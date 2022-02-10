A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best

A Grammy-winning singer, Cissy Houston, 88, grew up in a musical family. She and her siblings — including Lee Drinkard, Dionne Warwick's mom — formed the groundbreaking gospel group the Drinkard Singers in the late fifties. Cissy's daughter, Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48, was a global superstar, and her niece Dionne Warwick, 81, is a five-time Grammy winner.
I called her Aunt Cissy growing up. Because we were so close in age, I always looked at her as an older sister. But every now and then, she'll say, "I'm still your aunt." With gospel, we're singing the words of the Bible and that is some really good stuff. Cissy had an incredible voice and that something special transferred to her baby, Whitney. It was just preordained, as if God pointed a finger at us and said, Let those vocal cords do what they got to do. Watching Whitney was like seeing Cissy grow up again.
The voice, the dedication — she had a presence that is still very much with us. I come from a family where we understand our purpose: to connect with people on a level that everyone understands. Opera superstar Leontyne Price, 95, is a cousin on my mother's side. When I heard her sing Aida, it was overwhelming. Oh my God, I'm related to you? She carried that legacy the same way Whitney did. And now with my sons David, 53, a songwriter, and Damon, 48, a music producer, all this talent is bursting out of my babies. And the beat goes on.