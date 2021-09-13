Travis & Kourtney, Megan & MGK and More Celebrity Couples at the 2021 MTV VMAs

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly got handsy with girlfriend Megan Fox, who <a href="https://people.com/style/2021-mtv-vmas-megan-fox-wears-naked-dress-arriving-with-machine-gun-kelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore a nearly naked dress on the red carpet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore a nearly naked dress on the red carpet</a> while he chose red sequins. </p>
  • <p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian brought the PDA to the red carpet, sharing a kiss for the cameras. </p>
  • <p>Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz made for the perfect red carpet pair. </p>
  • <p>Can we make it any more obvious? We're obsessed with MOD SUN and Avril Lavigne's punk fashion choices. </p>
  • <p>Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin made sure that they stood out on the red carpet. </p>
  • <p>Josh Dun gave wife Debby Ryan a smooch while posing for photos. </p>
  • <p>Lance Bass and Michael Turchin made an adorable pair as they hit the 2021 MTV VMAs. </p>
  • <p>Parents' night out! Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn looked so "Perfect" on the red carpet that they gave us "Shivers." </p>
What better place for a date night than at the MTV Video Music Awards?!

