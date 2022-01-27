Trucker 'freedom' convoy 2022 photos: Drivers opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates protest across Canada

  • <p>Trucks sit idle before a cross-country convoy departed for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Delta, B.C., on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Trucks sit idle before a cross-country convoy departed for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Delta, B.C., on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • <p>A woman carries a Canadian flag upside down on her shoulder before a cross-country convoy of truckers and supporters departed for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    A woman carries a Canadian flag upside down on her shoulder before a cross-country convoy of truckers and supporters departed for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • <p>Truckers and supporters raise their fists and hold a banner before a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers departed in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Truckers and supporters raise their fists and hold a banner before a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers departed in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • <p>Truckers and supporters gather before a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers departed in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Truckers and supporters gather before a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers departed in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The federal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • <p>Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

  • <p>Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

  • <p>Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

  • <p>Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski</p>
    Truckers protest across Canada 2022

    Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

  • <p>An individual standing atop a bridge waves at trucks during the Canadian truck convoy/protest in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris</p>
    Truck drivers protest across Canada 2022

    An individual standing atop a bridge waves at trucks during the Canadian truck convoy/protest in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris

  • <p>Truck drivers protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates drive in a convoy on the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick provincial boundary in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris -</p>
    Truck drivers protest across Canada 2022

    Truck drivers protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates drive in a convoy on the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick provincial boundary in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris -

  • <p>A group of protesters stand alongside the Trans Canada Highway in support of the Canadian truck convoy/protest in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris</p>
    Truck drivers protest across Canada 2022

    A group of protesters stand alongside the Trans Canada Highway in support of the Canadian truck convoy/protest in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris

  • <p>Truck drivers protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates drive in a convoy on the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick provincial boundary in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris</p>
    Truck drivers protest across Canada 2022

    Truck drivers protesting against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates drive in a convoy on the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick provincial boundary in Fort Lawrence, Nova Scotia, Canada, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/John Morris

  • <p>A supporter gives a case of bottled water to a driver gathering to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    A supporter gives a case of bottled water to a driver gathering to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING

    People gather to support truck drivers on their way to Ottawa in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • <p>A Canadian truck driver walks back to his truck after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021. Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck</p>
    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-USA

    A Canadian truck driver walks back to his truck after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021. Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

  • <p>Trucker Jean Pothier leans out of his cab to look out over the line up of trucks at a protest over skyrocketing diesel fuel prices in Ottawa, March 3. About 150 trucks made their way to Parliament Hill, blocking traffic in the dowtown core, to protest the highest fuel prices in over 10 years. JY/JP</p>
    CANADA TRUCKERS

    Trucker Jean Pothier leans out of his cab to look out over the line up of trucks at a protest over skyrocketing diesel fuel prices in Ottawa, March 3. About 150 trucks made their way to Parliament Hill, blocking traffic in the dowtown core, to protest the highest fuel prices in over 10 years. JY/JP

Original story from The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say they have been in touch with leaders of a trucker convoy over weekend protest plans in the capital and are getting ready for several scenarios — including violence.

Chief Peter Sloly told the police services board Wednesday that he is working with the RCMP and intelligence bodies to prepare for the protests against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

Sloly said the convoy organizers have been co-operative in telling police about their plans for the protest, which he predicts could last several days, but the situation is evolving rapidly.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has assured Canadians there's no reason to fear food shortages will result from a small minority of truck drivers refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate.

In an interview, Alghabra said the large grocery store chains and other retailers have assured him they have plenty of goods to provide their customers, despite some labour shortages and supply chain bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, he said there's been no "measurable impact" on the number of trucks crossing the border since the vaccine mandate went into effect on Jan. 15. Last week, he said almost 100,000 trucks crossed the border — about the same as usual for this time of year.

Some supporters of the convoy, including some Conservative MPs, have taken to social media to warn the vaccine mandate for truckers will leave store shelves empty. Some have gone so far as to predict Canadians will starve.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

