My Trick to Making My Baby-Fine Hair Look 100x Thicker? Volume. Powders.

Cute little thing about me: I've been blessed with baby-fine hair that looks limp and blah even after I wash it. BUT,you definitely wouldn't know just by looking at my hair, since I like to use a genius lil product called hair volume powder. It's basically like dry shampoo, only instead of targeting grease and grime (which, for the record, it also does), it helps create noticeable lift, texture, and volume when you tap it along your roots.

They're super easy to apply too. All you do is lift up a few sections of dry hair (I like to work with second-day hair, but first or third are also viable options) around your roots, spray or tap the powder onto your strands, and gently brush or fluff up your hair. The result? Natural-looking volume in 30 seconds flat. So if you're ready to join me in my obsession and never have a flat hair day again, keep reading for the 10 best hair volume powders of all time.