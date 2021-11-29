Treats perfect for sharing with far-away family

<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/holidays/12-things-you-didnt-know-about-santa-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:As red as Santa’s suit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">As red as Santa’s suit</a>, these red velvet crinkle cookies will surely make your loved ones feel jolly, even from miles away.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/red-velvet-crinkle-cookies?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>There are <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/5-gingerbread-recipes-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:so many things you can make with gingerbread flavors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">so many things you can make with gingerbread flavors</a> during the holiday season. But these gingerbread biscotti ship particularly well. Pair with a pound of coffee and a new mug for a festive gift.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/gingerbread-biscotti-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Gingerbread Biscotti recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Gingerbread Biscotti recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Pound cake is a classic, dense dessert. This version is especially delicious thanks to liqueur-soaked cherries and a splash of bourbon in the batter. For best shipping, omit the glaze in this recipe.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/old-fashioned-orange-glaze-pound-cake?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Old-Fashioned Pound Cake recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Old-Fashioned Pound Cake recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You don’t need to send your family candy canes to give them the gift of peppermint this holiday season. These red and white striped cookies will give them a minty sweet fix.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/peppermint-swirl-cookies?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Peppermint Swirl Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Peppermint Swirl Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Oat-based bars may not sound thrilling, but with the addition of maraschino cherries, chopped nuts and shredded coconut, these treats certainly are.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/cherry-bars-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cherry Bars recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cherry Bars recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You may not think of a light lemon loaf as a holiday treat, but after eating <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/recipes-for-the-holidays-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hearty holiday dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hearty holiday dinners</a>, this bright dessert will be a welcome addition to the table. To ship, skip the glaze.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/lemon-loaf?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Very Lemon Loaf recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Very Lemon Loaf recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/christmas-cookies-are-better-grandma-s-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic Christmas cookie recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">classic Christmas cookie recipe</a>, spritz cookies are easy to decorate with red, green and white sprinkles and food coloring. They also wonderfully fill the gaps on any holiday platter you’re shipping.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/spritz-cookies-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Spritz Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Spritz Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/our-best-cranberry-recipes-for-holiday-season?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cranberries have uses far beyond cranberry sauce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cranberries have uses far beyond cranberry sauce</a>. Take, for instance, these delicate, sweet and salty scones, which make the perfect gift for the brunch-lover in your life.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/pumpkin-cranberry-scones-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Scones recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Scones recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A classic Christmastime cookie, shortbreads are simple and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, even if the crowd is across the country.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/shortbread-cookies?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Shortbread Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Shortbread Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Who says gingerbread flavors have to be in cookies? This dense yet delicious cake delightfully highlights the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, allspice and molasses .</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/gingerbread-cake-dessert-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Gingerbread Cake recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Gingerbread Cake recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re mailing baked goods to a family with children, chocolate chip cookies are a must. And a touch of cinnamon adds a warm winter touch to these <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/nostalgic-childhood-desserts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nostalgic sweets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nostalgic sweets</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/cinnamon-chocolate-chip-cookies-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Chocolate bark is a holiday favorite. This one uses dried fruit and shredded coconut for just the right amount of natural sweetness.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/fruit-and-nut-dark-chocolate-bark-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Fruit and Nut Dark Chocolate Bark recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Fruit and Nut Dark Chocolate Bark recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>As fun to eat as they are to say, snickerdoodles are a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/school-lunch-ideas-kids-will-actually-eat-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:school lunch classic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">school lunch classic</a> cookie. Want to give them a wintery twist? Add a touch of nutmeg to the dough.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/easy-best-snickerdoodle-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For The Best Snickerdoodles recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For The Best Snickerdoodles recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>You may not believe it, but brownies ship surprisingly well since they tend to be dense. And these brownies just so happen to be the same recipe served at Boston's Fenway Park, so it’s the perfect thing to give someone who missed their <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/ballpark-recipes-make-home-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite stadium foods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite stadium foods</a> this year.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/fenway-fudge-brownie-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Fenway Fudge Brownie recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Fenway Fudge Brownie recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Sweet, rich white chocolate macadamia nut cookies get a festive twist in this recipe with the addition of dried cranberries. These are perfect for anyone who prefers their cookies chewy rather than crunchy.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/macadamia-and-cranberry-white-chocolate-chunk-cookies-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Macadamia and Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Macadamia and Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you can't break bread with your family this holiday season, do them one better by mailing them this sesame-topped crusty loaf.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/sesame-topped-sicilian-bread-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sesame-Topped Sicilian Bread recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sesame-Topped Sicilian Bread recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A classic holiday flavor — peppermint — meets a classic cookie — biscotti. These chocolate-dipped delicacies are perfect for pairing with espresso or <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/drink/holiday-hot-chocolate-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wintery cocoa mixes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wintery cocoa mixes</a> for a special gift.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/peppermint-biscotti?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Peppermint Biscotti recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Peppermint Biscotti recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Banana bread has been all the comfort baking rage in 2020, but take it to the next level for gifting by folding in orange zest, dried cherries and pistachios.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/cherry-orange-pistachio-bread?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Tart Cherry Orange Pistachio Loaf recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Tart Cherry Orange Pistachio Loaf recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Gingerbread people are a holiday classic. If decorating these treats are a family tradition, you can do it from afar. Just mail them the cookies, have them whip up the icing and <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/featured/coronavirus-social-distancing-family?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorate together via a video call" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorate together via a video call</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/gingerbread-people?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Gingerbread People recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Gingerbread People recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Want to mail something to grandma <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/easy-recipes-kid-dinner-dessert-crafts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:that your kids helped make" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">that your kids helped make</a>? Whip up a batch of these pinwheel cookies. Your little ones will love rolling the dough.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipe/pinwheel-cookies?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pinwheel Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pinwheel Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Want to bake up some <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/what-to-make-with-lemons?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summery treats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">summery treats</a> and mail them to your family during the shortest, coldest days of the year? These sunny blueberry lemon scones will make anyone smile.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/blueberry-lemon-scones-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Blueberry Lemon Scones recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Blueberry Lemon Scones recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you are short on time, whip up a batch of these bars with cherry, pepitas, almonds and dark chocolate. They are ready in an hour and ship exceptionally well. </p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/no-bake-cherry-granola-bars?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the No-Bake Cherry Granola Bars recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the No-Bake Cherry Granola Bars recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Can’t decide between baking chocolate or almond cookies for your family? Why not do both in one?</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/checkerboard-cookies-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Checkerboard Cookies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Checkerboard Cookies recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Why choose between mailing your loved ones brownies or cookies when you can simply do both?</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/chocolate-chip-cookie-brownies-recipe-1?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies recipe, click here.</a></p>
Carolyn Menyes

December is officially baking season, and few things are better than sharing cookies, cakes, pies and breads with loved ones. This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic may mean that your annual family bake-offs and friendly cookie swaps are postponed or canceled. But just because you can’t swap in-person doesn’t mean you can’t still send your loved ones baked goods through the mail.

The best baked goods to send in the mail are sturdy ones. Crumbly cookies and pillowy rolls need not apply. Luckily, some holiday classics like gingerbread, pound cakes, biscotti and a large selection of cookies are perfect for sending to those near and far. To make sure they arrive intact, pack them snugly in an airtight container (you shouldn’t be able to hear or feel them shifting around when you gently shake the tin), then pack that container in a mailing box with bubble wrap. Here are some of the best baked goods to send by mail.

