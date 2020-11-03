Travel Experts Name the Most Historic Hotel in Every State
From Alabama to Wyoming, these hotels tell a story.
In almost every major city in America, you'll find a historic hotel, typically built in a decadent style that evokes old-world grandeur. Though some of these classic hotels have faded into history, thankfully, many of them have survived and have been lovingly restored to their former glory — only now with all the modern amenities today's guest expects. Here are the most historic hotels in every state for a truly timeless escape.
