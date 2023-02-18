Travis Scott Plays Softball for the Cactus Jack Foundation, Plus Ice-T and Coco, Hugh Jackman and More

<p>Travis Scott steps up to the plate at his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation's 2023 HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>Ice T poses with his wife, Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. </p>
<p>Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and a smile as he arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London on Feb. 17. </p>
<p>Rocking a sequined look, Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>A radiant <a href="https://people.com/tag/jane-fonda/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jane Fonda" class="link ">Jane Fonda</a> is seen looking on from her seat at the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/jodie-turner-smith-feels-lucky-have-mother-in-daughter-life/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jodie Turner-Smith" class="link ">Jodie Turner-Smith</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/florence-pugh/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Pugh" class="link ">Florence Pugh</a> pose together at the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>Dressed in a black dress with gold accents, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zendaya-coleman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> looks up at a drone while filming the new Bulgari campaign in the South of France on Feb. 14.</p>
<p>George Strait introduces <a href="https://people.com/tag/bruce-springsteen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bruce Springsteen" class="link ">Bruce Springsteen</a> and the E Street Band during their tour stop at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/madelyn-cline-happily-taken-following-chase-stokes-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madelyn Cline" class="link ">Madelyn Cline</a> and Carlacia Grant are all smiles at the Netflix premiere of <em>Outer Banks</em> season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>Rocking longer, darker hair, <a href="https://people.com/person/sydney-sweeney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sydney Sweeney" class="link ">Sydney Sweeney</a> hits the set in Rome for a photo shoot on Feb. 17.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lopez" class="link ">Jennifer Lopez</a> arrives at a studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 16 with her hair slicked back into a ponytail and wearing a brown sweatsuit and matching boots. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katy Perry" class="link ">Katy Perry</a> gives a wave at <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel Live!" class="link "><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em></a> in L.A. on Feb. 16 dressed in a zebra-print blazer and skirt paired with a silver accented top, leather thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/white-lotus-star-haley-lu-richardson-collects-celebrity-cardboard-cutouts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haley Lu Richardson" class="link ">Haley Lu Richardson</a> poses in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Screen Actors Guild Campari Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, ahead of next week's award ceremony. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/elsa-pataky/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elsa Pataky" class="link ">Elsa Pataky </a>presents the new Gioseppo collection on Feb. 17 in Madrid, Spain.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paul-rudd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul Rudd" class="link ">Paul Rudd</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/all-about-jonathan-majors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Majors" class="link ">Jonathan Majors</a> attend the <em>Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania</em> U.K. Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16 in London.</p>
<p>Also at the U.K. premiere of <em>Ant-Man and The Wasp</em> on Feb. 16, <a href="https://people.com/tag/catherine-zeta-jones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine Zeta-Jones" class="link ">Catherine Zeta-Jones</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-douglas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Douglas" class="link ">Michael Douglas</a> look like they're fresh off of a movie screen.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sean-penn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sean Penn" class="link ">Sean Penn</a> attends the opening ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>President of the International Jury <a href="https://people.com/tag/kristen-stewart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristen Stewart" class="link ">Kristen Stewart</a> attends the <em>She Came to Me</em> premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes" class="link ">Katie Holmes</a> looks chic while heading to the opening night of <em>The Wanderers</em> in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><span>Padma Lakshmi</span> strolls the streets of New York City with a cute pup on her heels on Feb. 16. </p>
<p>New loves <a href="https://people.com/parents/all-about-steve-harvey-daughter-lori-harvey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lori Harvey" class="link ">Lori Harvey</a> and <span>Damson Idris</span> strike a playful pose at the premiere of season six of <em>Snowfall </em>in L.A. on Feb. 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mindy-kaling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mindy Kaling" class="link ">Mindy Kaling</a> keeps the love in the air the day after Valentine's Day, dressed in head-to-toe red at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Pratt," class="link ">Chris Pratt,</a> who voices Mario in the new <i>The Super Mario Bros. Movie</i>, brings wife <a href="https://people.com/tag/katherine-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katherine Schwarzenegger" class="link ">Katherine Schwarzenegger</a> to the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 15. </p>
<p><span>Kristen Stewart</span>, who serves as the festival's jury president, stuns at the opening day of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anne-hathaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anne Hathaway" class="link ">Anne Hathaway</a> attends the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany for her film <em>She Came to Me</em> on Feb. 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Garner" class="link ">Jennifer Garner</a> appears to be in good spirits on the set of <i>Family Leave</i> in Los Angeles on Feb. 15. </p>
<p>Honoree <a href="https://people.com/movies/why-indiana-jones-and-goonies-kid-star-ke-huy-quan-quit-acting-for-20-years-inside-his-return/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ke Huy Quan" class="link ">Ke Huy Quan</a> poses with his Virtuosos Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15. </p>
<p>Honoree <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-actress-stephanie-hsu-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephanie Hsu" class="link ">Stephanie Hsu</a> flashes a grin as she addresses the crowd onstage at the Virtuosos Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> is seen on set in New York City dressed in a colorful sweatshirt and sweatpants as he continues to film his upcoming movie <i>Wolves </i>on Feb. 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/trisha-yearwood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trisha Yearwood" class="link ">Trisha Yearwood</a> performs at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café on Feb. 15 after celebrating her new cocktail mix, Cheers in a Cup, at the grand opening of Williams Sonoma, where she raised funds for her animal rescue organization Dottie's Yard.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/alan-cumming-breaks-down-his-wardrobe-on-the-traitors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alan Cumming" class="link ">Alan Cumming</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/liam-neeson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liam Neeson" class="link ">Liam Neeson</a> are all smiles at a special screening of <i>Marlowe </i>at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Feb. 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tessa-thompson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tessa Thompson" class="link ">Tessa Thompson</a> attend the <em>Creed III</em> European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15 in London. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ellen-pompeo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellen Pompeo" class="link ">Ellen Pompeo</a> and daughter Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection fall/winter 2023 runway show on Feb.15 in New York City. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sting" class="link ">Sting</a> is feeling the music while performing at Aware Super Theatre on Feb. 15 in Sydney, Australia.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/outer-banks-rudy-pankow-defends-girlfriend-amid-ongoing-harassment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rudy Pankow" class="link ">Rudy Pankow</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/outer-banks-chase-stokes-madelyn-cline-detail-filming-after-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chase Stokes" class="link ">Chase Stokes</a> are playful during a special screening of season 3, episode 1 of Netflix's <em>Outer Banks</em> on Feb. 14 in Chicago, Illinois. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tyler-perry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Perry" class="link ">Tyler Perry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kerry-washington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kerry Washington" class="link ">Kerry Washington</a> are spotted on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, <em>Six Triple Eight,</em> in Cambridgeshire, England on Feb. 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kurt-russell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Russell" class="link ">Kurt Russell</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/goldie-hawn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldie Hawn" class="link ">Goldie Hawn</a> are loved up after a date at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Natural History on Valentine's Day.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-latifah/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Latifah" class="link ">Queen Latifah</a> looks cool and comfy while outside the Thom Browne show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rebecca-hall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebecca Hall" class="link ">Rebecca Hall</a>, <a href="https://people.com/parents/rebecca-hall-pregnant-morgan-spector-expecting-first-child/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morgan Spector" class="link ">Morgan Spector</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/david-harbour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Harbour" class="link ">David Harbour</a> share some laughs while front row at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear fashion show at The Shed during NYFW on Feb. 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-michelle-gellar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Michelle Gellar" class="link ">Sarah Michelle Gellar</a> smiles while attending the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in California on Feb. 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lucy-hale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Hale" class="link ">Lucy Hale</a> runs errands on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cardi B" class="link ">Cardi B</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/offset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Offset" class="link ">Offset</a> hold hands as they go out for a Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Feb. 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brendan-fraser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Fraser" class="link ">Brendan Fraser</a> and girlfriend <a href="https://people.com/movies/brendan-fraser-girlfriend-jeanne-moore-attend-2022-gotham-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeanne Moore" class="link ">Jeanne Moore</a> are adorable at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-thorne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Thorne" class="link ">Bella Thorne</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teresa Giudice" class="link ">Teresa Giudice</a> is pictured at the season premiere party of <em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em> with DJ Shortkutz at Gigante Restaurant in Eastchester, N.Y., on Feb. 7. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/christian-siriano/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christian Siriano" class="link ">Christian Siriano</a> pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzo" class="link ">Lizzo</a> and her boyfriend <a href="https://people.com/music/who-is-myke-wright-lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Myke Wright" class="link ">Myke Wright</a> make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/eugene-levy-dan-levy-throwback-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eugene Levy" class="link ">Eugene Levy</a> smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series <i>The Reluctant Traveler </i>on Feb. 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/julianne-hough/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julianne Hough" class="link ">Julianne Hough</a> struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katy Perry" class="link ">Katy Perry</a> lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming <em>American Idol</em> on Feb. 12.</p>
<p>Champion quarterback <a href="https://people.com/parents/patrick-mahomes-baby-son-bronze-disney-super-bowl-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Mahomes" class="link ">Patrick Mahomes</a> waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emily-ratajkowski/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emily Ratajkowski" class="link ">Emily Ratajkowski</a> and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day. </p>
<p>In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, <a href="https://people.com/parents/angela-bassett-kids-following-acting-footsteps-whatever-they-want-to-do/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela Bassett" class="link ">Angela Bassett</a> glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>New York Fashion Week is graced by <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-nas-x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lil Nas X" class="link ">Lil Nas X</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/teyana-taylor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Teyana Taylor" class="link ">Teyana Taylor</a>, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.</p>
<p>The evening's honoree, <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-crudup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Crudup" class="link ">Billy Crudup</a>, brings <a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-watts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Watts" class="link ">Naomi Watts</a> as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.</p>
<p>On the set of his new movie <i>Wolves</i>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. </p>
<p>Broadcasting from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, <a href="https://people.com/tag/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell" class="link ">Colin Farrell</a> and Brendan Gleeson take the mics on SiriusXM's <i>The Jess Cage Show</i> on Feb. 13.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/claire-foy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Foy" class="link ">Claire Foy</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/suki-waterhouse/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Suki Waterhouse" class="link ">Suki Waterhouse</a>, Claudia Sulewski, <a href="https://people.com/tag/maddie-ziegler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maddie Ziegler" class="link ">Maddie Ziegler</a> and Lana Condor sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week. </p>
<p>Standing outside of the CBS Studios building, <a href="https://people.com/tag/karlie-kloss/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karlie Kloss" class="link ">Karlie Kloss</a> lights up New York City in a bright pink pantsuit on Feb. 14, a great day to don the color of love.</p>
<p>Looking smart in a suit and tie, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dave-franco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dave Franco" class="link ">Dave Franco</a> greets onlookers outside of <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> in L.A. on Feb. 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-b-jordan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael B. Jordan" class="link ">Michael B. Jordan</a> smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film <i>Creed III, </i>which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film <em>Wolves</em>, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/austin-butler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Austin Butler" class="link ">Austin Butler</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-cruise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Cruise" class="link ">Tom Cruise</a> pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13. </p>
<p>Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee <a href="https://people.com/tag/brendan-fraser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Fraser" class="link ">Brendan Fraser</a> arrives at the Beverly Hilton.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-thompson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma Thompson" class="link ">Emma Thompson</a> appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere <em>What's Love Got To Do With It?</em> at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12. </p>
<p>Roy Choi and <a href="https://people.com/tag/robert-downey-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robert Downey Jr." class="link ">Robert Downey Jr.</a> pose with honoree <a href="https://people.com/tag/jon-favreau/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon Favreau" class="link ">Jon Favreau</a> at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13. </p>
<p>Dressed in a leopard print coat, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicky-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicky Hilton" class="link ">Nicky Hilton</a> steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13. </p>
<p>Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, <a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah Carey" class="link ">Mariah Carey</a>, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at <em>Some Like It Hot</em> on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessie J" class="link ">Jessie J</a> shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London. </p>
<p>Showing off his tattooed physique, <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-antonoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Antonoff" class="link ">Jack Antonoff</a> and fiancée <a href="https://people.com/tag/margaret-qualley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Margaret Qualley" class="link ">Margaret Qualley</a> share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzo" class="link ">Lizzo</a> throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-gosling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Gosling" class="link ">Ryan Gosling</a> hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film <em>The Fall Guy </em>on Feb. 12. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pedro-pascal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pedro Pascal" class="link ">Pedro Pascal</a> steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of <em>The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window,</em> which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring <a href="https://people.com/tag/oscar-isaac/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar Isaac" class="link ">Oscar Isaac</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/rachel-brosnahan-was-told-she-was-not-funny-for-years-before-marvelous-mrs-maisel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Brosnahan" class="link ">Rachel Brosnahan</a>. </p>
<p>Dressed in a green trench coat, <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes" class="link ">Katie Holmes</a> poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ken-jeong/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ken Jeong" class="link ">Ken Jeong</a>, <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-on-inspiring-younger-generations-of-asian-actors-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/henry-golding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Henry Golding" class="link ">Henry Golding</a> pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/olivia-munn-john-mulaney-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Mulaney" class="link ">John Mulaney </a>smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alexa-chung/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexa Chung" class="link ">Alexa Chung</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/tom-sturridge-shares-what-terrified-and-made-him-vulnerable-about-sandman-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Sturridge" class="link ">Tom Sturridge</a> take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kevin-hart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Hart" class="link ">Kevin Hart</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a> get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

