper alignment while you pedal. “This helps reduce the potential injury to your knees and other joints.”</p><p>Spin shoes also elevate your cycling workouts by making each pedal stroke more efficient. “You increase your output by 10% using a hard-soled spin shoe,” Pierson says. So, if after reading all of the amazing benefits of cycling has you wanting to get out on the bike, read on for the best spin shoes to help take your spin workout to the next level, according to a cycling expert.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How we chose the best spin shoes</h2><p>We consulted Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at <a href="https://girlbikelove.com/about/katie-pierson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GirlBikeLove.com" class="link ">GirlBikeLove.com</a>, to find the best spin shoes for indoor and outdoor cycling workouts. We also combed through countless ratings, reviews, and product specs to find the only spin shoes you should use to level up your fitness routine. Ready to get fit? Read on for the best spin shoes to ride with in 2022.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks</h2>
    1/9

    Try These Expert-Recommended Spin Shoes to Level Up Your Indoor Cycling Workout

    We updated this article in June 2022 to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team (and that of our sister team at the Good Housekeeping Institute).

    If running is starting to do a number on your knees, cycling is a great way to move your body all while protecting your joints. “Cycling is an incredible workout for both muscular and cardiovascular health,” says Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at GirlBikeLove.com. “One of the most vital benefits is that cycling is low-impact, making it easier on joints and allowing for a broader range of people to participate.”

    Not only can a cycler burn up to 600 calories during a 60-minute indoor cycling class, but this type of workout may also help lower stress and decrease LDL cholesterol (which leads to cardiovascular disease in high levels) according to a review published in Medicina. Cycling strengthens and engages the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. “Also, the core and upper body engage to help with stabilization,” Pierson says.

    But the key to reaping all of those amazing benefits of cycling is to be prepared with the best equipment that helps protect your joints, supports musculoskeletal alignment, and helps you pedal faster for a better workout.

    Why spin shoes are a must for cycling workouts

    Whether you choose to bike indoors or outdoors, having a good pair of spin shoes can help level up your workout. “Investing in a quality pair of spin shoes helps decrease the chance of injury while helping you get the most out of every ride,” Pierson says. Spin shoes connect directly to the pedals, helping to keep your foor in the proper alignment while you pedal. “This helps reduce the potential injury to your knees and other joints.”

    Spin shoes also elevate your cycling workouts by making each pedal stroke more efficient. “You increase your output by 10% using a hard-soled spin shoe,” Pierson says. So, if after reading all of the amazing benefits of cycling has you wanting to get out on the bike, read on for the best spin shoes to help take your spin workout to the next level, according to a cycling expert.

    How we chose the best spin shoes

    We consulted Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at GirlBikeLove.com, to find the best spin shoes for indoor and outdoor cycling workouts. We also combed through countless ratings, reviews, and product specs to find the only spin shoes you should use to level up your fitness routine. Ready to get fit? Read on for the best spin shoes to ride with in 2022.

    Our top picks

    Westend61 - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GGBVVLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With <strong>a classic three-strap enclosure and fiberglass reinforced outsole</strong>, these supportive shoes help optimize power transfer all while protecting your joints. “These are the only type of shoes that I will ride. I love the quality and support that Giro offers,” Pierson says. They’re compatible with two and three-bolt pedal systems, and “lightweight and breathable,” Pierson adds. </p>
    2/9

    1) Stylus W Cycling Shoes

    Giro

    amazon.com

    $109.95

    Shop Now

    With a classic three-strap enclosure and fiberglass reinforced outsole, these supportive shoes help optimize power transfer all while protecting your joints. “These are the only type of shoes that I will ride. I love the quality and support that Giro offers,” Pierson says. They’re compatible with two and three-bolt pedal systems, and “lightweight and breathable,” Pierson adds.

    Giro
  • <p><strong>Santic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RGCWL44?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For just $59, the Santic Cycling Shoes offer high quality support that lasts, shoppers say. With <strong>an ergonomic fit and large-area ventilation holes to enhance breathability</strong>, you’ll feel cool and support throughout your entire ride with these spin shoes. And if your shoes do happen to get damaged, the pair comes with a 12 month warranty. </p>
    3/9

    2) Cycling Shoes

    Santic

    amazon.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    For just $59, the Santic Cycling Shoes offer high quality support that lasts, shoppers say. With an ergonomic fit and large-area ventilation holes to enhance breathability, you’ll feel cool and support throughout your entire ride with these spin shoes. And if your shoes do happen to get damaged, the pair comes with a 12 month warranty.

    Santic
  • <p><strong>SHIMANO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XCMMZ83?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You basically get two types of spin shoes in one with this popular pair, which boasts hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. “Shimano created the SPD clip, so you know they are compatible, but <strong>these also have the option to change to a Look Delta cleat, making them versatile</strong>,” Pierson says. They also have a double strap enclosure for a snug fit, and shoppers say they're supportive to those with wide feet.</p>
    4/9

    3) SH-RP1 High Performing All-Rounder Cycling Shoe

    SHIMANO

    amazon.com

    $63.75

    Shop Now

    You basically get two types of spin shoes in one with this popular pair, which boasts hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. “Shimano created the SPD clip, so you know they are compatible, but these also have the option to change to a Look Delta cleat, making them versatile,” Pierson says. They also have a double strap enclosure for a snug fit, and shoppers say they're supportive to those with wide feet.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$164.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GFB9XWD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re not into the double strap enclosure, consider this hybrid option, which Pierson recommends. “This Giro option provides a different enclosure option while offering additional arch support,” she says. “In addition, these shoes are breathable and lightweight.” The Cadet Spin Shoes <strong>have a 3D-molded footbed for extra arch support</strong> and a carbon-reinforced outsole for optimal power transfer.</p>
    5/9

    4) Cadet W Women's Spin Shoes

    Giro

    amazon.com

    $164.95

    Shop Now

    If you’re not into the double strap enclosure, consider this hybrid option, which Pierson recommends. “This Giro option provides a different enclosure option while offering additional arch support,” she says. “In addition, these shoes are breathable and lightweight.” The Cadet Spin Shoes have a 3D-molded footbed for extra arch support and a carbon-reinforced outsole for optimal power transfer.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J2R1GG7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hit the trails in these cycling shoes by Giro, which <strong>are perfect for off-roading with a full-length molded rubber high-traction lugged outsole for better grip and stability</strong>. “These shoes are an excellent option for off-road cycling shoes. They offer great tread on the sole and are versatile for riding on roads or trails,” Pierson says. They also support various cleat options, making them versatile. </p>
    6/9

    5) Berm W Women's Mountain Cycling Shoes

    Giro

    amazon.com

    $79.95

    Shop Now

    Hit the trails in these cycling shoes by Giro, which are perfect for off-roading with a full-length molded rubber high-traction lugged outsole for better grip and stability. “These shoes are an excellent option for off-road cycling shoes. They offer great tread on the sole and are versatile for riding on roads or trails,” Pierson says. They also support various cleat options, making them versatile.

    Giro
  • <p><strong>Venzo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RJCGVTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This combination set comes with a pair of shoes and a pair of Delta cleats, making them compatible with most cleats on the market, including Shimano SPD, SPD SL, Look KEO, Look Delta and the Peloton Bike. The <strong>exterior is made of a breathable mesh that’s quick-drying and absorbs moisture as you sweat</strong>, and a three-strap design makes changing quick and effortless. </p>
    7/9

    6) Women's Road Cycling Riding Shoes

    Venzo

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    Shop Now

    This combination set comes with a pair of shoes and a pair of Delta cleats, making them compatible with most cleats on the market, including Shimano SPD, SPD SL, Look KEO, Look Delta and the Peloton Bike. The exterior is made of a breathable mesh that’s quick-drying and absorbs moisture as you sweat, and a three-strap design makes changing quick and effortless.

    Venzo
  • <p><strong>TIEM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GRH976R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those new to indoor cycling should consider this pair of spin shoes by TIEM, which offer a similar amount of support as traditional sneakers. The <strong>clips are hidden on the sole of the shoe, making them easy to walk in</strong>, and the breathable mesh is cooling. The single strap and slip-on style makes changing a breeze, too, and shoppers say they are the “best investment if you cycle frequently” because they're “very comfortable.”</p>
    8/9

    7) Indoor Cycling Shoe

    TIEM

    amazon.com

    $135.00

    Shop Now

    Those new to indoor cycling should consider this pair of spin shoes by TIEM, which offer a similar amount of support as traditional sneakers. The clips are hidden on the sole of the shoe, making them easy to walk in, and the breathable mesh is cooling. The single strap and slip-on style makes changing a breeze, too, and shoppers say they are the “best investment if you cycle frequently” because they're “very comfortable.”

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>PEARL IZUMI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QN7KQR3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These SPD-compatible shoes are a greta option for both indoor or outdoor cycling. They have a stiff nylon sole, composite power plate, and carbon fiber footbed for lightweight support and durability, while the <strong>EVA foam and a rubber heel level up your stability and comfo</strong><strong>rt</strong>.</p>
    9/9

    8) Women's Quest Road Cycling Shoe

    PEARL IZUMI

    amazon.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    These SPD-compatible shoes are a greta option for both indoor or outdoor cycling. They have a stiff nylon sole, composite power plate, and carbon fiber footbed for lightweight support and durability, while the EVA foam and a rubber heel level up your stability and comfort.

    Amazon
<p><em>We updated this article in <strong>June</strong><strong> 2022</strong> to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team (and that of our sister team at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>).</em></p><hr><p class="body-text">If running is starting to do a number on your knees, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/fitness-tips/a38740053/is-stationary-bike-good-exercise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cycling" class="link ">cycling</a> is a great way to move your body all while protecting your joints. “Cycling is an incredible workout for both muscular and cardiovascular health,” says Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at <a href="https://girlbikelove.com/about/katie-pierson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GirlBikeLove.com" class="link ">GirlBikeLove.com</a>. “One of the most vital benefits is that cycling is <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/a38188698/10-minute-low-impact-cardio-workout-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-impact" class="link ">low-impact</a>, making it easier on joints and allowing for a broader range of people to participate.”</p><p class="body-text">Not only can a cycler burn up to 600 calories during a 60-minute indoor cycling class, but this type of workout may also help lower stress and decrease LDL cholesterol (which leads to cardiovascular disease in high levels) according to a review published in <em><a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6722762/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Medicina" class="link ">Medicina</a></em>. Cycling strengthens and engages the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. “Also, the core and upper body engage to help with stabilization,” Pierson says. <br></p><p>But the key to reaping all of those amazing benefits of cycling is to be prepared with the best equipment that helps protect your joints, supports musculoskeletal alignment, and helps you pedal faster for a better workout.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Why spin shoes are a must for cycling workouts</h2><p>Whether you choose to bike indoors or outdoors, having a good pair of spin shoes can help level up your workout. “Investing in a quality pair of spin shoes helps decrease the chance of injury while helping you get the most out of every ride,” Pierson says. Spin shoes connect directly to the pedals, helping to keep your foor in the proper alignment while you pedal. “This helps reduce the potential injury to your knees and other joints.”</p><p>Spin shoes also elevate your cycling workouts by making each pedal stroke more efficient. “You increase your output by 10% using a hard-soled spin shoe,” Pierson says. So, if after reading all of the amazing benefits of cycling has you wanting to get out on the bike, read on for the best spin shoes to help take your spin workout to the next level, according to a cycling expert.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How we chose the best spin shoes</h2><p>We consulted Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at <a href="https://girlbikelove.com/about/katie-pierson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GirlBikeLove.com" class="link ">GirlBikeLove.com</a>, to find the best spin shoes for indoor and outdoor cycling workouts. We also combed through countless ratings, reviews, and product specs to find the only spin shoes you should use to level up your fitness routine. Ready to get fit? Read on for the best spin shoes to ride with in 2022.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks</h2>
<p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GGBVVLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With <strong>a classic three-strap enclosure and fiberglass reinforced outsole</strong>, these supportive shoes help optimize power transfer all while protecting your joints. “These are the only type of shoes that I will ride. I love the quality and support that Giro offers,” Pierson says. They’re compatible with two and three-bolt pedal systems, and “lightweight and breathable,” Pierson adds. </p>
<p><strong>Santic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RGCWL44?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For just $59, the Santic Cycling Shoes offer high quality support that lasts, shoppers say. With <strong>an ergonomic fit and large-area ventilation holes to enhance breathability</strong>, you’ll feel cool and support throughout your entire ride with these spin shoes. And if your shoes do happen to get damaged, the pair comes with a 12 month warranty. </p>
<p><strong>SHIMANO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XCMMZ83?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You basically get two types of spin shoes in one with this popular pair, which boasts hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. “Shimano created the SPD clip, so you know they are compatible, but <strong>these also have the option to change to a Look Delta cleat, making them versatile</strong>,” Pierson says. They also have a double strap enclosure for a snug fit, and shoppers say they're supportive to those with wide feet.</p>
<p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$164.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GFB9XWD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re not into the double strap enclosure, consider this hybrid option, which Pierson recommends. “This Giro option provides a different enclosure option while offering additional arch support,” she says. “In addition, these shoes are breathable and lightweight.” The Cadet Spin Shoes <strong>have a 3D-molded footbed for extra arch support</strong> and a carbon-reinforced outsole for optimal power transfer.</p>
<p><strong>Giro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J2R1GG7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hit the trails in these cycling shoes by Giro, which <strong>are perfect for off-roading with a full-length molded rubber high-traction lugged outsole for better grip and stability</strong>. “These shoes are an excellent option for off-road cycling shoes. They offer great tread on the sole and are versatile for riding on roads or trails,” Pierson says. They also support various cleat options, making them versatile. </p>
<p><strong>Venzo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RJCGVTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This combination set comes with a pair of shoes and a pair of Delta cleats, making them compatible with most cleats on the market, including Shimano SPD, SPD SL, Look KEO, Look Delta and the Peloton Bike. The <strong>exterior is made of a breathable mesh that’s quick-drying and absorbs moisture as you sweat</strong>, and a three-strap design makes changing quick and effortless. </p>
<p><strong>TIEM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GRH976R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those new to indoor cycling should consider this pair of spin shoes by TIEM, which offer a similar amount of support as traditional sneakers. The <strong>clips are hidden on the sole of the shoe, making them easy to walk in</strong>, and the breathable mesh is cooling. The single strap and slip-on style makes changing a breeze, too, and shoppers say they are the “best investment if you cycle frequently” because they're “very comfortable.”</p>
<p><strong>PEARL IZUMI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QN7KQR3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.40435731%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These SPD-compatible shoes are a greta option for both indoor or outdoor cycling. They have a stiff nylon sole, composite power plate, and carbon fiber footbed for lightweight support and durability, while the <strong>EVA foam and a rubber heel level up your stability and comfo</strong><strong>rt</strong>.</p>

These spin shoes will take your indoor cycling workout to the next level. Recommended by experts and thousands of Amazon shoppers, these cycling shoes support your joints to enhance your workout.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. “87!” he bellowed. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night's Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87. Now MacKinnon is a Stanley Cup champion, just like Crosby. “We just fe

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team takes silver at World Cup

    ANTWERP, Belgium — The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team earned a silver medal at the FIBA World Cup 2022 on Sunday after dropping a 16-13 decision to France. Michelle Plouffe had seven points, four rebounds and five blocks for Canada. Her sister, Katherine Plouffe, had six points and seven rebounds. "The Canada team is really a great team," said Marie-Eve Paget of France. "You’re not in the final if you’re not a great team. We played against them in a friendly game before the World Cup and w