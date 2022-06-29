Try These Expert-Recommended Spin Shoes to Level Up Your Indoor Cycling Workout

We updated this article in June 2022 to add more information about each featured product, based on extensive research done by our team (and that of our sister team at the Good Housekeeping Institute).
If running is starting to do a number on your knees, cycling is a great way to move your body all while protecting your joints. “Cycling is an incredible workout for both muscular and cardiovascular health,” says Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at GirlBikeLove.com. “One of the most vital benefits is that cycling is low-impact, making it easier on joints and allowing for a broader range of people to participate.”
Not only can a cycler burn up to 600 calories during a 60-minute indoor cycling class, but this type of workout may also help lower stress and decrease LDL cholesterol (which leads to cardiovascular disease in high levels) according to a review published in Medicina. Cycling strengthens and engages the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. “Also, the core and upper body engage to help with stabilization,” Pierson says.
But the key to reaping all of those amazing benefits of cycling is to be prepared with the best equipment that helps protect your joints, supports musculoskeletal alignment, and helps you pedal faster for a better workout.
Why spin shoes are a must for cycling workouts
Whether you choose to bike indoors or outdoors, having a good pair of spin shoes can help level up your workout. “Investing in a quality pair of spin shoes helps decrease the chance of injury while helping you get the most out of every ride,” Pierson says. Spin shoes connect directly to the pedals, helping to keep your foor in the proper alignment while you pedal. “This helps reduce the potential injury to your knees and other joints.”
Spin shoes also elevate your cycling workouts by making each pedal stroke more efficient. “You increase your output by 10% using a hard-soled spin shoe,” Pierson says. So, if after reading all of the amazing benefits of cycling has you wanting to get out on the bike, read on for the best spin shoes to help take your spin workout to the next level, according to a cycling expert.
How we chose the best spin shoes
We consulted Katie Pierson, certified spinning instructor and editor at GirlBikeLove.com, to find the best spin shoes for indoor and outdoor cycling workouts. We also combed through countless ratings, reviews, and product specs to find the only spin shoes you should use to level up your fitness routine. Ready to get fit? Read on for the best spin shoes to ride with in 2022.
Our top picks