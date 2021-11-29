Treats perfect for sharing with far-away family

December is officially baking season, and few things are better than sharing cookies, cakes, pies and breads with loved ones. This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic may mean that your annual family bake-offs and friendly cookie swaps are postponed or canceled. But just because you can’t swap in-person doesn’t mean you can’t still send your loved ones baked goods through the mail.

The best baked goods to send in the mail are sturdy ones. Crumbly cookies and pillowy rolls need not apply. Luckily, some holiday classics like gingerbread, pound cakes, biscotti and a large selection of cookies are perfect for sending to those near and far. To make sure they arrive intact, pack them snugly in an airtight container (you shouldn’t be able to hear or feel them shifting around when you gently shake the tin), then pack that container in a mailing box with bubble wrap. Here are some of the best baked goods to send by mail.