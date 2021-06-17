You've Gotta Try This Disposable Face Mask With No Ear Loops

The Canadian Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — CONMEBOL says cases of people with COVID-19 at the Copa America in Brazil have risen to 65. Nineteen people are on the 10 tournament teams, and 46 are staffers and officials, the South American soccer body said on Thursday. There have been 5,458 tests so far. The total number of known infections was up from 53 on Wednesday. Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more t