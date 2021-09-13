Travis & Kourtney, Megan & MGK and More Celebrity Couples at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bo